Apple: A New Smartphone Challenge Emerges

This change will put pressure on Android flagships as well as all iPhones (late model or previous models).

Even versus just 3 months ago, we can argue that a material change has just taken place.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro was first launched in China and India, but similarly-spec'd smartphones will now invade all markets

Apple (AAPL) has done and continues to do a lot to try and change its reliance on the iPhone. The ongoing effort to expand its services segment is a testament to that.

However, even now, Apple remains highly reliant on iPhone sales. For instance, during Q1 FY2019, although iPhone sales dropped 15% YoY, while all other products and services were up 19% YoY, the iPhone still claimed 61.6% of the entire revenue base. And, since the iPhone is very high margin, its impact on net profits would have gone well beyond that already-high weight.

As a result of the above, it still makes sense to check for any threats to the iPhone. 3 months ago, I wrote an article titled "Apple: The Smartphone Market's Competitive State". In that article I showed, by segment, the competitive threat faced by Apple. However, the market - namely the Chinese smartphone makers - moves so fast that arguably this threat continued to rise even over such a short period.

This is what brings me today. I'm going to show just what this 3-month delay brought about, namely to the mid-market. This is the segment most likely to capture a large slice of the ex-US smartphone market.

2 Years Ago

2 Years ago, the mid-market would have been served by a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm (QCOM) Snapdragon 625 chip or an equivalent from Huawei or MediaTek. This CPU used 8 ARM A53 low-power cores.

The cameras on this phone would not have produced agreeable images, especially on any kind of challenging lighting conditions. You wouldn't need close inspection to know they were not taken on an iPhone. RAM would be limited (for Android), and storage would have been 16-32GB, though likely expandable by SD card. Storage and RAM would have been comparable to an iPhone.

That mid-range phone would have been usable without ugly lag. But it would lose severely to a then-contemporary iPhone 7 powered by Apple's A10 Fusion. For instance, using Geekbench 4.3 as a proxy, the Android mid-range phone would have just ~1/4th of the iPhone's single-core performance and 55% of its multi-core performance. Between using that mid-range phone or an iPhone, the consumer would know very easily he was dealing with a subpar product he bought only because it was cheaper.

3 Months Ago

3 months ago, the mid-market would have been served by a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 636 chip or an equivalent from Huawei or MediaTek. This CPU uses 4 high-performance ARM A73-derived cores and 4 low-power ARM A53 cores.

The cameras on this phone would now produce agreeable images under good conditions. They would still falter visibly on challenging lighting conditions. For good lighting conditions, you could be challenged to immediately know if an iPhone or this mid-market phone was used.

RAM would be decent (for Android), and storage would have been 32-64GB, likely expandable by SD card. Storage and RAM would have been comparable to an iPhone.

That mid-range phone would have been fully usable. Speed-wise, it would still seem significantly less smooth than a contemporary iPhone XR powered by Apple's A12 Bionic. For instance, using Geekbench 4.3 as a proxy, this Android mid-range phone would have ~29% of the iPhone's single-core performance and 45% of its multi-core performance.

Now, these CPU statistics seem to imply that while there was a small gain on single-core relative performance, we could say that the relative position had been rather unchanged. However, that's not quite true. The reason is that the iPhone 7 was already a fully usable, agreeable, phone. When compared to that fixed yardstick, a 3-month ago mid-market phone would now deliver 41% of the single-core performance and 92% of the multi-core performance. The mid-market phone would have come closer to matching a 2-year old iPhone. It didn't come closer, because for a long while, ARM trailed Apple's single-core prowess and showed limited improvements from year to year.

ARM did get closer on other fields, like image processing. So, on other features (like photo quality), the mid-market phone would have narrowed the difference much more substantially.

Although the consumer using a mid-market phone would still be short-changed by the experience, he'd like already be satisfied with it. He'd be more likely to get used to it and give less consideration to jump between alternative ecosystems. This phone would already run everything on Google's Play store well.

Today

Arguably, today marks yet another quantum change. This change also affected Android flagships. But what's perhaps less well-known is its impact on the mid-market.

Today, the mid-market will likely start being served by a smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 675 chip or an equivalent from Huawei or MediaTek. This CPU uses 2 high-performance ARM A76-derived cores and 6 low-power ARM A55 cores. Herein lies the great difference, as the ARM A76 finally provides a large single-threaded performance jump over its predecessors, including the ARM A73 and ARM A75. These are also the cores which make the latest Snapdragon 855 be much more competitive than its predecessors.

