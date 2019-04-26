D.R. Horton: Waiting For A Correction

Nonetheless, the risk/reward is getting worse, as the housing recovery is still not happening, while margins are under pressure.

Homebuilding stocks are in very interesting times. Leading housing indicators are declining, while homebuilders are currently quickly recovering from the 2018 declines. D.R. Horton (DHI) just revealed its second-quarter earnings and not only beat earnings estimates but also saw higher new orders. Nonetheless, investors sold the stock after earnings, which might be a sign that the risk/reward is getting very ugly at this point.

Earnings Are Confusing

Let's start with adjusted EPS. America's largest builder reported adjusted earnings of $0.93, which is significantly higher than consensus estimates of $0.86. It is also 2% higher compared to the prior-year quarter when EPS came in at $0.91 with a growth rate of 52%.

A number that is even more important than EPS is new orders growth. If I only could look at one indicator, it would certainly be the growth rate of new orders, simply because this number reflects how well a company is doing in a certain environment. New orders were up 6% after growing by 3% in Q1 and more than 10% in the two quarters prior to that.

At this point, the question "How did the company manage to grow new orders" is more than justified given that peers struggled to keep new orders up. The reason is much more simple than one might think. D.R. Horton generates 53% of its sales in the Southeast and South Central region. And that is exactly the region that is currently doing quite well, as you can see below. Building permits in the South region did provide the company with the possibility to grow new orders by 6%, while the general building permits trend has been down for a while.

D.R. Horton's top 5 markets are Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Austin. It is dominating every city with a market share of at least 10%.

The company sold 6% more homes and closed 10% more deals. Nonetheless, a problem is that gross margins declined to 19.3%, which is a multi-year low. Total costs increased by 10% to $3.26 billion, with average selling prices declining by 1% to $295,000.

This brings me to the next problem. The company did quite well in the past, thanks to a solid housing market (mainly in the South). However, the trend is turning as total building permits are down 6% in March, which is a new growth low. As it turns out, the slowing trend is not over yet.

For the full year, the company expects to close between 55,000 and 56,000 homes, which is roughly what analysts expected. Nonetheless, the stock is down 4% after earnings while I am writing this. The graph below displays both the stock price of D.R. Horton (black line) as well as the ratio between D.R. Horton and the Homebuilding ETF (ITB). What we see is that the stock has been a solid outperformer in the past. This is due to the company's focus on the lower-price segment in an environment of rapidly rising prices. Additionally, it is the result of a strong housing market in the South.

With all of that being said, let me come back to the risk/reward I briefly mentioned in this article. D.R. Horton is up 34% year to date, which is 600 bps higher compared to ITB. In other words, "Sell the good news" is a thing with new orders growth of 6%. The main reason to sell a 6% new orders gain is that it is likely that the South is being dragged down by overall lower housing sentiment. It does not seem that the housing slowdown is going to end anytime soon even as mortgage rates have come down this year.

There are just more good reasons to sell after the most recent rally than there are reasons to keep buying.

My strategy is to stay on the sidelines. I want to buy homebuilders as soon as I witness the return of strength in the housing market. At that point, I hope to buy D.R. Horton a few percent lower, which might not be impossible. I think the company continues to be one of the best builders given its focus on the South and the lower price segment.

For now, I think it is best to avoid this stock even as it is only trading at roughly 10.6x next year's earnings. Wait for a correction and some housing market strength. I think this makes much more sense than to buy the stock at the current highs.

