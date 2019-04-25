The Medicines Company (MDCO) CEO Mark Timney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krishna Gorti - VP, IR

Mark Timney - CEO

Christopher Visioli - CFO

Peter Wijngaard - CDO

Conference Call Participants

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Tazeen Ahmed - Bank of America

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI

Yasmeen Rahimi - Roth Capital Partners

Joel Beatty - Citi

Madhu Kumar - Robert W Baird

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to The Medicines Company First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now pleasure to introduce to your host, Krishna Gorti, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Mr. Gorti, you may begin.

Krishna Gorti

Thank you, Shelly, good morning everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Mark Timney; our Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Visioli; our Chief Development Officer, Peter Wijngaard.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting our first quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The press release is available in the Investor and Media Relations section of our website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements.

Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the forward-looking statements legend in this morning's press release, as well as in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today's call, we will also discuss certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to this morning's press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Timney

Thank you, Krishna. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. Before I begin the review of the quarter, I just like to remind us all why we are here. Cardiovascular disease remains the world's number one cause of death, accounting for 17.3 million deaths a year globally, and one in every three deaths in the United States. After Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease or ASCVD, is the leading cause of CVD morbidity and death.

Cumulative exposure to LDL cholesterol also known as LDL-C or bad cholesterol is it's most readily, modifiable risk factor. Despite the widespread availability and use of proven LVL lowering therapies, notably stents, many people with ASCVD are not meeting treatment goals, primarily due to lack of adherence. At The Medicines Company we believe there are two critical unmet needs. First, additional LDL-C lowering is needed so that ASCVD patients consistently reach their goal and avoid a cardiovascular event.

Second, underlying this first need is poor patient adherence to LDL-C lowering therapy. Leading authorities in cardiovascular medicine continue to point to the same unmet needs. Earlier this year, the American Heart Association call through action report, cited large missed opportunities at every step in the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Nearly, two thirds of patients are not adhering to stents after one year. 20% to 40% of heart attacks occur in undiagnosed cardiovascular disease patients with 30% of heart attacks in undiagnosed high cholesterol patients.

And earlier this month, the study in the Journal Heart found that half of patients' prescribe stents in primary care fail to reach healthy cholesterol level after two years of treatment with these drugs. In that paper, researchers highlighted the need for personalized medicine and improved adherence to tackle high cholesterol and lower the significantly increased risk of future heart disease and stroke. Our company's purpose is to address this enormous unmet need and to hold the deadly progression of atherosclerosis, and the cardiovascular risk created by high level of LDL-C.

We aim to achieve this purpose by developing Inclisiran. Inclisiran is the first cholesterol lowering therapy in the small interfering RNA class. It provides clinically significant LDL-C reductions, greater than 50% on top of optimal background lipid lowering therapy. And has the potential to deliver potent, durable and consistent effect through a six month dosing interval.

It's twice year dosing regimen can circumvent many of the challenges around that adherence to existing therapies. The twice a year dosing also aligns well with the common physician practice of twice year appointment with these patients. We believe Inclisiran has the potential to fundamentally change the treatment of ASCVD based on the durable and consistent efficacy with minimal variability around LDL-C lowering, the potential for significant cardiovascular outcome benefit with Inclisiran is extremely high. It also has multiple other advantages.

Such as, no requirement for cold chain storage and relatively simple, scalable low-cost manufacturing and supply chains. Now turning to the clinical development program. We continued our strong momentum and execution during the first quarter. We successfully advanced Inclisiran in the pivotal ORION Phase 3 trials during this quarter. Last week, the independent data monitoring committee reviewed unblinded safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 trials for the sixth time as planned and recommended continuation of the trials without modification of the protocols.

At the time of the sixth IDMC review substantially all randomized patients had been treated with three doses and completed a follow-up visit 60 days after the third dose of study medication, and more than 1,600 subjects had received a fourth dose of the drug. To date, more than 3,000 patient years of Inclisiran safety data have been accumulated in the ORION program. Our ongoing review of blinded data to date from the phase 3trials as well as data from the ORION one phase two extension trial show no material safety issues and data there that are at least as favorable as those generated and published from the ORION one Phase two trial.

While the independent data monitoring committee sets its own schedule, we do anticipate further reviews in 2019 as we continue to accrue Inclisiran safety data at the rate of five patient years today. The Inclisiran development program is the industry's largest small interfering RNA program atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and Inclisiran has to be has the potential to be the leader in lowering LDL-C in high-risk ASCVD patients.

