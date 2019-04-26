Iron Mountain: This 7.4% Yielding REIT Is A Strong Buy

We believe double-digit total returns are likely for IRM over the next five years, even assuming Wall Street never values this REIT at a reasonable multiple.

Let’s take a look at why Iron Mountain’s fat 7.4% yield is likely safe and, potentially, one of the best deep value opportunities you can add to your portfolio.

The market’s short-term obsession with quarterly results, rather than the long-term picture, generally makes for some of the best opportunistic buying opportunities of the year.

Co-produced by Dividend Sensei.

There’s nothing better when earnings season serves up great high-yield REITs trading at rock-bottom prices. The market’s short-term obsession with quarterly results, rather than the long-term picture, generally makes for some of the best opportunistic buying opportunities of the year.

That’s what’s currently happening with Iron Mountain (IRM), one of my favorite high-yield REITs that missed on earnings (and fell as much as 9% as a result) while reiterating 2019 guidance and its long-term growth plan.

Let’s take a look at why Iron Mountain’s fat 7.4% yield is likely safe and potentially one of the best deep value opportunities you can add to your portfolio. That’s because, at today’s deeply discounted price, this hybrid storage/data center/industrial REIT is likely to deliver 14% to 16% annualized total returns over the coming five years.

Iron Mountain: Great Business Model Supports A Safe And Steadily Rising 7.4% Yield

The first thing I consider when looking at any dividend stock is the safety of the dividend. After all, my entire strategy is based on maximizing safe and rising income over time. I’m not interested in yield traps and high-risk stocks.

Yield: 7.4%

2019 AFFO Payout Ratio Guidance: 78% (REIT average 81%)

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (leverage ratio): 5.8 (REIT average 5.8)

Interest Coverage Ratio: 3.2 (REIT Average: 3.4)

Sensei Dividend Safety Rating: 4/5 (SAFE)

Sensei Quality Score: 8/11 (blue-chip)

Fortunately, Iron Mountain’s 7.4% yield, despite being nearly double that of the average REIT’s, appears safe, based on both the payout ratio and its debt levels. What’s more, my proprietary quality scoring system (which looks at dividend safety, business model, and management quality) considers IRM a blue-chip based on its 8/11 score.

The reason I'm such a fan of Iron Mountain, and willing to both recommend it and own it myself is because the company is one of the few wide moat REITs.

(Source: investor presentation)

Iron Mountain was founded in 1951 (but became a REIT in 2014) and is the world’s largest physical document storage provider. It owns almost 1,500 facilities in 54 countries on six continents and serves more than 225,000 corporate clients, including 95% of the Fortune 1,000. It has 60% market share in the Fortune 1000 and 80% overall global document storage market share.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The majority of current revenue comes from developed market physical storage, which offers extremely attractive economics for two reasons.

(Source: investor presentation)

First, Iron Mountain only has to spend about 3% of revenue on maintenance capex, which, when combined with strong pricing power (courtesy of one- to three-year leases that allow for more frequent rent hikes), allows it to mint money via about 75% EBITDA margins. Its data centers are slightly less profitable (50% EBITDA margin) but still cash-rich assets with high customer retention and low maintenance costs.

The key to the profitability of physical storage is the 98% retention rate IRM has with its corporate clients, many of whom have been using it for decades. Why don’t companies just stop storing physical documents? Because of regulations that require paper copies. Why don’t companies switch to a cheaper storage alternative?

Morningstar estimates that the cost of switching storage providers is about $2.94 per cubic foot. Iron Mountain's average customer is paying just $0.16 per month per cubic foot of storage. This means that the breakeven time to stop storage entirely is 19 months and to switch is even higher, because rivals can only offer discounts, not free service.

Thanks to being the largest document storage provider in the world, literally, no one has the economies of scale that IRM does. It has the logistics network built up over 68 years, to pick up, transport and store documents cheaper than anyone else.

(Source: investor presentation)

And, thanks to its great reputation for reliable service, half of its boxes get stored for 15 years and 35% for 22 years. That’s the secret sauce of IRM’s boring but beautiful recession-resistant cash flow.

