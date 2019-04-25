Bayer AG (BAYZF) CEO Werner Baumann on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Welcome to Bayer's Investor and Analyst Conference Call and First Quarter 2019 results.

Oliver Maier

Emma, thank you very much. Good afternoon, and thanks everybody for joining us today. I would like to welcome all of you for our first quarter 2019 conference call. With me on the call today are CEO, Werner Baumann; our CFO, Wolfgang Nickl. And the businesses are represented by the responsible management Board members. As we have Stefan Oelrich for Pharma; Heiko Schipper; for Consumer Health and Liam Condon, for Crop Science.

Werner will began today's call with an overview of the key developments and performance of the divisions and Wolfgang will then cover the financials for Q1 2019 and the outlook as well as the key focus areas for 2019, before we open up for the Q&A session.

For the Q&A, I would like to remind everyone please to limit your questions to two per person if that is possible to allow us to address all the questions from as many participants as possible within the time scheduled.

I would like to start the call today by drawing your attention to the cautionary language that is included our Safe Harbor statement as well as all the materials that was distributed today.

And with that, I would like to hand it over to you, Werner. The floor is yours.

Werner Baumann

Alright, so thanks, Oliver and good afternoon also from my side, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our conference call today.

With it, I would like to discuss our performance in quarter one 2019. We have had a strong start to the year, sales grew by 42% to €13 billion, mainly driven by the acquisitions and EBITDA before special items increased by 45% to €4.2 billion. Our core EPS reached €2.55, up 14%. And finally, our free cash flow generation was strong and almost doubled to more than 500 million in the quarter.

With these results as a backdrop, I would now like to give you an update on our 2019 focus areas. Let's begin with target delivery. Given the strong start of the year, we are on-track to deliver our guidance for the full-year 2019.

In Crop Science, I can also show you that the integration is well underway. We have secured business momentum and continuity as demonstrated by the earnings development in a truly challenging quarter one environments.

In addition, we are on-track with a functional IT and country platform integration, and on top of that market feedback on our organization in customer facing activities continues to be very positive.

Our Pharmaceuticals business has continued its profitable growth path, and we have completed the FDA inspection in March. In Consumer Health, we are seeing the first positive results from the [first win] (Ph) efficiency measures and confirmed the guidance we have given for the full-year 2019.

At the end of November last year, we announced a comprehensive set of efficiency instruction measures from which we expect annual contributions of €2.6 billion as of 2022. By now, we have defined further details of the implementation and we are on-track to deliver the contributions, we have guided for.

The goal of the Bayer 2022 platform program is to reduce annual costs for our corporate functions, business services, and country platforms by €1.4 billion. Clarified accountabilities and reduced complexity allow for leaner structures, we expect that the program will affect approximately 7000 positions globally, leading to total cost reductions of around 25% in these platform functions.

Finally, I'm pleased to confirm that we are on-track with the portfolio measures we communicated also at the end of last year. With regards to the timing of the potential disposals, the current status is as follows; The divestiture process for Currenta is the most advanced and we expect news in the current quarter. With regard to the sale of Coppertone and Dr. Scholl's, we anticipate one announcement in this quarter and one in the second half of 2019.

Finally, as we promised, for the planned exit of Animal Health, our primary focus is on a sale, while we continue to consider all the value maximizing options going forward. The separation, the carve outs and the preparation work is ongoing and the targeted signing of this transaction towards the end of this year.

Let me now come to our divisions. In Crop Science, we achieved a significant year-over-year improvement in both reported sales and EBITDA of course also driven by the acquisition. Around half of the 6% sales increase after adjusting for currency and portfolio changes was related to service agreements with BASF on rest of businesses positively affecting our turnover in Latin and North American.

In the EMEA region, sales increased slightly, different exercise registering double-digit growth, partly due to favorable weather conditions and product launches. On a pro forma basis, despite a challenging AG environment, for example, flooding in the U.S. sales of the combined Crop Science business were essentially flat.

Good growth across herbicide and insecticides, environmental science and other which was mostly cotton driven was offset by decline in soybean seeds and trait sales. The decline in soybean sales was primarily driven by the previously mentioned phasing to previous quarters in Latin America as well anticipated lower planted acres and competitive dynamics in the U.S.

Corn seeds and trait sales were essentially flat, this sales growth volume from anticipated higher planted acres in the U.S. and EMEA being offset by weather related phasing into quarter four for Brazil and unfavorable trait mix in the U.S. as well as some flooding related shifts through the second quarter.

We are also pleased to share, that we remain on-track for the 60 million planted acres of our extent technology across soybean and cotton and 90 million paid acres of our climate view - field view in 2019.

In addition, we have plans in place for growers to experience XtendFlex soybeans this summer for approximately 40 XtendFlex groundbreaker locations. Short plot locations, learning centers and various fields base. We continue to target a 2020 launch date, pending regulatory approvals for this next generation of herbicide tolerant technologies in soybeans.

From an earnings perspective, Crop spends more than doubles its EBITDA before special items to €2.3 billion mostly as a result of the acquired business and inclusive of negative FX effects of €67 million on the legacy BIO business. Finally, we also have good news on synergies as we remain on-track to deliver on how around 25% of the targeted €870 million of cost synergies for 2019.

