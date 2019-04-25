iShares MSCI EAFE ETF: International Equity Exposure

The ETF does not have a U.S. or Canadian component and has lagged the S&P 500 over the prior 3 years.

The Global Economy

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) provides exposure to the global economy for investors or traders who wishes to be long the international developed markets based portfolio with no exposure to the U.S. or Canada. Specifically, the fund has an EAFE composition and offers considerable diversification. This recent SA article has some of the more recent talking points with respect to the global economy. It also highlighted recent strength in the U.S. market and an overall improved global outlook. From a return perspective, international equities have lagged the S&P 500. In this article, we will break down the characteristics of the fund, why international markets may be suitable for a portfolio, and some reasonable investment alternatives.

Valuation of International Markets

Data by YCharts

As shown above, over the preceding 10 years, both EAFE and emerging markets (EEM) have trailed the S&P 500 considerably. Investing domestically, in the U.S. markets, has produced significant outperformance in comparison to global (emerging and EAFE) markets. Based solely on price and return, the S&P 500 is more expensive than its international market alternatives.

When looking more closely at various sectors and when comparing the domestic and international markets, domestic stocks are expensive. When using forward P/E ratios to value the various sectors, domestic stocks carry significantly more premium.

Source: US Valuations Are Extreme Compared to Global Markets

Based on the data presented above, the argument can be made for international equities being a value, at least relative to their U.S. counterparts.

EFA Fund Profile

The fund profile of EFA describes the objective of the ETF as follows:

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization developed market equities, excluding the U.S. and Canada. The fund is well diversified geographically as it focuses on Europe, Australia, Asia and the Far East. The ETF has over 900 individual holdings and has a weighted average market capitalization of approximately $63 billion as of March 31, 2019. As EFA is an ETF, the minimum investment would be the cost of one share, approximately $66.

Source: EFA Fund Profile

Holdings

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds several big names across a variety of countries as a part of their top ten holdings. There are a few lesser-known companies on the list as well. The top ten holdings as of March 31, 2019:

Source: EFA MSCI Fund Profile

As shown, the 10 largest holdings of the fund represent approximately 11% of the total net assets of the fund. The diversification is achieved for these 10 companies on both a sector and country level. This is appealing as the fund is operational with little individual stock concentration risk. Note, there is only one company that represents more than 2% of the net assets of the fund, that being Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The sector exposure breakdown of EFA is provided below:

Source: EFA MSCI Fund Profile

This exposure breakdown is a well-diversified list that would be expected from a fund that holds over 900 individual companies. The largest sector exposure is financials at 19.31%.

Geographic Allocation

The geographic exposure of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF is provided below:

Source: EFA MSCI Fund Profile

There is a good mix of countries represented in the geographic exposure with Switzerland and the United Kingdom perhaps being a bit overweight.

Past Performance

EFA's three-year performance chart is provided below. The performance of the S&P 500 has been added for comparative purposes.

Data by YCharts

As shown above, EFA has trailed the S&P 500 by approximately 29% total return over the preceding three-year period. The ETF does not hold any U.S. companies but still does have a three-year equity beta of 0.72 per the fund profile.

Why International Developed Markets

International developed markets, as shown by the price performance above, have trailed the S&P 500 meaning there could be some room to run given its equity beta correlation. Further, EAFE funds provide diversification from the S&P 500 which is at all-time high. A market correction in the U.S. may not have as much of an impact to an EAFE fund as there is no U.S. exposure. Given the recent run up of the U.S. market has been due to many technology names propping up the sector, the small technology weighting in EAFE funds offer good diversification if the U.S. market is already part of an investor portfolio. Specifically, the 6.44% information technology is much lower than many traditional broad-based index funds.

Correlation Matrix

The correlation matrix of EFA as compared to the domestic market (SPY) and (IWM) is provided below. The technology sector ETF (XLK) is also provided for comparative purposes. Note that ETF correlations are for the time period 01/01/2009 - 12/31/2018 and based on monthly returns.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer Asset Correlations Tool

As previously discussed, there is still some correlation between the domestic and international markets. The lesser exposure to the information technology sector is also prevalent in the lower correlation between EFA and XLK.

Who Should Invest in EFA?

Per the MSCI fund profile, some of the key features of the fund are as follows:

Exposure to a broad range of companies in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East.

Convenient access to 900+ EAFE stocks.

Use to diversify internationally and seek long-term growth in your portfolio.

Source: EFA MSCI Fund Profile

The EFA ETF is a good way to get exposure to developed international markets if that fits in with your portfolio goals. The ETF also has penny wide option spreads available in both the weekly and monthly duration time periods.

Fees

Per Blackrock, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.31% and the current net assets of the fund are $63.2 billion as of April 23, 2019. At the current net asset level of the fund, Vanguard would be earning approximately $190M annually for managing the fund.

Distributions

The EFA ETF does payout distributions and the current yield of the fund is 1.97%. This yield is comparable to other U.S. total market or S&P 500 based funds. Dividends are declared and paid semi-annually, with the most recent dividends being shown below:

Source: MSCI EFA Fund Profile.

ETF Alternatives to The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

Below are two additional ETFs within the Blackrock family that could be considered as an alternative to EFA.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (NYSE:EFV)

Both of the funds have a similar expense ratio as the EFV management fee is 0.38%. The most noticeable difference is that there is a value tilt in the EFV portfolio composition. The fund provides a higher dividend at 2.56% and has under 500 individual portfolio holdings. EFV is also very heavily weighted to the financial sector with almost 32% of the net total assets being financial companies.

Source: EFV Fund Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

The clear difference between the funds is that there is a growth tilt in the EFG portfolio composition. The fund provides a lower dividend at 1.08% and has approximately 550 individual portfolio holdings. EFG is not as heavily weighted in one sector like EFV, but Nestle does comprise over 4% of the value of the fund. From a fee perspective, the funds are similar, as EFG's fees are 0.40%.

Source: EFG ETF Profile

Overall Takeaway

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF could be suitable for complementing a balanced portfolio if the investor was bullish on the EAFE markets. Additionally, an EFA investment would help diversify a portfolio that already had long North American market exposure. As well, portfolios that currently have a large technology-based component may benefit from exposure to less technology-heavy names in the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. Based on the all-time highs that are being experienced in the U.S. market, a look at the internationally developed market is warranted. The value and growth tilts of the alternative funds discussed above are interesting ways to gain exposure through either a growth or value bias. However, EFA would be recommended as a more traditional approach to gain exposure to EAFE given the number of individual companies in the fund. EFA is an economical and diversified way to gain exposure to the EAFE markets for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and/or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.