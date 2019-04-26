Tesla's Bombshell Earnings Is Helped By A Silver Lining

The cash is indeed "sufficient" to keep Tesla moving forward, and with a promising roadmap of products (and superior EV technology), investors seem willing to remain patient.

Tesla reaffirms guidance, but having missed its own estimates so badly, analysts are likely to have a wide variety of estimates in the coming days and weeks.

After having investors and analysts wait over an hour for the shareholder letter, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) revealed a loss of $702M or $2.90 per share; more than four times worse than analysts' expectation of $0.69 per share. Revenues were also below expectations at $4.54 billion versus consensus expectation of $5.19 billion. The results were disastrous, but there was a silver lining: cash. Despite having paid a $920M debt payment in cash during the quarter, its cash balance "only" fell $1.5B, leaving $2.2B in the bank. Earlier this month, Tesla said it had "sufficient" cash on hand, and with it, Tesla has bought itself more time. With the Shanghai Factory, Model Y, Tesla Semi, Tesla Pickup, Full Self Driving, and the controversial Robo Taxi still on the company's roadmap, time is important. Here's the shareholder letter.

Expect the widest variety of analyst estimates yet

This report was a bombshell. Arguably something Tesla should have warned about earlier, but having emphasized that it delivered more than 50% of its quarterly deliveries in the last ten days of the month, I guess it couldn't be helped.

During the Q2 2018 earnings report last year, Tesla announced that it would be profitable all quarters going forward. Indeed, Tesla was profitable in Q3 and Q4 and unlike prior quarters these were real profits. On January 2nd, Tesla announced a round of layoffs and stated that Q1 would be just slightly profitable but, later, adjusted that they do not expect to be profitable in Q1.

The biggest disappointment for Q1 was the steep drop in Model S and X sales, which were down 56% quarter over quarter and 45% year over year. On the January 30th update letter, which is one month into the quarter, Tesla wrote that it was expecting "Model S and Model X deliveries in Q1 2019 to be slightly below Q1 2018." This was the only guidance that Tesla provided last quarter for specific sales.

For Q2, as it did earlier this month, Tesla reaffirmed its guidance of 360k-400k cars for 2019, suggesting an average delivery rate of around 100k cars per quarter. Last quarter, Tesla delivered just 63k cars but, in Q2, believes it will deliver between 90k and 100k cars. If so, that would yield promise in its goal to reach 360k-400k cars.

With the lack of clarity on how Tesla will get there, analysts are likely to provide investors with a wide range of Q2 estimates.

Many price changes in Q1

Ignoring the changes that have already happened this quarter, Tesla made many changes to its product lineup and pricing in Q1. The changes were too frequent for even an avid follower such as myself to keep up with. These changes consisted of vehicle price changes, software price changes (Autopilot and Full Self Driving), and the removal and addition of models with different battery pack offerings. During the conference call, an analyst asked about the changes and whether it would continue, but Elon Musk stated that they do not comment on future price changes.

It's obvious that analysts, investors and customers are frustrated by the changes. Here are some (but not all) of the changes that happened in Q1. Note that the dates may be off by a few days.

01/01: All Teslas received a $2,000 price cut to offset federal tax credit reduction of $3,750

01/09: Tesla discontinues Model S and X 75D battery pack (Source)

01/29: Tesla introduces Standard Range Model S and X. Compared to prior 75D: Model S: 11-mile increase over previous 75D, $9,000 increase in price. Model X: 32-mile increase over prior 75D, $6,000 increase in price (Source)

2/28: All models: about 6% decrease due to announced store closures

2/28: Tesla introduces $35K Model 3 and Standard Range Plus (Source)

3/02: Tesla cuts Autopilot and FSD software prices (Source)

3/16: Tesla removes Mid-Range Model 3 (Source)

3/18: All models: about 3% increase after store closure plans are cancelled (Source) This was delayed to 3/20

3/22: Tesla removes Standard Range Model S (Source)

Model S and X units and gross margin will be a mystery

Last night, Tesla introduced changes to Model S and X, which include an updated powertrain that extends range by more than 10% with no changes to the battery. Tesla also brought back the Standard Range variants of the flagships. Other improvements include a new fully adaptive suspension, faster charging speeds, upgraded wheel bearings, and new tire designs.

Prior to this, the Model S and X had not received any changes since January 2017 (Wiki), and while that might be normal for traditional automakers, two years is a long time for Tesla. With Model S and X now having a range of up to 370 miles and 325 miles, respectively, this is a good way to boost demand. Tesla has also re-introduced the Standard Range Model S, which now has 285 miles of range.

Earlier in January, Tesla cancelled the 75D several weeks before introducing the Standard Range. Last month, Tesla also dropped the Standard Range from its website only having brought it back after introducing the latest refresh last night. Tesla stated that price drops and production halts to retool parts of the production line were to blame for Model S/X gross margin reduction.

During the call, Tesla felt confident that sales of Model S were not being cannibalized by sales of Model 3. Indeed, these cars have different price points, but given that Model S sales have plummeted in countries like Norway after being introduced to the Model 3, I'd beg to differ. The Model 3 is still a great value in comparison. Perhaps, the increased range and suspension could offer just enough to interest more prospects, but I still think an interior and exterior design refresh would be more helpful. Even if Tesla manages to spur up demand for Model S and X, the current prices are still less than in Q4 when you take into account that Autopilot is now a free option. Last quarter, the Model S Performance with Ludicrous mode cost $135,000, and today, it costs $120,000 - or $100,000 for existing Model S and X owners.

