Ares Capital: Why It's The Only Large, Externally Managed BDC We Like

In terms of the yield demanded by the market, very large, externally managed BDCs are among the highest. Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) is an exception with an attractive but not distressed-level 9.3% yield.

Ares manages to combine the talent and scale associated with being the largest BDC with much of the efficiency and portfolio quality of a smaller, internally managed company.

For instance, Ares obtained medium-term fixed rate debt at only 3.50% and has among if not the lowest leverage costs in the industry.

Distribution coverage improvement and a successful reshuffling of its portfolio have resulted in WER issuing a positive analysis on Ares for the very first time. This serves a complete but succinct analysis of the firm and BDC.

Not long ago in mid-2018, I worked with Ares extensively on the private institutional side related to a new credit offering it was raising equity for. I am fortunate to obtain significant access to the company's portfolio management team, track record, and other information while putting the firm through due diligence. This access benefits our subscribers/followers as our portfolio managers analyze a stock like Ares Capital Corporation with better and more thorough information than most other market participants.

The chief benefit is open and extensive conversations with the credit analysts and portfolio managers at the company, in this case Ares. These individuals are rarely dedicated to a single Ares fund and instead leverage their specialized skill set across the firm's various offerings and companies. Ares Capital Corporation earns the title, at least for the time being, as the largest publicly traded BDC. To my knowledge, as someone who has performed complete due diligence on numerous private debt offerings, it's also the largest BDC of any kind.

Management Likes Giant BDCs More Than Investors

We've seen other Wall Street titans sponsor BDCs that have not generated results in line with their reputations and investors' expectations. Apollo is a good firm but their BDC Apollo Investment Corp. (OTC:AINV) yields 12% and for good reason - the portfolio's quality leaves a lot to be desired and the market knows it. What about the $3.2 billion BDC sub-advised by KKR? FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) yields 12.6% for similar reasons.

Source: Yahoo! Finance. AINV and FSK have significantly under-performed the positions of our model portfolio and the broader BDC market.

Like Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF), I know the underbellies of these BDCs better than most as I performed due diligence on the original institutional offering that went public once the portfolio scale and construction aligned with what the public markets were willing to pay for. FS KKR Capital Corp. is such a maze of offerings and managers that it would take a dedicated article to explain it adequately. These $1.0+ billion BDCs managed by top Wall Street private equity and debt managers tend to give the impression their first objective is making money for the external manager with investor returns coming second (or worse). These managers tend to have among the highest yielding BDCs, poor capital gains performance over time, higher non-accruals, the propensity to dive head first into bad sectors, unstable and often insufficient distribution coverage, and average to below average fee structures in terms of shareholder friendliness. Don't be the guy pictured below trying to fight what is inevitable. The first dominoes are the aforementioned variables and the last is poor performance.

Our Institutional Income Plus portfolio has significant allocations to the managers that buck this trend which include Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), Gladstone Investment Corp (GAIN), and Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC). Our recent article on Goldman Sachs BDC published on April 22 may still be visible by non-subscribers depending on when you are reading this and is located here.

We also favor internally managed BDCs such as Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT). Unsurprisingly, the best BDCs in terms of management track record, shareholder-friendly fee structures, overall cost efficiency, and portfolio quality tend to trade with the lowest yields. In line with many peers including Goldman Sachs BDC, Ares recently announced it would be reducing its management fee on all assets financed using leverage over 1.0x debt to equity from 1.50% to 1.0%. This is primarily due to the fact these managers will be levering up their portfolios considerably and therefore will be generating significantly more fees, all other things equal. This is a strong positive for investors. Within the same announcement, Ares:

...intends to operate in a manner that it believes will maintain its investment grade rating while generating an incremental increase in annual core earnings per share of up to 20%, depending on leverage levels and other factors.

Ares is targeting a debt-to-equity range of 0.90x to 1.25x over the next 12-36 months depending on the opportunity set.

One can become a successful BDC investor simply by rotating strategically in and out of the higher quality BDCs as their yields become detached from their fundamental qualities. That can occur in either direction (e.g. MAIN's yield, even after incorporating special dividends, theoretically becoming too low relative to other companies' due to an unreasonably high premium to NAV which has occurred in the past). That of course involves determining which BDCs are in fact the best and monitoring them carefully to ensure they stay that way, which is easier said than done.

