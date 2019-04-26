SVB Financial Group's (SIVB) CEO Greg Becker on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 6:00 PM ET

At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session.

Meghan O'Leary

Thank you, Erin, and thank you, everyone for joining us today. Our President and CEO, Greg Becker; and our CFO, Dan Beck, are here to talk about our first quarter 2019 financial results and will be joined by other members of management for the Q&A. Our current earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at svb.com.

We'll be making forward-looking statements during this call, and actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review the disclaimer in our earnings release dealing with forward-looking information, which applies equally to statements made in this call. In addition, some of our discussion may include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Information about those measures, including reconciliation to GAAP measures, may be found in our SEC filings and in our earnings release.

I’d like to mention that beginning in July, we intend to change the format of our earnings calls rather than reading our prepared remarks and then conducting Q&A, we will issue a short document with our commentary on the quarter in conjunction with the issuance of our earnings release prior to our call. We ask that you review the document before the call begins as we plan to start the Q&A immediately. We hope this will make the timing of our call a little more manageable for you given that it occurs late in the day during what we know is a long couple of weeks for most of you.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Greg Becker.

Greg Becker

Thank you, Meghan, and thanks everyone for joining us today. We had an excellent first quarter of 2019 continuing some of the key trends we saw in 2018: a strong venture capital and private equity environment driving substantial client liquidity and continued strength in our core business, plus the added benefit of a positive shift in momentum in the public markets.

We delivered earnings per share of $5.44 and net income of $289 million. These results reflect healthy loan and deposit growth, continued stable credit quality, robust core fee income and strong gains from warrants and VC related investments. Well, the success of our interest bearing deposits initiatives put pressure on net interest income during the quarter. Our liquidity and clients’ liquidity remain exceptionally strong. We continue to perform well across the business and are seeing solid momentum in both client activity and our pipeline.

Highlights of the first quarter included annualized growth of 14% in average loans, 9% in average total client funds including healthy growth and interest bearing deposits, 20% core fee income growth, excluding $64 million of revenue related to SVB Leerink. And as Dan will talk about in a minute, we are raising our core fee income outlook for the full year.

We also saw a notable higher gain from VC related investments and warrants of $50 million fueled by strong investment and exit activity and finally a return on equity of 22%. Our results speak to the continued health of our clients and the broader innovation industry and the most recent investment in fundraising numbers suggest that 2019 is starting off on a strong footing. Venture capital investment maintains good momentum in first quarter of 2019 with $32.6 billion invested, the second best quarter in a decade following a record 2018.

Our VC fundraising slowed somewhat in the first quarter, it is expected to be strong in 2019 given the number of VC firms that are currently raising billion dollar plus funds and the expectation that we will follow suit resulting in a lot of money looking for investment. Exit markets also showed healthy momentum. Although Q1 IPOs were off to a slow start due to the government shutdown, but the IPO pipeline has been filling up and large number of unicorns that have IPOed or preparing to go public is expected to create significant liquidity for limited partners to invest in coming years.

Our 10th annual startup outlook, which we released in February, underscores the positive trends we're seeing in the markets. The majority of the nearly 1,400 startup founders and executives we surveyed in the U.S., the UK, China, and Canada told us they expected even better conditions this year than last despite more pronounced geopolitical uncertainty on the ongoing challenge of finding and retaining top talent. At SVB, we remain focused on execution in particular on our investments to scale our business and support our continued growth.

We continue to make progress on our investments in the five key areas. We've discussed before: Creating a richer client experience including a robust digital platform, improving employee enablement through tools, systems and mobility, enhancing our risk management systems and processes to support our global growth, propelling business transformation through investment in processes and systems and driving growth across the business.

One significant investment was our recent purchase of Leerink Partners, now SVB Leerink, which closed in early first quarter. We believe SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank in the healthcare space, will help deepen our healthcare client relationships by expanding the capabilities and capital options we can offer them throughout their lifecycles. Our cross-team collaboration with SVB Leerink is off to a strong start.

Some of the highlights of the quarter included: SVB Leerink’s 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, which brought together 1,300 attendees from public companies, institutional investors and industry experts to examine trends shaping the future of healthcare and the inaugural SVB Leerink China Summit, collaboration between SVB Leerink, Silicon Valley Bank and our joint venture in China. Both of these events resulted in many new connections and referrals. So we’re still in the early stages, we're excited about the momentum we're seeing across our commercial banking and investment banking teams.

Our commercial banking platform continues to do well and our investments there are contributing to strong growth and a high pace of activity over time. Commercial bank loan balances have grown by 18% year-over-year with particularly strong performances by private equity with 28% growth and life sciences with 30% growth. As you know, growth in commercial bank clients’ funds has been exceptional, the total client funds increasing by 24% year-over-year. Technology and life science client funds have grown at an even faster pace due to the strong fundraising and exit environment plucking 28% year-over-year growth and surpassing the $100 billion mark in the first quarter.

And of course, core fee income has been strong across commercial bank platform with 34% growth year-over-year. That's without fees from SVB Leerink. On the international front, we continue to invest in order to drive expansion and growth. Earlier this month, we celebrated the opening of our Canada branch in Toronto. Moving forward, the team will be focused on meeting the needs of Canada’s growing population of innovation economy entrepreneurs and investors and leading our growth there.

