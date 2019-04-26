Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

For investors looking to increase their after-tax yield, we suggest adding MHI as a key component of their fixed income allocation.

Munis also tend to have much lower default rates than comparable corporates of the same rating and maturities.

Munis that are out 10-20 years offer very attractive tax equivalent yields compared to US Treasuries of the same maturities.

Source: Shutterstock

Many fixed income investors look at the yield curve as a way to determine how best to position their fixed income holdings along the yield curve. When the yield curve is steep, the term premium (the difference between long and short rates) is attractive enough that investors will invest in longer-dated maturities. On the other hand, when the yield curve is flat, the difference between long and short rates is so small that investors prefer not to take on term risk. In this case, the more attractive investment is in short-dated securities.

The problem with this is that when the yield curve is flat, rates are generally quite low, and the attractiveness of fixed income in general is less than, say, investing in a dividend-paying stock.

However, that is not the current case in the municipal bond market. Relative to US treasuries, municipals look quite attractive on an after-tax basis (municipals don't pay federal income tax). That is, the after-tax yield an investor receives is higher than the after-tax yield on a US treasury of comparable duration - provided the US Treasury security is not being held in a non-taxable account.

So, rather than invest in taxable US Treasuries, we suggest investors take a look at opportunities in the muni market, and one of our core holdings is a closed-end fund called the Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI).

There is More than One Yield Curve

The yield curve on US Treasuries inverted last month, even if only briefly. As of the end of day on Friday, March 21st, 2019, the difference between the 10-year and 2-year rate was just 13 bps. Is a recession coming? Well, they say that an inverted yield curve is a good predictor of a looming recession - it has predicted 10 out of the last 6 recessions - or something like that. In other words, not all inverted yield curves were followed by recessions.

A flat curve also makes investing especially difficult for income-oriented investors, who, in many cases, are relying on the income from their portfolios to cover their day-to-day living expenses. With the 10-year rate at just 2.57%, investors aren't getting much of a premium above inflation, making the term premium not worth the risk - so staying on the short-end is a better bet, but it doesn't pay much.

Luckily, for US-based investors, the muni bond market is not experiencing the same level of flatness, and there is some value in taking on term risk in the muni market. The muni curve, shown by the blue line below, remains quite steep. And, although going out 20 years might seem risky, we believe the 10-20 year range is the sweet spot for the muni bond market. And, don't forget, the income is exempt from federal income tax.

That's important because if we just look at the comparison between US Treasuries and muni bonds of the same maturity, there isn't much of a difference - and in the short term, US Treasuries look more attractive. But unless you're holding your securities in a tax-deferred account like an IRA or 401K, the proper comparison is to look at the after-tax yield.

The chart below is from December 2018, but the idea still holds. On a Tax Equivalent Yield (TEY) basis, munis offer more attractive yields when compared to Treasuries of the same maturities, particularly in the lower-rated names.

The yield difference between 10-year munis and 10-year Treasuries for A-rated securities is 1.81%, while the difference in the 20-year maturities is 2.1%. For income-oriented investors, that's a big difference.

We also believe the lower-rated munis are better investments then lower-rated corporates. They offer higher yields and a proportionately lower probability of default than corporates.

The chart below highlights the default rates for munis and corporates for a range of credit ratings. Municipals have historically had lower default rates than their corporate counterparts over the 1970-2017 period studied. We believe that will continue to be the case.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

For this reason, we added the Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust to our Strategic Income Growth Portfolio. MHI is a closed-end fund ("CEF") launched and managed by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management firm. Amundi is a French-based subsidiary jointly created by Crédit Agricole and Société Généraleis and is one of the global top 10 asset management firms. It offers various fixed income, equity, and multi-asset investment products & solutions and has assets under management of $1.623 trillion as of December 31, 2018. Since 1928, Amundi Pioneer emphasizes active management that protects shareholders' investments during periods of increased volatility or economic downturn, while it generates alpha during economic booms. In 2017, Amundi acquired U.S.-based Pioneer Investments and established a U.S. investment division headquartered in Boston. The key persons responsible for day-to-day management of the Trust's portfolio are David J. Eurkus and Jonathan Chirunga. Mr. Erkus is a Managing Director and Director of Municipals working over 40 years as an investment professional, while Mr. Chirunga has the role of Senior Vice President and has joined Amundi Pioneer in 2011.

