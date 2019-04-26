GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) CEO Glenn Stevens on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Thank you, Operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining us for our first quarter 2019 earnings call. Speaking today will be GAIN Capital CEO, Glenn Stevens; and CFO, Nigel Rose. Today's commentary will be accompanied by our earnings slide deck, which can be accessed via website on our IR website. Following their remarks, we will open the call to questions.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks Lauren, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. First, I’d like to discuss the exceptionally challenging market conditions we saw during the first quarter. This negatively impacted our results as we observed a lack of any major catalyst that normally create volatility and trading opportunities for our customers.

Many of the events that were previously drivers of volatility remained sidelined including no movement related to Brexit, all major interest-rate staying in a neutral stance and stable equity markets.

As you can see in the chart in our earnings deck, this quarter was marked by unusually tight range bound market. With the CVIX down at five-year low well below the 18 year average and even the lower average over the past few years.

Also, our most frequently traded product, the Eurodollar traded in the narrowest quarterly range on record, leading to lower client volumes and revenue capture for the quarter. While, short-term market events may impact our quarterly results, we remain focused on the long-term, and we are working every day to optimize our business through our growth initiatives.

Looking at a snapshot of the quarter these challenging conditions led to soft results with net revenue down 61% year-over-year to $38.4 million. This revenue shortfall translated into a net loss of $28.4 million in first quarter.

However, one of the key highlights during the quarter which show us that our underlying fundamentals remain strong with direct new account growth of 38% year-over-year and 27% quarter-over-quarter.

In addition, trailing three-month direct active accounts and client equity increased. Now, while RPM was down for the quarter when you look at a longer trailing 12 month time frame as we always prefer to do, RPM was in line with historical averages at a 104.

Our operating metrics continue to show positive signs for future organic growth. Despite a difficult macroenvironment we delivered direct new account growth as a result of our increased marketing investment.

We are pleased with the trajectory over the last few quarters and feel will grow even further as market conditions improve. We continue to feel well-positioned to maximize the value of our new customers when market conditions return to more normal levels.

Key metrics that we use to evaluate marketing performance include, one, our cost per new account. After three quarters of increased spending levels we have remained efficient with our costs, tracking below our target cost per new account.

Number two, breakeven points. The timeline to convert each cohort into a profitable client remains on track with Q1 results in line with expectations despite market conditions. And three our internal rate of return.

We track our expected return based on our customer acquisition costs against our expected three-year lifetime value of a customer. And based on the most recent IRRs we believe this continues to be the best use of our capital.

There is also the benefit of the long tail of revenue that comes from our customers. As we shared in the past, a healthy percentage of our revenue comes from a long tenured clients. In Q1, 56% of revenues came from clients with tenure of more than three years. As such we expect the newly acquired customers will deliver revenue well beyond our ROI benchmark, which as I mentioned is based on a three year lifetime value.

All that said, there continues to be a level of flexibility within our total marketing spend. Q2 marketing spend is currently expected to return to levels seen in Q4. However, we can adjust up or down as warranted by marketing opportunities.

Over the past year, we spoke about the AI driven hedging model we developed and deployed. Given the challenging market conditions this quarter, I want to emphasize that despite our low RPM results our improved AI-driven model helped modulate the revenue capture decline.

Consequently, despite the CVIX at its lowest levels since 2014 and close to its 2007 low. Coupled with the Eurodollar in record narrow quarterly range, our AI-driven hedging model continue to outperform our old model.

In Q1, we saw a reduction in this standard deviation of Daily P&L by 28% and we more than doubled our Sharpe ratio compared to that old model. RPM for the trailing 12 months ended this quarter was 104. Exactly in line with the trailing 12 month RPM in the prior year period. And we have no reason to believe that this quarter's performance will materially impact our long-term forecast.

We are pleased with our progress to-date and will continue to apply this model to a broader range of our products in our portfolio. As we discussed in our year-end call, the key to unlocking further value for our shareholders over the long-term is to accelerated organic growth.

Our commitment to our three-year strategic plan remains intact focusing on the following key areas. First, leveraging our powerful brand assets in FOREX.com and GAIN Capital along with increased marketing investment to compete on a global scale and grow market share by targeting two distinct customer segments, experienced active traders and retail traders.

Second, inhibiting the trading experience for our customers, delivering best-in-class trading platforms, decision support tools and delivering new ways and products for our customers to trade.