Lastly, let me briefly update you on the glyphosate mitigation, a topic that of course continues to be top of our minds, and probably also for many of you. First of all, we are and continue to be convinced of the safety peripherals profile of glyphosate.

Overall, there are now certain lawsuits from 13,400 plaintiffs as of April 11th. But this is an increase since our last reporting, it is by no means a reflection of the merits of the litigation. With regard to the Johnson trial, be a part of first brief in the appeals process and also preparing for post promotions autumn.

So what is ahead? The previous case is ongoing in Alameda County and should conclude in early May. We currently expect another four trials in 2019 starting in the second half of August. Note, however, that the number of trials and the respective dates are always subject to change.

We believe that is ultimately prevailed in this litigation on the strength of sound science and remain committed to vigorously defending ourselves for the benefits of our customers, employees, and of course, our shareholders. For more details, don't hesitate to access our website that we continue to update with all relevant information.

Moving on to Pharma. Sales of Pharmaceuticals rose by 5% to €4.4 billion in Q1 2019.Our best selling products Xarelto and Eylea have continued their strong performance, as well as our business in China, later being up by 24%. Xarelto our oral anticoagulant grew by 15%, driven by high volumes in China and Japan as well as in Europe.

Our license revenues recognized as sales in the U.S. increased by 4% to €87 million. Eylea also posted considerable growth of 15%, mainly as a result of volume increases in all regions. The business developed particularly well in the EMEA, China, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Going forward, we expect both products to continue the growth path and in 2019, we continue to expect Xarelto, an increase in the low teens percentage range and for Eylea an improvement in the high single-digit percentage range.

In Q1 2019, there was also some encouraging product moves, following a strong efficacy and safety dataset for darolutamide which significantly extends metastasis free survival and patients with non-metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, while at the same time demonstrating a very favorable safety profile. We have submitted applications for marketing authorizations in the U.S., Europe, and also in Japan.

For retracting, a highly effective and innovative cancer medication, and LOXO-195. We have secured now full global rights upon contractual change following the change of control and LOXO oncology. Finally, due to the strong sales growth and lower cost of goods sold EBITDA before special items was up by 7% to €1.5 billion despite a negative FX impact of or €44 million.

Let's now move to consumer health next to close out the divisional updates. The performance of consumers health in quarter one was in line with our expectations for 2019. And we reported full-year 2018 numbers about two months ago. We mentioned that growth in 2019 would be back-end loaded. We anticipate the coming quarter to readily strengthen and confirm our full-year guidance.

We have seen a positive development in Asia Pacific and Latin America, particularly in Asia where sales grew by more than 14%. By continuous intense competition in North America and to supply disruptions in the EMEA region prevented better performance. EBITDA before special items was down due to lower volumes, higher cost of goods sold, and the missing contribution from the divested U.S. prescription dermatology business. In contrast, the Fit to Win efficiency measures has positively contributed to earnings.

And with it, let me now hand it over to you Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Nickl

Thank you, Werner. Ladies and gentlemen, also a warm welcome from my side. I will now walk you through some more financial details for Q1 and the first half guidance for the fiscal year.

Our Q1 results have been positively impacted by the acquisition. Report a sales increased by 42% to €13 billion, including a substantial contribution from our newly acquired business. The underlying business performance was good when adjusting for currency and portfolio effects we achieve the volume driven organic sales growth at the group level of about 4%.

EBITDA before special items for the group came in at €4.2 billion, up 45% year-on-year. Also including meaningful contribution from the acquired business. Our EBITDA margin increased by 50 basis points to 32.2%. Foreign exchange effects on the legacy Bayer business had a positive year-on-year impact on sales of about €108 million and negative year-on-year impact on EBITDA about €110 million.

The negative impact on earnings results from the year-over-year hedging balance in the first quarter of last year, we had a gain of about €60 million from hedges against the loss of approximately €50 million in this year's Q1.

Core earnings per share in the first quarter were up 14% year-on-year to €2.55. Despite significantly increased interest expenses related to the debt financing of the acquisition and the share count which increased from 886 million to 980 million year-on-year due to the two equity measures taken in 2018.

Finally, we have had a free cash flow to this job as it is a very important KPI for us. Compared to the prior year free cash flow almost doubled to €508 million despite a significant working capital needs of all much larger Crop Sciences business, which was more than offset by strong cash flows in Pharma and Consumer Health.

Last year's acquisition and the comprehensive Bayer 2022 program came with a number of extraordinary effects, which had a significant impact on our reported earnings. In order to continue giving you full transparency, we have again added a bridge in our presentation to show you how our core EPS of €2.55 translates back into the reported EPS of €1.27.

The sales column describing changes shows minus €17.01 this year, which summarizes the acquisition related amortization of intangible assets. On the special item side, the two main adjustments are related to the setup of acquired inventories to feel value in the PPA and to file 22 related restructuring cost.

The positive impact on special items in the financial results is mainly driven by the changes in the market value of the Covestro shares we are holding. And finally, the last column shows the positive offsetting takes effect on some of the items I just explained.

