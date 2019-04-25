AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) CEO Timothy Naughton on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Jason Reilley - VP, IR

Timothy Naughton - Chairman, CEO & President

Sean Breslin - COO

Matthew Birenbaum - CIO

Kevin O'Shea - CFO

Nicholas Joseph - Citigroup

Jeffrey Spector - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Richard Hightower - Evercore ISI

Austin Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Nicholas Yulico - Scotiabank

Andrew Babin - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Piljung Kim - BMO Capital Markets

John Guinee - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Richard Hill - Morgan Stanley

John Pawlowski - Green Street Advisors

Alexander Goldfarb - Sandler O'Neill + Partners

Hardik Goel - Zelman & Associates

Jason Reilley

Thank you, Jessica, and welcome to AvalonBay Communities First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, please note that forward-looking statements may be made during this discussion. There are a variety of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially. There's a discussion of these risks and uncertainties in yesterday afternoon's press release as well as in the company's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

As usual, this press release does include an attachment with definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms which may be used in today's discussion. The attachment is also available on our website at www.avalonbay.com/earnings, and we encourage you to refer to this information during the review of our operating results and financial performance.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tim Naughton, Chairman and CEO of AvalonBay Communities, for his remarks. Tim?

Timothy Naughton

Yes. Thanks, Jason, and welcome to our Q1 call. With me today are Kevin O'Shea, Sean Breslin and Matt Birenbaum. Sean, Matt and I will provide some brief comments on the slides that we posted last night, and then we'll all be available afterward for Q&A. Our comments will focus on providing a summary of Q1 results, an overview of development activity and lastly, progress in our expansion markets of Denver and Southeast Florida.

So now, starting on Slide 4. It was a solid quarter. Highlights include core FFO growth of 5.5%, driven by healthy internal growth, with same-store revenue and same-store NOI growth coming in at 3.4% and 4.9%, respectively. Interestingly, every region posted 3%-plus same-store revenue growth for the first time in over 6 years.

As you recall from last quarter's earnings call, we expect little contribution to earnings in 2019 from external investment activity, primarily due to significantly lower apartment deliveries from our development portfolio this year; and secondly, the relatively higher cost of capital raised in late 2018, most of that being through dispositions.

In Q1, we completed two communities at the very attractive suburban towns of Sudbury and Hingham in the Boston market, totaling $150 million at an average initial yield of 6.3%. And then lastly, we raised $220 million of capital, external capital in the quarter, 2/3 of that being raised as equity from the CEP and the balance from a D.C. area disposition. The initial cost in this capital was 4.5%, and our leverage remains at a cyclical low of 4.6x debt-to-EBITDA.

So with that, I'm going to turn it over now to Sean, who will discuss portfolio operations, including performance in our lease-ups. Sean?

Sean Breslin

All right. Thanks, Tim. Turning to Slide 5. Apartment fundamentals continue to support healthy rent change in the portfolio. This slide represents same-store rent change on a trailing 4-quarter average, which reached a high 2% level during Q1. As we've highlighted in the recent past, we believe the current pace of job and wage growth, combined with new supply of roughly 2% of stock, supports rent growth in the 2.5% to 3% range for our portfolio.

Turning to Slide 6 to address Q1 specifically. Same-store rent change was 2.4% or 80 basis points above what we achieved during Q1 of 2018. This improved performance was primarily driven by our East Coast portfolio, which represents 52% of the overall same-store pool and produced roughly 150 basis points of improvement compared to last year.

On the West Coast, we also achieved better rent change in the tech-driven Seattle and Northern California regions. Job growth has been quite healthy in both markets. In fact, it's actually running ahead of last year's pace through March. Southern California is the only region where rent change fell short of Q1 2018. While job growth in the region was roughly 1.25% for the full year 2018, it fell on to about half that rate in the last 6 months and is off to a weak start in 2019.

