Corning: Displays Helped By Tailwinds In 2019

Foldable represents another tailwind for Corning, since each larger display requires twice the amount of glass with a production yield half that of a smaller display.

Most smartphone suppliers are incorporating glass on the backside of the devices, doubling the amount of glass for each unit.

Corning continues to benefit from the move by Chinese display companies to 10.5G plants for large size TVs (above 65 inches).

The display glass market is split between Corning (GLW) and competitors Nippon Electric Glass (OTC:NPPEY) and Asahi Glass. Corning has the dominant share at 48% of the total market, while Nippon and Asahi account for 22% and 24%, respectively.

The display industry has been beset with slow smartphone sales and declining TV prices. However, there are bright spots that are near and long-term tailwinds that will positively impact revenues for Corning’s glass products, including the move to larger TVs, the use of glass on the back side of smartphones, and the move to foldable smartphones requiring more display glass per unit.

Corning's Display segment will benefit from increasing end-demand in 2019 as screen sizes continue to increase and shipments of 8K TVs are gaining momentum. Adoption of new products that use the company's Gorilla Glass 6 and Gorilla Glass SR+ will increase revenues.

As foldable smartphones gain momentum, Corning’s ultra-thin, bendable glass could replace the currently used plastic displays. The glass delivers a superior surface with improved durability, excellent scratch resistance, and superior optical clarity when compared to alternate materials such as plastics.

10.5G Glass Tailwind

Corning's Display Technologies segment represented 29% of GLW's sales in 2018. Corning’s Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for high performance displays, including organic light-emitting diode (OLEDs) and liquid crystal displays (LCDs) that are used primarily in televisions, notebook computers and desktop monitors.

This segment supplies high-quality glass substrates using technology expertise and a proprietary fusion manufacturing process, which Corning invented and is the cornerstone of the company's technology leadership in the display glass industry. The highly automated process yields glass substrates with a pristine surface and excellent thermal dimensional stability and uniformity, essential attributes for the production of large, high-performance LCD and OLED panels.

Corning's fusion process is scalable and the company believes it is the most cost-effective process in producing large size substrates. Large substrates allow LCD manufacturers to produce a greater number of larger panels from each substrate. The larger size leads to economies of scale for LCD manufacturers and has enabled lower display prices for consumers, which may continue in the future.

This scalable process enabled Corning to build a new 10.5G LCD glass substrate manufacturing facility in the Hefei Xinzhan Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone in the Anhui Province, China. 10.5G substrates, the largest LCD commercially available glass substrates, measure 2,940 mm by 3,370 mm, providing the most economical cuts for 65-inch and 75-inch TVs. The 10.5G substrates manufactured at the Hefei facility use Corning EAGLE XG Slim glass.

Shown in Table 1 are the number of 10.5G panels being manufactured through 2018, with forecasts for panel production in 2019 and 2020, according to The Information Network’s report “OLED and LCD Markets: Technology, Directions and Market Analysis.”

BOE Technology’s first 10.5G fab, located in Hefei, entered volume production in the first half of 2018. China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) plans to build to kick off commercial operations of its 10.5G plant in 1H 2019, having installed equipment in 2018. Capex spends by these companies for these plants provided a significant portion of AMAT's revenues for 2018.

For 2019, BOE’s second 10.5G line, to be located in Wuhan, is slated for volume production in 2020, with equipment installation in mid-2019. Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY) will start equipment installation at its new 10.5G LCD plant in Guangzhou in early 2019, with plans to kick off the first phase of the facility in Aug 2019 and to begin volume production in October 2019. LG Display (LPL) is building its 10.5G OLED P10 fab in Paju, Korea, but volume production is now scheduled at the beginning of 2021. Originally, the company planned to install equipment in 3Q 2018, but it may be pushed back to the beginning of 2020. With an oversupply of 10.5G panels as a result of BOE and CSOT production, display manufacturers are closely monitoring the market.

Based on the size of a 10.5G panel measuring 3370mm x 2940mm or 9.9 square meters, we can calculate the growth of the 10.5G glass for LCD and OLED TVs, as shown in Chart 1. Global output will increase 360% for LCD TVs between 2018 and 2021 and 143% between 2020 and 2020 for OLED TVs.

Chart 1

Front and Back Glass of Smartphone Tailwind

Corning's Specialty Materials segment represented 13% of sales for 2018. This segment manufactures products that provide more than 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals to meet demand for unique customer needs. Consequently, this segment operates in a wide variety of commercial and industrial markets that include display optics and components, semiconductor optics components, aerospace and defense, astronomy, ophthalmic products, telecommunications components and cover glass that is optimized for display devices.

The company's cover glass, known as Corning Gorilla Glass, is a thin sheet glass designed specifically to function as a cover glass for display devices such as mobile phones, tablets and notebook PCs. Gorilla Glass 6 is a new chemically strengthened and highly compressed glass that Corning says has twice the drop protection of its Gorilla Glass 5.