Let's move next to a discussion of debt and financing. Our net financial debt of €36.7 billion is around €1 billion higher than at year-end 2018. This increase is almost entirely related to IRFS 16 has already communicated to you at the Capital Markets Day 2nd December.

As a reminder, operating leases are now recorded as right of used assets with respective lease liabilities. The letter has increased the net debt position by around €1 billion. During Q1, we repaid €750 million against our bridge loans facility.

For the remainder of 2019, we have three bond maturity, €100 million in May, €400 million in July and €1.8 billion in October. We intend to redeem these bonds by a combination of cash on hand and future free cash flow generation.

We continue to expect our net financial debt to be around €36 billion by the end of December 2019. This estimate is based on constant 2018 FX rates. Please keep in mind that at quarter end almost 60% of our financial debt was denominated in the U.S. dollar.

The impact of exchange rate changes our net financial that is quite significant as every percentage point appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Euro would increase our net financial debt by about €200 million and vise-versa.

Let's move on and look at our guidance for the year. Following the strong start into 2019 we confirm our group guidance for the full fiscal year, which is based on constant currencies and a going concern, meaning it does not include effects of the announced portfolio measures.

We expect Bayer Group sales of around €46 billion, an increase of around 16% year-on-year, of which about 12% are attributable to portfolio effects. We anticipate EBITDA to increase by almost 30% to around €12.2 billion.

While core earnings per share are estimated to come in at around €6.80, up 14% on the prior year figure reflecting interest payment and an increased share account. Co-financial results for the year are included at an expense of approximately €1.8 billion and core tax rate we continue to model about 23%.

Finally, we expect free cash flow to be in the range of between €3 billion and €4 billion. The decline compared to 2018 is a result of expected restructuring related cash out as well as the historically negative free cash flow in the first half of the year from this acquired business.

As a reminder going forward, foreign currency fluctuations, including the newly acquired business are expected to affect our business as follows. A 1% change of the euro against our currency basket is expected to impact our revenue by about €340 million and our earnings by about €100 million.

Before we start the Q&A, let me wrap up with our focus areas for the year. First and foremost, we plan to deliver on our operational targets as we iterated today. Second, we are focused on the smooth integration of the acquired business in order to shape the future of the agriculture industry and for sure, we will continue to vigorously defend glyphosate.

First, we expect to further strengthen our internal pipeline in Pharma and intensify the external sourcing of innovation. Fourth, we will strive on improvement of the operational performance of our consumer health business. We plan to grow by about 1% and expand our margin by a percentage point as well.

Fifth, we plan to deliver against our targets to the Bayer 2022 program, both related to synergies realization and efficiency improvements. This is foundational for delivering on the 2022 targets, which we outlined at our Capital Markets Day in December.

And lastly, we're in the process of executing on all announced portfolio measures to further sharpen our business focus.

And with that, I will hand the call back over to Oliver to open the Q&A.

Oliver Maier

Great. Thank you Wolfgang. Thank you Werner for your comments. And I think Emma with that we can open up for the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

First question comes from Mr. Andrews.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you. Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Good morning, everyone. Liam, I'm wondering if you could just elaborate on the soybean pressure or competitive pressure that was discussed in the release in North America. As I recall last year there was one particular competitor? Is it more pervasive this year across the competitive set? And is it related to competitor's new trait launch? Thanks.

Liam Condon

So thanks a lot, Vincent. I appreciate the question. So on soybeans and maybe just in general to frame the performance. At least seeing from the pro forma numbers, we have a pretty significant decline. More than half of that decline is related to a phasing issue or shifting issue. And this was actually sales of soybeans in Latin America trades in Latin America in the third quarter of 2018.

This was specifically related to change in accounting because of IFRS. So they there were sales that would have normally come in the first quarter. And that is the biggest part of that decline that you are seeing in the quarter sales of soybeans.

The second part of that decline is, as you point out is related to North America, and specifically the U.S. and here the issue is a mix of I would say anticipated lower acreage plus clearly this competitive discounting pricing and part of that is related to germination issues which is basically throughout the entire industry.

And because of the wet season that we have had and raise a small amount of discounting going on there, and the other part is simply related to competitive pricing. So that is the way I would frame it. The largest part of the decline so far has been the Latin America, I think the change of accounting IFRS in Q3. And in U.S. we're seeing a continuation of competitive pricing going into the year.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. Thank you and as a follow-up any issue with Crop chemical raw material costs out of China given environmental issues and plants that had problems more recently?

Werner Baumann

Yes, we have been seeing and this already started last year due to the kind of Go Green initiative of the Chinese government and we have been seeing an increase in raw materials coming out of China.

We actually view this as a positive move, because it helps clean up the overall industry. In China, as you know there is awful lot of generic players and lot of them with very different standards than what we work towards.

So we have been seeing an increase so far in our cogs and we have been able to compensate this through very diligent cost reduction measures, but clearly there is pressure on raw material costs coming out of China right now.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you very much.

Next question comes from the line Mr. Kapadia.

Wimal Kapadia

Thanks very much for taking my question. Wimal Kapadia from Bernstein. Just a couple please. So first, could you just provide a little bit of color on how you are going to the decision that a sale is the best outcome for Animal Health business versus a spin? So any color on, how discussions with potential suite is when and will it be a competitive bidding process?

