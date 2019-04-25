Technically Speaking For April 25: More Underwhelming Small-Cap Performance

The Bank of Japan maintained their -0.1% policy rate and also stated they'd keep rates low through the Spring of 2020.

Durable goods orders rose by 2.7%. But, there's a big caveat (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in March increased $6.8 billion or 2.7 percent to $258.5 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up four of the last five months, followed a 1.1 percent February decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.4 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 2.3 percent. Transportation equipment, also up four of the last five months, led the increase, $6.1 billion or 7.0 percent to $93.8 billion.

I've always thought the Census should simply release the data "ex-Boeing". Non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft - a measure of overall business demand - increased a healthy 1.3%. And, motor vehicle orders advanced a very healthy 2.1%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its current interest rate and bond-buying program at its latest meeting. They also added this policy clarification (emphasis added):

The Bank intends to maintain the current extremely low levels of short- and long-term interest rates for an extended period of time, at least through around spring 2020, taking into account uncertainties regarding economic activity and prices including developments in overseas economies and the effects of the scheduled consumption tax hike.

The BOJ has joined the Fed and ECB in the more dovish policy camp. We can also include the Bank of China - which has been stimulating the economy over the last 6 months - to the list.

Today, Tim Duy observed that, with the rise of non-defense, non-transportation capital goods and a one-off for initial unemployment claims, a recession just isn't in the cards (his emphasis):

Bottom Line: That recession just isn’t happening. Even the degree of slowing could arguably be in doubt. Nothing though yet sufficiently definitive to push the Fed to change rates in either direction.

I get his logic, but I'm not there just yet. The housing market is still weaker and the yield curve remains very narrow. Still, a recessionary possibility is lower.

Let's turn to today's performance table: Today, the market returned to the "large caps are beating small caps" performance trend. The QQQ was up 0.4%. But the SPY was off modestly and the small, micro, and mid-caps are at the bottom of the performance table. At the top of the industries performance table sits healthcare and utilities - two defensive sectors. Real estate and staples are a bit lower, but the strength of the healthcare rally shows that the markets were very defensive today.

The 5-day charts highlight the bifurcation of performance.

The QQQ has moved sideways for the last three days. Today, it opened higher, sold off and then rallied, eventually closing up modestly.

The SPY had a strong rally after a sharp selloff in the AM. But prices closed modestly below yesterday's close.

And then we have the mid-caps, which gapped lower and never recovered.

Neither did small-caps.

The 30-charts are just as disappointing.

The QQQ (top chart) and SPY (bottom chart) are in solid uptrends.

The IJH, on the other hand, has moved more sideways over the last two weeks, with the 196-197 price level providing a fair amount of resistance.

The IWM has been moving sideways for longer, with the 158 level containing prices.

I keep trying to find new and original ways to say the same thing: the small-caps are under-performing. And so long as they do, it's very difficult to see this rally make any meaningful upward headway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.