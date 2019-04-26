A Few Predictions For Crude Oil's Price Trajectory And Impact On The Energy Space, Part 3

OPEC and the Saudis will take the needed production actions to achieve and maintain these price targets.

OPEC (and especially Saudi Arabia) is targeting a WTI price in the $70s and Brent in the $80s.

This is the last part of a 3-part series of articles. In the first article, I reviewed a paradigm shift in global oil production and pricing, and explained how that shift took WTI from the mid-$40s in January 2019 to the mid-$60s now.

In Part 2, I provided predictions for oil pricing in 2019 and 2020, concluding that WTI will trade in the mid-$70s and that Brent will trade in the $80s in 2019 and 2020, barring unforeseen geopolitical events (war in the Middle East, change in government in a major oil-producing country, etc).

In this final part, I will delineate the impacts (as I see them, of course) of the foregoing anticipated WTI pricing changes on investing in the oil space.

Are Domestic Oil E&Ps Modeling The Same Pricing of WTI (As I Projected)?

Oil-focused E&Ps develop their budgets (capex and otherwise) in part based on their projection of the prices they are likely to realize for their oil in the future. This is an extremely complex question with many moving parts—the quality of the basin/wells, the grade of oil being produced, the proximity of the oil wells to refineries or to loading terminals (for export), availability and cost of pipeline takeaway capacity, existing long-term contracts, hedging contracts, etc.

Of course, if an E&P participates in multiple plays, it would have multiple answers to each one of the above questions (and to other questions). It would take a book—not an article—to even attempt to address the foregoing complexities so my intent in this article will be to discuss this issue from a macro view, rather than from a company-specific view.

So the first question to answer in order to determine the impact (if any) of my pricing projections is whether E&Ps are in general expecting a relatively steady WTI price in the mid-$70s range in 2019 and 2020. Obviously, if an E&P has based their budget and their upcoming drilling and production plans on that pricing expectation, their production plans aren’t going to change much.

But my sense is that most E&Ps have been relatively conservative (especially in late 2018, when 2019 budgets were being formulated) in their realized pricing projections. If, in fact, most producers have been conservative in their realized-price expectations, what will they do if they come to believe that WTI will trade in a fairly narrow range between $70 and $80 in 2019 and 2020?

It seems to me that several factors—discussed below—may affect that decision-making.

How Confident Is The Producer With The Realized Price Prediction?

As the question implies, even if an E&P believes that WTI will trade in the $70s, it may not incorporate that belief into its budget if the level of confidence in that projection is low. And any E&P—especially publicly-traded ones—can be forgiven for not believing in the new paradigm I have presented. Looking at a chart of WTI pricing in the last 10 years can give one whiplash. In that time period, WTI has gone as high as (almost) $150, as low as under $30, and has gone above $100 and below $50 half a dozen times each in the past 10 years. Given that history of tremendous volatility (of multiple 100% moves up and multiple 50% moves down), I can certainly understand why a producer would laugh at my prediction that WTI will trade in a narrow range around $75, plus or minus 10 or 20%, going forward.

Having said that, I believe that OPEC’s actions and discipline in the past 7 months certainly support my argument of a new production and pricing paradigm, and the fact that this new paradigm is a win-win for everyone (except Iran and Venezuela, perhaps) gives me further confidence that my prediction will actually be validated. Indeed, as I write this (4/24/19) Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has said that he believes the market is “well-supplied” (translation: we haven’t reached our price target yet) but also said that Saudi Arabia “would take care of its customers” (these are both paraphrases, not actual quotes)—which translates to “we won’t let oil prices go too high.”

Obviously, if E&Ps do not agree with my price projections, they won’t change any of their plans. But what if E&Ps do agree that the new pricing paradigm will yield stable (minimally volatile) mid-$70s WTI?

Even if they believe that, they will still need to consider the following question.

Will Capital Discipline Restrict Capex Even If An E&P Believes The Foregoing WTI Price Prediction Will Become Reality?

As we all know, the energy space has been a disfavored sector for several years, for various reasons. Many oil and gas companies overspent on capex, growing production but failing to generate free cash flow and therefore failing to provide an acceptable return to their shareholders. The lack of free cash flow led to share issuance, which diluted shareholders and led to more borrowing, overleveraging the company. Not surprisingly, this led to disgruntled investors and a fair number of bankruptcies.

Recognizing that the game was up, energy companies have recently embraced new capital discipline, have conducted share buybacks (instead of share issuance), have lowered operating costs per barrel, and most importantly, have sought to achieve and/or maximize free cash flow instead of maximizing raw production.

