Shell Should Not Follow Chevron Down The Shale Well

It seems there is almost no questioning of the paradigm that oil majors expanding into shale is overall a great thing for their future. Chevron (CVX) evidently thought so too, given its Anadarko (APC) merger plan, which was announced earlier this month. It should be mentioned that Occidental (OXY) is now set to outbid Chevron for Anadarko, with a $38 billion offer. There are some obvious reasons for investors as well as company management to view such acquisitions as a good thing. Reserve and production management should go right to the top of the list in this regard. It is no big secret that conventional oil & gas discoveries have been deeply disappointing in the past decade or so. In fact, discoveries have been lagging behind production almost every year for a few decades now. Reserve replacement as well as being able to maintain production has, therefore, become a major issue for oil and gas majors and for the global industry overall. At the same time, we should keep in mind the fact that even though many shale producers did establish a proven track record of producing profits, the industry overall has mostly been remarkable in terms of accumulating debt, in other words, it failed to retrieve its investments. For this reason, I hope that Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) will not follow down the same path. I believe it has enough alternative options, both upstream as well as downstream for it to make do without having to resort to diluting its overall profitability by moving heavily into shale.

Shell's transition from upstream to downstream and LNG well underway.

There is no denying it, Shell is looking at shrinking oil & gas reserves, which will eventually lead to a decline in production.

Source: Shell.

As we can see, its reserves to production ratio declined from 9.5 years in 2016, which is when the BG merger occurred, to just 8.3 years in 2018. Production remained steady despite the decline in reserves, but it goes without saying that it is by no means a sustainable situation. Eventually, production will decline, unless the continued decline in reserves will not be stemmed, or at least slowed.

It should be noted that Chevron has been able to keep its proven reserves to production ratio steady in the past few years, yet it decided to go for the merger that is providing it with mostly shale asset additions.

Source: Chevron.

My feeling is that Chevron has come to the inevitable conclusion that between scarcity of conventional discoveries, as well as increased government control of resources in a growing number of countries, the only way to preserve the trend of steady reserves is to venture into less profitable shale. Chevron already had a significant shale presence, and with the Anadarko merger, it is looking at becoming heavily reliant on it, to an extent that will be reflected in its overall financial results moving forward.

Shell does have a shale presence as well, although it did divest some of it in the past few years. Its financial impact on Shell is not significant enough to warrant any worries. It is in effect a marginal segment of its business.

Source: Shell.

As we can see from the chart, shale currently represents a slight drag on Shell's finances, while in the immediate future, Shell predicts it will become a slight benefit. But whether it is a slight drag right now, or whether it will provide it with a slight boost in coming years, the one thing that does stand out is the fact that its net impact on Shell's finances is relatively modest. It compares with the new energies segment, which is also a niche sector within the business.

Following the Chevron-Anadarko merger, some media voices called for Shell to hurry up and find a similar opportunity as well. On the surface, it may seem like a great idea. After all, Chevron should, in theory, see no drop in profits due to the merger. I should note however that profits in absolute terms and profitability to revenue ratios are two different things, and I do believe that it will negatively affect Chevron's ratio. Anadarko reported net income attributable to shareholders of $615 million, on revenue of $13.4 billion for 2018. Not an impressive profit margin by any means, but still a profit, and we can assume that in the merger process there will be some cost-cutting measures, which should further improve those margins.

The problem with this viewpoint is that it is just a snapshot of the current operations of Anadarko, without any consideration being given to its future situation. As I pointed out in a recent article on the future of the shale industry entitled "Beginning Of The End Of The Shale Oil Boom", the whole industry is currently busy drilling through its prime acreage. The financial results we are seeing currently are a reflection of the consolidation of drilling in the best acreage, which occurred in the past few years. While it is impossible to tell the saturation rate of the prime acreage for any individual company, the overall industry-wide picture does suggest that most of the prime acreage within the industry is already gone, with only a few years left before shale drilling will shift to drilling in predominantly second-tier acreage.

I cannot imagine that there are many shale companies out there which would present a huge departure from the overall industry trend, where we might still have a decade or more of prime acreage to drill through. Even if there were to be such a company, my guess is that it would have to be acquired at a huge premium per unit of existing production, as well as reserves. I am not entirely convinced that such an acquisition would benefit Shell in the longer-term, at least not beyond the rather simplistic measures of the market, such as the improvement in reserves, which is hardly sound analysis in my view.

Shell's long-term strategy remains sound and it should just hold to it.

As I pointed out on countless occasions in the past few years, Shell is increasingly becoming a value-added company, rather than being mostly an upstream oil & gas producer. With the acquisition of BG, Shell has become an LNG leader, which in effect represents a value-added service of flexible natural gas supply, at a price premium compared with pipeline gas. Shell's biggest investment related to shale is its petrochemicals plant located near the shale gas boom in Pennsylvania. It is a brilliant strategy meant to take advantage of the cheap natural gas supply in the area, which many producers have been losing money on. It is certainly a lot better than jumping in to join mostly struggling shale producers in fracking increasingly scarce prime acreage.

It is entirely possible that Shell may get punished for falling reserves as well as the resulting decline in upstream production, but I do believe that investors will ultimately reward superior financial results, which is where I see the value in this stock. As for its upstream fortunes, it seems that we should not entirely dismiss Shell's ability to at least partially replace reserves through good old exploration. Just recently we learned of a significant new discovery in the Gulf of Mexico, where Shell is the main operator. Between such new discoveries, continued improvement in recovery from old fields, some minor acquisitions along the way, Shell could potentially maintain its status as a major oil and gas producer for a long time to come. Even in the event that upstream production will start declining, it will only be a gentle decline, while the benefits of keeping to mostly profitable activities, including its value-added downstream activities, should become more evident in time. I fail to see how it can be better to maintain production at the expense of profits than to allow upstream production to decline slightly while investing in more profitable value-added activities.

For the purpose of full disclosure, I should mention that I own Shell as well as Chevron stock, but my Shell stake is significantly larger than my Chevron stake. For this reason, I am far more concerned about the prospect of Shell losing its profitability than I am in regards to Chevron. Shell also pays a significantly more generous dividend and it goes without saying that maintaining it is dependent on maintaining profitability. For this reason, when I found out that it is Chevron which is buying Anadarko, not Shell as it has been rumored, I was glad to hear it. Now I just hope that Shell will not feel pressured to follow suit and come up with its own shale acquisition. After all, just because others took the plunge, it doesn't automatically mean it is a good idea.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.A, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.