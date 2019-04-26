Manufactured Housing: The Answer To The Affordable Housing Crisis?

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers on each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We analyze REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2-3% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing REIT Index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs, which account for roughly $20 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Manufactured housing is generally the cheapest non-subsidized housing option in the United States with an all-in cost of less than $1,000 per month in many communities. Residents generally own their home but lease the land underneath it, paying an average of $70k for a new 1,500 square foot prefabricated home. By comparison, a new site-built single-family home of the same size would cost roughly $150k including land. The average monthly lease to set their home on a site and hook-up to utilities in a MH community can range from $300-1,000 per month. Interestingly, rising construction costs, not speculation, has been responsible for much of the post-recession rise in home values and rents. We have discussed in reports on Homebuilders and Apartment REITs some of the underlying causes of rising construction costs, including burdensome building codes, labor shortages, and restrictive zoning rules.

In addition to cheaper construction costs, the lack of land ownership in typical land-lease communities also results in lower total housing costs for residents. The lack of land ownership, while significantly cheaper, results in minimal or often negative home price appreciation. For that reason, the economics are far closer to renting than owning. While the "quality gap" between traditional site-built homes and manufactured homes has shrunk in recent decades, manufactured homes are generally built to a less stringent HUD building code. Unlike a site-built single-family home, manufactured homes are generally ineligible for conventional mortgage loans and instead, are financed through higher-interest rate personal property loans.

While all three REITs are fairly diversified across the country, we note that ELS has a higher concentration in Florida while SUI has a large portfolio in Michigan. UMH's portfolio is highly concentrated in the northern Appalachian shale region. There are roughly ten million manufactured housing sites in the US and REITs own less than 3% of all sites. Below we note the average rent of each of the three MH REITs, noting the relatively lower-occupancy and average rents of small-cap REIT UMH Properties.

In addition to traditional manufactured housing communities, these REITs also manage resort-style RV parks, which account for roughly 25% of these REITs' portfolio. The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend, helped by favorable demographics. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs. Building new manufactured housing communities in moderately high-value areas is notoriously difficult, a function of local politics and restrictive zoning regulations. The total supply of manufactured housing sites is estimated to have grown at a rate of 0-1% per year over the past decade, compared to 1-2% per year supply growth in the major real estate sectors.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Manufactured Housing REITs

Investors have many reasons to be bullish on the MH REIT sector, which has outperformed the broader REIT index for a remarkable six consecutive years. Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value, aided by a wide premium to private-market-implied Net Asset Value. Finally, while other rental REIT sectors have been dealing with elevated supply growth in recent years, zoning regulations continue to make adding new supply all but impossible.

While there hasn't been much to complain about over the past half-decade, investors do have reasons to be cautious. A sizable percentage of these REITs' assets are in regions most exposed to Atlantic hurricanes, and if we are indeed seeing more extreme weather due to climate change, these REITs may be negatively impacted. Compared to the broader population, a significantly higher percentage of residents are out of the workforce and many are on some form of government assistance. A tighter labor market and the potential for entitlement reform present risks to the long-term demand outlook if residents seek job opportunities and relocate closer to employment centers. Rising interest rates on personal property loans also have the potential to slow new MH sales demand. As they have for much of the past five years, valuations also appear lofty compared to other REIT sectors.

Manufactured Housing REIT Fundamental Performance

By nearly every metric, housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. Household formations outpaced new housing starts by more than 100k in 2018 as the vacancy rate for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes reached multi-decade lows in the fourth quarter. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. A shortage primarily rooted in sub-optimal public policy at the local, regional, and national levels, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

The lingering underinvestment in residential housing continues to put upward pressure on housing costs. Manufactured Housing fundamentals reflect a significant shortage of affordable housing. Same-store NOI growth topped 7% in 2018, expanding their level of outperformance over the REIT average of slightly below 3%. The post-recession period, particularly since 2013, has been especially kind for manufactured housing REITs, a result of rapidly rising housing costs in single-family and multifamily sectors and relentless demand as the cheapest available non-subsidized housing option.

Using same-store rent growth metrics reported by ELS and SUI, we chart manufactured housing rent growth compared to the alternatives according to the Zillow ZRI Index, highlighting the relative stability of MH rents. Rents have accelerated across the board in 2019, a function of continued job growth, rising real wages, and moderating supply growth across both the multifamily and single-family housing sectors.

We detail the same-store revenue growth for each of the three manufactured housing REITs below. Rent growth has actually picked up over the three years, and 2019 guidance suggests even more strengthening yet to come. On earnings calls, both REITs indicated that demand continues to strengthen across nearly all metrics.

Strong organic revenue growth is only half the story for manufactured housing REITs, however. Utilizing a strong cost of equity capital, these REITs continue to grow externally by adding units to existing sites and by growing via acquisitions. Even without any major portfolio acquisition, the sector acquired $675 million worth of properties, largely in one-off acquisitions. We expect to see another strong year of M&A given the 20-30% premium to NAV enjoyed by the sector, among the best in the REIT industry.

