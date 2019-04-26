GrubHub: Attractive Risk Reward Profile Emerging Given Too Much Market Pessimism

We take a close look at GrubHub (GRUB) as its share price has declined by 54% off its 52-week high in Sept. Given our long-term value-based investing style, this kind of share price correction certainly piques our interest. As a company backdrop, GRUB is the nation’s leading online/mobile food ordering and delivery platform connecting diners with local restaurants. As of Dec. 2018, the company has 105K restaurant partners mainly in 2K U.S. cities. Its portfolio of brands includes GrubHub, Seamless, Eat24, Tapingo, LevelUp, AllMenus, and MenuPages.

Why has the share price corrected sharply?

The big question to ask is clearly why GRUB’s share price has corrected sharply since it hit 52-week high of $149 in Sept. In short, the main reasons to this are 1) heightened competition concerns and 2) first quarterly GAAP net losses in 4Q18 (or adjusted EBITDA decline of 26% YoY, vs. a robust 31% EBITDA CAGR in 2015-18). As for stiffer competitive landscape, investors have been concerned, given the big amount of PE/VC funding piled into GRUB’s competitors. A case in point, privately-held DoorDash raised $400 mn at valuation of $7.1 bn in Feb. This is on top of two previous funding rounds in 2018 that raised a total $785 mn. Another competitor, Postmates (also a privately held firm), notched $100 mn investments at a valuation of $1.85 bn in Jan. Last year, Postmates managed to raise $300 mn.

And, let’s not forget the ride-hailing giant, Uber (UBER) that would become a public company next month. Uber is reportedly looking for $90-100 bn IPO valuation, including roughly $10 bn it expects to raise in the IPO. Uber has a food delivery arm called Uber Eats that, from our observations and TV advertising, is clearly very aggressive in its efforts to take market share. Uber’s S-1 filing indicates that Uber Eats’ adjusted net revenue has declined sequentially in 3Q18 and 4Q18 despite its gross bookings still growing sequentially. This means that Uber Eats has poured in much more investments (in the form of drivers’ incentives).

Hence, GRUB’s 4Q18 GAAP net losses announced in Feb. is sort of market vindication on heightened competition derailing growth story. As said, adjusted EBITDA (which is a much more important metric investors track) declined by 26% YoY to US$42 mn. Adjusted EBITDA/order in 4Q18 fell to only $0.99, from $1.57 plus in 1Q-3Q8 and $1.51 in 2017.

Main Competitive Advantages

In light of stiffer competition especially from DoorDash, Postmates, and other start-ups, we believe that GRUB's biggest competitive advantage is being an early mover. And, importantly, we like that management does not rest on its laurel. In fact, from its early mover's advantage, management has built other competitive advantages to fend off competitors. First, it is pro-active in capitalizing early mover's advantage by becoming bigger fast through bolt-on acquisitions. For example, in 2017-18, GRUB completed 4 bolt-on acquisitions (Tapingo, LevelUp, Eat24, and Foodler). That's why GRUB's gross food sales have grown by 29% CAGR in 2015-18, higher than 22% CAGR (Morgan Stanley estimates) for digital food delivery industry.

Furthermore, we are very supportive of management spending $20 mn increment on S&M (sales & marketing) expenses in 4Q18. This means that management is pro-active in brand building. As anecdotal evidence, we do notice GRUB's aggressive TV advertising (which is a good brand-building) while watching TV at home. With GRUB becoming more of a household brand, this clearly could serve as a competitive advantage to fend off competitors.

With food delivery being a consumer service, strong distribution network (measured by the number of restaurant partners in GRUB's case) is a competitive advantage as well. On the restaurant partners count, we do see GRUB expand aggressively as well. For example, as of Dec. 2018, GRUB has 105K restaurant partners, more than doubling 50K restaurant partners as of Dec. 2016. For consumers themselves, more restaurant choices are clearly preferred when it comes to picking an online food delivery platform to use.

Last but not least, GRUB is the largest online food delivery in the U.S., meaning it has the largest economies of scale relative to competitors. When push comes to shove in terms of competitive intensity, economies of scale certainly would come in handy for GRUB. Also, with economies of scale, GRUB has a better bargaining power relative to restaurant partners.

What is next?

From this point on, we opine that looking on heightened competition concerns and bad 4Q18 results (which we just did) is equivalent to looking at a rear-view mirror, which is not good when evaluating a stock. In fact, to us, this is the time to digest and see through the noise to get a clear fundamental picture of GRUB and to eventually weigh if the competition concerns have been overblown or the market has over-punished the stock/valuation.