However, there is one downside to IRM’s mature storage business, and that’s a lack of growth.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Over the past five quarters, net document volumes in developed markets have been falling, and only the REIT’s growth overseas has allowed total global document volumes to maintain their historical trend higher.

(Source: earnings presentation)

Overseas expansion is one of the two main growth avenues management is pursuing. By 2020, management wants 30% of revenue to be coming from its growth portfolio, which is focused on emerging market document storage (and ancillary services like shredding and fine arts storage) and data centers. For context, 90% of revenue was developed market storage just five years ago.

(Source: earnings presentation)

If management can achieve that goal, then Iron Mountain believes it will be able to grow cash flow by 5% CAGR organically.

The key to the REIT’s long-term future is leveraging its long relationships with corporate clients to serve their digitization and secure cloud storage needs. Most companies prefer to go with a single vendor and Iron Mountain is a name they trust and know well.

(Source: Investor presentation)

IRM broke into the data center market in late 2017 and has since made several bolt-on acquisitions totaling over $1.5 billion. That’s given it 14 data centers located in 9/10 of America’s top data markets and four of the top 10 in foreign hot spots.

The REIT is also growing data centers organically, including $250 million in capex this year, as part of a long-term plan to increase its data storage capacity by 250%. By 2020, management hopes to get 7% of revenue and 10% of EBITDA from the data center business (which is a market growing 13% annually right now).

Leading that effort is an experienced management team led by President and CEO William Meaney, who's been in that role since January 2013. Meaney is the one who converted IRM into a REIT, allowing it to avoid paying corporate taxes. He’s also been the one guiding its growth over the years, including eight consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Prior to coming to Iron Mountain, Meaney spent eight years as CEO of The Zuellig Group, a Hong Kong-based B2B conglomerate that saw its revenues triple from $4 billion to $12 billion under his watch.

He’s also a member of the Asia Business Council, meaning great business connections in the Pacific Rim, which explains why IRM has been so aggressively expanding into Asia in recent years. He has a degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon, which makes him a great choice in running an industrial/data center REIT.

For 2019, management is guiding for just 2.6% AFFO/share growth, much lower than 2018’s 8.2%. That slower growth rate this year, combined with missing EBITDA by $10 million this quarter (largely due to rising labor costs management is addressing), is the reason the stock cratered on earnings day by almost 10%.

But not just is management reiterating its guidance for 2019 but according to F.A.S.T Graphs (which uses data from FactSet Research), analysts estimate 7% cash flow per share growth in both 2020 and 2021. That’s because those are the years when most of IRM’s big investment projects come online.

(Source: investor presentation)

That’s part of the current growth plan to deliver 4% dividend growth through 2020 while growing the payout slower than cash flow in order to bring leverage down to a very safe 5.0. That’s the level that Moody’s says would result in a credit upgrade that would lower IRM’s future borrowing costs, and overall cost of capital, making profitable growth easier in the years to come.

(Source: investor presentation)

And, that’s just the plan through 2020. Over the long term, management plans to reduce the payout ratio to about 73% and the leverage ratio to 4.75. That will mean more credit rating upgrades and eventually likely lead to an investment grade credit rating that will make IRM a sleep well at night or SWAN stock.

If the REIT can deliver on those expectations, then it should be able to achieve its payout ratio and leverage targets. Since management remains confident in hitting that guidance for this year, I consider the earnings day meltdown a major overreaction and a good buying opportunity.

That’s because, not just does IRM offer a safe 7.4% yield, but it has the potential for about 15% CAGR returns over the next five years, which basically means the ability to double your money over the next half decade.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Generous Yield, Excellent Valuation, And Double-Digit Return Potential Make Iron Mountain A Strong Buy

All my recommendations and retirement portfolio buys are based on trying to maximize safe and growing income while earning double-digit long-term total returns with minimal risk. That’s why I only own companies with 8 or higher quality scores (blue-chips or better) and use a valuation-adjusted total return model based on what Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been using for decades.