Part of our investment in our business is ensuring that we continue to grow and innovate alongside our clients. This involves increasing our focus in resources on key areas of business, diversifying our services, bolstering our capabilities, and aligning our teams to better serve our clients at every stage of their growth. To that end, during the quarter, and as recently as this week, we announced a number of important organizational changes. We appointed to Phil Cox as our Chief Operations Officer, replacing Mike Dreyer, who retired on April 1st. Phil led the launch of our UK branch six years ago and has been instrumental in establishing SVB’s leadership in the UK, Europe and Israel.

His experience in global operations and management and in meeting the challenge of SVB’s rapid growth in Europe makes him an ideal leader to support this next phase of our growth across the business. We named Erin Platts, a 14 year SVB veteran to succeed to Phil as Head of EMEA and President of our UK Branch and oversee our continued expansion in the region. Erin was most recently Head of Relationship Banking in Europe and brings a deep understanding of our clients and their needs to her leadership of our EMEA operations.

We also appointed John China, SVB’s former Head of Technology Banking as President of SVB Capital. John will lead the group, which has $4.5 billion under management in its next phase of growth and transformation. As part of his role, John will continue to be responsible for the business ecosystem at SVB Capital as part of including our early stage practice.

Finally, we named Dave Sabow, Head of Technology Banking in addition to life sciences and healthcare banking. Bringing these businesses together under Dave, who’s led our life science and healthcare practice for the last five years, will allow them to share best practices more effectively, leverage the networks and better collaborate. We believe this move will enable us to move faster, remain even more competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

These developments, our positive results, the health of our clients in the markets and our continued strong execution on our priorities and goals, all of these things make me optimistic about the current environment and our future. The global macro environment and the current rate outlook remain challenges and competition continues to intensify not just from traditional sources, but from new entrants, raising the cost of winning and keeping clients. The competition and rates and market cycles are all part of participating in the most vibrant segment of the economy. Competition also forces you to raise your game and that's what we'll continue to do. And well, there are many factors we can't control, we have demonstrated our ability to execute and grow over the long-term under a variety of market conditions.

Our long-term success is partly due to our focus on innovation and innovators. Our approach is helping our clients to succeed and our long experience in these markets, but it's especially due to our unique culture and exceptional employees, who view our clients’ success as the best measure of their own success. These elements are at the heart of our business and they are very difficult to recreate. We believe our focus, differentiation and strategy will enable us to continue to grow in 2019 and over the long-term. We feel good about our 2018 outlook and believe our strong financial and capital position will give us flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions as necessary.

Thank you and now I'll turn the call over to our CFO, Dan Beck.

Dan Beck

Thank you, Greg, and good afternoon everyone. We kicked off 2019 with a strong performance featuring continued profitable growth across all of our segments against the backdrop of positive market conditions. Our growth story remains strong and our deposit initiatives are clearly succeeding. Although we lowered our net interest income outlook based on the impact of lower rate expectations on our securities portfolio and higher deposit costs, we also raised our fee income outlook and lowered our expense outlook. The net is that our expectations for 2019 if overall financial performance have not changed.

Now, I'd like to talk about the quarter's results relative to Q4. The quarter included the following highlights. First, continued strong loan growth. Second, good client liquidity with growth in deposits and off-balance sheet client funds. Third continued stable credit quality despite the higher non-performing loans. Fourth, strong gains on warrants and investment securities. Fifth, outstanding core fee income, mostly from client investment fees and lending related fees as well as positive results from our recent acquisition of SVB Leerink, which contributed approximately $0.11 to earnings per share and was in line with our plans despite the government shutdown impacting the IPO market. And finally, an increase in expenses related to SVB Leerink also in line with our expectations.

Now, we'll get into the detail, starting with the balance sheet. Average loans increased by $0.9 billion or 3.3% to $28.4 billion, driven primary primarily by continued strong momentum in private equity capital call lines as well as growth in life sciences and our private bank. New lending commitments to our technology clients remain strong during the quarter although the robust funding and liquidity environment remained a headwind to technology banking loan growth.

Average total client funds grew by $3 billion, or 2.2%, to $137.1 billion reflecting continued strong off-balance sheet fund growth as well as on-balance sheet deposit growth. This growth in client funds overall was due to the healthy funding environment and exit activity Greg talked about as well as our continued success at client acquisition. Our on-balance sheet growth is driven by interest bearing deposits and was the result of our initiatives to attract deposits on-balance sheet as well as continuing trends of larger fundraising rounds and stronger client demand for interest bearing deposit accounts for their excess cash.

Some of that growth momentum was offset by continued distributions from our private equity clients and slower growth in Asia. Average off-balance sheet client investment funds increased by $2.4 billion, or 2.8%, to $87.4 billion. Average deposits increased by $0.6 billion, or 1.3%, to $49.7 billion. On a period end basis, deposits increased by $3 billion, or 6.1%, to $52.3 billion. The strength of our interest bearing deposit growth coupled with lower average non-interest bearing deposits drove an increase in our total costs of deposits this quarter from 9 basis points to 23 basis points. Despite this increase, our total cost of deposits remains at an industry leading low level. We expect our deposit costs remain low compared to peers and believe our deposit strategy will enable us to drive continued strong profitable growth with organic liquidity.

Turning to the income statement, net interest income decreased by $1.6 million to $516 million primarily due to two fewer days in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter. The shorter quarter meant lower net interest income of approximately $9 million. In the first quarter, we benefited from the impact of higher rates on our loan and investment securities portfolio as well as from strong loan growth and higher interest earning Federal Reserve cash balances.