Industry in structural growth phase

So, let’s clearly lay out fundamentals picture of GRUB. The first thing worth noting is that all the funding frenzy into GRUB’s competitors is a testament to the fact that the digital food delivery industry is in a structural growth phase. Morgan Stanley Research estimates that, in 2015-18, the industry has grown by 22% CAGR. In particular, GMV/orders placed through online delivery platforms (vs. restaurant direct) was the stronger growth segment, posting 36% CAGR (vs. only 10% CAGR in restaurant direct segment). More importantly, despite the 22% CAGR, the penetration rate of digital food delivery industry remains at a low 8-9% in 2018. This compares very favorably, say, to online travel segment’s penetration rate of 38%.

Our demand mini-model assuming penetration rate of 8.6% in 2018 and Morgan Stanley figure of $18.5 bn suggests that, at 11.6% penetration rate in 2021E (1 ppt improvement each year), the digital food delivery industry would reach $29.8 bn in 2021E, size-wise. This implies a still robust 17% CAGR for the industry. More importantly, online delivery platform segment (where GRUB operates in) would grow at a higher 23% CAGR. Hence, the big implication of this forecast/exercise for GRUB is that 18-20% CAGR in its organic gross food sales (this already implies small MS loss amid 23% CAGR for online delivery platform segment) is a very reasonable assumption for the next few years.

Regarding GRUB's market share (we simply plug in GRUB's gross food sales as a percentage of digital food delivery market), it appears that GRUB has gained market share, from 24% in 2016/17 to 27% in 2018. But this seemingly contradicts market share movement provided by Second Measure. We believe the explanation lies in that in Morgan Stanley's digital food delivery market, restaurant direct segment is included, while Second Measure only count online food delivery platforms.

Hence, the key story is that GRUB has gained market share (in the context of digital food delivery market) at the expense of restaurant direct channel. Meanwhile, among online food delivery platforms, DoorDash and Uber Eats are the clear big market share winner (based on Second Measure's data). We are not particularly concerned with Second Measure's market share data mainly because GRUB had a much bigger size relative to other online food delivery platforms back in Dec. 2017 or earlier (the law of big numbers puts GRUB at a disadvantage in terms of growth). With a much bigger base for both DoorDash and Uber Eats starting in Dec. 2018, we believe, going forward, the market share gains for DoorDash and Uber Eats would be much more muted. So, we expect a less dramatic market share movement among online food delivery platforms in 2019 onwards.

Meanwhile, as for competition's point of view from restaurants' perspective, clearly, the more customers/active diners an online delivery platform has, the more preferred the platform would be. The bottom line for restaurants in partnering with an online delivery platform is much bigger sales/orders that positively correlate with active diner networks on an online food delivery platform. As a channel checking, we talked to a restaurant owner that uses GRUB platform. The reason is simply that his restaurant sales rose by 50-60% post partnership, with the increments primarily coming from food delivery (instead of dine-in sales).

As of Dec. 2018, GRUB has 17.7 mn active diners, which is the largest active diner network among online food delivery platforms. Hence, GRUB would enjoy certain competitive advantage or bargaining power relative to restaurant partners. Based on GRUB's take rate, restaurant partners pay roughly 20-22% commission (of total order in $) to GRUB.

Stiffer competition a cyclical headwind

As stated, given all the funding frenzy into GRUB’s competitors, investors are concerned (rightfully so) with the stiffer competitive landscape. However, one important thing to say here is that stiffer competition is a part of life in any industry. In other words, competitive landscape flows and ebbs (not a constant, it can heighten or ease in a period). Hence, we would categorize stiffer competition as a cyclical headwind, not a structural one.

With all the funding received by GRUB’s competitors, of course, they have to show that they are aggressive in taking market share. But, at a point down the road, they also have to show at least path to profitability to their investors by focusing on margins. It is fair to say that it is such a futile exercise to predict how long the heightened competition would remain. Nonetheless, a year from now, IPO of Uber (and potentially Postmates in 2H19) could be a positive for GRUB in that the pressure from being a public company could pave the way for easing competition sooner rather than later.

During 4Q18 earnings call, management also did not provide clear guidance on the timing when competition would ease. What management said, though, is that GRUB expects average adjusted EBITDA/order to improve throughout 2019, signaling easing competition as the year progresses. Rising adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA/order is the clear sign of easing competition as during 4Q18, $42 mn adjusted EBITDA was shaved off by around $30 mn incremental expenses ($10 mn increment in operations and support expenses to expand into new markets and $20 mn increment in S&M expenses). Adding back $30 mn incremental expenses would get to adjusted EBITDA of $72 mn, which is higher than $60-67 mn EBITDA in 1Q-3Q18.

In particular, by 4Q19, management stated its expectation of average adjusted EBITDA/order to be much closer to $1.57 (3Q18 level). Mid-point EBITDA guidance of $250 mn for 2019 implies average adjusted EBITDA/order of $1.31, assuming 20% growth in Daily Average Grub (DAG, essentially a number of orders).