And then my second question is just on pipeline catalysts. So, internally, I would love to hear which assets or which data points over the next 12 months, you see that could drive upside from a pipeline perspective. Or do we actually have to wait longer term to see pipeline catalyst that can move the needle for the Company? Thank you.

Wolfgang Nickl

Okay Wimal, let me answer the first question. We have been - its communicated in November. We have been analyzing the best route of exit for the Animal Health business and with that also already announced at the time. We have communicated that by quarter one, we would update you on the preferred route of exits.

We see given the attractiveness of the business and the attractiveness of the earnings growth profile, the stability of the industry, very high interest, very broad interest, I also have to say for the business. And that is what we take forward for our addition to go for let's say, a process business led by a sale of that business.

We are in the middle of the preparations of separating the business and carving it out. And as I mentioned in my introductory remarks, we see a potential signing of transactions should we go to a sale as announced probably by the end of the year. And with that, I will turn it over to Stefan for the second question.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. Hi, so thanks for the question on pipeline. First maybe as a general mark. No full update on the pipeline compared to what we had stated before at the Capital Markets Day and towards year-end. But maybe to be more specific, some of the things that we believe are somewhat material this year, we have the EU launch coming up from the tracks after the introduction in the U.S. this year.

We have darolutamide, which I think Werner was saying earlier had been filed around the globe. We expect U.S. launch by end of this year. We asked them some data that will come out of the LOXO-195 NTRK fusion inhibitor, that we will see some Phase 1, Phase II data with primary completion expected in August of this year.

Then on the route we have a Phase III trial that will inform on peripheral artery disease, the Voyage or PAD program. And last but not least also for this year, we hope to get primary completion and data on and that is important on various - Phase II data on chronic heart failure in HFpEF patients. So a lot of things happening that will continue to enhance our pipeline, but many of these things I think we have informed off at or about the detail before.

Wimal Kapadia

Okay.

Next question comes from the line of Ms. Zekauskas.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan. In 2018, how many acres of Intacta did you sell in South America and with how many acres to expect to sell in 2019? And likewise for Xtend in the United States. How many acres did you sell in 2018? How many acres do you expect to sell in 2019?

Werner Baumann

Okay. Thanks, Jeff. So for Intacta and we had in the region of 65 million acres in Latin America primarily in Brazil, of course. And we are working towards 70 million for this year. And for Xtend, we had 50 million acres in the U.S. for primarily soybeans, but soybeans and cotton. And this year, we're working towards 60 million.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

Okay great. And then secondly, in your commentary, you talked about an unfavorable mix in corn in United States. Is that farmer is switching from triples to doubles or triples to singles or is it that they want to stay with an older trait package, instead of a newer trait package? Can you describe what you mean by the unfavorable mix shift?

Werner Baumann

Yes. So these are very specific issue related to corn root worm pressure of farms what we play around the fringe with corn root worm pressure. And as you know, last year, on average it was a weaker years every season is a little bit different. Every field is a little bit different, but on average last season was a weaker corn root worm season.

what we have noticed is that some of the farmers that were on the fringes that had less corm root worm pressure were trading down in their decisions on genetics, still choosing premium products from us. But instead of smart stacks, for example, then and moving down one notch. So this is the effect that we were referring today, very specifically as corn root worm related.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Jain.

Sachin Jain

Hi, Sachin Jain from Bank of America. Two questions and one clarification, please. On glyphosate, so if you could update us on your thoughts around settlement? Background of the question is my understanding of prior commentary was settlement was unlikely until well into next year. But have you put that in the context of the judges requesting the MDL for pushing mediation?

Second questions on former manufacturing FDA inspection. When do you expect official feedback from the FDA? And any early positive signs on that? And then just a clarification question on Animal Health, on the broad high interest, was that your expectation or actual receipt of broad high interest? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay, thanks Sachin. First on glyphosate, yes, that was a judge induce ask for the start of settlement discussions. The responding to of course that request, but at the same time, I have to say and that is very much in line with what we have said all along, that we have only two first instance verdicts. We are rigorously defending ourselves against those with the view, the process that is ongoing.

And with it, there is actually not much more color, I can get through it at this point in time, other than the fact that we wait for an additional four trials that we tried this year. Based on where we are way too early quite frankly, if you look at where we stand, we actually have certain level of comfort in terms of the base of any further discussion and that is where we are.

Secondly, Pharma manufacturing feedback, we have actually filed our responses to the FDA audit report, the 480 fees we received it was over [six] (Ph), we received. And we are now waiting for the official answer by the FDA. But as we mentioned, the inspection based on everything, we can assist that has gone on reasonably well or quite well overall.

On Animal Health, the interest is again, very, very high and also very broad. And there is not much more I can say relative to the Animal Health resources, because it is a highly competitive process that is running.

Sachin Jain

Thank you very much.

Next question comes from the line of Ms. Hector.

