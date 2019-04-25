AT&T Still Worth Having In Your Portfolio

The company is making progress and digesting its large acquisitions, which should soon help propel the stock price higher.

Being a long-term shareholder of AT&T, I have experienced the ups and downs most shareholders have over the last few years.

Source

I initially bought shares of AT&T (T) around 7 years ago. While the current share price is not far from my initial purchase point, I have collected many dividends. The company has also changed quite a bit and what I believe to be for the better. As we many are aware, the company has taken on a considerable amount of debt to transform itself into a premier content creator and distributor. Investors with a long-term focus might do well to have a position in AT&T, as it not only offers an enticing yield but also offers a historically cheap valuation. Once the debt returns to normalized levels, the immense cash flow the company creates will attract the risk-averse investors back to the stock, ultimately creating a higher valuation.

Performance

The company recently reported earnings that were in line with expectations and had a slight miss on the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This miss equates to a less than 1% miss on the top line which can happen with such large revenue numbers. In perspective, this is less than the revenue it generates in any given day in the quarter.

Below, we can see a snapshot of the company's financial performance for the quarter.

Source: Earnings Slides

While the adjusted earnings were only slightly higher, it should be noted the increase in revenue and operating margins were significant. These were boosted by the WarnerMedia acquisition. The adjusted earnings were impacted by increased shares outstanding, of course, which will hopefully be bought back in the future.

The company actually surprised investors with stronger-than-expected growth in postpaid smartphone adds. This is a positive as it shows AT&T is not losing customers in its core business to the competition.

Source: Earnings Slides

Where the company did suffer was in wireless equipment as consumers purchased less new phones. An additional positive was the increased margin which helped improve EBITDA.

The other core focus of investors has been the entertainment group.

Source: Earnings Slides

This segment includes DirecTV, which continues to experience a loss in subscribers. However, if investors take a close look, they will see that despite the loss in customers and decline in revenue, earnings from the segment improved. The company really only lost unprofitable subscribers, and the numbers seemed larger than they normally would as the company didn't chase after them for retention rates. Instead, they decided improving EBITDA mattered more than gross number of subscribers.

Lastly, the newly acquired media segment is firing on all cylinders.

Source: Earnings Slides

Revenue continues to grow alongside income. This division should continue to grow for years to come as content becomes more valuable and streaming services continue to pay higher fees to offer this content. The company will also continue to benefit from integrating its own distribution services with this content, offering consumers an accessible streaming service for less. Being able to bundle the offerings it has to consumers is a huge benefit in which the company has yet to take advantage of. Additionally, it is able to better offer advertising services to corporate customers as the adoption of its "Xandr" service becomes more likely. The company has the ability to create better targeted advertisements due to the vast amount of data it has between all of its operating segments.

As the company continues to chug along, it continues to grow its cash flow.

Source: Earnings Slides

In the most recent quarter, the company reported free cash flow of $5.9 billion. As the company highlighted above, after dividends and other payments, it left the company with over $2.3 billion in cash for the quarter to use towards reducing debt.

The number one reason so many investors were concerned with the Time Warner acquisition was due to increased debt levels.

Source: Earnings Slides

As the company has showed us, the increase in cash flows from the combined entity has been more than capable of reducing this leverage quickly. The company plans to have close to $30 billion of debt off the balance sheet by year end, which is enormous. This would put the company close to historical leverage ratios. Furthermore, if the company continues to reduce debt even close to this pace, it could pay off debt completely within the next few years. Preferably, I would like to see the company carry somewhere around $50 billion in debt, and be using the rest of the cash flow to start a share repurchase program. This would not only drive earnings higher but also create a higher stock price as the large number of shares issued for acquisitions over the last few years would come off the market. This would also help the company save on dividend payments in the future.

Valuation

Looking at the valuation over the last 5 years, we see the company is offering a discount to its historical valuation.

Source: Morningstar

With its P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, and forward P/E all being below the average for the last 5 years, investors have a chance to acquire shares cheap. The company is in the middle of a transformation which takes time but should give investors plenty of confidence due to its strong cash-producing capabilities.

Taking a look at the average yield, we can further see if the company is offering investors a chance to purchase shares and lock in a high yield.

Source: Yieldchart

Thanks to AT&T's long history of increasing dividends for the last 35 years, we have a long history to count on while analyzing. The current yield of 6.63% is well above the average 4.5% the company has yielded for the last 24 years. In fact, this yield has been offered less than 7% of the time in the last 24 years. This is quite an incentive for investors looking for income and potential upside in share price. Furthermore, we know the company is capable of covering its dividend and increasing it as the payout ratio stands around 63%.

Conclusion

While my AT&T shares have certainly not gone far over the last few years, I believe the stock will soon appreciate. The valuation is cheaper than average and offers a discount for the increased risk of integrating acquisitions. The company is continuing to de-lever as promised and showing investors it can cover its debt without a problem. Additionally, the company should continue to drive profitability as it starts to roll out more bundles and streaming services. Both advertisers and consumers will adopt more AT&T services. Lastly, the company will soon start to see the benefit from 5G adoption as more and more connected devices will need a service provider. AT&T stands to benefit from the deployment of this service and will be able to further increase its monthly rates to those customers wanting access to the fastest network speeds available. Investors who do not mind waiting for upside potential get paid to wait by a handsome dividend. Shares of AT&T are starting to look particularly attractive as the market steams ahead to new highs leaving little value elsewhere. I will continue to hold my shares and reinvest the dividends in AT&T.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.