POSCO: Q1 Beats Expectations, Momentum To Pick Up In H2

Investment highlights

POSCO (PKX) posted parent operating profit of KRW832.5bn for 1Q19, beating our estimate and the consensus estimate by 14% and 10%, respectively. Consolidated operating profit came to KRW1.20tn, 6% higher than our forecast. We reiterate BUY on POSCO for the following reasons; 1) improving indicators concerning the Chinese steel sector raise expectations for POSCO’s 2H19 earnings; 2) the sharp rise of iron ore prices may weigh on 1H19 earnings but steel price hikes should keep earnings moderate; 3) looking at the historical P/B and dividend yield, we are assured the stock has bottomed. We keep our target price intact at KRW380,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 1Q19, POSCO reported KRW7.82tn in sales, KRW832.5bn in operating profit, and KRW922.1bn in pretax profit. Parent operating profit was down 18% YoY and 5% QoQ while consolidated operating profit fell 19% YoY and 5% QoQ.

The higher-than-expected numbers are the result of an 11% QoQ increase in steel sales which surpassed our expectations and milder-than-expected cost hikes in 1Q because of the time that it takes to recognize raw material price increases. POSCO International’s (047050.KS, BUY) growing sales from its Myanmar gas fields as well as POSCO Energy’s LNG sales price increases also contributed to the growth of consolidated operating profit. Raw material input prices are expected to increase in 2Q19 and sales volume is likely to decline by approximately 100-200K tonnes from 1Q. However, we believe parent operating profit will stand firm at KRW766.8bn given the company’s efforts to raise steel contract prices. For 2H19, we forecast a 12% HoH increase in parent operating profit at KRW1.79tn.

Given the improvements of steel sector indicators in March in China, a country that represents 45% of worldwide steel demand, we believe steel sector fundamentals will be stronger in 2H19, further helped by China’s infrastructure investments in 2H19. In China, real estate starts and machinery sales continued to grow in double-digit figures in March, and the decline of automobile production paced down while home electronics and shipbuilding volume turned around.

Share price outlook and valuation

Shares remain locked in the KRW250,000-300,000 range. Leading indicators have already rebounded, and sector fundamentals are expected to strengthen in 2H19. As such, we expect the stock to gain momentum as we approach 2H19. It is time to add to positions now that the stock has bottomed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.