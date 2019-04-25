Hercules Capital: Back To Normal For This Top-Shelf 9.7%-Yielding BDC

Investors still have an opportunity to buy HTGC as fundamentals should move back into focus next week.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) continues to make an attractive value proposition for high-yield income investors that also want to have a shot at capital growth. Hercules Capital's shares are slowly recovering from the March sell-off, which has presented (and still presents) high-yield investors with an attractive entry window into the stock. Hercules Capital will most likely report decent financial results for its first quarter in the first week of May, which could be another catalyst for the stock to move higher. An investment in HTGC yields 9.7 percent.

What Happened In March?

Hercules Capital's shares sold off precipitously in March after the company's founder and Chief Executive Officer Manuel Henriquez and his wife Elizabeth Henriquez were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud related to a college entrance exam cheating scheme that also involved other high-profile business people and celebrities. The news triggered a major, emotionally-fueled sell-off in Hercules Capital's stock.

I have aggressively recommended Hercules Capital on the sell-off in my article titled "Hercules Capital: Massacre, What To Do Now?" in which I concluded:

Though the news about the fraud charges don't look good on first glance, the investment thesis has not changed in the least. Hercules Capital is not involved in the scheme at all, and the investment thesis remains fully intact: Hercules Capital covers its dividend with NII and DNOI, has considerable NII-upside, and the valuation has become more appealing.

Fast forward five weeks, and the dust has already settled. Hercules Capital's shares have bottomed out and are ripe to move higher from here, especially when the BDC's first quarter earnings release compels investors to consider the fundamentals again.

Source: StockCharts

Hercules Capital - Business Overview

Hercules Capital is structured as a business development company with a large (floating rate) debt investment portfolio that produces recurring interest income. Hercules Capital also has a considerable warrant and equity position in companies that boosts its earnings potential. At the end of the December quarter, Hercules Capital's debt investment portfolio was valued at $1.73 billion and included 91 different companies.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Hercules Capital Investor Presentation

Hercules Capital is a highly profitable BDC. Hercules Capital has produced higher-than-average returns on average equity which makes Hercules Capital a preferred income vehicle for high-yield investors valuing principal safety.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital's strong financial performance has been underpinned by impressive credit quality. The business development company has had zero percent of its loans on non-accrual (i.e. non-performing) status in the last five quarters (measured at fair value).

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital also routinely covered its dividend payout with net investment income and distributable net operating income which provides investors with a moderate, but not great, margin of dividend safety. The current base dividend payout is $0.31/share quarterly and hasn't changed for years.

Source: Hercules Capital

Valuation

Hercules Capital's shares are moderately valued as they sell for 10.0x Q4-2018 run-rate NII and 1.29x net asset value. The BDC has traded at an even larger P/NAV multiple in the past, which also allowed the company to raise capital for new investments. Source: Hercules Capital

What To Expect In 2019?

Hercules Capital has potential to surprise to the upside when it reports earnings next week as the capital markets logged a very strong performance in Q1-2019, financing demand for start-ups likely remained high throughout the quarter, and the U.S. economy continues to be in rather good shape. In other words, pro-cyclical BDCs with a history of earnings/NII growth, like Hercules Capital, are in a sweet spot and could be on track to book record net investment income in 2019.

Source: Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital will report Q1-2019 earnings on May 2, 2019, which presents an opportunity for investors to put the (unrelated) college admissions scandal in the rear-view mirror and focus on the BDC's fundamentals once again, which are still pretty good.

Your Takeaway

Hercules Capital is a business development company that I can see myself doubling down over the next couple of weeks. The value proposition is fully intact, the share price has already bottomed out and continues to rebound, and financial markets are in good shape. As a result, I think Hercules Capital could surprise to the upside when it releases earnings next week, which in turn could be a positive catalyst for the stock. The BDC's valuation is appealing and has room to improve. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.