It is moving quickly through Phase three trials and we're encouraged by the overall clinical safety profile and expect phase 3 data readouts in the third quarter. In parallel, pre commercialization work is ongoing and affirms the highly competitive profile of Inclisiran. As our clinical development program advances, so too does our ability to bring forward new data and analyses for presentation and publication. Enrollment of patients into the ORION four cardiovascular outcomes trial is ongoing and remains on track.

As a reminder, we plan to complete enrollment within one to two years. ORION 8 is an open-label long-term extension study where patients completing ORION 9, ORION 10 and 11 will receive Inclisiran around for three years to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of long-term dosing of Inclisiran. The first patients who have completed the follow-up in the phase 3 trials have started the ORION 8 phase 3 long-term extension study.

We will present interim results on long-term safety and efficacy of Inclisiran from the ongoing ORION 3 study during a late-breaking clinical trial session at the National Lipid Association Scientific sessions in Miami, Florida on May 18, 2019. Subject to completed the ORION 1 phase study 2 and met all inclusion and exclusion criteria enrolled into two groups into the ORION 3 study. The Orion's three primary endpoint is mean percent change in LDL-C from the ORION 1 baseline value measured at day 2 to 10 of the ORION 3 study in Group one only.

So Group 1 included subjects previously treated with any Inclisiran dose in ORION 1 which is a total of 290 subjects were enrolled. These subjects receive twice a year injections of 300 milligrams of Inclisiran sodium. The interim analysis that will be reported at NLA will include safety and efficacy data of Inclisiran from Group 1 only. The group 2 included subjects previously treated with placebo and ORION 1, a total of 92 subjects were enrolled. These subjects receive one year of treatment with evolocumab and followed by three years of treatment with 300 milligrams of Inclisiran sodium given on day 360 and 450 and every six months thereafter.

The group two safety and efficacy of switching from evolocumab to Inclisiran will be assessed in an exploratory manner. Follow-up is ongoing and therefore is not part of the interim analysis that will be presented at the NLA. ORION 7 is a phase one single dose open label trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Inclisiran in participants with mild, moderate and severe renal impairment compared to participants with normal renal function.

ORION 2 is a phase 2 pilot study to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Inclisiran in participants with homozygous, familial hypercholesterolemia. On May 27th, during the 87th European Atherosclerosis Society Congress in Maastricht, Netherlands. The company will present a combined analysis of safety and efficacy data in renal impaired patients from ORION 1 and ORION 7 during an oral abstract session. Data and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia patients from ORION 2 will also be presented during a late-breaking abstract session.

The opportunity to help people simply and dramatically lower LDL-C and live healthier lives and the magnitude of the unmet need and health challenge speaks to the potential market opportunity for Inclisiran. The numbers for high-risk under treated patients with ASCVD and FH requiring lipid lowering therapies is staggering. In the US alone, we believe nearly 12.7 million patients could benefit from Inclisiran and on a global basis it could be nearly double. Our ongoing robust pre commercialization works has further increased our excitement about Inclisiran profile and potential.

We're confident in the promise serving Inclisiran to significantly lower LDL-C and address long-standing adherence challenges for millions of people.

I'll now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Christ Visioli who will cover our financial results for the first quarter. Chris?

Christopher Visioli

Thank you Mark, and good morning, everyone. During the first quarter of 2019, we continued to make significant progress in advancing Inclisiran through clinical development, key manufacturing activities and preparation for NDA and MAA filing. Research and development expenses were $27 million including $700,000 in stock based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $40.4 million including $1 million in stock based compensation expense for the same period in 2018.

R&D expenses for the quarter included continued costs associated with the pivotal ORION phase 3 clinical program, Inclisiran manufacturing development work, the startup activities and enrollment in the ORION 4 CBOT program. The startup and transition of patients from the pivotal programs into the ORION 8 extension study and headcount associated with R&D.

SG&A expense was $70 million including $3.8 million in stock based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $29 million including $3.4 million in stock based compensation expense for the same period in 2018. On an adjusted basis, SG&A for the quarter was $13.1 million, down 27% from adjusted SG&A during the first quarter of 2018 on a comparable continuing operations basis.