Luisa Hector

Hello, just a couple more question films Crop please. I wonder if you can tell us the Monsanto sales and EBITDA in the first quarter of last year. And then also the Monsanto EBITDA contribution this quarter. I think you said effectively that in Q1 2019, the doubling of the Crop EBITDA is represented by the acquisition, if you could just confirm that please?

And was there a contribution, significant contribution of synergies to Crop in the quarter? Are you able to quantify that? And maybe just against along Crops the Herbicides sales if we compare by a legacy to the pro forma Herbicides, it looks as though glyphosate the Monsanto contribution is down double-digits. Can you confirm that that is the case and that is all connected to price generics and whether or not nothing that are linked to any safety concerns? Thank you.

Werner Baumann

Okay. Liam.

Liam Condon

Okay. Thanks a lot. So we're not reporting legacy Monsanto anymore. I think we have got so many numbers out there right now, very honestly we don't want to confuse by adding another new set, because we have got the nominal reported numbers, we have got the CPA numbers, we have got pro forma numbers. And if we start breaking out Monsanto again, I think honestly we get very confused.

What I can say and I think that is the gist of your question. If you were to look at legacy Monsanto, and sales and EBITDA this quarter versus previous quarter, ballpark its very slightly down and that is primarily related to soybeans. And as I mentioned, a big part of that is actually the phasing the IFRS and phasing in Q3 in 2018. And so that is just give you a gist of where that is relative in each other.

Synergies for the quarter, we're not breaking this out by quarter now from a reporting point of view, but clearly, we are on-track with our synergy so far. So we had a target of cost synergies of 5% last year, and we only started bringing companies together and we achieve 6% at the end of the year.

So of course that carries over a target this year is cumulatively 25% of cost synergies. And we're very much on-track to reach that. And we also expect to be achieving our first sales synergy. So also in that region, in that ballpark this year and that will primarily come from LATAM towards the end of the year.

On Herbicides, you saw on the pro forma numbers, that overall there is an increase 2%, very different around the world what is happening. So Europe and LATAM was up significantly. And LATAM was specifically glyphosate,, up with pricing and volume. And North America, there was a decline. And this is purely related to a mixture of basically generics in the channel right now as long products in the channel simply because the season is delayed. So there is simply an effect in there.

What we can say and what we have seen on the plus side in North America, is that our lawn and garden business or consumer facing business for round-up has had a strong start of the year. And we don't see any litigation related impact whatsoever on demand. So it can be very clear about that. And demand on the AG side and is driven simply by weather under field situation that growers are facing. And as I said, on the consumer side we had a good start to the year.

Luisa Hector

Thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Papadakis, please state your name, company name followed by your question. Mr. Papadakis, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Werner Baumann

Okay. We got to take the next question Emma.

We will move on to the next question, which is from Mr. Vosser.

Richard Vosser

Hi. It's Richard Vosser from JP Morgan. Perhaps we could go back to Crop and just if I look at the Crop growth, the reported number versus the pro forma number. I think it's about 1% growth in terms of [CEL] (Ph). So how should we think about the growth in Q2, and beyond that to sort of get back to the 4% CEL growth that is the guidance for Crop for the year?

Secondly, if you could just maybe quantify just related to that maybe impact of any delayed shipments in Q1, what was the impact? And then finally just looking sort of Pharma, just looking on the products like Adalot and Avelox, they were very strong. Was there any sort of resupply into the market following the manufacturing issues, perhaps you can talk about any stocking in those numbers, underlying demand and where you are in terms of the manufacturing in terms of actual supply side? Thanks very much.

Werner Baumann

Ok. So Liam, you start.

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks, Richard. So, for the start of year is differentiating these numbers a lot but we believe the most valid number to look at is really the pro forma because it gives us a sense of what the organic business is doing.

So there we are flat and do expect some shifting particularly of Corn into Q2, simply because of the weather situation in the Midwest, weather was very heavy flooding and it was very cold, winter anyways and was very heavy flooding from middle of March, and so that the entire planting season is delayed. And so there will be some delays, there will be some phasing into Q2 there.

On the other side, clearly what we're expecting is a decline in acreage for soybeans and so that there will be a negative effects coming out of that. So overall, for the Northern Hemisphere in the first half of the year, we're only expecting moderate growth.

We're actually expecting much stronger growth in the second half of the year and primarily then of course driven by LATAM and out of that primarily Brazil, but also from APAC. And that is basically on the back of that and we confirmed our guidance to continue with 4% growth for the year.

Werner Baumann

Stefan.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes, thanks. On the established product question, Richard, so mainly this is all the China effect and it's actually demand driven. So we continue to enjoy a strong demand growth both on Adalat and on Avalox in China and that is reflected in the numbers, all other geographies are really negligible at this point.

Richard Vosser

Thanks very much.

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Florent.

Florent Cespedes

Good afternoon gentlemen. Florent Cespedes from Societe Generale. Two quick questions for Stefan on Pharma. First, on Eylea,. Could you share with us hat support the performance of this product, which was quite robust this quarter. Your competitor also reported yesterday quite strong growth as well. So are you benefiting from the expansion of the market or any color on this would be helpful?