These benefits were offset by higher deposit costs as well as by lower average balances and our securities portfolio due to portfolio cash flows and the sale of $1.2 billion of available for sale securities to fund loan growth and repay short-term borrowings. Net interest margin increased by 12 basis points, 3.81%. This reflects the increase in loan yields and the repayment of our short-term borrowings, partially offset by higher deposit costs.

Now let's move on to credit quality, which remained stable despite higher non-performing loans. Our provision for credit losses was $29 million compared to an exceptionally low $14 million in the fourth quarter. This amount primarily reflects new specific reserves of $24 million, mostly attributable to two new non-performing loans in our life science and healthcare portfolio, which we do not believe are indicative of any trend. We also had additional reserves for period end loan growth offset partially by lower reserves for a performing loan portfolio.

Since the end of the first quarter, our non-performing loan balances have decreased by $16.7 million due to the repayment of one large non-performing loan, which also resulted in the recovery of $4.4 million in principal and $1.4 million of interest. This repayment and recovery will show up in our second quarter results. Net charge-offs were low at $7.6 million or 11 basis points compared to $13.9 million or 20 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Now, we'll turn to non-interest income. GAAP non-interest income was $280 million compared to $187 million in the prior quarter. This increase reflects strong gains on investment securities and warrants, our first quarter of investment banking revenue and commission from SVB Leerink and healthy growth in our core fee income lines.

Net gains on investment securities, net of non-controlling interest, were $26 million driven primarily by $15 million of valuation increases and our venture capital related fund investments and $10 million of gains from the sale of one investment in our public equity securities portfolio. This also includes $2 million in gains from SVB Leerink investments. Equity warrant gains were strong at $21 million, driven primarily by healthy valuation updates. I want to remind you that gains and losses from our warrants and venture capital related investments are primary unrealized and subject to a variety of factors including market volatility, valuation fluctuations, and sales restrictions such as lockups.

Moving on to core fees. Core fee income excluding SVB Leerink increased by 5.6% to $154 million. The increase through our core fee income came primarily from strong performance in lending related fees and credit card fees as well as higher client investment fees from higher rates and balances. SVB Leerink core fee income totaled $64 million that excludes approximately $4 million in aggregate investment securities, gains and other income and was composed of $50 million in investment banking revenues and $14 million in commission.

The $50 million in investment banking revenues included $36 million from public equity underwriting fees and $12 million from M&A transaction. These results were in line with our expectations and in spite of the shutdown of the IPO markets in the first half of the quarter. Now turning to expense, non-interest expense was $366 million compared to $308 million in the fourth quarter. The increase reflects $61 million of additional expenses from SVB Leerink. Non-interest expenses, excluding the cost associated with SVB Leerinks, were slightly down by less than 1%, primarily due to lower professional service fees.

Moving to capital, our capital ratios remained strong. Risk-based capital ratios at the holding company decreased by approximately 64 basis points during the quarter due to the acquisition of SVB Leerink. Our bank one Tier 1 leverage ratio increased by 28 basis points to 8.38% and we will continue to feel good about the flexibility provided by our strong capital and liquidity positions. Turning to our stock repurchase program, we repurchased $116 million of our common stock in the first quarter and have used $263 million of cash on hand since the beginning of the program to repurchase approximately 1.2 million shares of common stock at an average price of $219 per share.

Now, I'd like to discuss the details of our 2019 outlook, which remains positive overall as I mentioned at the start with a few upside in downward changes that results in no net change to our overall financial expectations for 2019. We are lowering our outlook for full year net interest income growth from the high-teens to the mid-teens. This change reflects two factors. First is our expectation of lower market rates for investment securities purchases given the flatter yield curve. Second, we expect higher deposit costs driven in part by lower non-interest bearing deposits balances coming out of Q1. In addition, as a part of our deposit strategy, we're adding more interest bearing deposit products in order to meet our clients’ needs. That strategy is succeeding.

We are forecasting continued deposit growth in both non-interest and interest bearing deposits for the rest of the year. However, as a result of these factors, we expect the majority of our full year average deposit growth will come from interest bearing accounts. Also related to these trends, we’re adjusting our net interest margin outlook down by 10 basis points to a range between 3.70% and 3.80%. On the plus side, we are increasing our outlook for core fee income growth from the high-teens to the low 20s excluding SVB Leerink. With SVB Leerink, we expect core fee income growth in the low 70% range. This increase was driven primarily by stronger off-balance client fund balances and strong first quarter trends across other core fee categories.

Finally, in light of lower compensation related costs associated with lower net interest common expectation and lower expected expenses from professional services, we are decreasing our outlook for non-interest expense growth from the mid-teens to the low-teens excluding SVB Leerink. In closing, we’re pleased with our strong performance in the first quarter and while there’s impact from lower rates and our investment securities portfolio purchase expectations and higher deposit costs, our overall outlook and opportunities are still very much intact.

We continue to deliver strong ROE and profitability and we'll do what we need to do to retain clients and make the right decisions for our long-term growth. Our clients and their markets continue to thrive and we expect solid growth and stable credit in the year ahead even as we position ourselves for the potential lower rates in the near future. Our capital and liquidity remains strong and give us ample flexibility to manage our growth. And as you can see, our flexibility on expenses to adapt to changing conditions if necessary Israel. Overall, we believe our outlook remains positive and we remain focused on execution on our investment and growth plans.