Turning now to Slide 7 and the development portfolio. Our performance has been solid. For the 5 communities in lease-up during Q1, rents are trending about 3% ahead of pro forma. The total capital cost is projected to be within 1% of budget, and the weighted average stabilized yield is expected to be roughly 10 basis points ahead of plan at a very healthy 6.8%.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Matt to talk further about development underway and our expansion markets. Matt?

Matthew Birenbaum

All right. Great. Thanks, Sean. Turning to Slide 8. We expect the $2.4 billion in development currently underway to generate $145 million in annual NOI once those communities are completed and stabilized. As we talked about last quarter, this year is a bit unusual for us in that very little of that NOI has begun to flow through to earnings yet, given the timing of the individual lease-ups and deliveries, but it should be a good source of growth over the next few years as those projects move to completion. While there is still some capital to fund to complete construction, the tick up in NOI should easily exceed the cost of the capital remaining to be sourced.

Slide 9 shows the projected value creation from this development underway. If we apply a 4.5% cap rate to the $145 million in stabilized NOI, the value of these assets on completion would be $3.2 billion, which exceeds their projected costs by $800 million or roughly $5.75 per share.

I also thought I would give a brief update on our progress in our new expansion markets of Denver and Southeast Florida. About 1.5 years ago, we announced a strategic expansion of our market footprint and indicated our intention to begin to rotate capital out of some of our legacy markets in the Northeast to these higher-growth regions of the country. As shown on Slide 10, we had begun this effort in Southeast Florida, acquiring 2 brand-new stabilized communities and breaking ground on a development community in partnership with a local sponsor. These 3 properties represent a $350 million investment in over 1,000 apartments and are a good start on assembling a diversified portfolio spanning 3 different submarkets and 3 different product types, from garden to mid-rise to high-rise.

Turning to Slide 11. We have been even more active in Denver where we currently own 4 completed communities and one development site, with 2 additional development rights in the pipeline. This activity puts us on track to a portfolio of over $600 million and 2,000 units, again, diversified across a variety of different submarkets with a generally more suburban footprint so far. We've indicated a long-term goal of 5% allocation to each expansion market, so we expect to continue to grow our presence meaningfully via acquisitions, development and joint venture hybrid structures with local developers over the next few years.

And with that, I'll turn it back to Tim for some concluding remarks.

Timothy Naughton

Well, yes. Thanks, Matt. So overall, Q1 was a very good quarter with results a bit better than expected. Same-store performance continue to improve with revenue growth generally in the 3% to 4% range across our footprint. The development portfolio is performing well and in line with our expectations, delivering or projected to deliver meaningful NAV growth over the next couple of years, as Matt just mentioned. And lastly, we're making solid progress in our expansion markets of Denver and Southeast Florida, having redeployed or committed almost $1 billion of capital through acquisitions and development to these markets over the last several quarters.

And with that, Jessica, we're now -- open the call for Q&A. Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Nicholas Joseph

You discussed the strength of acceleration in the East Coast market, but within your portfolio, what are you seeing in terms of trends of urban versus suburban or A versus B?

Sean Breslin

Yes, Nick, it's Sean. Happy to chat about that a little bit, if you like. I mean, when you look at our portfolio specifically, one thing to keep in mind is the mix of As and Bs is not necessarily representative of the market. But in our portfolio, for the first time in about 15 quarters, in Q1, A did outperform B assets by about 50 basis points, but the majority of that is really supported by some acceleration in some of the higher price point assets on the East Coast, which has been a little bit softer over the past few years. So we certainly have seen that change in the outcome in terms of A/B mix. If you look at it in terms of broader sort of market coverage and you look at Yardi or Axiometrics, they're showing it pretty much imbalanced at this point between A and B across our footprint, also supported by improvement in the A side of the product on the East Coast. In terms of urban-suburban, those spreads are still relatively wide, suburbans outperforming urban by about 50 to 60 basis points in our portfolio. And if you look across sort of the market footprint, again, looking at Yardi or Axiometrics, that spread is closer to about 100 basis points. So still seeing outperformance but varies by portfolio and market.

