Occidental: Another Suitor For Anadarko

Chevron might still hold good cards, but the best cards are still held by holders of Anadarko's stock.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has made a superior offer to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in a mega $57 billion deal. Aggressiveness in language, synergy estimates, and offered price suggest low discipline in what could be painful for Occidental's shareholders and, basically, anyone involved in the bidding war except for shareholders of Anadarko, of course.

Deal Term & History, A Hostile Environment

Occidental has made a proposal to acquire Anadarko in a deal worth $76 per share, with the offer including a $38 per share cash component as well as similar value in stock component equal to 0.6094 shares of Occidental.

Besides being superior to the $65 per share offer made by Chevron (NYSE:CVX), the deal proposal of Occidental includes a larger cash component as well, making it seem highly appealing. Occidental believes that it can extract greater synergies than the combination of Chevron/Anadarko as a result of its operational and technical expertise, as well as a leading position in the Permian.

CEO Vicki Hollub notes that Occidental has been watching Anadarko for many years now, long having believed in the value of the combination given the complementary asset base and activities.

Synergies have to come from superior technology and lower operating costs, not only boosting returns of Anadarko in the Permian but also across the rest of the globe as well. While the combination will become greater in the Permian, the fact that cash flow generating assets are bought provides little synergies, other than some balancing in the type and location of production across the portfolio.

The projected synergies are quite large. Occidental believes that it can deliver on $3.5 billion in annual free cash flow improvements by 2021, including $2 billion in pre-tax costs synergies and $1.5 billion in capital spending synergies. These synergies are much higher than seen by Chevron, which sees a billion in costs synergies and another billion in capital spending synergies under its merger proposal.

The letter attached to the press release is very indicative as well. In the letter, Occidental's management states that it has made 3 acquisition proposals to acquire Anadarko since late March, with each of the three attempts representing higher value than the $65 offer made by Chevron. Management further claims that management of Anadarko has not picked up the phone, while a superior deal with Occidental involves Anadarko paying out a billion-dollar break-up fee to Chevron, equal to $2 per share!

Further Thoughts

The $11 premium which Occidental is willing to pay for Anadarko over Chevron's offer is equivalent to $5.5 billion in dollar terms, driven by its expectations that synergies of $3.5 billion are much higher than Chevron sees.

The $38 billion equity valuation and $57 billion enterprise value will weigh on the balance sheet. Some $19 billion worth of new Occidental stock will be issued, representing some 309 million shares, indicating that net debt of $38 billion will be assumed. To offset the impact on leverage, the company is targeting $10-15 billion in divestment in the year/years to come.

The deal means that production of both companies at roughly 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day will double to 1.4 million barrels, creating a global giant with a strong focus on the US (representing roughly 60% of production).

Some Calculations

In February, Occidental reported its results for 2018. The company ended the year with 763 million shares which traded around $65 before the news about the Chevron deal broke. This values the company at $50 billion or $58 billion if net debt and pension liabilities are included, suggesting about an equal enterprise value of both the suitor and target.

With $38 billion in net debt being taken onto the books, on top of a current net debt load of $8 billion (including some pension liabilities and environmental liabilities), net debt will jump to $46 billion, which will fall to $31-36 billion following the divestment plan. Occidental itself reported about $8 billion in normalised EBITDA last year. With Anadarko being far less profitable, leverage ratios are quite a bit higher than the combination of Chevron and Anadarko but appear manageable if divestments can be delivered upon.

Occidental reported earnings of $3.1 billion last year (excluding gains on asset sales). With 763 million shares that work down to about $4.05 per share. Anadarko earned just $615 million last year as debt raised to pay for Anadarko's shares means that incremental interest probably offsets the earnings contribution of Anadarko. With some 309 million shares to be issued, the share count of Occidental will rise to 1.07 billion shares with no earnings contribution seen on day one. Dilution, while net earnings are seen flattish, suggests that earnings could fall by about a dollar to $3 per share. After factoring in $1.5 billion in after-tax costs synergies, I see the potential for earnings per share to improve to $4.30 per share, not even accounting for the 1.5 billion in capital spending synergies, equal to nearly a $1.50 per share!

The Market's Take

The clear winner among all these developments is investors in Anadarko who sees the company is the target of two major oil names as shares have risen to $71 per share, marking a 51% premium over the unaffected share price of $47 halfway April.

Shares of Occidental have fallen from $65 to $61 since the deal became publicly known, as shares of Occidental fell 2% on the day of the announcement of its $76 offer. Shares of Chevron fell 5% on the day of the announcement of its deal with Anadarko and ever since have been fairly flat, as the deal for Anadarko is much smaller for Chevron compared to Occidental.

The other reason why investors in Occidental might be sceptical is that of $3.5 billion in projected synergies, marking huge expected margins gains compared to the actual footprint of the operations. Note that given production of 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, synergies are seen equal to $13 per barrel of oil equivalent per day. While a great deal of these is capital spending synergies, these estimates look quite aggressive, as buyers recognise that Occidental is an eager seller of its non-core assets, depressing valuations on that side as well, of course.

While the offer of Chevron is much lower, it has far greater financial firepower and it has management of Anadarko apparently on its side, as the relationship with Occidental appears anything but warm or even existent.

For now, it seems that in a bidding war, there are only losers unless you own the target, and in this case, I would not get involved. The real winner is probably the player which can cherry-pick the assets being sold following the deal made by either of these companies, as a bidding war seems dangerous for Occidental given its angry management, break-up fees to be paid, jacked-up leverage ratios, and perhaps close to irrational behaviour, being so committed to emerge as a winner this round.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.