Thank you. And now, I'll ask the operator to open the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from Ken Zerbe with Morgan Stanley. Ken, your line is open.

Ken Zerbe

Great, thanks. Good evening, guys.

Greg Becker

Hi, Ken. How are you doing?

Ken Zerbe

Doing well, thank you. I wanted to start off in terms of looking at the deposit flows, specifically I guess the relation between non-interest bearing and the interest bearing. Obviously, you're having very good success bringing in customers going into the interest bearing side, but is that coming at the expense of non-interest bearing outflows? Or are they just – or are we talking about two very different customer sets? Thanks.

Greg Becker

So, Ken, this is Greg. I'll start and then Dan I am sure will add onto it. So I think you said this right, which I think it's very important to note. We are fortunate that we have an incredible amount of client inflows for client funds, right. So on an average basis we're up $3 billion if look at on a period – period end basis we’re up $5.2 billion. So there is good momentum with our clients and we're able to bring that client flow in right. So as we saw this cash and a lot of it is becoming more concentrated. So if you look at the number of financings out there, there are fewer than there have been over the years, so bigger dollar amounts. And so when that's dollars come in, they want to get excess cash or a yield in that excess cash and the choices for us should we direct it off-balance sheet or should we direct more of it on-balance sheet.

And obviously that means you've got to pay a certain yield. It's going to be comparable to what did they can get off-balance sheet. And so, we made that choice during the quarter that we wanted to drive more of it onto the balance sheet. And for that we have to have a more competitive yield for that. So that's kind of the background, but I think it starts with the fact that there is an incredible amount of client funds flow that we have coming into the organization. So Dan?

Dan Beck

Yes, and Ken I'll add to that. So we’re paying a lot of attention to the inflows and what's happening from an outflow perspective and non-interest bearing. And what we saw in the quarter were distributions from our private equity funds as well as some slower growth in our Asia business related to the China trade tensions and our Europe business we think somewhere related to Brexit. So we're paying close attention to that. What we're seeing coming into interest bearing is more related to new flows from primarily our technology business and other sectors. So there's a distinction between what's flowing out of non-interest bearing and coming in to interest bearing.

Ken Zerbe

Got it. Okay, so it sounds like they're not – you're not necessarily cannibalizing your current non-interest bearing customers. They're just – they are two different groups of people, right? If my I understanding is correct?

Greg Becker

Yeah, that's correct. That's correct.

Ken Zerbe

Okay, perfect. And then in terms of Leerink, the $50 million of fees and obviously the $15 million of commissions, with that negatively effected all by the government shutdown or is that at a fairly good run rate to think about over the next few quarters?

Greg Becker

So, this is Greg and again Dan may want to add on to it, but – so they ended up doing I think an incredible job considering the government shutdown. And so I would say, they were kind of on track with what they expected to deliver in the first quarter, which I would say we were a little surprised by how strong it came out given the government shutdown. So the team deserves a huge amount of credit for just jumping on it when the market did open back up and they had some great listings during the first quarter. The first quarter does tend to be a higher – a better quarter. And so, I think I would just go back to the guidance that Dan gave as far as the overall core fee income or fee income level that obviously SVB Leerink is baked into.

Ken Zerbe

Okay, that helps. And then just if I can just one last question. Dan, I think you did mentioned talking about the general partners sort of paying out some of the money to the LPs, which we expected going into first quarter. Do you think we're close to being done with that? Or do you still see a potential for that to continue into second quarter?

Mike Descheneaux

Ken, this is Mike Descheneaux.

Ken Zerbe

Hi, Mike.

Mike Descheneaux

It looks like things are certainly strengthening when we look at towards the end of March. Pretty much across the board we're starting to see strength in even the life sciences as you know the government shutdown life sciences world was impacted, PS seems to be coming back strong and nicely as well too, even in the UK as well too. So I think definitely the economies looking really good, feeling pretty positive about the outlook going forward. And you see that kind of in the earnings that people releasing on in The Street here as well. So, definitely, the outlook looks good.

Ken Zerbe

Okay, all right. Thank you very much.

Greg Becker

Yeah.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Good afternoon, guys.

Greg Becker

Hi, Ebrahim.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Hi. I just wanted to follow up on deposit. So I think Dan, if I recall correctly, last quarter you talked about total cost of deposits being 11 basis points to 15 basis points was the expectation for the year. Clearly, we've seen a big jump in the interest bearing deposit costs. What's the updated expectations? And I heard what you said about average deposit growth being driven by interest bearing? Do you still expect on the period end basis deposit growth to be 50:50, 75:25 interest bearing versus non-interest bearing?

Dan Beck

Yeah. So I'll just tackle it. If we look at overall average, growth of deposits based on how we started the year, my expectation is that the overall average deposits are going to be weighted much more heavily towards interest bearing. So putting a percentage on it I would say the majority on average would be interest bearing. At the same point, we will – we have expectations that we're going to be growing our non-interest bearing deposits. And as Mike just mentioned, we're seeing some positive trends there already as we look at what's happening here in the second quarter. So we will see growth in non-interest bearing. It's really just a function of what happened in the first quarter that's driving more of this expectation towards interest bearing.

Ebrahim Poonawala

And the total cost of deposits, any thoughts?