Nicholas Joseph

And then just curious if you can give an update on Columbus Circle, both in terms of where you are in the marketing process on the residential units and also the retail lease in.

Matthew Birenbaum

Sure, Nick. This is Matt. I'll take that one. On the retail side, just to remind folks, we have 67,000 square feet of retail there in total across 4 floors. About 43,000 square feet of that is leased, including all of the 2 subfloors, a little bit of the ground floor and a portion of the second floor. Since the last call, activity actually has picked up, and we are in what I'd say is advanced discussions for 17,000 of the remaining 24,000 square feet of space, including the remainder of the second floor and a good portion of the ground floor as well. So hopefully, those deals will proceed to lease, and we'll have more to report on that in the quarters to come, but we are seeing strong activity there. On the residential side, we did open our sales office there earlier this month, starting out really just with presales to broker contacts that were on the list. So we're not kind of open to the general public yet for walk-ins off the street. We're probably still a couple of weeks away from that. So we're really just now starting to get a read on the early sales activity side. I'm not going to comment on that yet. It's too early, but we do expect and we will provide more detailed update on the residential sales activity on our second quarter call.

We will now take our next question from Jeff Spector of Bank of America.

Jeffrey Spector

Hopefully, you can hear me?

Timothy Naughton

Yes.

Jeffrey Spector

Great. Sorry. Sorry, there was an interruption there. I guess just big picture, Tim, if we could talk about the macro. I think you maintained your -- the estimates, but just listening to your opening remarks, again, solid quarter, healthy internal growth, every region posted 3% rev growth for the first time in 6 years. I know none of us are economists and can't predict exactly the future, but everyone's trying to figure out any weakness in the economy or when the recession will come. I guess, from where you sit, things seem pretty strong.

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

And probably the other thing that's maybe a little different than what we expected three months ago is the for sale is slowing down a bit, both in terms of volume and pricing. And I think you may have seen just in the last 24 hours just homeownership rate actually came down for the first time, I think, in the last couple of years. It's just one data point. But when you combine that with consumer confidence being down a little bit, those are probably the things we're watching right now, for in terms of as leading indicators but really have been reflected certainly in terms of portfolio performance today.

Jeffrey Spector

Jeffrey Spector

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Richard Hightower

So I want to -- I know we've talked about this earlier today, but maybe just for the benefit of everyone on the call, just to kind of walk through the bad debt accounting change and its impact on same-store during the quarter. So can you help us just collectively understand the breakdown in better-than-expected performance across the accounting change, across occupancy, market rents, other revenues and just help us understand the building blocks so we're all on the same page.

Sean Breslin

Yes, this is Sean. Why don't I go through it at a fairly high level. To the extent there's a lot of detailed questions about drivers of other rental revenue and things like that, that may be more appropriate to take off-line. But in terms of the broad view of the TRR growth or rental revenue growth in Q1, the impact from the change in bad debt is 30 basis points. Regionally, the range is sort of between 0 and call it, 60, 70 basis points, depending on the specific region. And that is a reflection of underlying changes year-over-year in bad debt, which are really driven by a couple of factors. One is some investments we made in data analytics to improve our bad debt profile in the residential side, both in terms of people coming to our communities as well as our collection processes.

And the second piece of that is in certain regions, in particular, we had some write-offs as it relates to retail tenants in Q1 of 2018 that we don't have in 2019, and that really accounts for some of those regional differences that occur. But the overall broad impact, again, is the 30 basis points. We had mentioned that -- when we were at the Citi conference that we were trending about 20 basis points ahead of what we had expected in terms of revenue growth through January and February. So if you look at the full Q1 number in terms of our outperformance, basically about half of it is in just raw performance mainly driven by occupancy, and the other half essentially is the bad debt component is the way I look at it in terms of from a revenue perspective. On the OpEx side of things, we reported Q1 OpEx growth of 20 basis points. That actually would have been down 90 basis points year-over-year in Q1 if bad debt had remained expensed. So that's the full impact on Q1. Hopefully, that's clear.

