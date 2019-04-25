Schlumberger: The International Recovery Is Well And Truly Here

After years of declines, oil and gas drilling activity is finally on the rise in the international markets. This bodes well for Schlumberger (SLB) which could post higher levels of revenues and profits moving forward. The positive impact, however, will get partially offset by weakness in the US where shale oil producers have been removing oil and gas rigs. The company's stock has rallied this year and should continue to do well in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap

Schlumberger reported revenues of $7.88 billion for the first quarter of 2019, nearly flat from a year earlier as the negative impact associated with weak North American market got offset by the strong performance of the international business. The company's revenues from North America fell 3% on a year-over-year basis to $2.74 billion while international revenues climbed by 3% to $5.04 billion. The pre-tax operating margin, however, fell by 91 basis points to 11.5% which shows continued weakness in pricing levels. The company earned an adjusted profit of $421 million, or $0.30 per share, in the first quarter, down from $525 million, or $0.38 per share, a year earlier. Schlumberger managed to beat Wall Street's revenue estimate by $60 million while earnings were in-line with expectations.

Looking Ahead

I believe the results show that Schlumberger has started 2019 on a solid note and the company's future outlook is looking much better now. That's because Schlumberger, unlike a majority of its rivals including Halliburton (HAL), is an international market-focused oilfield services company and it is experiencing a recovery outside of North America. Schlumberger typically generates 60% to 70% of its revenues from international markets where it holds a dominating position and is finally experiencing a much-awaited rebound.

Oil producers in international markets slashed drilling activity following the slump in oil prices. But unlike their North American peers, the international oil companies continued to keep a lid on exploration spending even as oil prices recovered meaningfully last year to an average of $71 a barrel (Brent crude) from $54 in 2017. But now, exploration and production work in a number of key geographic regions has recovered and this has pushed Schlumberger's international revenues higher. Note that in 4Q18, Schlumberger posted a modest 1% year-over-year increase in revenues, but this growth accelerated to 3% in 1Q19. I believe this trend will likely roll on throughout 2019.

Schlumberger has painted a rosy outlook for the international markets. Schlumberger experienced revenue growth in Latin America, Africa, and Asia on the back of the ramp up in activity. Paal Kibsgaard, Schlumberger's CEO, predicted "high single-digit" growth in international revenues for the full year on the back of 7% to 8% increase in exploration and production spending. This also implies that Schlumberger's revenue growth from international markets will accelerate in the future compared with 3% increase seen in the first quarter.

I believe Schlumberger has given a fair estimate. Remember, although the US has witnessed an increase in output in the last few years which made the country the world's top oil producer, the international markets haven't witnessed a commensurate growth. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has been keeping a lid on its output to comply with the supply reduction agreement, likely produced around 30.4 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter of 2019, as per the US Energy Information Administration's estimates. That's down from an output of more than 32 million bpd in the first quarter of 2018. Similarly, non-OPEC oil production from outside of North America dropped by 400,000 bpd in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the corresponding period last year.

The dip in production is coming due to years of underinvestment and stands in stark contrast to the US where output has grown to more than 12 million bpd in April from 10.5 million bpd a year earlier, depicting a strong gain of more than 1.6 million bpd, as per the EIA's estimates. The US production growth, however, could start losing momentum following the slowing-down of drilling activity in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, the global demand for oil continues to increase (albeit at a slower pace than previously thought).

In this backdrop, the international activity was bound to eventually recover, particularly with the improvement in Brent oil prices which have climbed 31% this year to $70 per barrel at the time of this writing. The improvement in the market's dynamics has encouraged international explorers to increase drilling activity which is what Schlumberger is experiencing. This is further confirmed by Baker Hughes' (BHGE) rig count data which shows that the international rig count for the month of March increased by 67 units from a year earlier to 1,039 rigs. The drilling activity will climb further in the future as oil prices stay strong, particularly in markets that have experienced meaningful drops in production, such as Mexico and China. I believe this will likely drive Schlumberger's growth in the coming quarters.

However, the positive impact of international markets will get partially offset by the slowdown in the US. Schlumberger has warned that onshore exploration and production investment in North America will drop by more than 10% in 2019 from last year. I believe it's not difficult to see why the company painted a bleak outlook for the domestic market.

The oil producers in the US have been focusing on rapidly growing volumes and, in doing so, many outspent cash flows. But now, these operators are facing growing pressure from Wall Street to start generating value for shareholders. A number of shale drillers have dialed back production growth plans and will instead spend cash on various shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as dividends. The US rig count has gradually fallen from an average of 1,078 oil and gas rigs in December to 1,012 rigs at the end of last week. This could be a precursor to a meaningful reduction in production growth. In this environment, Schlumberger could continue to struggle in the North American market.

However, as mentioned earlier, Schlumberger is an international market-focused oilfield services company which puts it in a great position to capitalize on the uptick in drilling activity outside of North America. Although the company posted flat revenues and dip in earnings in the latest quarter, it could report better results in the future as the recovery in the international markets gather pace and explorers continue to increase drilling activity. That should have a positive impact on Schlumberger stock.

Shares of Schlumberger have performed well this year, posting gains of 27%, easily outperforming its closest rivals Halliburton and Baker Hughes whose shares have risen by 17% and 21% respectively in the same period. Schlumberger has also outperformed the S&P 500 Energy sector's 20% gain. I expect Schlumberger stock to continue moving higher. However, the rally has made Schlumberger an expensive stock. The company's shares are priced 20.76 times next year's earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. I believe value-hunters should wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.