Interestingly—and demonstrating the degree of capital discipline of some companies--more than one E&P has declared that even if oil prices improved, 2019 capex would not change, and so far in 2019, the dropping rig count seems to support the conclusion that capex planning hasn’t been upgraded despite the fact that WTI has run up about 30% YTD.

But I predict that is about to change, especially for E&Ps that have confidence not only in the mid-$70s price projection but also have confidence that the volatility in WTI pricing will moderate significantly. I think E&Ps will be happy to give up the upside inherent in triple-digit WTI in exchange for the elimination of the prospect of $40 oil.

Spurred by the 2015/16 downdraft in crude pricing, American E&Ps have become much more efficient in producing oil, and many companies in the shale patch now have breakevens of $40 or less. But “breaking even” is an unsatisfying outcome for most companies, and my prediction is that E&Ps will do much better than “break even” in 2019 and 2020. I offer the following additional predictions:

Over the next few months, as my pricing prediction is borne out (if it is!), E&Ps will realize that markedly decreased volatility will allow them to formulate more certain and more generous capex plans The oil rig count will plateau (gas rig count is a different story!) just about where it is now and will start increasing over the next 30-60-90 days, slowly at first, but a bit faster as more E&Ps buy into this thesis We might well exit this year producing 13 MBD—or possibly even more Underinvestment will not be a concern, which will mitigate the prospect of big price hikes for crude in the future Iran’s exports will decrease slowly this year while US producers will pick up global market share Halliburton and Schlumberger will surprise to the upside compared to their conservative guidance in the past week Many oil E&Ps (and some MLPs) will increase guidance—perhaps even as soon as this earnings season but more so in the rest of 2019 as increased crude prices begin to be reflected in the top and bottom lines Analysts will begin falling over themselves to upgrade companies in the oil patch (the same companies they just finished downgrading) The negative sentiment about energy will abate and energy will outperform this year—and probably next

Obviously, the major beneficiaries of $75 stable WTI will be the service companies and the E&Ps, but as discussed below, almost everyone—from producers to consumers, both domestically and globally—will benefit from $75 WTI.

My Oil Pricing Projection, If Correct, Will Represent a Goldilocks Outcome — Not Only for E&Ps, But For Almost All Stakeholders

Obviously, the new paradigm—and especially Saudi Arabia’s (unpublished but obvious) commitment to defend a narrow oil price range—is a huge help to America’s oil companies, in various ways.

First, Saudi Arabia’s commitment essentially eliminates the risk of $45 oil.

Second, it allows oil companies to do long-term planning—which has been extremely difficult the last few years--and that may well help avoid (or mitigate) the concern of underinvestment spiking prices.

And third, the stock market’s recognition of the points I have made in this 3-part series (to the extent those points are valid) may help mitigate some of the disfavor with which the market currently views the energy complex.

But in addition to American E&Ps benefitting, all other stakeholders will also benefit from this new pricing paradigm. Although motorists might have preferred $40 oil—and sub-$2.00 gasoline, as was the case here in Houston a few months ago—those prices are not sustainable, leading to underinvestment and subsequent price hikes. Given that WTI has averaged around $75 in the past 10 years, wouldn’t consumers benefit from WTI again averaging $75 in the future (with perhaps some adjustments for inflation) but without all the volatility?

Similarly, industry—eg, airlines, UPS/Fedex, etc--would also benefit from less-volatile crude pricing, especially if the average price remained the same.

Foreign producers will probably also be satisfied with mid-$70s WTI and $80s Brent for the same reasons—better budgeting assisted by greater predictability of cash flows.

The only losers in this scenario will be rogue oil producers such as Iran and Venezuela, but their loss will be the gain of American (and some foreign) producers, which may be viewed by many to be yet another benefit of the new paradigm. This is especially true for Saudi Arabia which views Iran as an enemy, and which has consequently been happy with (if not outright involved with) the administration’s decision to terminate the sanctions waivers.

In summary, I have tried to base my arguments on simple economic principles and on logic. I recognize that logic does not always drive business decisions and logic even less often drives governmental decisions. However, the evidence before us suggests that OPEC’s actions have been rational and the likelihood is that they will continue to act rationally.

Since my predictions relate to expected 2019 events, we won’t have to wait long to find out if I’m right. If I’m not, just remember how much you paid for my opinions!

Author's note: This 3-part article series has been dedicated to the memory of my late brother, Dr. Steve Yetiv, who died from a heart attack last year at age 53. Steve was a professor of International Relations at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA. He was considered one of the world’s top experts on the Middle East and on global oil issues and wrote multiple books—and many opinion editorials in leading newspapers--on those topics. While he was alive, he and I had many interesting discussions on oil, the Middle East and various geopolitical considerations relating to oil and other internationally traded commodities. I miss him a lot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USAC, AROC, ET, EPD, CRZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.