Richard Hightower

Okay. Yes. I appreciate the detail there, and we'll probably have a few follow-ups, but I'm going to take a stab at the next question here, and feel free not to answer because I know Avalon's policy on guidance and everything. But is it fair to say that on an all-else-equal basis, given everything that you just described in terms of the building blocks that a same-store range should go up because of what you described? Or is it not fair to say that and we can interpret that as we wish?

Kevin O'Shea

Kevin O'Shea

Austin Wurschmidt

You guys have sustained a positive spread on like-term lease rates now for the past three quarters, I believe. So does the same-store revenue guidance assume that those lease rate spreads converge by year-end or that you continue to sustain some level of a positive spread each quarter throughout the year?

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Austin Wurschmidt

Austin Wurschmidt

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Austin Wurschmidt

Austin Wurschmidt

Kevin O'Shea

Kevin O'Shea

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

Kevin O'Shea

Kevin O'Shea

Nicholas Yulico

Just a question on the same-store expense growth, looked unusually low this quarter, and I guess you did have that 3% year-over-year drop in payroll and office costs. You talked about lower bonuses, lower overheads. So I guess I'm just wondering what -- hear a little bit more about what drove that and how we should think about that versus the same-store expense guidance this year, which was 3%, and you only did just over flat in the first quarter.

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

As it relates to maybe payroll and some other things and how you should think about it over the next couple of years, maybe just a couple things to mention. So on the property tax side, assessments have grown materially this cycle, we don't have a lot of 421-a exposure. So I expect that the property tax growth should be less over the next couple of years than it's been the last 2 or 3 years.

And then maybe just to touch on a couple of other things that are certainly working well for us in terms of being able to contain OpEx growth, maybe mention a couple of categories. One is payroll, which, as you know, is about 24% of our OpEx. We've been investing in a number of initiatives that will continue to allow us to contain payroll growth in the future. And just to cite a few examples, through additional potting and other consolidation efforts, we reduced on-site office headcount by about 3.5% year-over-year in Q1. In addition, during Q1, we launched an AI platform to facilitate interactions between an automated agent and our prospects. While it's still early, we're seeing better conversion rates from a platform that runs 24/7 and doesn't require interaction with our on-site staff.

And overall, I mean, we're investing in other opportunities to use technology to enhance the self-service experience for our customers but also allow our staff to be more efficient and effective. And that's all being done by leveraging both automation and centralization, which is allowing us to think about maybe a little bit different sales and service model at our communities. So that's certainly helpful, not only as we think about payroll this year but over the next couple of years, and we're also making investments in other areas in terms of utilities and our renewable energy efforts and other sustainability initiatives. And on the marketing side, doing a lot of great things with organic search for our website and a number of self-service tools that we launched about 18 months ago where we're seeing great penetration from our customers. So they can schedule tours online, bypassing the call center, which reduces some of those costs. So overall, while we're facing pressure in some areas, maybe like repairs and maintenance, we do think investments in some of these other areas are going to pay off for us over the next couple of years.

Nicholas Yulico

Nicholas Yulico

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

So that's what we have in terms of our same-store assets. There's a lot of things being talked about in York in terms of what would be impacted. For the most part, based on what we're hearing through a pretty strong organization in REBNY is that the target is typically much more of a lower price point assets that are regulated where people are spending a lot of energy trying to figure out what should happen with the policies associated with those assets and not as much time on the market rate side. There are certainly some chatter about the market rate side, but based on what we know, there seems to be a greater focus on the lower price point, particularly issues of displacement and things like that. And we'll know more certainly as we get to June, but there's some debate on that as we get into May as well.

Andrew Babin

A quick question on L.A., drilling in a little bit. Obviously, supply in downtown L.A. has been elevated and concessions are pretty aggressive. Given that you don't have many properties or any properties really in downtown L.A., I thought I'd ask kind of where within L.A. you may be seeing some of the softness that occurred in the first quarter. And if you can also give an update on how things are kind of progressing in April, that will be very helpful.