That model is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has proven highly effective for forecasting long-term total returns over 5 years-plus since 1954. It says that total returns equal yield plus long-term cash flow/dividend growth, assuming valuation changes cancel out (and a stock begins and ends at fair value).

I use historical valuation comparisons for stable blue-chips (highly effective since 1966) to estimate how much of a valuation boost a stock will get as its multiples return to their historical norms (which approximate fair value).

Yield: 7.4% (vs 6.2% five-year average = 16% historically undervalued)

P/AFFO (2019 guidance): 10.5 (vs. 5-year average of 12.6 and REIT average of 16.6, 17% historically undervalued)

Five-Year AFFO/Share Growth Expected (management guidance, analyst estimates): 3% to 5%

Total Return Potential (no valuation change): 10.4% to 12.4%

Discount To Fair Value: 16.5%

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 14% to 16%

Iron Mountain’s yield of 7.4% comes with a price/AFFO of just 10.5x, which is about 17% below its five-year average (and far below the 16.6 average for REITs). Whether you look at the cash flow multiple or the yield compared to its historical norm, Iron Mountain appears to be about 17% undervalued right now.

(Note only applies to companies with quality scores of 8 or higher)

That makes it a strong buy under my personal valuation scale, which is based on the famous Buffett mantra that “it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Of course, that’s only if you’re comfortable with Iron Mountain’s risk profile and use good risk management and asset allocation.

Risks To Consider

The biggest risk with Iron Mountain is its debt profile. That’s for two reasons. First, 31% of its loans are floating rate debt, tied to LIBOR, which increases long-term interest rate risk.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Floating interest rates have surged in recent years, thanks to nine Fed rate hikes, which tend to raise short-term corporate borrowing costs (like credit revolvers). The other concern, in terms of access to low-cost capital with which to fund the growth plan, is those weak junk-bond credit ratings.

(Source: YCharts)

The risk with junk bonds is that, while demand for them has been very high in the past decade (due to record low interest rates), junk bond yields (to roll over debt) soar during corrections and bear markets (such as during recessions).

(Source: YCharts)

Keep in mind this is BB-rated debt yields, and IRM is sitting at BB-, meaning the interest rates bond investors would charge would likely be slightly higher. You can see how volatile these yields can be, and during corrections when credit markets get frightened, yields can soar to well over 6%.

(Source: YCharts)

And, that’s just corrections. During recessions (most economists now expect one in 2020 or 2021), junk bond yields can rise to double digits, and during the Financial Crisis, they set a record of over 16%.

The good news is that Iron Mountain isn’t staring at a massive debt cliff anytime soon. Not until 2023 does it have large loans maturing that might give it issues.

(Source: earnings supplement)

However, should a recession hit in 2020 or 2021, then Iron Mountain might have to try to refinance up to $870 million in debt at much higher interest rates. And, lest you think that interest rates falling to zero or a future QE from the Fed might keep corporate borrowing costs super low, don’t count on it.

(Source: YCharts)

Here’s a chart of the spread between BBB (investment grade) corporate debt and 10-year US treasury yields. You can see that, even for BBB-rated debt, credit spreads can blow out, even during regular corrections. In fact, in December, when the risk premium didn’t even climb as high as it did during the 2016 correction (largely a result of the oil crash), zero US companies sold any new junk bonds. That was the first such month since 2011 (the debt ceiling/Eurozone crisis-induced correction).

And, during a typical recession (like what the next one is likely to be), credit spreads also tend to rise to about 3%, and again, that’s for BBB-rated corporate bonds.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

That’s not to say a recession is necessarily likely in 2020. According to the Cleveland Fed’s model, based on the 10y-3m yield curve (the most accurate recession forecasting tool ever discovered), the probability of a recession beginning by March 2020 is about 33%. And, according to Blackstone's Byron Wien, that private equity asset manager’s proprietary models don’t expect a recession to begin until 2021 at the earliest.

So, that likely means Iron Mountain has time to deliver on its growth plan. But that’s why it’s rather troubling that the REIT’s leverage ratio has climbed from 5.6 in Q3 2018 to 5.8 today.

