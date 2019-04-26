Natural Gas: Weekly Injection In Line With Expectations; Bulls Capitalize As Prices Climb Over 1% On Increased Demand

Early-season cooling demand next week over the southeastern U.S. and southern Mid-Atlantic could also have provided support in prices on Thursday.

Natural gas bulls capitalize partly on technicals and partly on increased national demand (heating from the north and cooling from the south) over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

Despite the increase in prices today, downside risk still outweighs upside potential, as demand overall over the next couple of weeks still looks rather weak. As we move into the month of May, cooler trends in the forecast models are more bearish than bullish given that heating demand during that time becomes meaningless.

Natural gas move up Thursday technically and fundamentally motivated despite EIA's storage report coming in line with expectations

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly storage report on Thursday morning. The report revealed a bearish inventory build of 92 BCF for the week ending April 19, in line with consensus estimates of 91 BCF. The build of 92 BCF for the week ending April 19 is compared to the 20 BCF withdrawal from a year ago and the 5-year avg. build of 47 BCF. Stockpiles stand at 1,339 BCF vs. 1,284 BCF a year ago and the 5-year avg. of 1,708 BCF. That's 55 BCF higher than last year and 369 BCF less than the 5-year avg. Figures 1 and 2 below are both depictions (table and graph) of Thursday's EIA natural gas storage report for the week of April 15-19.

Natural gas prices all finished more than 1% higher on Thursday. The May natural gas futures contract settled 5.2 cents higher ($0.052) on Thursday to $2.514. Meanwhile, the front-month June contract settled up 4.8 cents higher ($0.048) at $2.548, and the July contract settled 4.4 cents higher ($0.044) at $2.602. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past month.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Thursday higher 1.62% at $21.98.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished higher 4.57% and 2.76% at $23.56 and $17.89, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), finished lower 4.80% and 2.85% at $128.59 and $25.40, respectively.

The cash market on Thursday was mixed, overall trading lower with weak demand nationally. Currently, a storm system with showers and thunderstorms is moving across the east-central parts of the country. A cold front is located across the central U.S., extending from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains, with a secondary cold front located across the northern Rockies and Plains. This is a time of year in which we get both heating and cooling demand. Depending on where you are located, these weather systems can suppress or enhance demand. Overall, outside of the southwestern U.S., which recorded temperatures today in the 90s and 100s, mild weather encompassed much of the country today.

Over the next week, a blocking signature, which I have discussed in previous articles, is expected to develop. This will be highlighted by a broad cyclonic flow over the western U.S. (-PNA/negative Pacific North American Oscillation). Further downstream will be a developing upper-level ridge across the southeastern U.S. that will bring 80s and 90s over the southeastern U.S. and southern Mid-Atlantic early next week. This will yield some early-season cooling demand.

Forecast models are mixed further out in the medium range, but have mostly trended cooler in the 10-16 day time frame.

The combination of all of this (increased cooling and heating demand) is what's been chipping away a bit at projected injection/build levels over the next couple of weeks. When analyzing the markets' behavior after the storage report, this is likely what helped to increase natural gas prices on Thursday, in addition to the $2.50 level proving to be an area of downside resistance or upside support.

Final Trading Thoughts

Until we start seeing some heat ridges and talking heat waves, upside potential will be limited in the near term. The next month of monitoring the weather models will be interesting to see exactly when these features begin to show up. For now, we could continue to see some back and forth in prices with more risk to the downside. Forecast models have trended cooler, but as we move into the month of May, that starts to become a bearish indicator. My price range is $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $19.00 and $25.00.