Our cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter was $199.7 million. We continue to anticipate that our existing cash will enable us to fund operating expenses into 2020 allowing for data readout of pivotal Phase three programs, continuation of the phase two and three extension studies, manufacturing validation, pre-commercial planning work and filing of our NDA and MAA to their respective agencies. We look forward to the pivotal Phase three data readout in Q.

With that I'll turn the call back over to Mark. Mark?

Mark Timney

Thanks Chris. So in summary, 2019 is a momentous year for Inclisiran which is moving quickly through phase 3 trials. We're encouraged by the overall clinical safety profile and expect phase 3 data to read out in the third quarter. In parallel, pre commercialization work is ongoing and affirms the highly competitive profile of the product. The board and the management team are fully aligned and committed to unlocking the value of Inclisiran for its shareholders and ultimately people who would benefit from this unique therapy. The Medicines Company has full, unencumbered commercial rights to Inclisiran in all markets and market exclusivity to mid-2034 with expected extension into 2035.

We continue to anticipate our existing cash will enable us to fund operating expenses into 2020. And we believe Inclisiran could become a game-changer in cardiovascular care and help to overcome many of the existing barriers in the fight against cardiovascular disease, the world's leading cause of death.

With that, thank you for listening turn the call back over to the operator so we can take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Our first question is from Paul Choi with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

PaulChoi

Thank you, good morning. And thanks for taking our question. I had a maybe a two-part question on the ORION 8 trial and I guess the first part is how do you think about what potential either efficacy or safety claims do you think you can gather from the from the extension data? And how do you think about that potentially being integrated into the label in the future ahead of the cardiovascular outcomes data?

And secondly, in the interim ahead of the CVOT data how do you think about incorporating this data from a promotional or commercial perspective as you market Inclisiran going forward? Thanks.

MarkTimney

Thanks for your question, Paul. As we've got Peter here and I'll ask him to take that question.

PeterWijngaard

Thanks so much. So I may just started, as patient finished ORION phase 3 program individual studies. We will be collecting long-term safety and efficacy data for ORION 8 with an overall follow-up to three years in addition to the duration that they were in the phase three program. At long-term efficacy, safety data kind of ultimately be used later on in potential language in the label in the clinical trial sections, but it's a bit too early to speculate what exactly that would lead to in terms of claims at this point in time.

MarkTimney

And I think Paul to the second part; it's a little bit too early to understand what those data would look like and how we would build it into to any labeling going forward. Obviously, as we collect those type of data that will be important to us. We do believe our label at launch will allow significant opportunity for the patients you need to get access to this product.

Operator

Our questions our next question is from Tazeen Ahmed with Bank of America. Please proceed.

TazeenAhmed

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe I could ask a couple on your pre commercial efforts underway assuming that the data is positive later this year how you are envisioning timelines for example to apply and for example what size salesforce do you think you would need for your targeted patient population? And when do you foresee starting to hire all those people in?

MarkTimney

Yes. Thanks for the question, Tazeen. It's very early for still with our commercialization activities and it's difficult for us to say to talk about current sizing. We are undertaking a number of pre commercialization activities that would be important to enabling a successful launch. With the same level of robustness that a large pharmaceutical company would exercise. So with that, that allows us to keep optionality on the table in an ever-changing landscape, but it is very early for us to be thinking about sizing just yet.

Operator

Our next question is from Jessica Fye with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

JessicaFye

Great, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just on the ORION 3 update coming up at the lipid meeting, it seems like you could have provided this interim data sort of at any time. So why now?

PeterWijngaard

Thank you, Jessica for the question. This is Peter. We provide the data for -- we have passed a time point or follow-up that allows to present data from efficacy and safety from the group one patients and these were the patients that transitioned over from ORION one and have disease and it goes off Inclisiran in the ORION one phase two study, and continue to receive Inclisiran in ORION 3 on the six monthly dosing schedule. The primary endpoint for that group and the primary end point of the study was day 210 of ORION 3 and we are now beyond at that time point for old patients.

JessicaFye

Great. And how many patients will we see from Group one?

PeterWijngaard

290 were enrolled into ORION 3 in group one.

JessicaFye

Great. And with the 6 DSMB update now cleared do we expect any more DSMB updates prior to the full phase 3 results?