New smartphones have glass on both sides; thus Corning provides more sheets of glass per phone. Overall for the smartphone industry, glass-back penetration on smartphones doubled from 15% in 2017 to 30% in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue.

Chart 2 shows some of the companies using Corning’s Gorilla glass for both front and back glass.

Chart 2

A complete list of mobile smartphones, tablets, slates, notebooks, wearables and tablets can be found on Corning's website

Foldable Smartphone Tailwind

The current crop of foldable phones is made with plastic, deviating from the glass cover of smartphones for past decade. Plastics may be more agreeable to bending than glass, but the material is more prone to scratches and deformations.

The Galaxy Fold was to have launched on April 26, with a starting price of $1,980. But that launch is now on hold, after some review units released by the company exhibited problems with the screen. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) hasn't given a new launch date, and plans to further investigate the problems that cropped up with some of its review units.

Corning is currently working on developing an ultra-thin, durable and optically advantaged glass solution for the inside cover of a continuous display that can bend at a tight radius hundreds of thousands of times without significant damage at the fold. Corning is working with customers on this challenge and is currently sampling this development glass with them to optimize the product for their design requirements.

Additionally, below are a few key product/technology points Corning shared with me on its ultra-thin, highly bendable glass in development:

Corning’s development work on an ultra-thin, bendable glass that is optimized for foldable devices has demonstrated success in a range of thickness of 125µm down to 35 µm in R&D.

This developmental glass can bend over hundreds of thousands of times without damage while maintaining its flatness, compared to alternative materials which can begin to deform significantly at around 100,000 bends. In addition, Corning’s developmental glass can enable a static bend for extended time periods, while alternative materials are prone to creasing after extended periods of time. This new developmental glass, designed to address the design requirements of foldable devices, is thinner and more bendable than our Willow Glass solution.

Corning’s ultra-thin, bendable glass delivers a superior surface with improved durability, excellent scratch resistance, and superior optical clarity when compared to alternate materials such as plastics. In addition, it provides outstanding optical clarity with no discoloration or crazing with bending or at high temperature/high humidity.

Asahi Glass has developed Dragontrail, a competitor to Corning Gorilla Glass, that has a thickness of only 0.07 mm, which is 5-6 times thinner than the glass used on standard smartphones. Despite such modest thickness, as the manufacturer assures, its glass is 80% stronger. However, AGC announced its technology at Display Week 2018 in May. That was a year ago.

Despite the setbacks with the Samsung Fold, foldable phone introductions are moving forward, and nearly all the companies listed in Chart 2 have also announced products. Currently there are rumors that Apple (AAPL) will introduce a foldable iPhone, and in fact, Apple's first foldable iPhone patent surfaced in 2016.

Just how big will be the foldable smartphone market? I’ve been analyzing the semiconductor industry since I started The Information Network in 1985, and consider it folly to forecast the market based on (1) no current sales and (2) problems with Samsung’s Fold, the only one to announce an introduction date which is now on hold.

Therefore, I’m presenting forecasts that I’ve compiled on the Internet from IHS (Low) and DSCC (High). In 2023, there will be about 1.6 billion smartphones shipped, up from 1.4 billion in 2018, and present it in Chart 3.

Chart 3

The 66 million foldable smartphones forecast for 2023 on the high end represents only 4% of the overall market. However, there are tangible benefits. Glass makers such as GLW will sell more glass per smartphone, since the size of the screen is smaller.

A G6 motherglass sheet measures 1.85 meters x 1.50 meters for an area of 2.78 square meters. The screen on a 5.7-inch smartphone is 2.795 inches wide and 4.96 inches high in portrait equal to 13.96 sq. in. or 0.008944 sq. m. Thus, 310 standard smartphones can be made per G6 sheet.

Based on a Samsung Fold with two screens measuring 7.3 inches (internal) and 4.6 inches (external), 154 and 448 displays, respectively, can be made on a G6 motherglass sheet.

Equally important, the yield of a standard smartphone display is 80%. That would be the same for the 4.6-inch. However, yield is projected to drop to 40% for the 7.3-inch screen, further increasing consumption of glass.

Profits generated by smartphone vendors will also be greater. Besides more foldables sold because of the WOW factor, Bill of Materials (BOM) is estimated at $400 per Samsung Galaxy S10. BOM for the Samsung Fold is estimated at $525. Yet the price of the Fold is $1980 versus $995 for the S10.

Investor Takeaway

Although the overall display market has been beset with some headwinds such as slowing smartphone and PC sales, and declining TV prices, there are significant tailwinds that will positively impact Corning. The move to 10.5G motherglass by display manufacturers is in response to demand for increased sizes of TVs by consumers.

Most high-end smartphones now utilize glass on the front and back of each unit. This doubles the amount of glass sold per smartphone.

The growth in the nascent foldable smartphone market will demand more glass due to two displays per smartphone and the lower yield of the larger display. Each smartphone company will have its own display design so that the example of two displays used in the Samsung Fold may not be applicable for all models. However, each foldable will require larger displays.