Second question, China and emerging markets we understand is a meaningful growth driver for the Pharma division. Could you elaborate on your strategy there, what could be improved further to even be more successful in these territories or in other word, as you already maximize the value of your existing portfolio on these territory. Any color on that front would be very helpful? Thanks.

Werner Baumann

Okay so Stefan.

Stefan Oelrich

So on Eylea, we were also very, very pleased with the results in the first quarter, because first quarter beats a little bit the overall guidance that we maintain for the rest of the year. So we have seen continued market expansion, to your point everyone is enjoying right now. But we, as market leaders are obviously more.

Moving forward for the rest of the year, we're a little bit more cautious in terms of the price volume mix for the marketplace and this is why we retain our guidance in the high single-digit growth rate.

When it comes to China, of course, we're extremely pleased with China and you may remember at the Capital Markets Day, I dedicated a section of my talk on China. So we're striving to go towards a sales of three billion by 2022 in China. We realized this is not going to be a walk in the park. Even though we're drawing very strong growth rates, that there is also going to be some headwinds that are going to come in our direction with the value based pricing model that Chinese government is launching.

Our strategy so far has been a mix of A, getting on to reimbursement list fast, which exacerbates rather volume growth. And we're seeing this very nicely materialize on products such as the Xarelto, which is starting still from relatively small base in China.

And if you just take the quarter, we have basically doubled our sales on Xarelto in China over the quarter. So and that is clearly linked to our reimbursement status and similar, we're seeing some of our ecological products.

And moving forward, we need to continue to push on innovation, because I think that China is more and more converting into more innovation play, like we're seeing in more mature markets. And I know struggle to call China as a part of emerging markets, I think it has emerged. And at the same time, we're looking strategically obviously what to do with our more established product business in the long haul.

Florent Cespedes

Alright. Thank you very much.

Next question comes from the line Mr. Verdult.

Peter Verdult

Pete Verdult, Citi. Just a couple questions, and a clarification. Liam thanks for detail on the Q1 dynamics. Just in terms of pro forma growth for the soybean and corn season trace business 2019. I'm putting all your comments through the conference calls together, is it right that we should be think of corn as being up in terms of pro forma growth and soybean negative.

Then to Stefan again, you touched on it just about China and getting a targets and talking about doubling Xarelto, just some numbers for the baseline, could you just remind us Q1 sales of 2018 sales? How big is this the Pharma business currently in China and what was Xarelto sales?

I realize you are now only reporting global franchise sales for the Pharma product. But just some granularity on Xarelto in China would be helpful. And then just a clarification question. Did you say that the VICTORIA vericiguat study was due in Q4 and just to confirm that is Phase III study, I think you touched Phase II earlier in the call? Thank you.

Liam Condon

Okay. Thanks Peter. So on corn what is happening on, because we commented on soybean, for corn what is happening in the first quarter. And it's actually flat and the reason behind that, if we break it out kind of by region and what we can see is, there was a decline in LATAM, and the decline in LATAM IS simply related to the fact that there was an early soybean harvest in Q4, and that allowed safrinha, so that the second crop the corn crop then to be planted early in December.

So normally, we would have had those sales in Q1 and this year or last we had them technically than simply last year. So that was the effect in LATAM that is why there is a decline in corn for us in the LATAM. That was basically equaled out by a corresponding increase in EMEA on the European side. So basically, we ended up flat if you balance those out.

And then North America is simply flat and that flat is related to the weather situation, again, particularly Midwest flooding, and delayed planting. So that is overall the situation corn, overall flat with very different regional pattern.

Peter Verdult

Sorry the 2019 is the message, it's up corn and its down soybean, is that the message from the -?

Liam Condon

Yes, I think that is fare yes.

Peter Verdult

Okay.

Stefan Oelrich

And I think, so to clarify on China's Xarelto. So yes, it's basically the NBRL listing that helps us to basically double our sales. It's pretty much a 100% growth year on right year for the quarter and our base for the first quarter in China is $75 million.

Peter Verdult

That is Xarelto, what about your total Pharma business?

Stefan Oelrich

That is Xarelto.

Peter Verdult

Yes. And your price of Pharma business in China were at currently?

Stefan Oelrich

So for the first quarter let me just look at the number, I'm looking at my numbers. 776.

Peter Verdult

Thank you very much.

Werner Baumann

What was the last question on the study and there is what? Can you repeat that one? We didn't hear that one. Okay next.

The next question comes from line of Walton.

Jo Walton

The original question was is the vericiguat a Phase II or Phase III study, you said Phase II, but we were expecting it to be a Phase III. And is it in 4Q? And my questions would be on the AG side. Liam, you told us that you were expecting only moderate growth in the second quarter and to get to your 4% growth for the full-year, you would obviously be expecting very strong growth in the AG business in Latin America in the second half of the year.

I wonder if you could just tell us what your assumptions are and why you are so confident about that. Particularly given that in 2018, you had that early sale of corn. Assuming that that doesn't happen again this year, you have a more regular period that would actually makes the comparison in the second half of the year a bit more difficult rather than easier?

And then if I could just return to the glyphosate side of things. I wonder if you could tell us when you think your best estimate of when you would have had a couple of second level decisions. If as I read you correctly, you will be looking for the second level decisions, some form of appeal decisions before you would consider settling.