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

I would say a certain pocket in San Fernando Valley as an example might be a little bit weaker than what we anticipated. I think the issue that will play out in Southern California this year a little bit that people may not be as clear about is there are some anti-rent gouging caps in place throughout parts of Los Angeles right now as a result of the fires from last year. Those caps are in place through November of 2019. And while it's a 10% cap and you don't think of it being material, what it does impact is your ability to generate and execute short-term leases at premiums through the summer season. And so some acceleration that you might typically see in L.A. through the summer and as you generate short-term leases for a variety of different types of customers, that incremental revenue is not anticipated to come through this year at the same extent that it did last year because of the nature of these caps where you can't increase the rent by more than 10% of the amount the prior customer was paying for that specific unit. So some of those nuances are at play as well, but in terms of the environment, I would say, across L.A., it's been a little bit weaker than we would have anticipated but not too far off.

Andrew Babin

Andrew Babin

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Piljung Kim

On the uncollectible lease revenue or bad debt, has this figure been trending down over the last few years? And how does this really compare to historic levels? And is it something that you're going to be breaking out in future years? Or was it just this year because of the accounting change?

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Piljung Kim

Piljung Kim

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Piljung Kim

Piljung Kim

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

John Guinee

A couple of quick questions. One is Oakwood Arlington, we're sort of surprised to see you sell that given all the hype in Arlington. Can you pinpoint exactly where that's located in your thought process and pricing?

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

John Guinee

John Guinee

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

Other markets, we're still seeing mid-single digits, and the West Coast is still probably high single digits in terms of the inflation of hard cost commodities. Lumber actually has come down. So that hopefully will start to help, but still, the overwhelming driver is labor. One of the things we have seen just very recently is labor availability pick up a little bit on the West Coast and better subcontractor coverage on our bids. That has not yet chased its way through into a cessation of pretty aggressive inflation, but that's, I'd say, a necessary but not sufficient precursor. So maybe, maybe it comes down a little bit looking forward over the next 12 to 18 months, but it's very speculative.

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

Richard Hill

I wanted to just come back to New York for a second. You've been vocal in the past about maybe allocating away from New York City to higher growth markets, but you obviously had a pretty nice rebound in this market. And there were some commentary that led me to believe that it was widespread. So I am curious, is it as widespread as maybe I perceived? Or do you think it's reflective of fruits of your labor pruning your portfolio and really focusing on properties that make the most sense in the greater New York City area?

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Richard Hill

Richard Hill

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

John Pawlowski

Circling back to your comments on the political scene in Albany, so if the Real Estate Board of New York's most likely scenario plays out, I guess, what percent of your New York units would feel some sort of impact?

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

John Pawlowski

John Pawlowski

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

John Pawlowski

John Pawlowski

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Operator

Alexander Goldfarb

So my first question is, Tim, just going again back to New York with the recent energy efficiency legislation they passed, I don't know if you guys have had a chance to assess the legislation versus your buildings. But if you have, can you just give us a sense for how you guys would trend towards the initial 2024 mandates?

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

Alexander Goldfarb

Alexander Goldfarb

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

I'd say, we expected to be more active in vertical developments sooner in Denver, just given some of our personnel and knowledge of those markets, and that's played out where we actually own one development site there that will start later this year, hopefully. And we actually have 2 others working their way through the due diligence process. So -- but all of the above. We continue to look for acquisitions, we continue to talk to developers about JVs, and we continue to look for development sites. So it's been, I'd say, pretty much what we had hoped for, and we'll continue to proceed as market opportunities allow.

Hardik Goel

I had two quick ones. So first one on the transaction markets in New York and D.C. Have you guys noticed some slowdown there? We heard some reports that investors were holding back before the rental guideline board meets in June in New York, and something similar in D.C. with regards to people, the transaction market as being sluggish.

Matthew Birenbaum

Matthew Birenbaum

Hardik Goel

Hardik Goel

Sean Breslin

Sean Breslin

Operator

Timothy Naughton

Timothy Naughton

