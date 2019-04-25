This California Resources Sell-Off Is Unwarranted

With Brent above $74/bbl, CRC will generate $400 million in FCF this year. It's currently trading at 4.2x EV/EBITDA and 2.67x free cash flow.

Governor Newsom will highly unlikely sign this bill, and given our confidence on this, we believe this sell-off is unwarranted.

We do not believe the bill will pass in its current state as we explain below.

CRC and BRY are selling off (the only thing we could find) on the news that Assembly Bill 345 passing.

As of this writing, California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is down 15.87%. Along with CRC is another California producer named Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY), which also is down 9.38%. The only possible explanation we could see that explains this sell-off is the awareness that the California Assembly's Natural Resources Committee passed Assembly Bill 345.

Assembly Bill 345 is a bill that was proposed by Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance). The bill requires all new oil and gas development or rework operations that are not on federal land to be located at least 2,500 feet from a residence, school, childcare facility, playground, hospital, or health clinic.

To quote The California Globe:

The bill analysis by the Assembly Natural Resources committee states: “The proximity to oil and gas extraction, including the use of hydraulic fracturing, well acidization, and other nonconventional oil and gas extraction techniques, adversely impacts public health and safety.”

If the market is indeed selling CRC and BRY off on this news, we believe it is very unwarranted. There are a few issues we need to consider when analyzing the political landscapes. There's always the assumption that you don't know what you don't know, but here's what we do know.

In order for this bill to pass, it would need to be voted successfully through the House, then the Senate, and signed in by the Governor of California.

To address potential risks of regulatory issues arising from last year's election, CRC's CEO had this to say in last year's analyst day:

In addition, we know from our research on Gov. Newsom that his only hardline approach on oil and gas in California relates to fracking, which is a minimal amount of CRC's drilling program (less than 10% in 2018).

To quote Newsom, this is what he had to say about fracking and oil and gas in general:

“I’m taking a very pragmatic look at it, in scoping this,” Newsom told The Times last week. “It’s also an inclusive scoping because it includes people in the industry, that have jobs; communities that are impacted from an environmental justice prism but also from an economic justice prism. It’s a challenging issue. There’s a reason Gov. Brown used a lot of dexterity on this issue.” The Democratic governor emphasized that he would not be “exercising passivity.” But Newsom also said that, despite his strong support for putting California on a path to a 100% renewable energy supply, it would be unrealistic to think that California can just stop its dependence on oil and gas. “One cannot just turn off the switch. One cannot just immediately abut against a century of practice and policy,” Newsom said.

Aside from not publicly endorsing a very restrictive environmental policy on oil and gas, Governor Newsom also has a long personal and financial history with the heirs of the Getty Oil Family. To quote LA Times:

Newsom also has a long personal and financial history with the heirs of the Getty Oil family. The governor’s father, the late William Newsom, was a longtime friend and former high school classmate of Gordon Getty, son of oil magnate J. Paul Getty, and managed the Getty family trust. Gordon Getty also was a longtime financial benefactor to Gavin Newsom, and for decades they were in the winery and hospitality business together. (The governor put those investments in a blind trust after he was elected in November.)

Lastly, we also know California is facing one of the highest gasoline prices in the country due to unplanned refinery outages in PADD 5 which has restricted gasoline throughput. If the ban on oil drilling was implemented, it would spike gasoline prices even higher, further impacting California's economy, which the governor already is worried about.

Putting all of this together, the risk of this bill passing is extremely unlikely. While in the short term this has caused the stock and bond to sell off, we do not think this a downside risk we have to take seriously.

Mispricing

With Brent above $74/bbl and California crude grades getting $76-plus, we believe the sell-off in CRC has created a material mispricing. By our estimate, CRC will generate $400 million in free cash flow this year. It now trades at a valuation multiple of 4.2x EV/EBITDA and 2.67x free cash flow.

We believe this sell-off is unwarranted and the valuation discount makes this highly attractive. This is why we bought more today.