As a comparison, for 1Q19 guidance, $45 mn adjusted EBITDA guidance implies average adjusted EBITDA/order of $0.94 (pretty similar to 4Q18 level). This means that management does not forecast imminent turnaround, but more of a gradual one (sequential improvement throughout 2019). However, we think that as a long-term value investor, this is the cyclical weakness where investors have to take advantage in terms of the stock's entry price level.

No existential threat, healthy cash flows generation

The third fundamental point to highlight is that GRUB does not face existential threats. Unlike brick and mortar retailers facing such a threat due to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), GRUB is on the right side of the big trend (offline to online). As mentioned earlier, online food delivery platform (instead of restaurant direct) is the fastest growth segment in the digital food delivery industry (that in itself is in a structural growth phase).

Furthermore, GRUB is the only profitable online food delivery platform on GAAP basis. Despite 4Q18 GAAP net losses, for the full 2018, GRUB posted GAAP net profit of $78 mn. In fact, since its inception as a public company in 2014, on a full year basis, the company always posted GAAP net profit. Adjusted EBITDA margin is an enviable 23-31% in 2014-18.

The same (achieving GAAP profitability) can’t be said regarding other online food delivery platforms. For example, DoorDash has indicated to Bloomberg and CNBC that it is yet profitable. It did mention that sales tripled in 2018 (our estimate is US$500-600 mn, making it around one-half of GRUB’s revenue). Meanwhile, Postmates is a much smaller company (our estimate is US$300-400 mn sales in 2018). Unfortunately, Uber does not break down Uber Eats’ (more of a global food delivery platform) sales geographically. Assuming US/non-US sales mix (56/44) on a consolidated basis, we estimate Uber Eats generated US$818 mn sales in 2018. This would make Uber Eats the second largest online food delivery platform after GRUB, which is pretty consistent to market share picture tracked by Edison Trends.

Coming back to no existential threat argument, not only GRUB is profitable on GAAP basis, it also generates positive operating cash flow (average $160 mn in 2016-18, with 2018 being the highest at $225 mn. FCF before acquisition capex was also positive each year in 2016-18 (average $118 mn). Hence, unlike typical young internet or consumer technology platforms, GRUB does not burn cash but generates FCF before acquisition capex. On balance sheet, as of Dec. 2018, GRUB has $225 mn cash and cash equivalent holdings, vs. $342 mn debt. Hence, net debt of $116 mn implies net debt/adjusted EBITDA of a mere 0.5x on a TTM basis.

What is the downside scenario?

Let’s turn to the valuation, especially peers comparison. First, we would like to assess the downside scenario. For the peers comparison, at the moment, there is only one apple to apple comp (pure online food delivery play) on the U.S. public companies side: Waitr Holdings (WTRH). However, WTRH is a much smaller company (only $69 mn sales in 2018, $766 mn market cap). Like other competitors, WTRH posted net losses ($34 mn in 2018). For the valuation comp, we also incorporate DoorDash and Postmates using latest Private Market Valuation (PMV), based on 2019E P/S comparison (the relevant valuation metric for young internet/consumer technology platforms as most don’t have earnings). GRUB trades at 4.6x multiple, a deep 28% discount to the U.S. peers average of 6.4x (also 6.4x ex-Uber).

Assuming Postmates’ valuation as the floor valuation (4.2x P/S), we arrive at the bear case’s intrinsic value of $62, implying a downside potential of 9% from current share price. Of note, we think Postmates’ much lower valuation multiple is attributable to the fact that it has grown in line with the industry (vs. DoorDash gaining market share rapidly and reportedly overtaking Uber Eats as the second largest food delivery platform in early 2019). Hence, Postmates’ valuation as the floor valuation for GRUB is a reasonable assumption given the latter’s constant (or slightly lower ex-acquisitions) market share narrative.

Another thing to note is DoorDash is valued at US$7.1 bn in Feb., higher than GRUB's 6.28 bn market cap. Clearly, something is off, valuation-wise, when the largest online food delivery platform is valued lower than the second largest player. This also indicates that our intrinsic valuation of US$5.75 bn (our downside scenario) for GRUB is very conservative.

Looking at European markets, we found three online food delivery platforms: Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF), Just Eat (OTC:JSTLF), and Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DLVHF). Again, based on these European peers, online food delivery platforms are valued on a P/S multiple basis since they haven’t posted profitability. The European peers trade at average 7.3x 2019E P/S, a 14% premium to the U.S. peers average. GRUB’s floor valuation we use for the downside scenario (4.2x P/S) is at a deeper 42% discount to European peers’ average. This again serves as a sanity check that our floor valuation multiple is reasonable.

What is the upside scenario?