MHI manages around $266.4 million across various fixed-income securities and primarily in municipal markets. The current expense fee for shareholders is around 1.00% vs 0.07% of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) that is the largest ETF in the muni bond space. But, before you go jumping into MUB for its lower fee, let's review some of the differences in the two funds.

The first and most obvious difference is that MHI is actively managed, while MUB is a passive investment vehicle. Despite my unquestionable preference for ETFs over mutual funds or closed-end funds due to the difference in fees, there are several asset classes where I believe active management is worth paying for. The muni bond market is one of them.

In addition to management, MHI has more exposure to lower-rated and longer-dated securities, two more reasons why active management should be preferred. I certainly wouldn't want a passive investment in lower rated or longer-dated securities that could be adversely affected by macroeconomic factors while no one is 'watching'.

MHI has a greater share of securities rated A or lower than MUB and has a greater proportion of its portfolio in longer dated issues. In fact, MUB only invests in investment grade securities, and the lowest quality holdings in its portfolio are BBB, while MHI has around 15% in issues rated below BBB.

And, while MUB seems to have a laddered portfolio, MHI is overweight to issues above 10-year maturities.

The average credit rating for MHI is BB+ compared to AA- for MUB, while the Yield to Maturity is 5.1% compared to 3.2%.

The Muni-Bond Market

Tom Kennedy, head of fixed-income strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, stated on Bloomberg Radio:

The municipal market is actually looking quite attractive. In the front end, we don't see it in your favor, but further out in the municipal curve, there's actually a steepness in that curve. The muni yield curve is actually quite steep. So if you move further out to 10-year muni bonds, you can actually pick up 100 basis points. Source: Bloomberg News, August 2018

Funds don't benefit from tax-exempt yields. Therefore, the longer-dated muni bond market is not as crowded as U.S. Treasuries - and if you're an individual investor, you certainly don't want to compete with larger institutional investors. Just to reiterate the point, we have also included another version of the Muni After-Tax Yield Equivalent Curve to that of US Treasuries, below.

Source: NEPC, January 2019

We want to draw the readers' attention to the steepness of the muni curve up until it reaches the 20-year mark - where it begins to flatten out. This is why we think the sweet spot is between 10 and 20 years.

And, while past performance is not indicative of future returns, we do want to point out that munis were one of the best performing asset classes in 2018.

Source: NEPC, January 2019

Barclays Muni High Yield Index ended the year up 4.8% and significantly outperformed other asset classes in 2018, which showcases the attractiveness of muni bonds in times of increased volatility, inflated U.S. major stock indexes, and a rising interest rate environment.

Portfolio Characteristics & Construction

In terms of Portfolio Characteristics, the Weighted Average Life of MHI is 11.70 Years with a reported duration of 8.27 years as of February 28, 2019. This fits perfectly within our 10-20 year target range.

Duration is also very important as it measures interest rate risk. MHI's duration of 8.27 years is 2 years higher than that of MUB, indicating a greater sensitivity to changes in interest rates. As a reminder, duration is an indicator of the change in value of the underlying portfolio for every 100bps change in interest rates.

Let's say the Fed rises federal funds rate by 100 bps in 2019, that would cause a theoretical price decline of MUB's and MHI portfolios of 6.20% and 8.27%, respectively. Therefore, in a rising interest rate environment, investors in MHI would experience a greater price decline. With the Fed now expected to pause or even lower rates later this year, the extended duration of MHI is less of a concern.

The Trust's strategy tends to be overweight to Education and Special Revenues exhibiting a consistent tilt to those sectors going back to 2016. Similarly, the strategy has historically been noticeably underweight to Development, Utilities, and Facilities.

Source: Monthly Fact Sheet, February 2019

The top 10 holdings in the fund at the end of February 2019, are as follows:

Source: Monthly Fact Sheet, February 2019

None of the individual holdings exceeded 4%, and the portfolio has been well-diversified and not overly tilted towards a single security. Most of the top 10 holdings are dated longer than 10 years, have a coupon rate between 5% and 7% and a weight in the portfolio of 1.5-2%. A more detailed breakdown of the portfolio by quality is shown below.

