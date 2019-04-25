Apple May Rise After Results Amid Strong Service Revenue

Apple (AAPL) has had a fantastic turn around in 2019, with the stock soaring by more than 31%! The good news, the rally might not be over. It sounds like a familiar tune, but I tell it how I see it, by doing what I do best, Reading The Markets.

Options bets and the technical charts suggest the stock's rally has further to go, perhaps to as high as $222. I have been writing bullish stories over the past few months calling the stock's rise since the stock was at $155, a gain of nearly 33%! Don't believe me? Read the article here, you can also see how many times my articles have had success or failure on my Google Sheets.

Data by YCharts

Options Have Bullish Momentum

The options for expiration on May 17 suggest that the stock rises or falls about 6% from the $205 strike price, using the long-straddle. It places Apple in a trading range of $193-217 by the expiration date. The call options outweigh the puts by a ratio of about 2 to 1, with approximately 12,000 open calls to 7,000 open puts. It would suggest there are more bets for the shares to rise following results.

Additionally, the call options at the $220 strike price have seen a significant increase in their open interest over the past several trading days, rising to over 25,000 open contracts on April 25 from 8,000 on April 17. It serves as another indication of bullish momentum moving into the equity. A buyer of the calls would need the stock to rise to around $221.15 to breakeven, an increase of about 7.5% from the shares current price of $205.85 on April 25.

The Chart

The technical chart shows the stock is nearing a potential break out if it can manage to climb above $209. That is a significant level of resistance for the stock, and should it go above that price, it could go on to increase to the next level of resistance around $217.50.

However, should the stock fail to rise above $209, the stock could fall to around $195.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for Apple as it continues to build out its services business. It is likely one reason why the shares have risen so sharply in recent weeks. Although the company still generate about 60% of its revenue from the iPhone, Apple has been working hard to diversify its revenue stream.

(Data from Apple)

Additionally, services have grown as a percentage of total revenue. The chart below shows the cyclical nature of Apple's business due to the iPhone cycle. But it also shows how services have steadily climbed with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows.

(Data from Apple)

The Risks

However, investors will be paying very close attention to the service business. It means any sign of deceleration in that business could rattle investors. The earnings multiple is once again at 16 times one-year forward estimates, near its highest levels in 3 years. This could be the first hint that investors are starting to value the company as a services business. If investors grow fearful over services, that multiple could quickly begin to contract.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, should iPhone revenue come in weak again, it would serve as another reminder to investors that perhaps we have seen peak iPhone sales.

Apple has a lot on the line when it reports results next Tuesday. Right now, bullish momentum suggests higher prices may be on the way.