Werner Baumann

Okay so Liam, if you get that.

Liam Condon

Okay, thanks. So the moderate growth that we imply now for the first half of the year in the Northern Hemisphere is of course different by crop. As we kind of mentioned, it's more corn, we would expect to be up, soybeans we would expect to be down. This is for us, of course more positive developments, because we have a much better profitability profile on corn overall as a crop and soybeans.

Going forward into the second half of the year. We have seen very robust growth in LATAM and as you know, we have a very strong position now in Latin America, particularly in Brazil. And by far the biggest market is of course, soybeans.

And we expected further increase in acreage, smaller increase in acreage, but it will be increase in acreage in soybeans in Brazil. We're also expecting an increase in acreage both in soybeans and cotton in Argentina, which we think could be quite significant.

And on top of that, we're launching what we think of a potential to be a blockbuster new fungicide and Fox Expo in the market in Brazil. And given the very extensive footprint we now have particularly with our seeds and traits business, and we have great potential here for additional sales synergy.

So that is why we're quite bullish on the second half of the year. And if we have a normal year, as we're expecting on cotton. You will recall that last year was basically complete wash out in Australia, because of drought, if that comes back that also has significant upside potential.

Heiko Schipper

So Jo then to your question on the litigation. I think, of course, we will look at the appeals process for the Johnson case. That is one, we at least know when the hearings are scheduled. And then after is going to be something in the area of let's say, towards the end of the year, probably, that we see the result of that first appeals case. But again, this is something that we are not in full control of and that is why, it's very difficult to be affirmative from my end.

Secondly, the Hardeman appear could easily take two years, we don't know, but could easily take two years. And we will continue to litigate the cases that are an end. And then it's a combination of influencing factors that will lead to an assessment.

If and when how we try to put a close to this overall litigation. But again, understand that I think everybody on the call has a keen interest in getting more color. But unfortunately, we are not in position to provide that color given the status of the litigation overall.

Jo Walton

The prior question on -.

Liam Condon

Yes. So it's coming, answer coming here, Joe. So high. I'm sorry, if I created some confusion first, because I was answering to the question about 2019 and what was happening with our pipeline. So the vericiguat study I was referring to is indeed a Phase II in HFpEF and the one that you are referring to is the VICTORIA study in HFrEF which we expect to inform, and it's a Phase III that we expect to from early next year. Our estimated date is January 2020 where we would have the results. So everything that you had was right and I guess what I had was right too, which is basically a wonderful thing.

Werner Baumann

Okay.

Jo Walton

Thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Keyur Parekh.

Keyur Parekh

Good afternoon and thank you for taking my question. It's Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs. Three questions please. The first one on darolutamide, if you can give us a sense for your early communication with physicians to key opinion leaders and how do you see this asset kind of making its role in the treatment paradigm, where do you think this will get used?

The second one to Liam on the Crop numbers. Liam I appreciate that there is a bunch of numbers out there, but all of us are struggling with what is the right base, where is the growth or lack thereof coming from? So if you can simplistically tell us with our understanding is that the 5.5% growth you are talking about belongs to the legacy Bayer business and overall it's minus 0.2%. if you can just simplistically tell us what was the growth for the Bayer legacy business and for the Monsanto legacy business that would be very helpful?

And thirdly to one kind of we appreciate that the few things you can stay on the ongoing litigation. But as we think about the next full cases that you have kind of flagged, is there anything different about those cases and the way you are approaching those cases that we should keep in mind that might lead to a more positive outcome for Bayer? Thank you

Werner Baumann

On the darolutamide front.

Stefan Oelrich

Yes. So first of all, we're really excited with darolutamide and with the data that we have. We believe that this novel compound goes well and adds to the evidence that has already been brought to in that class by the trial done within darolutamide and Apalutamide PROSPER and SPARTAN which really have validated the overall role of novel anti agent therapies non-esthetic prostate cancer.

And what we think that our product is clearly differentiated in, is because it is structurally unique in its binding properties. And in the lower blood brained area of penetration that we have seen in preclinical models and that we believe have translated into a very favorable safety profile of the product.

Given that those patients for the most part still lead a very normal life. This type of adverse reaction that you see from other therapies, we believe represents a significant impediment to quality of life to those patients and we have measured in our pivotal trials the significant impact that we have positively on quality of life with darolutamide.

So that on top of a very strong efficacy that we have seen in our trials, that makes the product from an efficacy standpoint, pretty much comparable to what we're seeing in class even though there is no head-to-head comparison to this point. Makes the overall package we believe very attractive and makes the product also quite differentiated. So we're now looking forward to get this underway.

Keyur Parekh

Okay. Thanks Stefan. Liam on the numbers again.

Liam Condon

Yes. So thanks for the question, I think we will all be happy after Q2. Once we get to 7th of June date out of the way from the original acquisition, because then we will just have one set of numbers going forward and we don't need to produce all these different sets of numbers.

And again, the only reason we were producing the pro forma numbers was to give you a sense of what the actual underlying business is doing. So to break it out, again, the current the CPA growth of 5.5%.