And lastly, our strong focus on premium clients. This will be achieved through our brand strategy and the development of product and services tailored for experienced traders and enhance relationship management.

These growth pillars will help us grow topline revenue and when paired with a prudent cost structure and investments will enable us to drive long-term earnings accretion. Our 2021 operating and financial targets remain intact as we continue to execute against our strategic initiatives to get us there.

With that, I will turn it over to Nigel for a deeper review of our first quarter results. Nigel.

Nigel Rose

Thanks Glenn. The following figures reflect results from our continuing operations. In the first quarter of 2019 net revenue decreased 61% year-over-year to $38.4 million as compared to $98.4 million in Q1 of 2018.

GAAP net loss was $28.4 million resulting in GAAP loss per share of $0.76 as compared to a Q1 2018 net income of $11.9 million and GAAP earnings per share of $0.25. Adjusted net loss was also $28.4 million and adjusted EPS of a loss of $0.76 as compared to adjusted net income of $11.6 million and an adjusted EPS profit of $0.26 in Q1 of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $23.5 million compared to positive adjusted EBITDA $31.8 million last year. Turning to our retail segment. The first quarter experience extremely low volatility which coupled with the strong comparative period left average daily volume down 38% to $7.7 billion as compared to $12.4 billion the prior year.

As Glenn mentioned earlier not only did we seeing there record lows in volatility, but also the tightest trading range on record from how much frequently traded product Eurodollar.

In addition, historically when we have seen one asset class under the form we have benefited from the portfolio effective at diverse product offering. However this quarter our indices and quality products were also below the trailing 12-month performance levels.

The collective effects resulted in revenue capture $50 per million, although our trailing 12 month RPM remains along with historic levels $104 exactly the same the 12 month March 2018.

The combined impact of low-volume, poor revenue capture and the strong comparative period resulted in a 67% year-over-year decrease in retail revenue to $28.2 million in. In terms of operating costs, staff cost reduced by 16% year-over-year to $13 million while preferably also decreased both on an absolute and per volume basis.

Taking a look now at our future business, average daily contracts decrease 19% to $28,795 as compared to the prior year period. Due to the combination of the low volatility this quarter and the strong comparative period.

As a result revenue for $9.4 million for the quarter, down from $11.5 million in Q1 2018. Despite the declining revenue, profit held up with margins improving slightly to 11%, and we continue to see potential for further margin improvement for the second should interest rate increased any further.

Before turning to look at liquidity, I wanted to provide some updates to our previous guidance on over heads and tax. Last quarter we mentioned hat over head slightly will likely to range between and $190 to $200 million over the next three years.

Whilst that remains our expectations. For 2019 we now expect overheads will be at the low end of that range. Similarly, once we expect our longer term tax rates to remain between 27% to 28%., as a result of first quarter results we believe the rate for 2019 will be between 17% to 19% for the first quarter having been 17.6%.

With the start of our new financial year we’ve decided to amend the presentation of our liquidity to directly align with the cash and cash equivalents figure shown on the balance sheet.

We’ve done this for several reasons, including feedback received leading to concerns of a potential confusion regarding available cash from our previous measure of total liquidity which included items such as undrawn revolver facilities and cash at brokers.

Hopefully and short clarity, we believe it is preferable to reference the cash reported on our balance sheet and how that has moved period over period. As at the end of the quarter GAIN had total cash and cash equivalents of $219 million compared to $279 million at the end of last year.

There is a schedule included within the appendix which shows our liquidity under the new definition, but each of the last four quarters and how it has moved during those periods.

We have ample liquidity for copper development opportunities and I’ve completed 11 transactions since IPO in 2010. We continue to be well positioned to pursue selected transactions that provide geographical product expansion should they arise.

We also remain committed to actively returning capital to shareholders including dividend payments and share buybacks. As such our quarterly dividend is $0.06 will be paid on the 28th of June.

It’s worth noting that manual basis at dividend of $0.24 is using an approximate 4% return based on the company’s share price to March 31, which presents a unique investment opportunity to shareholders is consistent attractive distribution.

Share buyback continue to be a strong focus particularly as we feel share remained undervalued. During the first quarter we repurchased almost 633,000 shares and never share price of $6.62 equivalent of $4.2 million. That leaves approximately $44 million available for additional repurchases during 2019 as that quarter end.

We thank you for listening and I’m now happy to take questions. Operator?