Source: Monthly Fact Sheet, February 2019

As of February 28, 2019, the fund holds 59.68% of investment grade fixed-income securities, while a total of 39.81% are 'junk' together with unrated.

Performance

MHI beat its benchmark composed of Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Municipal High-Yield Bond Index and the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index over the 10-year period ending October 2018, but fell short of the former over the latest 5-year period.

The underperformance was driven by ongoing credit problems of bonds issued by Sanger (Texas) Industrial Development Corp. and revenue bonds issued by the State of Illinois, balanced by certain tobacco bonds and public finance authority bonds issued by the State of Wisconsin, which reported better benchmark-relative returns.

Source: Semiannual Report, October 2018

Over the last year, performance has been quite steady now that some of the credit challenges have been addressed.

The market price of MHI has been lower compared to NAV over the last several years and trades at a -7.7% discount to NAV at the end of February 2019.

Source: Ycharts

MHI used to trade at a premium to NAV 5-7 years after the financial crisis in 2009 driven by increased flows into CEFs and municipal fixed-income securities during that period. The fact that the fund is trading at a discount to NAV indicates that the share price times shares outstanding is lower than the current estimated value of the assets held in the portfolio minus the liabilities it holds. In other words, in the event of a full liquidation and barring an emergency sale of assets, investors could buy shares today at a discount to what they could potentially receive in a liquidation.

However, a liquidation is not imminent, and if it were, the estimated value of the assets held might be suspect, so while it's better to buy a CEF at a discount to NAV, there can be no assurance that that value would be realized anytime soon.

A comparison of the returns based on market price and NAV is shown below. Over the last 5 years, the value of the assets minus liabilities, as shown by NAV, has increased more than the market price indicated - hence, the current discount.

Source: Monthly Fact Sheet, February 2019

Tailwinds & Headwinds

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management team has a positive outlook for the municipal bond market in the near future, driven by healthy demand from investors and limited new-issue supply. Municipal bonds are offering attractive value and yields compared to taxable debt at the moment. A positive tailwind is the continued growth of the U.S. economy without an acceleration in inflation, combined with the Fed's decision to pause on short-term rates. That will help municipal bonds with strong credit characteristics to further enhance its credit ratings and drive underlying price increases.

The key headwinds are a bearish economic scenario with a potential recession of the U.S. economy or an excessive acceleration in inflation without accompanying U.S. economic growth. Further flattening of the municipal yield curve also poses a risk if investors pick shorter-dated securities.

Apart from the U.S. macroeconomic risk factors, a further escalation in the U.S. - China trade dispute or any other negative geopolitical events could negatively impact the performance of the municipal bond market. It could increase uncertainty and fear among investors that would trigger additional volatility within financial markets. MHI has significant exposure to several states, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Texas, and Washington as well in sectors like healthcare facilities, education, transportation, special revenues, and pollution control. Therefore, any adverse events or failure to generate income from the invested projects might negatively impact distribution to shareholders or the Trust's underlying Net Asset Value.

Summary

High-yield muni bond market is an interesting asset class to invest or monitor in 2019, given the current political/macroeconomic environment, Treasury yield curve inversion, and stretched valuations of the major U.S. stock indexes. Retail investors who want to invest in muni bonds can choose to invest in a passive ETF like iShares Muni Bond or closed-end fund that is actively managed and uses leverage like MHI. We recommend buying MHI for investors that are looking for tax-exempt high-yielding fixed-income securities and are not satisfied with the current 10Y U.S. Treasury yield of 2.437%. Tailwinds that can drive a further market price increase include a still positive outlook for U.S. economic growth and municipal bond market, combined with the Fed's willingness to stop interest rate hikes.

We are changing the name of our service to reflect member feedback and strong influence from prospective subscribers. Our new service will include all of the features in our current service, plus: Tactical allocation strategies across all income-producing securities.

Investment ideas in REITs, Preferreds, Baby Bonds, Dividend Growth Stocks, High Dividend Stocks, and MLPs, ETFs and Closed-End Funds.

Fixed Income Strategies

Municipal Income ETFs and CEFs

Income Ideas by Equity Sector

High Yield Bond Funds

Four Portfolios Stable Monthly Income High Income Municipal Income Income Growth

Google Sheet Dashboards (Portfolios, Focus Lists) Start a FREE trial NOW

Disclosure: I am/we are long MHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.