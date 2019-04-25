Tele2: Performing Well In Hyper-Competitive Markets

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, Swedish mobile telecommunications provider Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were not particularly impressive as the company saw its revenues decline slightly compared to the prior year quarter. However, as I discussed in a previous article, the company's revenue growth is likely to weaken this year due to the firm's departure from Kazakhstan. This is something that other Swedish telecommunications companies like Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) have also been doing, so Tele2's actions are not completely out of line with its peers. A closer look at the company's results though does show that there were a few things to like here, although there were also a few areas where the company could improve.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Tele2's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Tele2 reported total revenue of SEK 7.217 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 33.03% increase over the SEK 5.425 billion that the company had in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 1.104 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares quite favorably to the SEK 900 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Tele2 launched the new Com Hem mobile service in Sweden as an attempt to cross-sell to the firm's Com Hem fixed-line broadband subscribers.

The company reported an EBITDA of SEK 2.397 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 71.83% increase over the SEK 1.395 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Tele2 reported a net income of SEK 769 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 23.63% increase over the SEK 622 million that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

At first glance, it would appear that all of the company's financial figures improved compared to the prior year quarter. This would be in stark contrast to the statement that I made in the introduction about a slight year-over-year decline in revenues. This is due to the fact that Tele2 merged with Com Hem in the middle of last year; so to establish a more accurate comparison, we need to look at what the figures would have been if the two entities were the same company in the first quarter of last year. Here is how this quarter's results would have compared to last year's in such a scenario:

Source: Tele2

As we can clearly see, Tele2's financial performance declined slightly when compared to last year's when we use an apples-to-apples comparison. This is undoubtedly something that is discouraging to shareholders as we generally like to see growth in the companies in which we are invested. Fortunately, though, the declines were not particularly large.

As I have discussed in prior articles, the Swedish telecommunications market is a hyper-competitive one in which providers have been seeing compressing margins as they compete to keep and expand their customer base in a market in which everybody already has the telecommunications services that they desire. Tele2 has done an excellent job of competing here as it managed to increase its EBITDA in the country to SEK 2.101 billion from SEK 1.761 billion a year ago (these figures already take the merger into account). While part of this increase came from the SEK 50 million of merger synergies that the company realized, this clearly does not account for all of the growth that we have seen, so the company certainly appears to be doing something right.

As I mentioned in the highlights, Tele2 launched its new Com Hem mobile service during the quarter. This is clearly something that is meant to give the company a competitive edge as this represents the first time that Swedish consumers are able to get both their fixed-line and mobile services on the same bill. In addition, customers that opted for both the fixed- and mobile communications package are eligible to have their speeds doubled, making this one of the best value for the money internet services in the world. The Swedish consumers apparently think so too as there were 45,000 subscribers to this package at the end of the quarter, which is not at all bad for a service that has only been offered for a month or two.

There were a few other positive factors affecting the company's Swedish business as well, including a price adjustment imposed on Com Hem broadband subscribers last year and subscriber growth for both the Com Hem and Boxer brands. Overall, the company managed to increase its average sales per user by 1.8% across its Swedish fixed-line offerings, which is certainly not bad at all, especially in a hyper-competitive market like Sweden.

Tele2 also has significant operations in the three Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Lithuania is quite competitive just as Sweden is while the other two countries are less so but all three are developed countries so a certain degree of competitiveness is to be expected. This is somewhat apparent in these results as Tele2 saw its user base decline by 4,000 in the quarter due mostly to the loss of 13,000 prepaid customers. However, this was offset by the addition of 9,000 postpaid users to the company's subscriber base. This is not necessarily a bad thing though as postpaid users are generally better customers for a mobile company as they are usually wealthier and have better credit so they usually end up generating a higher level of revenues for the mobile provider. As a result of this, the company saw its revenues and EBITDA from Lithuania increase by 11% and 25% year-over-year when measured in local currency, respectively.

Tele2 also saw its prepaid subscriber base in Latvia decline, although the company did manage to keep its overall user base in the country relatively stable. This was due mostly to increases in the consumer voice, mobile broadband, and business postpaid markets. This is overall nice to see as Tele2 notes that its competitors were very aggressively marketing new handsets and service bundles, often by offering very desirable pricing terms, in an effort to win over customers.

It was a similar story in Estonia as the company saw its user base decline by 5,000 over the course of the quarter. This was partly due to Tele2 closing down its prepaid Smart brand and replacing it with other prepaid options. Estonia is one of the few countries in which Tele2 has not been aggressively trying to convert customers from prepaid to postpaid plans. Even so though, Tele2 did manage to increase its ASPU by 3% year-over-year. Unfortunately, the company's revenues derived from the country went down due to the decline in the user base.

As I discussed in my past articles on Tele2, the company's primary growth market is now Croatia as the company's departure from Kazakhstan has left that as its sole market that is not highly developed. We can see some of that growth during the most recent quarter as Tele2 saw its revenue from the country increase by 14% year-over-year. This was caused by the company growing its user base by 6% and increasing ASPU by 7%. Clearly, this is far more than what the company managed to deliver in any of its other markets and shows us the reason why it is generally a good idea for international telecommunications firms to have exposure to emerging markets as there are much stronger opportunities for growth in these markets than in developed nations.

In conclusion, Tele2 did an excellent job of competing in several very competitive markets during the most recent quarter and this is something that is certainly nice to see. The company has also been showing that the merger with Com Hem has been a success, especially in its primary market of Sweden. The biggest disappointment here has without a doubt been the company bleeding mostly prepaid users but it has largely been able to offset this with gains of postpaid customers. Overall then, investors should generally be satisfied with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.