This is purely the Bayer legacy business and of that about half is the transitional service agreement with BASF. So that is half of the growth that is in there. So you could say the underlying growth for Bayer without that transitional service agreement is in the ballpark of 2% to 3%.

If you where to look at legacy Monsanto as a standalone. As I said earlier, very slightly down and with that you come to the overall pro forma growth of basically flat that is where we end up. And I guess was it from a modeling point of view and going forward.

I mean, we're always surprised that where consensuses is, this time we actually feel consensus is very close to where we see things going. So we're sticking to our guidance and we think consensus is reflecting that accurately right now for the full-year.

Werner Baumann

Okay. So then on the litigation question. So I have to come back and ask for your understanding that beyond some very general comments, I cannot go into further detail, because it doesn't make too much sense to fully lay out our defense strategy here “because we are not alone”.

So but having said that, we have tried two cases that is been quite a bit of commentaries out there of things that you appear to have worked versus the ones that may have not worked. We continue to evolve in our thinking on how to best defend these cases. And having said that, each of these cases on the matters of the case, each of the jurisdiction is going to be different now.

So we have had three cases including Pilliod. that is going to come to an end. Probably somewhere in the second week of May, I would guess with the jury verdict. We have had three in California and the next ones that are coming three out of the four, I mentioned before are going to be in St. Louis, either St. Louis City, or St. Louis County.

So different jurisdiction, different rules that are going to be applied in this jurisdictions and that is what we are preparing for both that our internal council with our external council, the specific council that we have for each of the jurisdictions and the rest is short that the Board is intimately involved in working with our legal team in evolving and then also monitoring the development of these cases.

Keyur Parekh

Thank you.

Next question comes from lines is Mr. Byrne.

Stephen Byrne

Yes, Steve Byrne, Bank of America. U.S. farmers now have increased access to price transparency data particularly for seeds. Just wondering whether that is contributing to this shift down in traits that you saw in corn and whether it's having any impact on net selling prices?

Liam Condon

Yes. Thanks Steve. So maybe upfront, I think our Bayer basically with the climate cooperation is actually the single biggest purveyor of transparency in the market. I think we're on 60 million acres, paid acres so far with our digital AG platform and this cuts across all companies or farmers using it, they are using multiple products and we're actually working towards 90 million acres this year.

So we generate more transparency in the market than anybody else and the reason, we feel particularly good about that is because we put very high yielding products that our customers like to buy. So we're not relating - we don't see the current or let's say any kind of down trading related to additional price transparency.

The issue that I specifically mentioned earlier on the mix was really related to corn root worm pressure, so they switch form a partial switch from smart snacks to the double or VP double products and that is still same within the premium line.

So that is all we have noticed so far. Our goal is to continue to try and increase transparency in the market anyway because we believe it actually helps us more than anybody else with our product portfolio.

Steve Byrne

And just one more for you, Liam. Is there anything coming out of your biologics pipeline that could potentially be disruptive such as a root worm insecticide, or maybe a nitrogen fix in bacterium?

Liam Condon

Yes, quite a lot. I have actually asked to do a bit of advertising for the end of July that we're going to have, we're going to do a deep dive on the pipeline. And we do have some disruptive assets in the areas, both of the areas that you have mentioned.

One of them is actually a joint venture with Ginkgo Bioworks, Joyn, where we think this is really a disruptive approach in the market. And the other one is a pure in-house development. And we're going to be showcasing that in at the end of July in St. Louis, or beginning of August. We think we can follow-up with the details around that.

Steve Byrne

Thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Mr. Leuchten, please state your name, company name followed by your question. Mr. Leuchten, your line is open. Please go ahead.

Werner Baumann

We go to take the next one then.

The next question then comes from the line of Ms. Miemietz. Please state your name, company name followed by your question. We will move on to Mr. Lockey.

Joseph Lockey

Thanks very much. This is Joe Lockey from Morgan Stanley. First on Xarelto litigation. Your quarterly report states that your share of the litigation settlement is partially offset by liability insurance. Can you quantify that offset even in rough terms? And then second Stefan, I want to pick up on your comment on the call for established products and Pharma on strategic options in the long-term. Can you expand on what some of those strategic option could be? is it sale of some established assets a possibility? Thank you.

Liam Condon

Okay. So let me take your first question, Joe. On current litigation we don't break out what the insurance coverage is partially for the reason that we are still in discussions. And we have three party discussions. So it's us, our insurance and its reinsurance. And, of course, Johnson and Johnson, as an involved party here. So that is why we cannot comment on that in detail. So second question then.

Stefan Oelrich

So thanks for the question, interesting question. I hope you understand that this is probably not the best form to discuss an established product strategy for the Pharmaceutical business. But you can be assured that that is something that is obviously top of mind for us, not just for China, but also for other regions. But nothing more that I could at this point make further comments about future strategies.

Joseph Lockey

Okay. Thank you.

Oliver Maier

Any more questions Emma?

There are no further questions at this time.

Oliver Maier

It seems like that was the last question.

This was the last question Mr. Maier. Please continue.

Oliver Maier

Okay. Thank you very much, everybody. Really appreciate for participating and talking to you soon. Thank you so much. Take care. Bye, bye

