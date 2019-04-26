Taiwan Semiconductor Has Passed The Bottom Of The Semiconductor Cycle

The company is poised to benefit form the megatrends of AI and 5G in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation ("TSMC") (NYSE:TSM) delivered negative top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019 primarily due to a weakening global economy in Q4 2018 and Q1 2019. In addition, inventory correction from its customers also impacted its business negatively. Nevertheless, the company's outlook is still favorable as it is well-positioned to benefit from the megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. In addition, its customers' inventory correction may be reaching an end based on indications from its customers. However, its current share price appears to be expensive. We believe investors may want to wait for a pullback as a higher margin of safety is needed.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

TSMC reported its Q1 2019 results with a 16.1% decline in revenue year over year. Its EPS of NT$2.37 was a decline of 31.6% year over year. The weak top and bottom lines growth was mainly due to weak demand, coupled with inventory correction for its customers. In addition, the photoresist defect material incident also caused a decline in its revenue in the quarter.

Margin compression continues

TSMC's gross margin of 41.3% in Q4 2018 was towards the low end of its revised guidance of 41-43%. Prior to the revised guidance, its Q1 2019 gross margin guidance was 43-45%. Its Q1 2019 gross margin was a decline of 900 basis points from Q1 2018. Similarly, its profit margin declined to 29.4% in Q1 2019 from 39% in Q1 2018. Below is the chart that shows TSMC's gross margin and year-over-year growth rate since Q3 2016. As can be seen from the chart, its year-over-year change in gross margin has turned negative since Q2 2017. In fact, TSMC's gross margin compressed from the high of 52.3% in Q4 2016 to 41.3% in Q1 2019. The decline in TSMC's gross margin in Q1 2019 is mainly attributable to a lower utilization due to the overall weakening macroeconomic environment and the high level of inventory in the supply chain.

Why We Think TSMC Will Continue To Deliver Strong Results

While growth in its top and bottom lines was weak in Q1 2019, we are optimistic about TSMC's business in H2 2019 and 2020 for the following reason:

Inventory correction may be near the end

Although TSMC's inventory days have increased by 13 days from Q4 2018 to 79 days in Q1 2019, management in the conference call indicated that they expect inventory days to be substantially reduced and approach the seasonal level by mid-2019 based on customer indications and wafer loading in Q2 2019. Management's expectation was better than what they indicated in prior quarter.

Artificial Intelligence and 5G will help TSMC to maintain its 5-10% revenue growth guidance

TSMC should be able to ride on the wave of megatrends of artificial intelligence and 5G. These megatrends are only in the initial stage and should last for many years. There will not be many 5G chips this year, as this year is still going to be the year that telecom services providers will start deploying 5G infrastructure and base stations. Therefore, there will not be many 5G smartphones this year. Management believes that both AI and 5G capabilities will be included in future smartphones. Although significant growth in volume will not likely happen until next year, the good thing is that management is actually seeing an increase in silicon content for AI and 5G-related product designs. In fact, management indicated in the conference call that 5G deployment is faster than they expected.

Settlement between Qualcomm and Apple likely a big plus for TSMC

The settlement between Qualcomm (QCOM) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will be a big plus for TSMC. With the settlement, Apple will purchase Qualcomm's 5G modem chips instead of purchasing from Intel (INTC). For readers' information, Intel produces most of its chips from its own fabs whereas Qualcomm has traditionally relied on TSMC to manufacture its chips. Although Apple will not likely release its new iPhone with 5G capability in 2019, its next generation iPhones in 2020 will likely include 5G capability. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts about 70-75 million flagship iPhones to be sold in 2020 and that these flagship phones will come with 5G modems. This means that TSMC may be able to add about $350-412.5 million of revenue in 2020 (assuming Qualcomm pays about $5.5 per each 5G modem chip).

TSMC continues to lead its competitors

Being the number one player in terms of technology and revenue is important in the semiconductor foundry business. Over the past few decades, TSMC has established itself as the leading dedicated foundry in semiconductor manufacturing. This gives it a huge advantage over its peers. The amount of operating cash flow it generates per year not only allow it to return excessive cash to shareholders through dividends, it also allows it to consistently dedicate over $10 billion of capital expenditure per year. In fact, TSMC is planning to spend between $10 billion and $12 billion in capex in 2019. This leaves only a handful of company that can compete with TSMC effectively. Last year's announcement by Global Foundry to abandon all 7-nanometer development was an example of how challenging it is for semiconductor foundries to keep up their technology unless they have excessive cash in hand.

TSMC's leading technology is evident in the fact that now AMD (AMD) has abandoned its previous foundry partner Global Foundries and using TSMC's 7-nanometer technology to compete with Intel in the CPU market. TSMC has also caused Apple to switch all of their A-series chips from producing in Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) foundry to TSMC several years ago. With the tape-out of 5-nanometer technology in H1 2019 and the preparation for 3-nanometer fab, TSMC should continue to lead its competitors.

Risks and Challenges

Reliance on a few key customers such as Apple

Although TSMC does not disclose any information regarding its customers, Apple is currently TSMC's largest customer. Revenue from Apple accounts for about one-fifth of its revenue, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Recent weakness in Apple's iPhone sale has caused Apple to cut its chip orders. We believe future risk exists especially if Apple's next generation iPhones fail to convince consumers to upgrade their existing phones. Investors should also keep in mind that Apple has a history of multi-sourcing strategy. Although TSMC is currently the sole supplier of Apple's A-series chips, Apple may choose to source its a-series chips to another supplier such as Samsung. For investors' information, Apple, at one time, relied on both Samsung and TSMC as their chip manufacturers.

In addition to a reliance on Apple, as technology advances, there are fewer companies that are able to use TSMC's advanced technology nodes. This means that TSMC will increasingly rely on fewer customers in its advanced technology nodes.

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Although TSMC should benefit from several future industry trends such as Internet of Things, 5G and artificial intelligence, the entire semiconductor industry is still highly cyclical. In an economic downturn, demand can quickly diminish, and the firm is exposed to the risk of excessive capacity.

Possible bottlenecks in new technology nodes

As the manufacturing technology advances to 5nm and below, expenses in research and development will likely grow exponentially. Any missteps in R&D will allow TSMC's competitors such as Samsung to close the gap.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of TSMC has risen by about 22% since the beginning of 2019. As a result, its trailing P/E ratio has inflated to 19.47x. This was significantly higher than the ratio of about 15x earlier in the year. Its trailing P/E ratio of 19.47x is more than three multiples higher than its 5-year average P/E ratio of 16.16x. The market appears to have priced in a revenue recovery that has yet to happen.

Moving from annual to quarterly dividend in 2020

Last year, TSMC paid an annual dividend of NTD$8 per share. The company expects to pay another annual dividend of NTD$8 per share in Q3 2019 plus another quarterly dividend of NTD$2 per share in Q4 2019 as TSMC shifts from paying annual dividends to paying quarterly dividends. This means that its total dividend for the year is about NTD$10 per share. Its 2019 dividend is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.7%. The company's dividend is sustainable as TSMC has a policy of maintaining a payout ratio of about 70% of free cash flow.

Investor Takeaway

We think TSMC will resume top and bottom lines growth in the second half of 2019. However, the market appears to have priced in a recovery that has yet to happen. We believe conservative investors may want to wait for a pullback as we think a higher margin of safety is desired.