PeterWijngaard

As we said in this script the DSMB set their own schedules for subsequent meetings, but they happened on a regular frequency in the past six events and we do expect that further the DSMB reviews will be conducted before completion of the ORION phase 3 program.

Operator

Our next question is from Umer Raffat with Evercore ISI. Please proceed.

UmerRaffat

Hi, thanks so much for taking my question. I just wanted to really zoom in on safety and mainly just everything you've said and everything you know to date on safety. And I want to touch on four different things within that. First, you've said several times in the last few months emerging data is at least as favorable. Can you sort of describe for us what is it that you're seeing? What exactly is the genesis behind that specific sentence, number one?

Number two, I noticed you've also said no reports of study related LFTS, is that still a consistent as of latest DSMB looks and blinded data. Can you confirm that? Third, you've also mentioned no material safety to date. Can you just comment on what you're referring to which isn't materials just the injection site reactions. And finally, if you could and it would be really helpful for everyone, if you could just recap for us those patients from Phase two which had abnormal preteen kinase increases and what was the fate there and was drug related or not? Thank you very much.

MarkTimney

Thanks Umer. We'll -- I'll pass those questions straight to Peter because he lives this everyday.

PeterWijngaard

Yes and I understand your questions and why you're asking them, but we can't really specifically comment at this point in time or any specific data points as we're preparing to present the ORION 3 at the NLA meeting. So it would be inappropriate to make specific comments at this point in time. But we invite you to listen to those presentations on May 18th when that happens. I mean overall our statement on the blinded and unblinded review of the safety data from the phase three, 12 as well as the data from the ORION phase 2 extension studies have shown no material safety issues.

And the data are at least as favorable as those generated in the published ORION one phase 2 trial. That's all we can say at this point in time. With respect to your last question on the CK elevations in ORION 1, we had few and all of them are not related to the drug as we have reported before.

Operator

Our next question is from Chris Shibutani with Cowen & Company. Please proceed.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi. This is Pam Baron on for Chris Shibutani. Can you help us understand your current thinking about whether you would present ORION 9, 10, 11 together or if you would present them in rapid succession or metered out over time? Your current thoughts please.

PeterWijngaard

Yes. Thank you. Pam I think your name was, and as we said before the studies finished enrollment in about in a six-week sequence earlier in 2018. ORION 11 finished enrollment first on January 25th followed by ORION 9 on February 20 and ORION 10 on March 8. So the 18 month follow-up period will follow in pretty much the same sequence. And what we have said before, we anticipate having data phase 3 data available in Q and we will provide top-line results as soon as we have them in the sequence. Today it comes to us and we will present the results in detail at upcoming major cardiovascular conferences later in the year.

But we haven't provided any more specific details and we can't do so until we see the data.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

I think if I can add a follow-up question. Can you also let us know your current thoughts on cash burn and runway? Thank you.

MarkTimney

Chris?

ChristopherVisioli

Yes, no, thanks. As we said we believe we have -- we anticipate that our cash will take us into 2020 and will provide runway to get through all the key data inflection points and the filing of the NDA, MAA.

Operator

Our next question is from Yasmeen Rahimi with Roth Capital Partners. Please proceed.

YasmeenRahimi

Hi, team. Thank you for taking my question. Two, one on safety, one on commercial. Let's begin with the safety one. So everyone has type of focus obviously on liver enzyme elevation. So can you tell me what in your view or at least from a doctor --from physicians view is a no big deal rate that we should extract and how closely do cardiologists pay attention to liver enzymes in the real world? And then I will follow up in regards to commercial.

PeterWijngaard

Of the specific safety data points as we are having today, as I said before we can't really comment on until we present the data at the scientific sessions for ORION 3 at NLA. And for the phase three studies later in the year. I think with respect to your questions on how cardiology see liver function and liver safety in general, they of course familiar with issues of LFD elevations with stents, they happen in about 1% to 3% on average in the population that we are treating here. And they're dealing with them as appropriately when those situations happen.

And there will be the same for the trials we're doing in the Phase three with Inclisiran as well as later in life once we get approved and on the market.

YasmeenRahimi

Thank you and then maybe the commercial question is I mean we've spoken a great deal about lack of compliance and incoherence differentiation in the marketplace, Have you done any market analysis work where you looked at, what is the percentage of patients that are committed to actually see their cardiologist every six months and what percentage I guess miss it? And that does those rates playing into pricing impaired question?