Kyle Boyd

Hi, good evening. And so, I think the fact is not trading to book value or – and has treated below tangible book once in the quarter. Is that something that you look at and consider when deciding the pace of buying back shares? And then part two of that question, you just given a loss in quarter. I know it’s like 61 million in total cash outflow in 1Q. Do you talking about capital return and your thought on capital return more broadly versus maintaining a strong liquidity buffer on the balance sheet?

Glenn Stevens

Sure Kyle. So, I’ll take the first piece and yes we do pay attention to tangible work book and various measures of kind of the relative pricing of the stock. And of course given some of the challenges with the relatively small flow and relatively small volume on daily basis we try to take them in consideration as well. But yes, we do have some flexibility in our buyback and we have exhibited in such in previous quarters where that it’s not a static number. First of all, we been consistently buying and actually been consistently buying a higher levels over the last four to six quarters and we do take all that in consideration as we're deploying capital for that purpose. So I guess the easy answer is to say, very much on our radar. At the end of each quarter when we show our efforts to buy back we do use some 25 [ph] plan to be able to do that, so it’s not something that we change on the fly, but when we do get the opportunity to adjust that we do so accordingly.

Nigel Rose

And Kyle on your cash question, say there’s schedule within the appendix slide 19. The $60 million yes, it has come down with $60 million, but I think it’s important to understand the moving parts and as much negative EBITDA, capital expenditure, tax and interested dividend, the buybacks absolutely cash outflow, but also within there is some moving parts to do with our receivables with some brokers. So as positions come on we have to place more cash brokers as part our hedging in the quarter. I think that went up by about $14 million. In the last two quarters this gone up near to $40 million. So, I still our cash, our bank account is covering our hedge positions. But I think that’s a promising sign and the good lead indicator that positions have been building. We got more cash at brokers to reflect that and we believe that should translate to future revenues.

Kyle Boyd

Okay. And then, one more question if I may, I guess just last quarter, I think you spoke about the regulatory headwinds has been relatively modest and you outline in slide deck last quarter. Can you provide an update on those some of the regulatory developments in Europe and maybe help us to segregate the weaken in the quarter that we’ve seen in volume standpoint between the regulatory headwinds they might be facing versus obviously in the volatile environment?

Glenn Stevens

Hi. So for us consistent with kind good news, bad news is that consisted with our guidance and feedback or notes from the past, the Europe regulatory changes, namely ESMA who came out August of last year. The impact was muted for us which is a good thing. Also a good thing is that even though --its something that’s relatively permanent and that we don’t expect that’s going to change again.

Again that doesn’t really – hasn’t impacted into our plans going forward. Now, in terms of being able to point to that for the current quarter weakness, the bad news as we can’t.. But the good news is that the items that I’d try to outline in our commentary was that we consider them temporary and fleeding, in such that if you look at a bunch of drivers as I mentioned in terms of the things that drive -- normal volatility, disparity between interest rate approached by different monitory authorities globally or economic changes or a spiratic items like our Brexit move, all of those lined up to have pretty constricting drivers of trading opportunities for our customers.

And when they are force to the side line, and say, look there really isn’t much going on. For example our most traded product, the Eurodollar traded in $0.04 range for the whole quarter. That’s a tightest we’ve seen literally ever since the euro was launched by way and particularly lower than kind of average. So it wasn’t even a bullet, that was really low. Now before somebody says what the new normal. The reality is if you look back at even three, four, five years worth of activity, we do have seen pockets of low volatility.

In this particular cash it was extreme because you had low vol effect, the lowest vol in our most predominant product coupled with similarly lower vol in our other portfolio products like equity, metals, energies, I mean, sort of all kind of stack up to push customers to the side line. And if we have a weakness as a company it’s not new vol dependent and extremely quite markets we’re going to structural. And this was an extreme for us in terms of I’m a quite market and so it stack up across the board that way.

The good news know is that if we were dependent on --- if we were dependent on ESMA related activity, that’s not something that we’ll come back. And so the industry suffered as a whole, but at least the bulk of our setback or challenges are what we could consider product market cycles and temporary. And if there’s any mean regression across the board in any of these products, of any of the approaches to volatility we’ll do just fine unlike some of the people who are ESMA dependent and say, maybe they’ll change their mind. That’s not something we’re depending on.

So I think we’ll divorce those two and say, the ESMO stuff related is the same for us which is why we didn’t actually put kind of repeated guidance to say, the ESMA changes are what they are. They were very muted for us. They remain very muted for us, but it doesn’t really change our outlook. That market environments for us was very challenging and no we don't expect it to remain so because there hasn't been a change to our customer profile or market or business model that we think is lasting.