Dan Beck

The total cost of deposits if we think about it – and obviously this is subject to variability based on what happens with interest bearing deposits flows, but we say it'd be approximately 30 basis points. So you won't see as big of a pickup as what you saw between Q4 and Q1.

Ebrahim Poonawala

That's helpful. And just shifting to the asset side, so 92% of the loan book is variable rate. What's the expectation, have you think about earning asset yields, there was a fair amount of cash build up as well. If you can just talk to in terms of what we should expect in terms of loan yields as well as just the side of the balance sheet?

Dan Beck

Yes. So, going forward, if we take a look at loan yields, the expectation for the remainder of the year obviously without additional rate hikes is that we won't see much more upward progression on overall yields. We are paying attention to the competitive environment. It might see some small amounts of margin compression there on the loan side between here and the rest of the year.

When we think about the treasury portfolio, and I made this remark in my comments, the yield environment has obviously changed a lot over the last 120 days, and even more significantly even as much in the last 30 days, with a 30 basis point decline in the five-year over that timeframe. So, we'll have ample dollars to invest, those dollars would be invested at a lower rate, which is driving part of the reduction in our net interest income expectations.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Right. But the cash balances, which was $4.6 billion, those you expect them to be at similar levels as a percentage of earning assets go up, down?

Dan Beck

Yeah, we would expect that those will fluctuate anywhere between $3 billion to $5 billion throughout the year.

Ebrahim Poonawala

Got it, thank you.

Greg Becker

Yeah.

Jared Shaw

Hi, thanks. I guess, sticking with the growth in the on-balance sheet deposits. In this rate environment is that trade right now from off-balance sheet to on-balance sheet net positive to EPS. When you look at the alternative versus fee income stream from that? Or is that more of a near-term investment to increase the balance sheet funding for the longer term?

Dan Beck

And Jared it's Dan. So, it is accretive from an EPS perspective. So that much is true, albeit, obviously it's a mix of what we can do from a lending and an investment securities perspective. Even if we put it in an investment security, it is accretive, but obviously at lower margins. When we think about what we're doing on the deposit side, it makes sense for us to continue to offer these types of rates to our clients because the all-in relationship is obviously very important to us. And if we look at all the incremental and ancillary benefits from additional fee income and things along those lines not only makes sense EPS wise to continue by offering these deposit rates, but we get the incremental benefit of fees as well.

Jared Shaw

Okay, thanks. And then shifting over to the tech side of it, do you get any sense of a feeling of urgency on the part of the sponsors the VC, the PE community to push for exits, given the strength of the market here. Are they comfortable with keeping more of a stable investment horizon for their invested companies?

Greg Becker

This is Greg, I'll start, and then Mike may want to add. I think they're looking and saying, if the markets open, it's going to be – they're going to be opportunistic in looking at. I don't – I certainly don't feel that there is any sense of heightened urgency or anything like that, that's out there. I think they are always opportunistic and I think definitely continue to be opportunistic.

The market as you can see with some of the IPOs, not all, the markets receptive to it and we got more coming. So, I think, they're looking at that as a good time and we'll see how long it stays open. As you know the market tends to be a little bit fickle, but right now it's open and looking healthy.

Mike Descheneaux

The only thing I would add is that everybody views as Greg was saying is a healthy market in 2019, clearly can be a really, really strong year for that. So, I don't think there is absolutely any sense of urgency right now, but as we all know, no doubt they'd be happy if they can get out sooner than later. No, doubt that’s just a natural reaction.

Jared Shaw

And then are you seeing them have an appetite to put that money back into the system. Earlier I guess last quarter you had said that from talking with the sponsors, they were very excited about the additional investment opportunity. So, is that still the case that the money that they're getting back from the exits are going to be reinvested back into the system?

Greg Becker

Yeah, I think, venture capitalists for sure are looking at this and saying they still feel it's a good time to be investing. We just have – we have a bunch of data points out in the market as we engage with venture capitalists and they're are very active. We hear that from a standpoint of what they're telling us, but obviously the numbers that I told you $32.6 billion invested in the first quarter validates that. So the number is validated and what they're saying validated. I think they're feeling good, a couple of stories that I heard directly from venture capitalists is that they're surprised that how many even in this environment – valuations are up, there's some really amazing high quality companies out there still and are looking to put money, more money behind it. So, I think, it's still a very, very good market.

Dan Beck

Absolutely, and when you also think about that so-called dry powder both from PE and VC are extraordinarily high level. So, there's plenty of liquidity, plenty of cash for them to go invest and that's what they get paid to do. So, they are definitely looking to deploy it into high-quality company.

Greg Becker

Now to add onto it, do I believe that private equity firms are looking and saying, boy, I would really like to see a downturn, so I could pay less. Yeah, we're hearing that too. They're ready with all this dry powder that if the market does turn down, I think, they're going to look at it as a buying opportunity.

So, I think, what's interesting about our portfolio today versus what it would have been in many years ago when it was all venture capital is that it was so tied to the up and the downs of the venture capital, but, right now, because we're more balanced, even in a downturn, I think, we’re going to see a lot of activity in the PE side.

Jared Shaw

Great, thanks for that color.

Greg Becker

Yeah.

Operator

Steven Alexopoulos

Hi, everybody.

Dan Beck

Hi, Steve.

