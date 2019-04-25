Travelers' Q1 2019 Earnings Review

As disclosed in previous articles, although I consider Travelers' fair value about 1.2 times book, I decided to play with market volatility and investors' greediness by acquiring some May calls.

As is it's the norm: Travelers redistributed significant amounts of capital surplus to shareholders via stock buybacks and a dividend.

Investment performance declined slightly by 3% but still contributed significantly to overall earnings growth.

Overall underwriting income was higher than last year, thanks to an improved situation in the personal segment.

Executive Summary

On April 18, 2019, Travelers Inc. (TRV) reported results for the first quarter of 2019. Quarterly net income grew by about 19% on a year over year basis to $796 million.

Underwriting performance improved by 53% to $395 million, mainly benefiting from improved operating performance of the personal insurance segment. Net investment income declined slightly by 3% to $582 million pre-tax. Travelers renewed its $2 billion corporate catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance treaty and added a brand new $500 million aggregate property catastrophe excess of loss treaty at the recent January renewals. The reinsurance treaties should improve Travelers' protection against catastrophe losses and reduce earnings volatility. The company rolled over a portion of its debt at a lower rate.

In 2018, Travelers launched initiatives to restore margins in both its personal and business segments. Catastrophe costs in that year had hurt profits significantly, so to reduce overall volatility going forward, Travelers started to implement reinsurance agreements.

It also increased rates. Now, benefiting from lower catastrophe losses, an increase in premiums, and an only slightly declining investment income, the company is able to generate higher cash flows.

A Mixed but Overall Improved Picture

In Q1 2019, net income grew by almost 19% to $796 million.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Report

Solid Underwriting

The key driver was higher contribution from the personal insurance segment, which enjoyed an improved combined ratio.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Report

The segment generated a post-tax income of $278 million or 116% higher than in the same period the prior year. This significant increase in segment income reflected a combination of higher earned premiums (+5% to $2.5 billion), lower catastrophe losses, higher underlying margins, and a higher net favorable prior year reserve development.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Report

The combined ratio ended at 90.1% in Q1 2019, a significant 740 basis point improvement.

In the business segment, by contrast, income dropped 8% to $414 million and was adversely impacted by a higher combined ratio and lower investment income.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Report

The lower combined ratio reflected unfavorable reserve impacts.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Presentation

This unfavorable reserve development was, however, partially offset by lower catastrophe losses, an improved expense ratio (30.5% in Q1 2019 vs. 31.8% in Q1 208), and an increase in earned premiums (+4.8% to $3.7 billion).

The increase in premiums was primarily due to the increased rates. Renewal rates for the domestic business insurance segment were up 6.0% in Q1 2019.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Presentation

Last but not least, Travelers' specialty branch, which is the company's cash cow, generated lower underwriting cash flows during the first quarter of 2019. In spite of a 4% increase in the earned premiums, post-tax segment income declined 20% to $138 million.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Report

This reduction in segment income was a result of lower reserve releases vs. the prior year.

Source: Travelers' 2019 Q1 Presentation

Net favorable prior year reserve development in the first quarters of 2019 and 2018 was $3 million and $35 million, respectively. However, with an underlying combined ratio of 81.1%, the segment remains highly profitable and generates solid recurring cash flows.

With a new reinsurance agreement, which should better cover Travelers against catastrophe events, the improved situation in the personal segment, and the resilient and recurring cash flows from the specialty lines, Travelers Inc. should be able to record higher underwriting gains in 2019 than in 2018.

The Investment Portfolio: A Slight Decline

As I have repeatedly written in many articles, P&C insurers need to focus more on underwriting excellence. Some years, bad things happen, and the investment portfolio is one of the tools insurers use to offset deteriorated underwriting gains. However, one can't always count on investment portfolio profits to save the day.

In Q1 2019, Travelers' net investment income declined 3% vs. Q1 2018.

The fixed income portfolio was the main contributor to investment income, representing more than 93% of the total return.

Source: Travelers' Q1 2019 Presentation

Pre-tax investment income from fixed maturity investments in the first quarter of 2019 was $511 million, $30 million higher than in the same period of 2018. The increase in the long-term investment income resulted from higher interest rates and a larger investment portfolio.

Unfortunately, the equity income declined from Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, adversely affected by the lower returns from Travelers' private equity limited partnerships.

Fewer Outstanding Shares + Higher Dividend = Happier DGI Investors

Travelers' capital allocation strategy is straightforward, emphasizing redistribution of capital to shareholders. Over the years, the company has redistributed billions to shareholders via share buybacks and the dividend.

During the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares at a total cost of $375 million. In addition, the firm acquired 0.4 million shares that were not part of the publicly announced share repurchase authorization. These shares have been purchased in connection with the vesting of employee restricted stock unit awards and performance share awards. Total outstanding shares declined about 3% to 261.9 million.

Source: Travelers' Q1 2019 Financial Report

Since 2005, outstanding shares have been reduced by a remarkable 62%.

Source: Travelers' Financial Reports

In 2019, Travelers should spend $1.1-1.3 billion repurchasing shares. At the current market capitalization (about $36 billion), this represents a 3.1-3.6% return to shareholders.

In addition, Travelers Inc. announced a 6.5% quarterly dividend increase from $0.77 per share to $0.82 per share. At the current price, the forward yield is about 2.3% with a low 30% payout ratio.

With a well-covered dividend and a straightforward plan regarding the outstanding share reduction, long-term-oriented shareholders should keep their shares.

Update On The Debt Position

On March 4, 2019, the Company issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.10% senior notes that will mature on March 4, 2049. With this debt issuance, the total debt amounts to $7.0 billion at the end of Q1 2019.

Source: Travelers' Q1 2019 Report

The debt-to-capital ratio increased slightly because of this new debt issuance.

Source: Travelers' Q1 2019 Report

However, the firm intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to retire the 5.90% senior notes due 2019, which will mature on June 2, 2019, and which have an aggregate principal amount outstanding of $500 million. In other words, the company refinanced its debt at a lower rate.

Takeaways

The results of the first quarter of 2019 were better than expected. The company benefited from an improved combined ratio from the personal segment and lower overall catastrophe losses. In spite of the reduced investment income, the insurer was able to generate an additional $127 million in post-tax results.

Moreover, Travelers continued repurchasing its shares actively and announced a quarterly dividend increase. The book value per common share grew to $92.94, up 7% from year-end 2018. Just before the Q1 2019 earnings release, I decided to purchase Travelers' calls even though I considered (and still consider) the stock overvalued.

This is because I expected a dividend increase of at least 5% and felt shareholders would appreciate the news. Additionally, because of the new accounting standards, I knew unrealized gains/losses from the equity investments would now be included in net income, and as the market recovered off Q4 lows, I knew most insurers would have been impacted positively. Finally, I forecasted a stronger contribution from the specialty lines and a lower impact from the catastrophe losses. (Though regarding the higher earnings from the specialty branch, I was wrong, unfortunately.)

Because of all these elements, I expected investors to look at Travelers results favorably and wanted to play the volatility. So, I decided to buy Travelers' calls, representing a small portion of my total portfolio. In the past, I have used a similar strategy with Universal Holdings (UVE) with mixed success.

Mr. Market currently considers paying 1.5 times Travelers' book value (or $139 per share) a fair deal. In my opinion, that is not an adequate price for long-term investment. However, I am willing to invest at 1.2 times the book value as well as take advantage of the occasional short-term opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRV, UVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long through May calls.



UVE's call option holder as well.