Kyle Boyd

Thanks.

Glenn Stevens

Sure.

Richard Repetto

Yes. Good evening, Glenn, good evening Nigel.

Glenn Stevens

Hi, Rich.

Richard Repetto

I guess, my typical question is no doubt market conditions were very unfriendly, but if you look at in April so far it's even more as if you look at hotspot and seeing the FX features they're down about 20%, the CVIX is down again in April to-date. So I guess can you comment on condition so far as it can do they sort of reflect the performance in April as well?

Glenn Stevens

So, we -- a couple things. We're obviously only a few weeks into the quarter, but the reality is that in some cases we've started to see some evidence of mean regression if you will to some of the trends and some of the more normal RPM capture, our hour RPM capture for Q1 was particularly low. It was quite the outlier. It wasn't quite Black Swan, but it was certainly out on the tails for what we've witnessed over the last three to five years.

Doesn't make it impossible, but certainly makes it pretty unlikely and so to that end, no we haven't seen a continuation of that particularly low environment. Although you're right, we didn't see a switch back to say oh good, more normal markets are showing. So I guess we would say that we're seeing some evidence of more normal activity and some more normal rpm capture but we're three weeks into the core.

Richard Repetto

Hey, and then I guess the question would be then what’s driving the normal RPM if the hedging was working effectively, but just in tough more the conditions in the first quarter then what normalized the RPM then when market conditions are you know if you look at the numbers there, the only thing they don't have is a euro dollar spread, but the CVIX and volumes appear down?

Glenn Stevens

Correct. So again we've had this conversation in the past where the silver bullet isn't just CVIX and VIX, it's also kind of the complexion of it. And so, when we look at the trading ranges, when we look at movements, when you look so for example as we said with the portfolio effect you'll see currencies do one thing, but you might get some trading opportunities in metals or in energy or in the indices or any other in single stock equities that we offer outside the U.S. And so, in this case part of I suspect, part of the drivers for a more normal RPM environment are such things like we saw – we’ve seen some movement in oil. We've seen some lack of the super tight range, it doesn't mean necessarily mathematical value changes for Euro and some other currency pairs, but we have seen some trading in it.

We're not getting any relief yet on some of the Brexit driven trades. We're not getting any relief on some of the interest rate trades for indices, but we are seeing some activity in some other pockets where we didn't see at all. And again if you look back at the way markets lined up in Q1 between metals particularly gold and oil and equities and currencies across the board they really all lined up on the sidelines, and we're seeing some movement around that. And as we've said before it doesn't take much. We don't need full rock and roll value.

Even if you look back at the value chart we showed. You can see there's an 18 year average which were for 2016 and 2017 we were below and 2018 show that we're even when we were below that 18 year average we were in produced some pretty decent EBITDA results. The spike in Q1 was kind of below that both in that low. So we put that chart up for a reason because you can see the long term chart. Then you see this little kind of spike down and then another mini trend. We're not sitting here needing to get back to the even normal. We kind of need just to get back to the softer levels particularly look in those last few years from kind of mid 15 through Q1 you can see that we -- if that was a channel with the 18-year on the high we busted even below that for Q1. That's not the case so far.

Richard Repetto

Okay. And maybe just one last quick one, but just briefly. The marketing it seems like it's did continuing to work, can you just comment on little bit more color on the success of the marketing spend and the results it seems still positive?

Glenn Stevens

Yes. And that something that's encouraging to us because at least as harbinger of opportunity forward being able to you know we're at -- you go back and look at the chart that shows new direct account interestingly enough you have this environment that isn't exactly creating an impetus for customers to want to open and trade and yet and yet kind of commensurate or correlated with our continued higher investment we’ve had the highest number of new direct account that we can recall. I mean, we show the chart going back to Q1 2017, we got two and a half years going back, but we haven’t been in this realm of new direct account opening.

So, in terms of and even from a kind of active perspective and assets perspective, those numbers are all pointing up. And so we are been measuring the effectiveness of the marketing spend on multiple levels. When put out the slide its shows ROI that shows payback time, that shows just good old-fashioned new accounts and new assets and all those look good. Now, getting those new customers to trade usually is easier than it is to get your existing customers to trade, because the new customers open because they have an idea and they want trade. So you try to make that opening process so that journey is frictionless as possible and you get them to open and they start trading.

