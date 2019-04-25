STMicroelectronics Still Counting On A Big Finish To 2019

I'm a little concerned that high expectations for the 2H are creating some elevated risks of disappointment, but the shares still look attractively-priced for a more long-term engagement.

Whether the rebound comes in 2H'19 or a little later, STM has some attractive drivers across auto electrification, ADAS, 3D sensing, industrial MCUs/MPUs, IoT, and silicon carbide.

STMicroelectronics came in a little light in the first quarter, despite healthy demand in the auto business, and management is still counting on a big second half rebound.

When I last wrote about STMicroelectronics (STM), I cautioned against trying to get too cute about timing a bottom for this leading chip company, particularly when the shares looked undervalued even on the assumption of a tougher 2019. The shares have since risen another 15% or so, lagging a broader chip market rally that has surprised me in its intensity.

I continue to like STM, though perhaps not quite as much as before given the rising valuation, and I like the company’s broad leadership across microcontrollers, PMICs, sensors, MEMS, silicon carbide, and so on, as well as the diverse market exposure to attractive markets like autos, industrial, IoT, and imaging. Although I am still concerned that the big second half rebound that so many chip companies are counting on may disappoint, I still think STM is a stock worth buying and owning today.

The Street Shrugs Off A Miss-And-Lower

Maybe the earlier warning from STM peer/rival Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) helped dial in expectations, but the Street was surprisingly calm about a weaker than expected first quarter and lower guidance for the second quarter, with investors apparently choosing to focus on the fact that STM management is still guiding toward a big second half.

Revenue fell about 7% year over year (and 22% sequentially), missing expectations by about 2% to 3% (two different services provide different average estimate figures). The Auto and Discrete (or ADG) segment saw 11% yoy growth on growth in both auto and discrete, and this performance was good for either a slight beat or a slight miss relative to expectations depending upon the data source.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs (or MDG) was down 18% year over year, with year-over-year growth in digital ICs and a sharper double-digit drop in MCU/memory (echoing, perhaps, some of the challenges lately at Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) ), but this result was better than the sell-side expected.

Revenue in the Analog, MEMS, and Sensor business (or AMS) was down 16% year over year, with MEMS up and both analog and imaging down double-digits. AMS was the biggest miss relative to expectations, and I’m curious now to see what ON (ON) will report; while not the best comp in MEMS, Knowles (KN) did report slight year-over-year growth in the first quarter that was a little better than expected.

As you’d expect with the lower shipment volumes, gross margin took a hit this quarter, falling about 50bp from the year-ago level, but still coming in about a half-point ahead of expectations. STM gave that up in operating costs, though, with a 27% yoy decline in operating income that came in about 2% to 4% below expectations. Only the ADG business showed year-over-year segment income growth, keeping the yoy margin erosion to just 40bp.

Although STM did recoup enough below the line to post an inline quarter in EPS terms, I still count this as a miss, and management guided to lower revenue in the second quarter (2.4% qoq growth versus the prior sell-side expectation of 4%). Even so, the market basically shrugged it off.

Can STM Deliver That Big Second Half?

STM’s full-year guidance is going to require second half “half over half” revenue growth of at least 25% and closer to 30%. That’s a tough hurdle, particularly when you look at past recovery cycles – STM has done something similar once before (up 33% HoH in 2009), but there’s little room for error here, and I’m still not confident that the larger macro environment is going to cooperate.

The good news is that about two-thirds of this growth is tied to business that STM has already won. Management will be shipping silicon carbide chips to an auto customer (assumed to be Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)), will be delivering on another auto MCU win (that I believe it may have taken from Renesas), and will be shipping sensor products for a recently-won handset socket; even in an environment of disappointing handset volumes, a new win like this can still be meaningful for STM.

The other third is slated to come from general market demand improvement, and this is where I see more risk. Most of the commentary thus far from industrials on the auto end-market has been weak, and I’m not hearing a lot of calls for a big second half rebound. Likewise, while I think STM’s long-term opportunity in industrial markets like automation and motors is attractive, a significant uptick in second half demand still looks like a fairly bullish call to me.

Given all of this, it’s well worth watching the reports and guidance form companies like Infineon, ON, Renesas, NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI), and Texas Instruments (TXN). Infineon has already expressed some caution, and while TI had a good first quarter, management sounded relatively cautious about the prospects for a big second half in 2019.

Company-Specific Drivers Still Very Much In Place

My only real concern about the “will they/won’t they” second half rebound is how it will impact the share price over the next six to twelve months. Longer term, I don’t much care how the second half of 2019 shapes up, as I believe STM has a healthy list of strong long-term performance drivers.

In addition to a strong position in auto ADAS and vehicle/powertrain electrification, I like STM’s strong position in silicon carbide, its strong and improving position in 3D sensing, and longer-term opportunities in IoT (likely to be driven by 5G) and industrial MCUs/MPUs. On top of that, I think STM management still has an opportunity to change the narrative about the company’s margin structure and cyclicality and drive sustainably higher margins through leadership in areas with deeper moats (like silicone carbide).

The Outlook

Apart from a few housekeeping tweaks, I’m not really changing anything in my model. I still expect STM to leverage mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth into mid-teens FCF growth, supporting a DCF-based fair value in the high teens. I am a little more conflicted on my margin-driven EV/revenue approach. While a forward revenue multiple of 2.0x to 2.2x seems fair now given likely 2019 margins (supporting a low $20’s fair value), looking ahead to 2020 margins suggests some upside into the mid-$20’s as the year goes on.

The Bottom Line

Whenever possible, I like to buy semiconductor stocks on the basis of DCF and sell on the basis of EV/revenue. STM no longer looks “cheap” on DCF, but neither does it look expensive and I do like the prospects for STM outperforming over the next couple of years. I am concerned that that second half demand could be disappointing for the entire sector, but that’s part of the risk that goes with investing and I think STM is still a worthwhile buy idea on balance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.