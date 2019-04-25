Cleveland-Cliffs: Bullish Thesis Remains Intact

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) has recently reported its first quarter earnings, beating analysts' estimates on both earnings and revenue in a traditionally light first quarter. Having written many articles on Cliffs through recent years, I'm sure that those reading these words have already seen the headline numbers, so I won't waste our time repeating the press release and will immediately get to the key moving parts in the Cliffs' story.

Q1 realized price was lower than most observers expected. At $93.81 per ton, this number quickly caught my attention. It turned out that the explanation was easy - unfavorable customer mix on low volumes. Here's what Cliffs stated in the earnings call: "For the remainder of the year, our second, third and fourth quarter revenue rate will be much higher as the larger sample size of shipping volumes is more closely representative of our full customer mix". With iron ore price of $85 per ton, steel prices of $691 per ton, and pellet premiums of $67 per ton, Cliffs will get $108-113 per ton for its pellets. Share repurchase program is increased. As it turned out, Cliffs has already repurchased $171 million worth of shares at an average price of $10.11 per share since the original repurchase program was announced, bringing the share count down to 282.8 million. Now, the company increased the authorization by another $100 million, leaving $129 million available for further repurchases. At ~$10 per share, this program will eliminate some 12.9 million shares, bringing the total share count down to about 270 million. With 2019 projection of $800 million EBITDA, cash of $430 million, and inventories of $313 million (due to Q1 seasonality), Cliffs has no problem affording the increase in share repurchase even as it plans to spend $555 million on capex this year. Empire mine will be restarted only if Cliffs has a firm long-term contract. Investors in the resource space are generally tired with expansion programs that do not work out as planned, so even in Cliffs' case, it's better for the market to hear that the money will be spent responsibly. Since there was plenty of talk about growth opportunities past the HBI (hot briquetted iron) plant that is being built, the statement regarding Empire that was made in the conference call is important. CEO is bullish on iron ore and pellet prices. While CEOs are naturally bullish on their products, Lourenco Goncalves has a good track record over the last years, so his opinion is worth listening to. He believes that Vale (VALE) problems have no easy and quick answers and that the situation will impact the market for a longer time than iron ore bears would hope. I agree with this view as I'm a firm believer in the cockroach rule: once something bad happened and the investigations begin, more and more unfavorable nuances will be found. Valuation remains low while three strong quarters are ahead. Currently, Cliffs trades at about 7 forward P/E, but these numbers rely on analysts stubbornly expecting worse results in the future:

Source: Yahoo Finance

In my opinion, the opposite will happen: Cliffs will continue to generate healthy margins, the HBI plant will become an important contributor to the bottom line, and the demand for Cliffs' products will not decrease. In fact, during the earnings call, Cliffs predicted a shortage of 3 million pellets by 2021 on the domestic market as its HBI plant will be supplied by Cliffs-produced pellets, and the company is in no rush to restart the Empire mine without a major contract.

As usual, the stock is hugely volatile. Such volatility means that it's better to buy Cliffs on pullbacks rather than breakouts. In my opinion, the fundamental bullish thesis remains intact. Share buybacks, recently initiated dividends, good EBITDA expectations, low valuation based on rather timid earnings expectations, Vale catastrophe, HBI plant - there are many positive catalysts.

Unless you believe that U.S. is heading to a full-blown recession that will crash steel prices and demand for Cliffs' products, you should be searching for entries into a long position rather than a short one - whether it's a trade (the stock is good for trading due to very high volatility) or investment (prepare to stomach all the swings). Frankly, I fail to understand why there's still so much short float in the company's shares - such positions look very risky. I think that the second quarter report can bring a similar market reaction as in summer of 2018, as it looks like the market continues to underestimate the positive changes going inside the company. I remain fundamentally bullish on Cliffs.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.