Iron Mountain is likely to still be able to hit its 5.0 leverage target by the end of 2020 if those growth projects pay off, as expected. However, here’s Moody’s explaining its BB- equivalent rating with a negative outlook.

“The negative outlook reflects concern that Iron Mountain's effective leverage may remain elevated for an extended period given the company's historical reliance on debt to fund capital requirements and acquisitions. Positive rating movement would be predicated on the leverage neutral funding of new acquisitions, establishing a track record of deleveraging...Downward ratings pressure would be predicated upon any material deterioration in Iron Mountain's profitability or liquidity and should its credit metrics not improve as projected, such that net debt to recurring EBITDA remains at or above its current level of 5.8x over the next 12-24 month period.” - Moody’s (emphasis added)

What Moody’s is saying is that it doesn’t want reassurances but results. Over the last six months, Iron Mountain’s high cost of equity (nearly 10%) has meant it’s had to rely on its credit revolver to fund many of its acquisition and growth projects.

(Source: earnings presentation)

That’s because, despite the 78% 2019 AFFO payout ratio guidance, the REIT is expecting about $95 million in retained cash flow, while it needs to fund $625 million in growth projects. While capital recycling can account for about 25% of that, the REIT expects to borrow about $380 million, which means that its leverage isn’t going to decline this year (management says it will stay flat), but in 2020 and beyond.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t necessarily agree with Moody’s that a 5.8 leverage ratio is worthy of a BB- equivalent rating, not when the cash flow supporting that debt is as stable and recession-resistant as IRM’s. But the point is that bond investors care what credit rating agencies think, and should IRM get a downgrade from Moody’s (if its leverage remains at current levels for 12 to 24 months), then it will be four upgrades away from an investment grade rating.

And, we also can’t forget that capital recycling, while a good funding tool during a healthy economy, might not work during a recession. Falling commercial real estate prices mean that 15% annualized rates of return (what management targets) might become impossible to achieve. That means Iron Mountain’s growth plans might become temporarily derailed during a recession.

I don’t think the dividend is likely to be cut during the next economic downturn. However, it might become frozen. And, the fact remains that since IRM only began paying dividends in 2010, there's no recession track record conservative investors can turn to for reassurance of its safety during such times.

This is why I fully understand if some extra cautious investors, such as retirees living on the 4% rule, might want to avoid Iron Mountain in favor of only investment grade rated companies and REITs.

Bottom Line: Today Is A Great Time To Add This High-Yield REIT To Your Portfolio

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Iron Mountain is a SWAN stock, nor right for everyone. Some conservative income investors, such as retirees living on the 4% rule, prefer to stay away from highly volatile stocks, or anything with a junk bond credit rating.

Indeed, my biggest concern with this REIT (which is a level 8 quality blue-chip on my rating scale and my 5th biggest position in my retirement portfolio) is management’s struggle to deleverage while achieving its growth plans.

But, ultimately, the quality of the management team, combined with a core business that mints stable and recession-resistant cash flow, is why I remain confident that Iron Mountain will ultimately deliver on its goals.

If it does, then eventually the balance sheet will become a fortress (4.75 leverage), and its cost of capital should improve as it gets credit upgrades. Along the way, investors can expect long-term dividend growth of 3% to 5% on top of today’s mouthwatering and safe 7.4% yield.

That means double-digit total returns are likely over the next five years, even assuming Wall Street never values this REIT at a reasonable multiple (not likely if management delivers on its plan). And, with Iron Mountain now trading at just 10.5 times 2019 AFFO, that leaves the potential for achieving far better long-term returns, of about 15% CAGR over the next five years.

While that might not be the best return potential you can find on Wall Street, it’s among the best in REITdom, and few such opportunities happen to pay you 7.4% while you wait for management to deliver on the long-term growth plan.

Just remember that risk management is essential, which is why I recommend:

Limiting your position sizes for any company to 5% to 10% (20 to 30 stock portfolios are a good rule of thumb for most investors)

15% to 25% sector caps (such as REITs)

Proper asset allocation with enough bonds/cash to avoid selling to meet expenses during any future recession/bear market (no dividend stock is a true bond alternative).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha, and over the years, he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.