Steven Alexopoulos

I wanted to start, so given the yield curve and the lower reinvestment opportunity on securities which Dan called out, I would have thought that would have reduced your appetite to grow the on-balance sheet deposits when I look at raised money market is up pretty sharply sort of sweeps. So, what drove – it’s not clear to me. What drove the strategic shift here to emphasize that given the reinvestment rate seem to be down quite a bit?

Greg Becker

So, this is Greg. Clearly, we would have been better off if the -- what we could reinvest that money at would have been, what it was at 120 days ago. We are working hard to not think so short-term and think a little bit longer-term. And so the view was as this money is coming in, it was – it could go off-balance sheet when we could to let it go off-balance sheet, but the question was, if it's accretive to bring it on-balance sheet, what would it take to bring it on the balance sheet and that's the decision we made. And as you know from our watching us closely for many, many years when we focus on something, we can be really successful at it. We were really successful at it at the end of the first quarter.

And so, we're going to take a look at that and see what is the product offering need to be to make sure we have as many options as possible and we're going to watch that to see if it should be more of a balance off-balance sheet. So, if we're not getting a decent return, we're going to direct more of at off-balance sheet. What we proved in this kind of quarter is that we can drive it onto the balance sheet and that I think was a great lesson from our standpoint. So, that's how we think about it longer-term and really how much do we want to keep on the balance sheet.

Dan Beck

Steve, the only thing I would add to it is if you look at those decisions on a marginal basis, yes, it's much more thin from a spread perspective, but all-in the total cost of funds remains incredibly low. So, we can continue to drive liquidity at a very low cost. As we start to grow that liquidity in and above loan balances that's when we'll start to do some of the things that Greg talked about optimization and how to drive and make decisions to either drive on or off-balance sheet. But this is just part of the evolution of us with the power of the deposit franchise for us to be able to optimize and to drive in – in the right way and we've shown good progress.

Steven Alexopoulos

And are there rates where they need to be now to be competitive where the off-balance sheet or do you see a need to further increase those?

Dan Beck

So, Steve, we're pretty close. I think that there may be just a couple of other small product changes that drive some incremental cost. So, I'd expect over the next quarter that or maybe two, there you may see some small increases related to additional rate changes, but other than that we're there.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay. And then just we can all understand the seasonal nature of the first quarter better. Can you quantify what the private equity distributions were this quarter?

Dan Beck

In total it was roughly if we look at private equity balances within kind of the billion plus dollar range at least for what we’re seeing in our data. It’s hard to get too specific, but it is over a $1 billion.

Steven Alexopoulos

Okay, perfect. Thanks for taking my questions.

Greg Becker

Yes, thanks Steve.

Operator

Brett Rabatin

Hi, good afternoon.

Greg Becker

Hey, Brett.

Brett Rabatin

Why don't you go back to just you mentioned Leerink did really well despite the IPO market being shut down in the government a lot. And why don’t you make sure I understood sort of the guidance around the update guidance around fee income and just your expectations and what's your building into that guidance in terms of how you're thinking about some of the bigger companies, the IPO market? And just kind of what you're expecting versus what might be kind of cream on the top of what your normal business is?

Greg Becker

Yes, so as we look at SVB Leerink at this point on a full year basis we left their guidance unchanged. They did have a good, strong first quarter as Brett said in the backdrop of the markets being shot for a part of it. But it’s also a seasonal business the first two quarters were generally their best and then it tails off a bit. So we felt it made sense to leave that where it was. Where you’re seeing the improvement in core fees is really in the banking business going back to what we're seeing with the card transactions, FX. If you look at where we are this quarter, it’s actually lower number of days than the fourth quarter. If you look at that on an apples-to-apples basis, we're doing better in growing that business. So core fees and deepening with our clients is the big driver there.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. I appreciate the color there. And then just thinking about the margin guidance, obviously the yield curve is flat and you've got the dynamic that you have with funding. Just thinking about the guidance as we progressed through the year, I mean it would seem like you might exit 2019 it's a below the guidance, the low end of the guidance range. Any thoughts on that and just kind of how you were thinking about relative margins as we think about obviously 2020 so far from now but see where the yield curve is.

Greg Becker

Yes, so as we look at the rest of 2019 and heading into the second quarter with the substantial slower funds in Q4, as well as Q1 into interest bearing that's why we're seeing the big pickup in cost on interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter. So we expect that to slow down materially, from the second quarter on. So you'll actually see the second quarter be much lower from a margin perspective, let's call it in the low 270 range. And as the securities portfolio continues to re-price, even though yields are down we’re re-pricing in incremental yield in and above that. That's going to help drive margins forward and slightly higher throughout the rest of the year.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. That's great color. I appreciate it.

Operator

Chris McGratty

Great thanks. Dan may be a pivot to the capital at the current rate you're going to be to kind of complete with the buyback in call it six months. Can we talk about, or could you elaborate on what your thoughts might be beyond that, in terms of additional buybacks or use of capital?

Dan Beck

Yes so we're obviously in a good position capital wise. And based on market conditions we’ll continue to look at the buyback. On a go forward basis, as we head into next year, we'll have to see how the economy firms up first. I think that'll be our first priority continuing to look at growth opportunities and how we can deploy that. And then as we've shown this year to the extent it makes sense for us to look at capital actions, buyback, or dividends, these are things that we talk about. And we'll see where we end up at the end of this year.

Chris McGratty

Okay, great. And then maybe just on the expenses, I think an Investor Day, I'm looking at my notes, you talked about 2020 expenses, I think, in high single digits. I guess number one, is that still kind of your base case and I assume that included Leerink, any color would be great. Thanks.