The older ones which are good solid group of customers for us as we’ve showed north of 50% have a tenure over three years, the challenging part there is that argument is that you should trade and they say why, what am I missing, because they're already on board. The good news though is that when markets do show any returned to life, take get on board coupled with the new guys who are getting on board. For now it's – we’re working through the analysis, but it’s a newer customers are doing the activity and is the older customers that aren't which isn't surprising though because that bigger group of older customers are waiting for some very interesting.

Richard Repetto

Great. Things for the comment, Glenn.

Glenn Stevens

Thanks Rich.

Dan Fannon

Thanks. So just given the kind of changes in the cost structure and now the spending in marketing, can you talk about kind of what the breakeven kind of levels are we should think about for the business given the big loss we saw this past quarter. Obviously it sounds like April is little better but not back to where we’ve been. So how do we think about kind of the breakeven level here?

Nigel Rose

So, breakeven level from – I mean, if you mean breakeven level from an RPM driver or so I just to kind of clarify what you’re asking for.

Dan Fannon

The inputs to revenue, right, I mean, RPM and volume I guess what in kind of the – and what would mean for the expense base. So kind of thinking that what the expense base is on a fixed and with the elevated market spend and then what we need to see in terms of minimal revenues to kind of get back to breakeven?

Glenn Stevens

Okay. So couple of things. You right, the combination of RPM and volume can – it’s a combination of two that’s matters. You can have a modest RPM with spikes and volume or vice versa or both good or both poor like we saw Q1. But the other lever for us to pose the expense side. And I think where as I try to reference a little bit from the deck we’re acutely conscious of being responsible and say where can we adjust our expense base. When we came into this year we made revenue assumptions based on our model, based on just what you said, RPM expectations, volume expectation.

One thing I'll point out if you look back over kind of a trailing 12 month we’re at 104. So in terms of guidance we’ve provided to say, here's what we think drives on model on RPM. Is that 104. And that's with Q1 in it. So that still hasn’t like diverted too much from everywhere in terms that. That said volumes are low that what we expected, because we expected a less than placid market that we have now. So, we've gone back and looked and say okay on the expense side what can we do. We look at two ways. We look at one set of expense as our outward spend which would be our marketing spend and we’ve provided some guidance there. And we’re tweaking that from quarter to quartet to try to be opportunistic when the markets right and maybe save some dry powder when we can without mortgaging the future.

And the hard part about that one, Dan, is that if you’re getting the results from new customers that I was talking to on the previous call with Rich, is that if you’re getting the results from the new customers you don't actually want to shy away. They may not be converting into revenue and that extends may look ill-timed, but if it looks like you're attracting the customers for future opportunity you should keep doing it. On the other cost bucket which is a bigger number that's on the OpEx if you will and on the OpEx or the overheads that Nigel would refer to those are levers we’re trying to see if we can pull both short-term and medium-term to try to right-size it because let's face it, we dug ourselves a hole for revenue in the first part, we're not just going to stick with our plans on the expense side to leave them where they are. I don’t know…

Nigel Rose

Yes. Just to add to that Glenn, Dan, if you look at this trailing 12-month numbers we've got there to the point on the 104 rather than the quarter or so. The EBITDA across the group would be 30 million on a trailing 12-month basis with an RPM of 104 and ADV at nine. So, clearly our intention is that the ADV at nine will grow as those new accounts go on to trade as we continue to put new accounts and bringing new account into the business. And so in terms of breakeven I think we have to be seeing a meaning lower RPM than the trailing 12 months for a meaningful period of time before we would start to have any sort of concerns around that aspect.

Glenn Stevens

And I guess if I summarized it would be a collection of course corrections over the course that are driven by what we're seeing in revenue opportunity and new customer opportunity, not course change like less 180 or less even 90 left or right. These are incremental changes that we’re able to make in a good way to both our commercial spend or marketing spend and also to our operating expense. Now in that respect we made a bunch of assumptions about investing in growth. We outline that when we gave our fourth quarter future looking three-year plan and those we haven't adjusted our plans for 2020 and 2021, but we are conscious of hey what can we do as we monitor this, because again ultimately one thing is there not just hope, we're not doing that. Number two, we're not going to turn around and over correct and say gee this is the new norm, markets will no longer trade anymore. So I think it’s one quarter. It's a 12 quarter plan and so that's the idea is to be conscious of it, react to it, but not over react.