Tesla's battery + powertrain combo is industry-leading by far

Tesla's latest upgrade to the Model S and X highlights its commanding lead in the luxury EV space. There is no upcoming EV by any luxury manufacturer that is even close to 370 miles of range. Even if you go back to 2012, you'll find that the 60kWh Model S has more range than the Audi e-tron of today. In terms of battery capacity, Tesla can almost make two Model 3 Standard Range Plus vehicles for every e-tron that Audi can make. Provided that the e-tron is undergoing production issues due to battery constraints, this makes it difficult to compete with Tesla.

Tesla's Standard Range Plus is estimated to have a battery capacity around 55kWh, providing it 240 miles of range. Without taking into account increased range from weight savings, if you scaled the 240 miles back to 85%, this would give it the same range of the Audi e-tron. At that scale, the battery pack would be half the capacity of the 95kWh e-tron at just 47kWh. That's the same range with half the battery capacity. Given that the battery is the heaviest component of an EV, it would be unfair to say that Tesla's are twice as efficient. However, it's almost like a snowball effect. The more efficient the battery and powertrain is, the more efficient the vehicle can be due to its weight savings.

Sure, the Model 3 is a sedan, and the e-tron is an SUV. However, even when you compare the e-tron to the much larger Model X, the numbers are still vastly in Tesla's favor. Tesla's 100kWh Model X now has 60% more range with a battery pack that's just 5% larger.

Of course, the most efficient EV on the market right now is still the 28kWh Hyundai Ioniq Electric due to the weight savings of its small battery. Despite weighing 460lbs more, the Model 3 is just 1.5% less efficient than the Ioniq. However, thanks to its smoother aerodynamics, the Model 3 earns a highway rating of 140mpg, which is 15% more than the Ioniq's 122mpg. The Model 3's figures are based on pictures of the Monroney sticker found on Electrek's website here.

Cornell University verifies that Stereo Cameras can work

In this video, Cornell University explains that the use of stereo cameras (such as those found in Teslas) can indeed be used to detect the depth of vehicles on the road, which is what LiDAR excels at. Elon Musk remains adamant that LiDAR will not be the dominant method used in Full Self Driving. I don't think he believes that LiDAR won't work, it's just that the system costs thousands per unit (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was paying $75,000 when it started) and can't see detail as well as cameras. A set of cameras cost just a few bucks, so if Tesla succeeds, this would be a big win, which already has a first-mover advantage. Even if another company such as Waymo, Cruise (GM), or Apple (AAPL) verifies that cameras can work, this would be a big win for Tesla.

The picture below shows the difference between what a camera sees and what LiDAR sees. A computer turns those images to numbers and simple images lead to easier processing. However, there are many details that cameras can provide, such as obstacles or even determining which direction a human is facing their head to predict their path. Tesla continues to enhance its neural net by providing the systems with more images and edge cases to teach the system to respond in more scenarios. Source: Tesla Autonomy Event

Conclusion

After reading the headlines, I must admit that I was expecting shares to fall well below its current trading price of $250. While the report was a disaster, Tesla's $2.2 billion in cash was above expectations putting it at the same levels as it was at the end of Q2 2018. Having more time is the silver lining for Tesla. When it comes to EV technology such as the powertrain and battery, Tesla is far ahead of the competition. In addition, Tesla has a very promising roadmap with products like the Model Y, Semi truck, and even the controversial Robo Taxi.

Trying to justify Tesla's mounting losses with a $43B valuation isn't easy, but the promising roadmap could yield immense value. Tesla has a strong product, a very strong brand, and in many ways, leading technology in an industry that many companies are trying to be a part of. Compared to another automotive company, $43B is immense. However, no other company is even close to Tesla when it comes to electric vehicles. As noted above, the 2012 Model S is more efficient than the 2019 Audi e-tron, and that Tesla can make nearly two Model 3s with the same battery capacity as one e-tron.

If you read the comments, you'll find bears that are genuinely adamant in thinking that Tesla is a "zero" or "sub $25 stock". If you valued it as a traditional auto company, sure. However, with all of the advantages and technologies that Tesla has today and in the pipeline, even if the stock were to continue to spiral downwards, there would be a point where someone would show interest in outright buying Tesla. Even the data that its cars collect on a daily basis is highly valuable for autonomous driving. A company such as Apple with the right amount of resources could easily fulfill every shelved product in Tesla's pipeline and accelerate the company's successes.

Would Musk throw in the towel?

I doubt it, but I still want to throw these thoughts out there. I'm starting to wonder if maybe Musk would throw in the towel and simply focus on SpaceX. When I listened to him on the conference call yesterday, I was asking myself "Does he really even care?". The shareholder letter came 75 minutes after the bell, and his inability to form words during his opening remarks was the worst I've seen from him. All he needed to do was read a script. I know that he wishes Tesla were private and hates dealing with analysts, and maybe Musk does care. However, I just didn't see him expressing it yesterday. It was kind of like trying to determine if an employee who shows up late and unprepared for a presentation cares about his job.

In case you're wondering why customers and shareholders have such a strong commitment to Tesla, check out my video below: 10 Reasons Why Tesla Is A Great Car Company. I will continue to make Tesla videos weekly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.