MarkTimney

Hi, Yasmeen. It's Mark. Yes. We do have some analysis on the high-risk patients that would be the target for Inclisiran and their visit schedule with either cardiologist or with a primary care physician. It is about 93% of those patients will see their physician every six months which is obviously totally in line with the value proposition of Inclisiran. So that's very exciting for us.

Operator

Our next question is from Joel Beatty with Citi. Please proceed.

JoelBeatty

Hi, thanks for taking the question. So the first one is on the pre commercialization the work you're doing. Could you again characterize a little bit more about what you're doing and how that information could help give you confidence and how Inclisiran could change the launch curve that we've been seeing from the PCSK-9 antibodies?

MarkTimney

Hi, Joel. Thanks for the question. It's -- as I said, with the pre commercialization work is, we're obviously what just over 18 months a little bit longer out from launch. So it's still very early but we are doing work that is as robust as what you would see for a large pharma. So typical type of research that's underway whether it's demand research, call claims type research. You could also look at pay research which is going to be an integral part of this. We do believe and we're starting to see in early research that Inclisiran differentiated profile is very attractive to not only prescribers but also to patients.

Beyond that it's too early and for competitive reasons I would not like to say too much more, but be sure as we -- as this research progresses and when the timing is right, we'll share more of those results.

JoelBeatty

Thanks. And one follow-up question on the outcomes trial. So in the past most company has talked about how the company believes they can do the outcomes trial for much cheaper than is typical for these trials. Now that enrollment has been underway for several months. Could you talk about those costs and how they're tracking compared to your original projections?

ChristopherVisioli

Yes, no, good question, Joel. Tracking spot-on original projections we have long-term contracts with CROS and academic institutions that are basically time-based payments. So unless there was any substantial change to the protocol or anything we wouldn't expect any straying from our original projections where we said we can do the outcomes trial for up to $150 million total.

Operator

Our next question is from Joseph Schwartz with SVB Leerink. Please proceed.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. This is Duck big on dialing in for Joe. So one question and then a follow-up. So I know it's still early days but, Mark, I guess if we look back into how you went into past and their decision to lower their list prices. We should be seeing a little bit of that impact since I believe how you went into effect in March. So can you maybe talk about some early market dynamics since that list price has come into effect and how that gives you more confidence about the launch trajectory for Inclisiran?

And then second question is in ORION 7, the renal impairment study. I do recall at the Analyst Day last year you presented some pk/pd data so maybe you remind us what you anticipate to present. Is there material new information added on top of what was disclosed last year? Thanks.

MarkTimney

Thanks. I'll take the first one. I'll hand over ORION 7 to Peter. Yes, obviously there are a lot of dynamics within the market space that we are tracking. We're watching very carefully. Obviously for us, it's still a fair way out for launch. So we would expect to see further change. We have seen an uptick in new patients and also of switching and obviously you, I'm sure you will be able to get those detailed data from the relevant companies. What I will say is you will see and we expect probably until year-end you're going to continue to see those dynamics unfolding as the contracts unwind for the various companies.

But it's good to see where we're still seeing very strong. I would say demand and recognition for PCSK-9 as a target and recognition that the efficacy and safety of products that target PCSK-9 is very strong from customers. So I expect that to continue and we expect that certainly with what we've seen in the early days that scripts will continue to improve as access improves. Peter, ORION 7?

PeterWijngaard

Yes. ORION 7 and the combined analysis of ORION 1 and 7. What we will present at ES is from ORION 7, longer follow-up that study is now fully completed earlier last year when we gave an update on the interim. The study was still ongoing. The longer follow-up is out to six months after the single dose that was given in that study and second it is combined with the analysis of patients with various degrees of renal impairment from the ORION one study. So we will find more details on the efficacy and safety in these subgroups from the two studies combined,

Operator

Our next question is from Madhu Kumar with Robert W Baird. Please proceed.

MadhuKumar

Yes. Thanks for taking my questions. So my questions are mostly around operating expense dynamics. So how much do you think the kind of current operating expense rate both on R&D and SG&A are likely to be stable over the year, particularly SG&A in the context of potential success for ORION 9 to 11 that kind of regulatory and commercialization ramped up that would follow from that. And on R&D with the kind of expansion of ORION 4 as you recruit that trial up.

