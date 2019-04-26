GameStop: Danger Ahead

After the release of my bearish article on GameStop (NYSE:GME) in December, the company’s stock has depreciated by ~30% in value, and I believe that we have not reached the bottom yet. GameStop’s business model heavily relies on sales of gaming hardware and physical games. Unfortunately, the company does not have any real competitive advantages in the industry, and as a result, it is under the attack from big tech companies and gaming publishers that are not keen on relying on a middleman to sell their products and services. As consumers shift to digital gaming, it’s unlikely that GameStop will be able to offer any value for its customers in the long term. While there are some short-term catalysts that will help the company to stay afloat for some time, in the long run I believe that GameStop will suffer the same fate as other traditional retailers that are being replaced by online stores.

Long-term Threats

The FY18 report that was released in April showed that GameStop is in real trouble. Global sales of $8.3 billion were down 3.1% year over year, while the net loss during the period was $673 million. To improve the situation, the management of the company, along with two of its biggest shareholders Hestia Capital and Permit Capital, started to reshape its board and have already appointed a couple of new independent directors as part of a cooperation agreement. In addition, former Xbox executive George Sherman became GameStop’s CEO last week, and his goal would be to implement the company’s recent initiative that includes cutting its expenses and increasing the operating profit by $100 million.

One of the areas where the company believes it can create value is eSports. In the last few years, the competitive gaming field began to quickly rise in popularity, and the overall market is valued at $1 billion. GameStop already announced that it will open a 11000-square foot gaming venue in Frisco, Texas, in partnership with a popular eSports organization Complexity Gaming and will host various gaming events there. However, I don’t see how entering eSports will improve the company’s financial situation. As I’ve noted above, the overall eSports industry is valued at $1 billion. Since GameStop has just recently entered the market, it’s unlikely that it will become a formidable force in the industry in the foreseeable future. And if it cannot make money in ~$140 billion gaming industry, then how can investors be confident in the company’s ability to create value in a much smaller market?

In addition, if we look at the evolution of the gaming industry in the recent years, we will see that consumers are starting to prefer to buy digital copies of their favorite games. To back up my statement, I decided to read the latest earnings reports of major gaming publishers like Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), EA (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI). As expected, I found out that digital revenues of those publishers are higher than revenues that come from the sale of physical goods. While massive digitalization is good for those publishers, as they spend less resources on distribution of their content, it is definitely a bad sign for GameStop.

Going forward, the biggest threat to GameStop’s business model will come from gaming behemoths and big tech companies. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), for example, has been aggressively marketing its Netflix for games service Xbox Game Pass, which gives gamers the ability to access a digital library of more than 100 titles for a fixed price of $9.99 per month. As a result, Microsoft’s gaming revenues were at record levels in the last two quarters, which shows that there is a big demand amongst consumers for such a service. In addition, in late March, Sony (NYSE:SNE) announced that it will restrict gaming retailers such as GameStop from selling PlayStation 4 download codes in order to ensure that consumers use Sony’s own online store to purchase digital goods.

We should also not forget that in March Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announced its own cloud streaming platform Stadia, which aims to give users the ability to play any title from any device without the need to download it in the first place. In addition, there are rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tencent (OTC:TCEHY) are working on their own cloud gaming solutions, while Microsoft is expected to shed some light on its recently announced service xCloud at the upcoming E3 conference. While it will take some time for cloud gaming to properly function on a global scale, I’m sure that the implementation of 5G technology worldwide in the upcoming years will make game streaming possible.

All these events signal that the age of physical gaming is about to end and GameStop will be one of those few physical gaming retailers that will be put out of business, as it doesn’t have any real competitive advantages in the gaming industry. Considering everything that was written here, I honestly cannot see how the company’s current business model will be able to generate any profits in the long run, considering how competitive and digitalized gaming industry has become.

Takeaway

The reality is that no matter how good of a company GameStop was in the past, at the moment it’s a retail company with no real competitive advantages that heavily relies on revenues from an industry that becomes more digitalized each year. The age of the middleman is about to perish, as the publishers and big tech businesses are able to successfully distribute their games and services online in a most convenient and efficient way. While there are always going to be people who only purchase physical copies of games, they are in the minority and the facts that were presented in this article prove it.

Considering the poor outlook for the upcoming months, I see no potential of a long-term recovery of GME stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.