Dan Fannon

Got it. that’s helpful. And then, in terms of the capital, I mean it based on the valuation of the stock and where things are it seems like that's probably the best use, but I guess, I just want to get a layout of kind of M&A; and how much time you're spending on that if that's a use of capital as we think about over the next kind of 12 to 24 month if that's realistic?

Glenn Stevens

It's a good point because by one measure we’re particularly where we're trading around tangible book and such and even intangible book. You have to sit there and you don't want to blindly say, well gee that seems silly not to just do that because you're right without doubt there will be opportunities on the M&A front that would require us to have some liquidity. So on the one hand you might have somebody who's watching this say and how are you not putting every single dollar into buying every share back you possibly can.

Well, the other potential for capital, if you go back and look how successful our purchase FXCM U.S. assets were or some other deals we've had in the past that's because we were johnny-on-the-spot being liquid and being available and so it is a balance and I think that I've said this in the past that sometimes when we have these stock downturns it does create opportunities and I still believe that, so we're trying to be judicious about balancing both.

Dan Fannon

Got it. And then just a quick word on the on the tax rate Nigel, is that for the remainder of this quarter too for the remainder of the year or for the full year tax rate?

Nigel Rose

Yes. The way that works, Dan, as we'll look at our actual results, we'll forecast the rest of the year and based on that have a tax rate for the full year that we will then apply to each quarter. So the full-year rate of 16% or 17% to 19% is what we're estimating. That's for the full year. It also applies to the quarter. If Q2 turns out the way we forecast it will apply to Q2 as well. If Q2 is more profitable then it's likely to tweak the tax rate if it's less profitable again it'll tweak the tax rate but based now and are estimate the rate slightly be between 17% to 19% for the full year.

Dan Fannon

Got it. Thank you.

Nigel Rose

Okay. Thank you, Dan.

Ken Worthington

Hi. Good afternoon. So maybe to follow-up on some previous questions being the new guy here. So when looking at rate per million it seems to me as the outsider that the level goes kind of beyond bad environment in low vol and maybe to Rich’s point you're seeing things aren't as bad in April from an RPM perspective, but the drivers from I guess our perspective seem like they're even worse in April than they were in 1Q. So maybe to what extent was there a product or a hedging strategy or region or a number of days where things just went really wrong and losses mounted. Could it just seems hard for at least me again as the outsider to not think that there weren't some losses somewhere that offset some of the revenue that you would have driven?

Glenn Stevens

So a couple of things here. No, yes outlier yes but actually still within our consideration set. When we model out what could how could how could things lay out in terms of an RPM. We do have examples particularly in the short term like 90 days or particular 90 days even we actually even model rolling quarters that don't go calendar quarters, that go any kind of 90-day period. And this isn't unprecedented. It's low, but it's not unprecedented.

So just in kind of in terms of model there and as I said you go back to Q1 of 2017 that was like 63. I know that's not 50 where we are here, but in other words I'm trying to show that all those spikes in those instances which is why every time we ask people to pull the lens back to 12 months or more it's a lot more stable. As we've mentioned here even with this quarter in we're at 12 months of 104. So that's number one. In terms of losses going in there, keep in mind it's not so much losses going in there. More comes back to the opportunity to capture a fuller part of the spread when you have customers internalizing.

So if you're able to effectively make markets in your products then you have the opportunity to capture a larger part of the spread. So there's a lot of two-way trading right then that opportunity goes up. This is one of those instances where as I was mentioning in our portfolio none of the products showed two-way opportunity. So it's not so much losses, it's that the lower volume coupled with lots of high hedging it's no surprise really competitive markets like equity indices and high-volume currency products like the euro dollar or the Japanese yen your ability to capture a large part of the spread or big office spread comes from your ability to have more to a trading and when customers don't do that so you see our volumes and you see the shape of the trading curve in that period you end up, you end up hedging at very small incremental capture of spread, so you end up but these are really tight channels where people trade the narrow ranges which means everybody's selling on these rallies are buying on these dips and what did it do it had small rallies and small dips, almost the whole quarter, almost all the product mix [ph].

So, we end up in a situation where our spread capture AKA [ph] RPM is low and usually it's a mix where it'll be low in FX, but it was high in equities or it was high in metals, it was high in energies and sometimes we end up where it's high in a bunch and we have 150, and that’s also an outlier. It's a more enjoyable outlier discussed but if you go back to Q3 of 2018 it was 164. That this outlier as 50 is on the other side it just looks better. So, what it means that is that more often they’re not the markets lined up and our ability to have capture a bigger part of the spread of curve. So it's actually less about losses and really much more about being able to capture a larger part of the bid offer spread versus a smaller part of a bid offer spread.

