Intel Drops On Bad Guidance

One of the street's biggest winners in recent months has been chip giant Intel (INTC). Despite the company issuing a weak report back in January, investors gave the name a pass on the hopes that the semiconductor space would see improvement as the year progressed. Unfortunately, the rally came to a screeching halt on Thursday afternoon as the company issued guidance that was well below expectations.

(Source: cnbc.com)

For the first quarter, revenues of $16.06 billion were slightly ahead of estimates, although they were down by a hair over the prior year period. Unfortunately, the name saw gross margins compress by 400 basis points, and when combined with a higher tax rate, GAAP EPS was down by 6 cents. In non-GAAP terms, the company came in at $0.89, which beat estimates by two cents, but this was the smallest beat in more than two years.

Driving the revenue beat was stronger than expected Client Computing Group revenue, the firm's largest business. as well as IoT segment revenue. Unfortunately, the Data Center Group lagged expectations, showing a 6% decline, which is where investors are really focusing the future on. Intel knows it is going to lose data center market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), so it will be interesting to see AMD's Q1 report.

The biggest problem for Intel at this report was guidance, the same problem that happened back in January. For Q2, the company guided to revenues of about $15.6 billion versus estimates for $16.85 billion. Analysts were looking for a decline of 0.7%, but that guidance is for a drop of 8.0%. The street was also expecting a three cent decline in non-GAAP EPS to $1.01, but management is calling for just $0.89 in the period. We also saw the firm reduce its guidance for the full year as detailed below, stating that it expects second half improvement but is taking a more cautious view of the year.

(Source: Q1 2019 earnings release linked above and Q4 release seen here)

Investors will be very curious to see management's plan to return to growth in the coming quarters. Recently, the company decided to drop plans for a 5G modem launch in the smartphone space, after technology giant Apple (AAPL) and chip giant Qualcomm (QCOM) ended their long standing legal battle. The launch of a 5G iPhone was considered the next chance for Apple to have a supercycle of upgrades, but that appears to be Qualcomm's win now and a potential big loss for Intel. One analyst projected the loss could total $2.6 billion in lost revenue by 2021. That's not a major impact on the company's overall total, so it's more of a psychological loss for investors looking for Intel to be a major factor in the smartphone space moving forward.

In other news, the company also ramped up its buybacks during the period. At $2.53 billion, share repurchases were more than $600 million above the prior year period. Due to the reduction in the share count, total dividend payments only rose by 1% year over year. Remember, I previously discussed how the 5% dividend raise was a little disappointing, and this helps that case. When you are guiding to free cash flow of $15 billion, an annualized dividend of $5.6 billion seems a little light, but management has chosen to prioritize buybacks for now. Intel will also look to bring down its debt load a little after some major acquisitions in the past couple of years.

In the end, Intel shares are down about 7% in the after-hours session, which isn't much of a surprise. Q1 revenues barely beat estimates, and the bottom line beat was the smallest in quite some time. With Q2 guidance below estimates and full year guidance reduced, the surge in shares was not going to last. The question investors now have to ask is if this resulting reset in expectations will set up the stock to rally later this year, or if Intel has lost some of its chip dominance and this is a sign of things to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.