ChristopherVisioli

Yes, no. We provide a little bit of color, obviously, we didn't give detailed of R&D and SG&A guidance for the year. I think what we said on the last call is as we track towards the year and as we start to read out data, we'd expect modest increases on the SG&A front. On the R&D front, we would expect continued marching towards the plans that we laid out in the beginning of last year. And probably fairly consistent numbers with what you're seeing through the first quarter. I think that answers question.

MarkTimney

I think at the end of the day, Madhu, we are still very much focused on value creation for shareholders. So there is very -- with our focus on execution, we're also very tightly watching finances. So anything that we're doing in terms of commercial spend is being carefully selected, but it's been putting to best use.

MadhuKumar

Great and then on the ORION 3 data, so as you mentioned already you're visiting Group one not group two. Is there any expectation to present group two either before ORION 9 to 11 or kind of closely after 9 to 11 to kind of sort of add in the switch data for gather a path of pre treating patients? Is there a reason that the time line works that data can come?

PeterWijngaard

But we haven't given any specific guidance on that, Madhu, as we described ORION-3 it started when patients were finishing ORION-1, which to remind you was up to one-year of follow-up after they started ORION-1 that was actually a little period of a gap in between before they could start ORION-3 mainly for --reasons of getting the sites approved and the protocol approved in the various countries in the various sites. So in Group 2 where they get one-year of a evolocumab and then switch over to Inclisiran to receive Inclisiran in the phase 3 dosing regimen on the first day with a booster dose at day 19 and every six months thereafter, that follow up is still ongoing.

And we can only present the data when then the appropriate follow- up is complete. The overall study duration is four years and is expected to complete in 2022. So to be specific going on your question, we can expect data prior to Phase 3. I think the answer on that one is a clear no.

Operator

Our next question is from Akash Tiwari with Wolfe Research. Please proceed.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Okay. This is Joyce Shah on behalf of Akash Tiwari. I only have one question. What are your expectations for renal safety for the Phase 3 trials? And should we expect any imbalance in serum creating levels or the EGFR between the placebo and treatment norms. Thank you.

MarkTimney

Peter?

PeterWijngaard

Thank you for the question. We can't specifically comment on Phase 3 in that respect because the information that we see is blinded and the studies are not complete and a follow up is going on, but I can remind you of the overall safety data from ORION 1 with respect to renal safety. And we have not observed any concerns on that front related to inclusion or to the patient population at large. And then maybe the follow up on that when we present the combined analysis of ORION 1 and ORION 7, at ES in the various patient groups with various degrees of renal function, we will be providing more details at the e s meeting later in May

Operator

Our next question is from Jay Olson with Oppenheimer and Company. Please proceed

JayOlson

Oh, hey, guys, thanks for taking the questions. I had two questions. In your discussions with payers as part of the pre commercialization work that you described earlier. How receptive are they to securing access for Inclisiran and have you had those discussions and how likely do you think you will be able to achieve that. And then I had a follow up question

MarkTimney

Hi, Jay. Thanks for the question. It's too early, it's still very early days for us with payers was just beginning, some of those discussions. There is obviously with the differentiated profile Inclisiran, there's a lot of interest to better understand exactly where this fits for the patients where it's applicable for. And as I say, it's early days to see how that would have an impact on access for a launch. But I could tell you it's --there's a lot of excitement about the potential for the product.

JayOlson

Okay, great. Thank you, Mark. And then I guess separately there are a number of new classes of drugs in development for the treatment of an alcoholic fatty liver disease. And these patients typically have elevated LDL and other cardiovascular risk factors of the new classes of drugs that are in development for fatty liver disease. Some of them increase LDL and some of them lower LDL.

So I was wondering if you could share with us your thoughts about how Inclisiran might be used in patients with fatty liver disease and potentially in combination with some of these new classes of drugs to treat fatty liver disease and whether or not these dynamics have entered into any potential strategic partnering discussions you may have had.

MarkTimney

Thanks. Thanks again for the question, Jay. I'm going to hand over to Peter to comment on this, but also I just want to point out that it's interesting with these patients and obviously as you would imagine, we have a number of these patients in our studies ,they do actually die. The majority actually die of cardiovascular disease and not fatty liver disease which is an important point to note. Peter would you like to come.

PeterWijngaard

Yes. Just to follow up on that, Jay. As you stated yourself many of these patients with fatty liver disease have elevated LDL-C or even have increased elevated LDL-C based on their treatment, they get things specifically either in development 12 or available products for that part of their morbidity of the diseases states that they haven't.

