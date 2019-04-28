Targa Resources: 9.2% Yield With Capital Budget Growth Of 50% Of Market Value

For 2019 and 2020 its capital budget growth is more than 50% of its market cap. This is the second-fasted growing midstream company in the nation.

Introduction

Targa Resources (TRGP) is one of the larger midstream companies that has much of its infrastructure located in the state of Texas (or near Texas). As a result, this is a very high-growth company that pays a very decent dividend of 9.2% at the current price. Importantly, TRGP is a C-Corp and not an MLP, and as a result it issues 1099 tax forms (no K-1s).

Until recently, the relatively high stock price allowed for a crowded capital growth schedule. The recent price drop caused management to switch gears and sell some interest in some slower growing businesses.

The Targa Badlands 45% interest sale will net the company about $1.6 billion before expenses and adjustments. That will provide the company with all the capital it needs for current capital budgeting purposes. At the same time, this sale will re-position the portfolio toward the higher growth Eagle Ford and Permian while decreasing the slower growing Bakken presence.

In fact, Targa is expected to grow at an enormous pace in 2019 and beyond, as shown in a slide by another Midstream Company, Antero Midstream (AM).

In terms of "Distributable Cash Flow" (or DCF) growth, Targa is the second fastest growing midstream company in the nation.

Capital Growth Plans, More than 50% of TRPG's Market Cap

The capital budget for the current fiscal year 2019 already is a massive $2.3 billion. That was before a steady procession of rumored new projects under consideration followed by the beginning of formal confirmations. This company expects to spend more than half of its current market value on growth capital projects one way or another if we combine 2019 and 2020 planned projects. Compared to most competitors, the EBITDA is going to be shooting upwards under the most reasonable of expectations.

The year 2019 will be a pivotal year for the company as a substantial portion of its growth capital comes online.

Despite this, Mr. Market became somewhat nervous from all the financing activities and capital raises that were needed for this ambitious schedule. The resulting stock price decrease caused management to switch capital-raising strategies. The price decline has created a unique buying opportunity.

Beginning in the second quarter (right now) the company will be cashing in on those capital investments. The cash flow swing from investing in the projects to obtaining a return on those projects is huge. The company will continue to invest in growth projects. In the meantime, the Permian pipeline that begins operations in the third quarter of 2019 is practically a guaranteed moneymaker. The location of most of the company infrastructure in the Permian and Eagle Ford practically guarantees profitable add-on opportunities.

Stock Price Action

The stock price has acted as though these projects were in serious danger of failing. Actually, some of the least risky expansion projects are in the midstream area. However, the market hates frequent trips to the capital market regardless of the situation and has issued a warning to this company.

The market simply allowed the stock to remain depressed after the year-end drop. All the capital raises concerned the market as fast growth itself can be risky. This company has a long history of decent growth rates because of its location. The price of the shares often traded at a premium as a result.

Management switched strategies by selling interests in lower growth assets to reinvest the proceeds in faster growth areas. Combine that strategic switch with creative joint ventures and the fast growth of this company is assured.

This management, like several other managements, may have waited a little too long to switch growth strategies. But it's also clear than management “got the memo.” So the fast growth track record will quickly become the new headlines and should result in this stock returning to old valuations.

Even if the stock remains in the doghouse, the current dividend rate is extremely attractive at 9.2% and the growth projects should assure a growth rate in the higher single digits (conservatively). That growth rate has been faster in the past, but the company is now larger. Growth rates tend to slow as the company size increases.

Given that most investors average about a 7% total return over the long term by investing in equities, the low risk dividend of TRGP offers an above average return before the Prime Permian and Eagle Ford locations are considered. This is the kind of core position that makes many investors salivate. A relatively low-risk return combined with low-risk growth projects is hard to resist as an investment. Those midstream and gas plant projects already have volume commitments and “take or pay” contracts before the first shovel arrives.

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Management reported close to $2 billion in liquidity at the end of the year. The sale of the interest in the Bakken business will decrease EBITDA initially until the growth projects begin to come online. The savings in interest will minimize the EBITDA setback. Debt should initially decrease by about $1 billion. Though some of that debt will be re-used as the continuing projects need cash. TRGP will (relatively) seamlessly transfer to the new model requiring better distribution coverage and the reinvestment of some cash flow. This change in financial strategy should allow the stock to return to more historical valuations of earnings and growth potential. The Permian and Eagle Ford should continue to experience above average levels of growth for the near future. So the busy expansion project list should continue to grow. In fact, this company is an ideal takeover candidate for a larger competitor that wants to increase their exposure in these areas. Therefore, a takeover in the five year future time span is a decent possibility.

Diversified Fee-Based Business

Investors should keep in mind that TRGP's operation are well diversified. In fact in addition to the midstream business, a large part of this business is in the downstream sector, and includes LNG exports.

This is a business that has its profit margins at 90% either fee-based or hedged, with only 10% of margins having some variance with pricing left.

Forecast And Valuation

EBITDA, earnings and cash flow will begin with some soft comparisons. That reported sale is more than 20% of the current market value. Management does have the replacement for that sold profit ready to replace the lost profits. Beginning in the second quarter, about $800 million of capital projects will begin operations. The beginning operations of a new Permian pipeline will follow in the third quarter. Those two projects not only “guarantee” EBITDA, cash flow, and earnings growth over the first half of the year, they also make some decent growth comparisons for the first half of fiscal 2020.

The adjusted EBITDA shown above is therefore “backend loaded” with more than half of that EBITDA earned in the second half of the fiscal year. That makes the current market value of the company only about six times growing EBITDA. This is dirt cheap compared to many in the industry. TRGP should probably trade at a large premium with its primarily Permian and Eagle Ford location. Beginning with the third quarter, the future four quarters will probably have a guided EBITDA that rises about $100 million on average, as each quarter reports. The market will catch on to that growth rate.

In the meantime, the more than 200 million of distributable cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 comfortably covered the distribution. For a quarter or two, that comfortable part could become tight until the growth projects begin operations. That is another reason the market became so nervous. These growth projects already have practically guaranteed minimal returns from customer commitments. There will be some startup costs. However, this management has long become very experienced at these startup projects. Therefore, the market worries are overblown.

More About the Dividend Coverage

As stated above, the fourth quarter 2018 dividend coverage was a little over 100%. Then management dumped about half their interest in the slower growing Bakken (the Badlands assets) for $1.6 billion. Now with the startup this quarter of the two plants and the pipeline in the third quarter, investors can basically expect this $1.6 billion to be reinvested and start generating cash. There is another equal amount of capital projects that will complete not long after that. So coverage wise TRGP's dividend coverage should be ample by year-end. EBITDA guidance was a jump of about $300 million. Net we should be talking at least 120% coverage when all is said and done, but it may take a few quarters to realize. This additional $1.6 billion in cash is going to make the transition real easy though even if there is a very unlikely hiccup or two.

Conclusion

TRGP is one of the higher-quality midstream companies that operates in all the right places, with significant presence in the Permian and Eagle Ford. The growth should be explosive given that they have an amount to invest equal to half of the market cap of the company. A simple return to a far more normal 8 times EBITDA for the market value valuation implies at least a 33% upside for this security. It could easily be more if the Permian premium returns for a well-located company such as this one. In the meantime, the dividends will likely grow in the near future. Although that growth may begin with a nominal increase this year due to the demand of the capital projects. This is one very attractive investment to consider at the current price with its 9.2% yield. TRGP the second-fastest growing midstream company in America, and could be the biggest winner in your high dividend portfolio.