Dan Beck

High single digits, yes is the plan for at least that's target for 2020. As it relates to Leerink that that was somewhat of a latter development their expenses were driven almost wholly by what's happening from a market activity perspective. So I think I'd look at the bank operations as where we're targeting that piece.

Chris McGratty

Okay, thanks.

Dan Beck

Yes.

Operator

Aaron Deer

Hi, good afternoon everyone.

Greg Becker

Hi Aaron.

Aaron Deer

Sticking with the expense subject through the end of last year, I guess and the early guidance for this year suggested higher level of expenses you guys were undertaking a lot of these investment activities. Now you've brought down that expense guide. What's changed that's bringing that down?

Greg Becker

Yes, so first it's a pretty small change in the brand scheme of our expenses. Our number one priority continues to invest especially as we’re facing a flat rate environment. And somebody had been saying a downward rate environment. For us to be able to continue our growth, we absolutely need to continue to invest. So what we're doing here isn't walking away from investment. Some of this is just a natural outcome of the lower rate environment. And we also had some opportunities on professional services spend that just made sense for us to push out. Again, number one priority for us as to invest for growth as we drive forward.

Aaron Deer

Okay. And then going back to the balance sheet discussion, I guess, I understand the balance sheet trends what we saw and kind of what's going on in the deposit side and the rate environment. But previously through last year when the environment was better we talked about continuing to leverage capital and the deposits that you have. And so you've reduced the securities book during the quarter, you’ve got a lot more cash and liquidity on the balance sheet, but would you not be better served to get that invested. And I mean historically you guys were much more focused on net interest income rather than the margin. And by getting that invested, wouldn't that two help serve your goal of reducing assets sensitivity?

Greg Becker

Yes, so a lot of what we're talking about here is just dynamics of what happened during the quarter. Sales really related to the borrowing position that we were at the end of the fourth quarter. Since then deposits of grown quite nicely and it gives us the opportunity as we exited the first quarter with this cash balance to deploy those funds. I can’t say that we have been deploying investment securities purposes at the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter. So you'll see that. But the higher cash balance coming out of the year is really just or out of the quarter is a function of the strong growth in deposits.

Aaron Deer

Okay. And just a clarity on one of your earlier comments today. I hear you correctly to say you'd expect the margin to be coming down to 370-ish range and then growing through the back half of the year, did I mishear that?

Greg Becker

That is correct.

Aaron Deer

Okay.

Greg Becker

We think that would be second quarter into that, although 370s rang and growing out from there.

Aaron Deer

Okay. And that's reflective of that kind of reinvestment then or part of that anyway, okay. Alright, thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Gary Tenner

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Greg Becker

Hi Garry.

Gary Tenner

Hey. Greg, I wanted to go back to a comment you made earlier that I think was also reflected in the venture capital monitor this quarter. The idea of a lower number but larger funds being raised and that's – as that continues to happen in the industry, what's your sense of – what that means: a) for the health of the industry long-term? And b) how it would translate into Silicon Valley's positioning to benefit?

Greg Becker

Yes, it’s a great question. We were actually having this discussion today. And we look at PitchBook as the database that we use to kind of track all the information. And you can look at the number of financings that happen and they go all the way from seed up to late stage private financings. But when I define seed it does create more institutional seed rounds, not seed from friends, and family and all the other players that were money comes from. And so when you look at that data, that's the more the bigger seed rounds and beyond. The seed numbers are actually going down the number of companies. So it's highly concentrated, larger rounds.

My belief though – because we see this in our own portfolio and our market share is going up a fair amount which could be the case, or there's more funding sources out there where money is coming into. And so in our early stage portfolio we again, we brought in another 1,100 new clients in the early stage. And we really haven't seen a much of a change in that activity level. So it implied that there's money coming in from seed areas that are not being captured. So, excuse me, I think that we're going to continue to see a lot of upside. And as we expand our funnel and to look at other places where startups can be brought into the organization, we believe that there is, quite honestly, a lot more upside to come.

Dan Beck

Well it’s definitely – I would say it's definitely healthy in Q1, particularly when we look at our category called the emerging technology clients. That was actually the predominance of the growth in our on-balance sheet deposits. So it's great describing. It actually is healthy and again, we view the future prospects is looking good in that area.

Gary Tenner

Alright, thank you. And then secondly, just on SVB Leerink, I think, last quarter you provided some revenue guidance in dollars of $2.50 to $2.70. And that I think contemplated sort of a slow first quarter particularly on the commission and trading side of things. The combined revenue this quarter was right in the middle of that range on annualized basis. So was the trading side of things stronger than expected two or more so the investment banking fee side.

Greg Becker

Yes, this is Greg, I'll start. I would say that they're on track with what we expected. As Dan said, we haven't changed the guidance. What we're including in the overall core fee income, but the last time we came up it when we closed on SVB Leerink, we gave revenue guidance for the year. And so as Dan said, we haven't changed that. I think what our comment was is we believe when the government shutdown occurred that the first quarter would actually end up being a bad quarter ended up, they ended up making up their numbers and they actually hit their numbers despite the government shutdown.

So as we said, we view that as a very, very big positive. So net-net when you net it all out they are on track despite the government shutdown.

Gary Tenner

Okay perfect.