Obviously, it's important in those patients the low the LDL-C and as Mark said, we have a proportion of patients that are likely to have fatty liver disease in our Phase 3 program. So we will be able to evaluate also in our phase 3 how well with Inclisiran lower LDL-C in those patients.

Operator

As a reminder star 1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to ask a question. Our next question is from Mayank Mamtani with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed, Greg.

MayankMamtani

Great, good morning, thanks for taking my question. Mostly two follow ups. Number one, on the pay research, I understand it's early. Could you help us connect the dots with the message around adherence and obviously the big push from BBM and peers to be able to address that? How is that resonating in some of the early work that you are doing and given the profile of the drug once every six months longer acting, they are generally considered better compliant products?

So the number one on that. And the number two on groups two on the switch. How -- just taking a step back how -- is there like a scenario where you see an induction plus maintenance, induction in the antibodies and maintenance being the ones every six monthly dose. Just -- if you're able to take like three to five years is that like a scenario you could see and maybe invest a little more? And then I have a quick follow up.

MarkTimney

Thanks, Mayank. Again, it's same for that for the payer research all that I can really say at the moment is that there's excitement around the profile amongst the payer community. It really is early days as we think about this. Normally when you think about engaging with payers, you have to be somewhat closer to launch before they really engage in these meaningful discussions. However, what we have seen certainly in my experience and unparalleled interest in engaging with us.

And you are correct adherence is a major issue. We've seen how much of an issue it is even for the stents that have been the mainstay of therapy for many years. And they just -- they're just on no solutions for this. I can tell you in my previous role at Merck, I spent a lot of time and energy and resources trying to solve this particular issue without great success. So we know we have something that is meaningful to be able to control and contribute to this issue.

PeterWijngaard

Yes, thank you, Mayank. On your second question. ORION 3 group two was specifically designed to collect safety, tolerability and efficacy data from switching patients from evolocumab to Inclisiran and that's what we're currently are collecting. And your question specifically to whether there would be a scenario that has an induction with an antibody followed by Inclisiran is not in our thinking for this. We want to have ability to switch patients on an antibody to Inclisiran to have them continue with therapy with Inclisiran.

These patients are being treated for their LDL-C lowering for value life long. So the notion of an induction therapy with a perceived rapid response with an antibody and then within an iSRNA therapy thereafter is not really clinically relevant in these patient populations. And second, when you look in more detail at our data on Inclisiran, particularly for ORION 1 but you will see later when we present ORION 7 in more detail as well. The onset of action of interest when it is happening is actually quite fast.

We have within 14 days of initiation of therapy. You already have more than 60% of your LDL-C lowering capacity achieved. So this notion of induction as maintenance of an antibody and then Inclisiran is not really clinically relevant.

MayankMamtani

Okay great. And then just my quick follow up was would you be open to a risk share contracts or value based components to some of these contracting discussions, where maybe charging an upfront that is compatible to a genetic price, but then obviously once you realize some of the benefits on adherence or even outcomes longer term, would that be a potential option you'll be open to them? Especially before the outcomes trial results.

MarkTimney

Yes. It's obviously it's too early to be talking about anything that's closely related to pricing, but I would say we are going to be very open due to the differentiated profile of being creative and really what it comes back to and what I'm more focused on my own case, patient affordability. That is the critical piece of me, we start there and then, and then we work backwards with the payers to understand access. So that's the focus of the discussions.

End of Q&A

Operator

We have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the floor back over to Mark Timney, Chief Executive Officer to the Medicines Company for closing comment.

Mark Timney

Thank you very much and thank you all for your questions this morning. In Inclisiran's unique profile, its vast global market opportunity and long dated exclusivity really set the stage for significant shareholder value creation. This is the count down year for Inclisiran. As you can see we're moving very quickly through phase three trials. We're really encouraged by the clinical and safety profile and expect the phase three data to read out in the third quarter. In parallel, free commercialization work is ongoing and it affirms the highly competitive profile of Inclisiran. The reminder, the board and the management team are fully aligned and we're committed to unlocking the value of Inclisiran for its shareholders and ultimately the people who would benefit from this unique therapy.

So with that I'll close the call. And I wish you all a very good day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines. And have a wonderful day.