State Of The SPY: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

This article doesn't make predictions, it is an objective view on hard data about SPY and the economy. We can see good, bad, and ugly things in the current situation.

The Good

Short Interest in SPY Components:

...we find that short interest, when aggregated across firms and appropriately detrended, is a statistically and economically significant predictor of future market excess returns over our 1973:01 to 2014:12 sample period. Indeed, our short interest index is arguably the strongest known predictor of the equity risk premium.

(Short Interest and Aggregate Stock Returns - Rapach, Ringgenberg, Zhou - 2016)

The authors of this research show that the average short interest in stocks is a good predictor of market return: the lower the value, the better the expectations (after adjustment to offset a long-term positive trend). Short interest went sharply up in the second half of 2015, but it has been trending down since 2016. The next chart shows the average short interest in S&P 500 stocks in percentage from April 2009 to April 2019. It is at 3.47% when I write this, not far above a 10+ year low reached in September and again in November at 3.38%.

Average short interest in S&P 500 stocks

Real Retail and Food Sales:

Retail and Food sales fell below their 10-year trend line in December, but went back a bit above it in March:

Advance Real Retail and Food Services Sales (RRSFS), chart by St Louis Fed

Earnings of SPY Components:

In the last complete earnings season (Q4 reporting), more than 68% of S&P 500 companies has beaten EPS expectations. The trend is bad, down from 80% in Q2 and 77% in Q3, but absolute numbers are good. All sectors, except Energy, are above 50%.

Earning beats by sector, chart by the author, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices

The S&P 500 aggregate operating margin went down 16% from Q3 to Q4. However, it is still close to Q4 2017 level.

Another good point: the S&P 500 aggregate quarterly sales per share has hit a new all-time high in Q4 at $347.47.

S&P 500 sales per share by quarter, chart by the author, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices

In the new earnings season, 75% of reports beat expectations, but they cover only 15% of S&P 500 companies.

EPS Trends:

The aggregate S&P 500 EPS for the trailing 12 months and projected are both a bit down from their all-time highs, but still on a bullish trend:

Aggregate EPS of SPY components

The Bad

Resistance:

When writing this (4/25/2019 1:00 pm), SPY price without dividend is still below the major resistance of September. However, the moving averages are in bullish order, so the chart is not “ugly” like it was 1 month ago.

SPY in daily time unit (finviz)

The Nasdaq has hit new all-time highs, maybe opening the way to other indices.

Valuation:

S&P 500 stocks were overpriced by about 25% at the end of March based on my metrics. It’s not good, but not ugly: at least much better than 32% in October 2017, whereas SPY was significantly lower.

Unemployment:

The unemployment rate is in indecision, oscillating for 1 year between 3.7% (a 49-year low) and 4.0%. It is currently at 3.8%:

Unemployment rate (UNRATE), chart by St Louis Fed

Housing Starts:

In 2018 Q4, housing starts have broken a bullish trend line started in 2011. In fact, they stand in a horizontal range for almost 3 years. Breaking this channel to the downside would be more concerning.

Housing starts (HOUST), chart by St Louis Fed

Chemical Activity Barometer:

The Chemical Activity Barometer is a little-known indicator that has anticipated most recessions for a century with few false signals. It is not an indicator of chemical activity but a leading indicator based on chemical activity. It went down in October and November and has been stable since then.

C.A.B. chart by Gurufocus

The 3 charts above show weaknesses but don’t confirm yet a change in trends. I consider them neither “good” nor “ugly”.

The Ugly

Treasury Yield Spread:

The 2-year minus 3-month Treasury yield spread was marginally negative from 03/22 to 03/28/2019 for the 1st time since 2007. A negative value has anticipated the previous recessions by 6 to 18 months. It became positive again, which doesn’t invalidate the signal. However, the data sample of signals and recessions is too small to evaluate its statistical accuracy. Moreover, previous signals had much larger negative spread moves. All we can say is that it looks a possible recession predictor but a bad timer. Even if relevant, this signal would mean a recession is unlikely before the 6th month after crossing the zero line.

Spread T10Y3M by St Louis Fed

Conclusion

A number of foreign stock markets look worse than the US, especially if we measure them in dollar: the dollar index (UUP) went up 10% in 1 year. Major countries' GDP expectations are revised to the downside, but still in growth. The only G20 country with a GDP in contraction is Argentina.

The “good” points above are supportive, but the “ugly” and “bad” ones are real concerns. Some of the data presented above are components of the systemic risk indicator MTS10. It is not at an alarming level now, but it may move quickly.

