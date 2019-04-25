Kohl's: Partnering With Amazon Is A Right Strategic Move

The significant rapid growth of the e-commerce wave, led by Amazon (AMZN), has been hurting traditional retailers in different industries, including clothing, home furnishing, consumer electronics, and household products. According to UBS, assuming online sales grow by 9% to account for 25% of the total retail sales in the U.S. in 2026, around 75,000 more retail stores would have to be closed.

It is definitely wrong to think about competition because it is impossible to compete against this e-commerce juggernaut. It is better to think about the cooperation, about how to help each other grow. It is the recent case study of Kohl's Corporation (KSS). Since 2017, this department store chain has partnered with Amazon to process return products for Amazon. On Tuesday, Kohl's announced to roll out Amazon return partnership to all of its 1,100+ stores in July, a very smart move. That news alone has sent its stock up 12%.

Amazon's partnership is the right strategic move for Kohl's

Amazon's online purchase and delivery offer great convenience to shoppers. However, if consumers would like to return the unwanted items, it can take a lot of time and efforts as well as a high cost to consumers. The Amazon-Kohl's partnership solves this pain point for Amazon's customers, giving them an easier and cheaper option to return Amazon products. Moreover, Kohl's also get additional store traffic from Amazon's product returns. According to Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, its October pilot partnership program boosted the traffic at Chicago Kohl's stores by 8.5%. Out of all shoppers who return Amazon products, 56% were new Kohl's customers or customers who had not been to the stores for nearly a year. Furthermore, Kohl's sells Amazon-branded products in its store, transitioning from the store within a store concept to a wholesale relationship with Amazon.

With the overall implementation of the Amazon product return program, Kohl's store traffic and sales revenue will definitely grow quite fast. If we assume a similar 8.5% traffic growth with 50% conversion, Kohl's revenue will experience 4.25% growth in sales compared to 2018. As Kohl's will need more staff to implement this program, we will assume that selling, general & administration costs (SG&A) will grow by 2% due to this partnership.

millions 2018 2019 Growth assumption Net Revenue 19,167 20,030 4.50% Other revenue 1,062 1,062 Total revenue 20,084 21,092 Gross margin 36.40% 36.40% same margin Gross profit 6,977 7,291 SG&A 5,601 5,713 2% Depreciation 964 964 same depreciation Impairments, store closings and other costs 104 104 same Operating income 1,370 1,572

Source: Author's calculation

Thus, by 2019, Kohl's expects to grow 14.7% in operating income to $1.57 billion. That would translate into $2.64 billion in EBITDA.

Kohl's can have a 50% upside

Compared to other department stores, including Target (TGT) and Macy's (M), Kohl's valuation has been quite consistent over time. In the period of 2015-2017, Kohl's had the lowest valuation among the three, in the range of 5-6.7x EV/EBITDA. Since 2018, Macy's EBITDA multiple has dropped to only 4.3x, lower than Kohl's at 5.7x. Target's EBITDA multiple is the highest among the three, at nearly 8x.

Source: YCharts

With Amazon partnership, not only Kohl's operating performance is growing but also the valuation will definitely be higher. It would not be difficult for Kohl's to have a similar EBITDA multiple to Target's. If it is the case, Kohl's total enterprise value would be $21.12 billion. Adjusting for cash and interest-bearing debt, the Kohl's total market cap would reach $17.9 billion, a 50% upside from the current trading price.

It is also interesting to note that Amazon also has warrants to purchase nearly 1.8 million shares of Kohl's for $69.68 per share, before the recent 12% price surge. It is a great deal for Amazon as it not only gives the e-commerce leader physical brick-and-mortar presence all over the U.S. right away but also benefits from Kohl's future success with share purchase warrants. It is totally possible that when Amazon exercises its warrants, it will definitely take the partnership with Kohl's to the next level.

Conclusion

The best is not yet to come for Kohl's. Kohl's strategy to have bonding partnership with the global e-commerce leader Amazon will pay off big time in the future. Of course, with a recent price surge, Kohl's share price might experience the downturn in the short run. However, in the long run, as long as Amazon's partnership is working well, Kohl's can deliver good results for long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.