Ken Worthington

Okay, great. Thank you for that. And then in your deck on slide five, we've got direct new accounts and the three months trailing active accounts, I know they measure different things. But why aren't we seeing more of the new direct accounts kind of flowing into the trailing three-month active account numbers? It’s like the direct new accounts probably had the biggest increase we've seen in a couple of years and it's imperceivable on the three-month active account chart. So why is that?

Glenn Stevens

Yes. A couple things. One would be just lower percentages and that the new accounts we brought in against our universe of total accounts, new direct is just a measure of that so it's easy to see the change in terms of active accounts against the whole pool of accounts. It's only a few months that we've seen this explosive growth of direct new accounts. So part of it is that two things. Part of it is that they're not being able to have the tail wag, the dog yet because the tail is not big enough. And the other part that I mentioned is that there's a disproportionate amount of activity that comes with new accounts because when they open up they want to trade. And the older accounts are harder to activate in quiet market what's interesting is that we'll see that even in quiet markets when somebody opens up a new account they'll trade like that.

I'll use the example of our kind of high net worth customers. They'll often drive as you might expect a disproportionate amount of our volumes and revenue opportunities and a lot of them on the sidelines, they had positions, they left them on and watch the market and verses over their last let's say somebody who's a two year plus customer with us who we have an eight quarter track record with this is one of the lowest quarters from volume that they came out with. So we'll see that evolve. We'll see them not be engaged whereas new customers as I said they'll normally come in and do some trading. Now, the question whether they whether they start to add and fall to kind of the old customer group will depend on what the market looks like.

But I do suspect that as we continue to bring in new customers all of those new customers will be active because that's why they opened. Then whether they stay active is more market. Now, all that said I don't want to be passive in this. We have redoubled our efforts to what we call life cycle marketing which isn't actually marketing for new acquisition which we've obviously spent a lot of time and effort on in the last six to nine months. We're trying to spend more time now in resources on trying to replace that that group of customers who are quiet and say hey how do we re-engage you. What can we do for your decision support tools. What can we do for some now factors to get involved.

And then there were another piece that's a little bit of a residual from the ESMA rank kind of pre Q3. We did have a bunch of smaller customers who would qualify as active who are no longer active because we had two reclass them and basically it's – as they didn’t produce a lot of revenue but they were in the ranks of active. And when ESMA change those rules those customers would have come out as a count. We really show that but they get offset by that. So if look at the new accounts coming in now that replaces new active accounts and if you go back in the trailing three one of the kind of let's say offsetting situation not to revenue so much, but to active was a lot of those small retail accounts in Europe that that are no longer active because they're no longer on our books.

Ken Worthington

Okay. I think it's fair enough and just maybe a slight follow-up. In the new direct accounts you mentioned that they're opening account therefore they want to trade. Is it fair to say that maybe like 90% or 95% of the new direct accounts in any given quarter are active in the quarter in which they open an account. Is it something like that?

Glenn Stevens

That’s a good stat. I would have to check that accuracy. That sounds a little high to me and I would say because some of it is environment dependent. Meaning that when things are moving then the number definitely does that. When things are quiet I think it depends what time frame you’re talking about. When you say in the quarter, yes you're probably right. But it can be shorter time than that or maybe even a little bit over the quarter if the markets are really quiet. We do try to create a journey such that someone can open and trade very quickly, because arguably some of these things are impulse purchases meaning that they have an idea, they want to get involved and I don't think there's that many people for example, I'll give you a scenario.

There's not there many people that open up equity brokerage accounts on a discount side here and not trade in the beginning. They may go Dormant but in the beginning the whole point is hey I want to do this. I just saw a commercial and I want to go do this. So they get driven to open. You make the journey really easy. They open and they do a trade. What happens after that kind of depends on market conditions, their success rate and their relationship with their broker which is the stuff I was talking about. The other side of it though is that if you slow down their ability to open and trade then any kind of friction flows it down. So I'm not so sure I'd sign up for the 90% as a blanket statement, but I think over time absolutely in terms of doing that math some of its going to be environment driven.

Ken Worthington

Okay. Thank you very much.

Glenn Stevens

Got it Ken.

