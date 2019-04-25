FX Volatility At Multi-Year Lows

Japan is out on holiday for close to a week starting April 29, which creates extremely low liquidity during the wee hours of the Asian trading session.

Prolonged periods of low volatility give rise to pressure in the system, which makes the market more vulnerable to an eventual sharp move in either direction.

Implied volatility of G7 currencies are at levels last seen in 2014, and before that in 2007.

A period of low volatility implies a period of consolidation, where investors are unconvinced on the next directional move in currencies. However, volatility levels cannot stay low forever. A prolonged period of low volatility and narrow trading ranges causes a lot of pressure to build up in the system, as traders end up taking on positions with tighter stop losses, or expecting low volatility levels to continue for longer. This causes the market to be vulnerable to an eventual sharp move in either direction.

In the chart below on the Dollar Index, I marked out the last 2 times FX volatility was at current low levels. In 2007, an eventual expansion in volatility led to a bear market in the USD for close to 7 years. In 2014, an expansion in volatility gave birth to a USD bull market for close to 3 years.

What about now?

It feels like the USD wants to move higher, with the market seemingly brushing aside a more dovish Federal Reserve. Other major central banks around the world have taken turns coming out to portray a more dovish stance, citing concerns over global growth. This has softened the blow of the Fed U-turn as it is likely the USD will still be able to maintain an interest rate premium over other developed market currencies for 2019 at least.

I want to highlight a potential period of low liquidity next week that could give rise to sharp moves in the currency market, hence raising volatility levels. Japan breaks for its Golden Week, with Japanese traders away on holiday from April 29 to May 6. This means Australia will be the only country providing FX liquidity during the wee hours of the Asian trading session.

The last time that happened in January when Japan was out on holiday, we saw a FX flash crash where the JPY strengthened close to 8% against the AUD in a short period of time. As such, please be cognizant that such a scenario may repeat itself last week, and trim your positions accordingly.