The cameras on this phone would now produce agreeable images under good conditions and acceptable images under challenging lighting conditions. For good lighting conditions, where most photos are taken, you wouldn't feel short-changed by using this phone instead of an iPhone.

RAM and storage would be the same as an iPhone XS. Design would be on a par with an iPhone XR.

This mid-range phone will be fully usable. Speed-wise, it will typically behave as a last generation Android flagship. The smoothness difference versus a contemporary iPhone XR powered by Apple's A12 Bionic will exist, but not be significant for the typical consumer (though many tasks will still run significantly faster on the iPhone).

For instance, using Geekbench 4.03 as a proxy, this Android mid-range phone would have ~51% of the contemporary iPhone's single-core performance and 59% of its multi-core performance. This is an extreme jump, in terms of single-core performance (the most noticeable), from 2 years ago (25%) or even 3 months ago (29%). This is close enough to start being irrelevant (the same kind of difference has routinely existed between flagship Android phones and a current-generation iPhone).

When compared to a 2-generation ago iPhone 7, this kind of middle-market Android phone will have 74% of its single-core performance and 121% of its multi-tasking performance. Again, these are numbers which mean that buying a current-generation, below $200 mid-market Android phone will be rather indistinguishable from carrying a new iPhone 7 with a current-day design. The iPhone 7, on a current-day design, would likely already only be replaced (by most people) when broken.

A consumer acquiring this kind of mid-market phone, of which a Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro would be an example (others will follow), wouldn't feel short-changed in its smartphone experience in any noticeable, obvious way.

A Key Difference

I may not have given the necessary emphasis to that last phrase of mine:

"A consumer acquiring this kind of mid-market phone wouldn't feel short-changed in its smartphone experience in any noticeable, obvious way".

Indeed, a vast number of consumers would be able to desire, acquire, and get used to this kind of phone. And, replicate the experience once this phone dies or features have evolved enough.

This is a significant qualitative change from the past. In the past, a consumer might have felt that way when buying an Android flagship, versus the iPhone alternative, at not-much-different prices. However, he'd most likely be very aware of the compromise he was suffering, in going "Android mid-market". It would have been a decision driven only by economic compromise.

In my view, due to the level of performance and features now attained in the Android mid-market, this is set to change. Thus, what were already-available $150-200 smartphones, will now turn into actual competitors. They'll be competitors for high-end Android phones as well as the iPhone at all levels offered.

Sure, those wanting the best will still go for Android flagships or a late-model iPhone. But a large slice of the market, looking for the "good enough" that was previously only really available on Android flagships or a plethora of iPhones, will now have a viable and much cheaper alternative. That would be the current crop of mid-market Android smartphones. This is a material change in the underlying market.

Summing Up The Development

What is happening here is as follows:

Previously, flagship prices were closer to the mid-market. But since 2017, Apple and other Android makers have been implementing price increases in their flagships. At the same time, the mid-market kept rather similar prices over time ($150-200 or even a bit higher previously). So, now, the difference between flagships and mid-market phones has become wider.

At the same time, flagship features and functionality - as shown in this article - has become significantly closer (performance, cameras, storage, features, design, etc.).

This is not a good combination.

Conclusion

The pressure on the high-end Android flagships as well as on all iPhone models is sure to be increased by the arrival of much-improved mid-market Android phones. These incoming competitors, only now arriving, are based on the latest-generation ARM A76 CPU cores. These are present on the mid-range Snapdragon 675 CPU but will also spread to other CPUs and CPU makers.

This change, along with the evolution of the remaining components (namely, cameras), will narrow the difference to the flagship-level devices. And, more importantly, they'll fully bridge the gap to an excellent smartphone experience, independently of the relative positioning versus the flagship phones.

This will have consequences for flagship demand and price levels. Right away, with these phones being proposed in the $150-200 range (they're still around $220-240 right now, but this will change quickly), it will be very hard to justify paying flagship-level prices for not much added in features or practical performance.

I believe this development will set the stage for the behavior of the smartphone market into 2019 and 2020. I think the price inflation on the high-end will come to an abrupt end. And, without price compression, flagship-level volumes will be affected materially.

Moreover, these recent phones offer an experience level which no longer requires upgrading for performance or quality issues. And, they also make their consumer base get used to the underlying OS, thus negating an easy migration towards iOS.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 49% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.