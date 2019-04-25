Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting

A bidding war for Anadarko may make the deal more expensive for Chevron, but the company should ultimately be able to outbid Occidental Petroleum.

A bidding war is brewing with respect to shale producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) that could cost Chevron Corp. (CVX) more than the initial $33 billion that the oil and gas company put on the table earlier this month. In any case, Chevron will likely be victorious in a bidding war since the company has deep financial pockets and Anadarko Petroleum's assets would be a great strategic fit for the energy company.

Background

Chevron said on April 12, 2019, that it wants to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for $33 billion in a stock-and-cash deal that valued the upstream company at ~$65/share. Anadarko's stock popped on the news, surging more than 30 percent from a pre-announcement stock price of $46.80.

The acquisition makes strategic sense for Chevron because the deal was expected to yield $2.0 billion annually in cost and capital savings and would strengthen Chevron's portfolio of high-performing, high-return assets. Further, Anadarko's Mozambique LNG project would integrate nicely with Chevron's large, existing LNG platform. As a result, the deal was expected to be accretive to earnings AND free cash flow, and Chevron guided for a 25 percent increase in its annual stock buybacks.

I have discussed the strategic rationale as well as the deal terms in a recent piece called "Chevron Corp.: This Is A Big Deal".

Bidding War Is Heating Up

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) swooped in yesterday and threatened the proposed deal. The company made a rival bid for Anadarko's assets on Wednesday that topped Chevron's bid.

Occidental Petroleum offered $38 billion for Anadarko on Wednesday in a superior stock-and-cash deal. The implied takeover price of $76 represents a 17 percent premium to Chevron's offer. Occidental Petroleum suggested to pay $38.00 in cash and 0.6094 shares of Occidental common stock for each share of Anadarko common stock. Here is Occidental's full press statement outlining the proposed deal terms.

Anadarko's share price jumped 11.6 percent yesterday on Occidental's higher takeover bid. Of course, the new bid puts pressure on Chevron to top Occidental's takeover bid.

You can see in this share chart here that the market expected a successful Chevron/Anadarko deal in the last couple of days since Anadarko's share price slowly edged up to the proposed $65 takeover price...before Occidental Petroleum put its bid on the table.

Source: StockCharts

What Will Chevron Do Now?

As I explained in my previous article, the deal makes a lot of sense for Chevron.

Chevron is also one of the largest integrated U.S. energy companies with billions of dollars each year in free cash flow. Deep pockets obviously help in fighting a bidding war, and I think that is exactly what we are going to see here. The ball clearly is now in Chevron's court, and I expect the company to revise its deal terms and offer Anadarko shareholders another premium to yesterday's closing price of $71.40.

In a bidding war, Chevron has the better cards, in my opinion, not only because it has deeper pockets than Anadarko, but also because it would be a better strategic fit for the company due to its strong existing LNG business and its existing complementary deepwater drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Your Takeaway

Things are getting interesting here. The Anadarko acquisition is too good a deal for Chevron to just let it slip away. I almost certainly expect Chevron's board of directors to sweeten its deal and offer Anadarko shareholders a higher takeover premium, maybe with a larger percentage of the compensation to be paid in cash. Chevron, in my opinion, is almost certainly going to win a bidding war against Occidental Petroleum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.