Operator

David Long

Good afternoon everyone. The off-balance sheet yield still moving a bit higher, maybe not to the same extent that we've saw in prior quarters. In this newer rate environment, can you still expand what you're earning on the off-balance sheet deposits?

Mike Descheneaux

So this is Mike Descheneaux. So you did see a one basis point tick up in Q1. Predominant amount of that growth came in our off-balance sweep account, which the yields on the other fees were a little bit north of the 20 basis points. So again a lot of it just depends on a little bit of the mix and where the volumes are coming from. But again, yes, you definitely see some slight improvement there, no doubt.

David Long

Alright, great. Thanks Mike. Appreciate it.

Operator

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good afternoon and thanks for taking the question. I just want to start on the expense guide and I just want to make sure I am understanding this correctly. So you lowered the expense guidance excluding Leerink to the low teens, but you're maintaining the mid-30s expense guidance including Leerink. So are you actually lowering the expense guidance if total expenses are still expected to grow mid-30s?

Dan Beck

Yes, the way to look at it is obviously with Leerink and the total size of their expenses, that's a much bigger number. So to get a sense of exactly how much we're taking it down focus on the bank’s expense levels and at the end of the day when we look at that total range, including Leerink with this change would be at the lower end of that bigger number expense range. So there is a change, look at the bank first that's what's driving the majority of the change. But the all in number would be at the lower end of that range.

Tyler Stafford

The lower end of the mid-30s range is what you're saying?

Dan Beck

Yes.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. So then even with just coming in at the lower end of that range, there's still no net financial impact from the lower NII guide, is that right?

Greg Becker

What we're saying is the combination of that, plus the positive increase on the core fees and the reduction of expenses get you largely to net neutral impact.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. Alright, thanks for clarifying that. And then just going back to one of your earlier comments Dan the 30 basis point expectation for deposit cost, is that for the full year or is that by the end of 2019?

Dan Beck

That is full year average expectation.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thanks.

Operator

David Chiaverini

Hi, thanks. I was wondering, so with the IPO pipeline ramping up, based on what you've seen over the past couple of decades for that matter, do you tend to retain the business of VC-backed companies after they mature and entered the public markets?

Greg Becker

Yes, this is Greg. I'll start. I would say if you go back a decade or so ago the percentage we retained actually on the lower end. But over the last decade every year it continues to improve because of our capabilities, what we can do from a balance sheet perspective, what we can do from a syndication capability. If you look at last year, we were in the middle market as far as the number of syndicated deals done. We were number one. So we did roughly $6 billion of syndicated loans last year.

So when you look at that our capabilities are just very different. So we can scale up with our clients a lot more. Yeah our ability retained is a lot better than it was.

David Chiaverini

That's it for me. Thanks very much.

Greg Becker

Yes.

Operator

Brock Vandervliet

Okay great. Good evening. On the foreign deposits they were up very strongly. I was just wondering if you could square that with your commentary about some slowing that you saw in Europe and Asia and going beyond that, could you talk about the rates around those deposits, which also stepped up?

Unidentified Company Representative

So this is [indiscernible] on the foreign deposits, I would say in from our EMEA division if you just talk about on-balance sheet, it was probably up around $300 million and maybe in Asia a little bit up around $300 million or so in terms of the average balance. So there was definitely some strong growth overseas if that's what you're referring to.

Brock Vandervliet

And then two quarters the rate on those, have gone from really nothing to something pretty material. Is that, I think, it was around 140 in this quarter. Is that likely to stabilize? I'm just trying to get a sense of what the drivers there since they are foreign deposits?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, I think – you guys maybe talking about an apple and a banana here. I think what you're referring to is sweep deposits in foreign offices which is different than say Asia particularly or EMEA and those different things. So it’s a little bit different. And so perhaps Dan might want to go and explain the difference if that'll be helpful for you.

Brock Vandervliet

Sure.

Dan Beck

Those are just our asset size, they’re sweep deposit out of our foreign offices and different from the deposits that fit directly on the bank's balance sheet.

Brock Vandervliet

Okay. And why the large step up in rate in two quarters?

Dan Beck

One of the reasons for that is that we were sourcing additional deposits from that population and there were some changes in rates that we implemented in the fourth quarter. So it was one of the areas of increased in the on-balance sheet deposits.

Brock Vandervliet

Okay, thanks. And just to clarify the NIM guide here, in terms of the step down in Q2, is that mainly driven by funding or is that also driven by adding back investment securities and redeploying it at lower rates or a bit of both?

Dan Beck

It largely deposits, but there also is some impact of putting some of that investment security money back to work. So it's really a combination of those things but much more largely based on what's happening with deposits.

Brock Vandervliet

Okay, great. Thank you.

Dan Beck

Yes.

Operator

Greg Becker

Great, thank you. Well thanks everyone for joining us. Just to kind of sum up, really happy with the performance of the first quarter and with the strength and momentum we're seeing in our business. Again it was great to see – continue to see client funds growth at the level that we saw. Even considering the prospect of a flat to down rate environment, we still see a lot of opportunities for growth and remain positive on the outlook for 2019.

As always want to thank our clients first for their trust and partnership, which we greatly appreciate. We feel incredibly lucky and fortunate to work with them and take their success very seriously. And also incredibly important is our employees, their dedication to our clients and SVB overall is what makes us a special place to work and a special place to take care of our clients.

So with that I thank all of you and have a wonderful night. Thanks.