Site expansions continue to be a positive catalyst as both REITs control a land-bank large enough to grow total sites by roughly 2% per year for the next five years through site expansions alone. ELS expanded their total revenue-producing sites by roughly 2% over the past year while SUI has expanded by more than 10%. Home sales were relatively light in the past quarter, in part due to low vacancy at existing sites. As we'll discuss below, both RV and Manufactured Housing sales were flat to down in 2018, something to monitor going forward.

Strong internal and external growth resulted in core FFO growth averaging 8.5% in 2018, the third straight year of over 8% growth. ELS and SUI tend to provide conservative guidance early in the year, and have consistently "beaten-and-boosted" guidance throughout the year. At the end of 1Q19, these REITs forecast a mild slowdown in Core FFO growth to around 6.5%, but past trends suggest that results in 2019 may look as strong, if not stronger, than 2018.

Breaking down further, quarterly results from ELS and SUI were ahead of expectations in 1Q19 as same-store results remain stellar. Same-store revenues averaged 5.0%, far outpacing the 2.9% growth in expenses, producing an impressive 6.1% growth in same-store NOI. We detail full-year guidance expectations below.

Supply/Demand Fundamentals And Trends

As we've noted extensively in our weekly real estate economics reports, the story of the 2018 economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors, which is particularly relevant to the manufactured housing sector, whose residents are more likely to be working in goods-producing sectors than other housing types. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. 2018 saw the strongest rate of growth in the goods-producing jobs sectors since 1984.

Resurgent blue-collar job growth, combined with surging economic optimism and relatively easy credit conditions, has helped to fuel manufactured housing sales in recent years. After the recession, these REITs were forced to expand their rental programs to attract residents needing a more affordable option. The economics of these rental programs are less attractive for these REITs, and in recent years, they have been able to transition rental sites into owned sites through conversions (used home sales) and through new home sales into expanded sites. Interestingly, MH sales plunged during the housing boom as demand shifted to site-built homes amid a period of incredibly easy credit conditions and seemingly relentless home price appreciation.

The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in trend. RV sales have more than doubled since 2009 and sales in 2017 were more than 25% above the prior peak in 2005. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs, particularly ELS and SUI where RV rents account for roughly one-fourth of total revenue. In 2018, however, RV sales dipped about 5% and are expected to be flat to lower again in 2019, weighed down by a number of factors including rising gasoline prices and rising new RV costs from higher steel and aluminum prices. Slowing sales and its effect on RV performance will continue to be a focus for MH REIT investors in coming quarters.

Recent And Long-Term Stock Performance

Manufactured Housing REITs have outperformed the broader REIT index for six straight years, and are on pace to push it to seven. The stretch of outperformance is matched only by the self-storage REIT sector, which outperformed the REIT average for six straight years between 2010-2015.

Manufactured Housing REITs are on pace to push their outperformance to seven straight years, having jumped nearly 20% so far in 2018. The sector has performed mostly in line with the broader US housing sector this year, however. The Hoya Capital US Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the entire US housing industry, has climbed 20% as receding mortgage rates and continued strong economic growth have lifted optimism across the sector after a rough year in 2018.

As the most affordable housing option, the continued rise in housing costs in the single-family and apartment sectors has supported fundamentals and valuations. Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle have moved in near-lockstep over the last two years while small-cap UMH has underperformed.

Valuation Of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs trade at a sizable premium across most metrics. When we take into account the sector-leading growth rate, however, MH REITs appear more attractive. MH REITs trade at a 20-30% premium to NAV, one of the few REIT sectors that have consistently enjoyed a NAV premium through the past three years. A healthy NAV premium can have positive effects on fundamentals, particularly for REITs focused on external growth, as these REITs can fund this growth with "cheap" equity.

Manufactured Housing REIT Dividend Yield

Based on dividend yield, MH REITs rank towards the bottom of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 2.0%. MH REITs pay out just 50% of their available cash flow, however; so these firms have greater potential for future dividend growth than other sectors and have more capital to fund external growth or buybacks.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios. We note that UMH is able to achieve a high 5.0% yield by paying out nearly 100% of their available cash flow.

Manufactured Housing REITs And Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counter-intuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the fourth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology). Equity Lifestyle, Sun Communities, and UMH Properties all fall into the Yield REIT category.

Bottom Line: Affordable Housing Shortage

The lingering underinvestment in residential housing continues to put upward pressure on housing costs. Manufactured Housing fundamentals reflect a significant shortage of affordable housing. Manufactured Housing REITs have outperformed the broader REIT index for six straight years, and are on pace to push it to seven. Same-Store NOI growth topped 7% in 2018.

Rising construction costs, not speculation, has been responsible for much of the post-recession rise in home values and rents. Manufactured housing remains cheap largely because of lower construction costs. The affordability of manufactured housing, which is held to relatively more relaxed building standards, reflects the unintended costs of overly burdensome building codes, pushing up housing costs across the country.

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures. Higher interest rates present a risk, as does climate change, and elevated valuations. We believe that the persistent underinvestment in new home construction over the past decade will continue to support rising rents and housing costs across the US housing sector with the effects felt most acutely in the affordable housing segments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SUI, ELS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.



Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions are available at HoyaCapital.com.