For the upside scenario, we would like to use a normalized earnings multiple method to capture a scenario where competition has returned to normal. Specifically, we use normalized adjusted EBITDA, which we calculate to be $476 mn or $1.73 adjusted EBITDA/order (happening in 2021 for our base case earnings). For the multiple, we use 20x. As a sanity check, 20x plus 2021E EV/EBITDA multiple can be seen in consumer technology platforms that enjoy structural growth phase such as Chegg (24.7x), Stitch Fix (27.7x), or Etsy (24x). Assuming 20x EBITDA multiple, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $102/share for GRUB. This implies 4.5x 2021E P/S, which is reasonable in terms of sanity check. The $102/share intrinsic value further suggests 50% upside potential.

Catalysts for GRUB to realize our upside scenario

GRUB’s Adjusted EBITDA/order would substantially improve from $0.99/0.94 in 4Q18/1Q19E to US$1.57 in 4Q19E. If GRUB shows this adjusted EBITDA/order progression, the market would be convinced that things have eased in terms of stiff competition and would regard stiff competition as a cyclical headwind, not a structural one.

GRUB’s gross food sales would continue to grow at 20% YoY for the next few quarters. This would prove some investors’ skeptic wrong that online food delivery platform remains in the early innings of structural growth.

With GRUB’s gross food sales at 20% YoY, this also shows that GRUB pretty much maintains its market share (or loses small market share, which is understandable, given its much bigger size) in the industry. Some investors are concerned that GRUB is losing big time in the market share battle relative to other online food delivery platforms.

IPO of Postmates (the pure online food delivery play) could highlight GRUB’s undervaluation and fundamental strength. Even though Postmates, say, fetches 5-6x P/S multiple at IPO, investors could realize how far ahead, profitability and cash flow-wise, GRUB is, relative to competitors.

GRUB’s M&A announcement could signal that industry consolidation is moving in the right direction. This also suggests that GRUB would be the industry consolidator that would emerge stronger (much more profitable) post industry consolidation.

Uber Eats’ adjusted net revenue returns to growth sequentially next few quarters. As said, in 3Q-4Q18, Uber Eats’ adjusted net revenue declined by 12-13% QoQ (despite its gross bookings' 19-21% QoQ growth), signaling that higher drivers’ incentives (more efforts from Uber Eats to engage in a market share war). The return of sequential growth in Uber Eats’ adjusted net revenue would be a sign for easing competition.

Risk factors to our bullish thesis

Competition could be a structural headwind, instead of our judgment as a cyclical one. If competition turns out to be a structural headwind, our normalized EBITDA (US$476 mn) used in the upside scenario would not be achieved. However, we opine the presence of PE/VC investors in GRUB's competitors (they would expect profitability down the road) mitigates this risk.

GRUB's gross food sales growth substantially decelerates from 20% YoY level much quicker than we anticipate. This implies either 1) structural industry growth ends sooner than expected or 2) GRUB simply loses market share big time.

To pursue growth at all costs (instead of being margin focused), management could lower commission/delivery fees, especially when negotiating with national/regional restaurant chains. This would have a negative impact on GRUB's take rate/revenue translating into lower margins.

Economy slows down significantly or enters a recession in the next few quarters. After all, restaurant spending, including food delivery segment, is very discretionary in nature.

Though we mention GRUB's M&A announcement as a positive catalyst, this could derail our bullish thesis in a way, say that GRUB overpays big time. If investors think management has a tendency to overpay acquisitions big time (a corporate governance issue), this could translate into lower valuation multiple for GRUB.

Conclusions

GRUB’s share price has corrected sharply by 54% to $68 level since Sept. Heightening competition (validated by 4Q18 GAAP net losses/big decline in adjusted EBITDA) is the primary culprit. However, a close look into GRUB’s fundamentals shows that the digital food delivery industry remains in the structural growth phase (20% CAGR for online delivery platforms segment is possible next few years). This means that there is plenty of growth pie to spread around.

Moreover, heightening competition we see currently is a function of funding frenzy recently piled into GRUB’s competitors. This being said, at one point down the road, the PE/VC investors would demand GRUB’s competitors to show profitability. In other words, heightening competition should be seen a cyclical headwind, not a structural one. Furthermore, one important fundamental point regarding GRUB: it is far ahead of others in terms of profitability and FCF ex-acquisition capex. Unlike other consumer technology platforms that burn significant cash, there is no existential threat for GRUB.

As for GRUB’s stock price at this level, we see compelling risk reward ratio emerging. Specifically, the downside scenario points to intrinsic value of $62 (floor valuation set by Postmates’ 4.2x P/S), implying only 9% downside potential from current share price. Meanwhile, we foresee $102/share intrinsic value for GRUB, utilizing normalized earnings/adjusted EBITDA method. This suggests 50% upside potential. Hence, the risk reward ratio is an attractive almost six to one upside to downside ratio.

