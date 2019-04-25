Sandvik Acquires Newtrax For Underground Wireless Connectivity

With the deal for Newtrax, Sandvik gains an additional element for its suite of tools to further digitalize and automate mining process optimization.

Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) announced it has acquired Newtrax for an undisclosed amount.

Newtrax operates as a wireless IoT connectivity technology supplier for hard rock mines.

SDVKY acquired Newtrax to add to its mining analytics and process optimization software systems as the firm seeks to offer increasingly advanced digitalization and automation tools to customers.

Target Company

Montréal, Canada-based Newtrax was founded in 2008 to provide wireless IoT and AI-powered technology for personnel, machinery and environment monitoring, analysis, and optimization for underground mining operations.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Alexandre Cervinka.

Below is a sample 'success story' testimonial about the firm's system:

Newtrax’s primary offerings includes a central server, personal safety devices, mobile equipment, fixed instrumentation and control devices, network extensions and accessories.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by 360 Market Updates, the global smart mining market is projected to grow between 2019 and 2023 due to growing concerns about mining operation optimization and the introduction of IoT solutions.

“Resource nationalization coupled with declining productivity and increasing operational cost have created a dire need for optimizing mining operations by increasing efficiencies to withstand the regulatory environment.”

Consequently, “mining companies across the globe have started integrating information and operational technologies to improve performance.”

Major competitive vendors that provide smart mining technologies include:

ABB (ABB)

Intellisense.io

Alastri

Symboticware

Stone Three Mining

Hexagon (OTCPK:HXGBY)

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Sandvik didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and said the deal will be initially ‘slightly accretive to earnings per share.’ Newtrax generated $19.27 million in revenue in 2018 and has about 120 employees.

A review of the firm’s most recent interim report indicates that as of March 31, 2019, the firm had $2.1 billion in cash and $3.5 billion in net debt.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $239 million.

In the past 12 months, Sandvik’s stock price has risen by 5.7% vs. the S&P 500’s (SPY) rise of 10.63%, as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have generally exceeded analyst expectations although the most recent earnings result was below expectations for the first quarter in at least 12 quarters:

There is only one analyst rating, a ‘Buy,’ and price target of $21.66 implies a potential upside of 14% from the stock’s current price of $18.89 at press time:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has taken a strong downward turn in the most recent period:

Commentary

Sandvik acquired Newtrax to add capabilities to its suite of digital tools for optimizing and analyzing mining production processes.

As Patrick Murphy, President of Sandvik Rock Drills and Technologies stated in the deal announcement,

By combining our current offering OptiMine® with the Newtrax offering we can help customers achieve a more efficient use of their resources. The system is agnostic to network or brand of equipment, facilitating a flexible customer solution.

OptiMine is Sandvik’s system that enables mining operators to visualize the mine in 3D, plan drilling and rock support, and process data via analytics to provide predictive insights and system dashboards for mining process optimization.

The Newtrax deal was likely for a financially non-material amount but will serve as an important addition by providing a bridge to Internet of Things [IoT] monitoring capabilities.

The acquisition won’t move the needle for Sandvik’s stock in the short term; it does provide a clue as to management’s direction into building or acquiring tools that digitalize and automate mining processes, adding value to its offerings to customers.