Scale Is Nothing Without Execution

So what advantages does a $7.5-billion market capitalization BDC have over its peers? Ares has one of the largest direct origination platforms and one of the most experienced teams in the industry running it. Ares' $131 billion in assets under management, $96.0 billion of which are credit, make it one of, if not the, the largest managers of its type globally. They are often receiving the first phone call made by a borrower seeking additional capital. Ares can source, structure, and execute on a transaction as fast as or faster than most other BDCs and take more complex and varying types and sizes of deals. Ares has 120 investment professionals dedicated strictly to originating direct loans. That's more investment professionals in a single silo within its Research & Investment Management Division than many BDCs have in total. The large asset base with disciplined underwriting has resulted in an investment grade rating from Moody's, S&P, and Fitch.

What is that important? Ares is able to obtain and deploy leverage at the cheapest interest rates in the business. The 2017 issuance of 2023 notes with a 3.50% fixed rate is a good example. ARCC's weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was an attractive 4.1% at the end of last year.

In terms of what we can measure, Ares has as much or more BDC investing experience than any competitor. Why? It has invested approximately $51 billion across more than 1,000 middle market transactions since 2004. 80% of its direct lending professionals have been with Ares for at least five years and members of the investment committee possess an average of 23 years' experience and have all been with Ares for at least 11 years. BDCs are truly a "human capital" business.

Another benefit of scale is a network of internal and external experts that can be placed on portfolio company boards. Ares has active investor board seats on 38% of the current ARCC portfolio companies. Its relationships in financing private equity transactions, something I'm familiar with on the institutional side, are also unmatched or at least among the best: 450 private equity sponsor relations of which 350 have done a deal with Ares. 175 of those have done multiple deals with Ares. As a testament to this, 52% of 2018 commitments were made to existing borrowers. Ares stated it reviewed 1,500 deals representing $60 billion in transactions in 2018 alone. That's the majority of all reported market transactions.

Portfolio Construction Matters

The best management team with the best intentions doesn't matter if the portfolio isn't built currently.

ARCC is 47% First Lien Senior Secured loans and 29% Second Lien Senior Secured loans. Coupled with the 5% allocation to the Senior Direct Lending Program, approximately 81% of the portfolio is at or near the top of the capital stack and consists of Senior Secured loans. Preferred and Other Equity are actually a lower percentage of the portfolio than many of Seeking Alpha's BDC "darlings" including Main Street (not picking on MAIN, that exceptionally well-managed equity tranche is what produces the incredible special distributions year after year). Issuer concentration is equal to or better than any peer with average position sizing of only 0.3% and the largest investment, Pathway Vet Alliance LLC, making up 4% of the portfolio. Ivy Hill Asset Management is sized similarly at approximately 4% with all others 2% of the portfolio or lower.

Industry diversification is also excellent with minimal oil and gas exposure and the largest weights to Healthcare Services and Business Services which tend to produce among the most stable and profitable results long term.

I want to elaborate on this critical portfolio construction factor with another chart. This knowledge applies to all BDCs and even other types of credit vehicles. Per a study published by LDC Weekly in February of this year, over 90% of all leveraged loan defaults occurred in cyclical industries undergoing "structural shifts." For our purposes, that is primarily media, energy, and retail. Intuitively, this makes sense. The numbers boxed in red show that ARCC is purposefully underweight or has no exposure to these cyclical industries. Many other sponsors unable to find quality deal flow will end up overweight, rather than underweight struggling sectors in a somewhat desperate search for yield and alpha.

Remember FSK? A large component of that current portfolio was previously managed and built by Blackstone (BX) GSO. GSO went all-in on oil and gas credit at exactly the wrong time and investors got hammered. Hindsight is 20/20, but I remember speaking with GSO during those times and thinking this type of strategy is simply unsuitable for retail investors. Unfortunately, I was correct.

Performance And Downside Management

Evaluating BDCs is akin to inspecting the mechanical workings of a large, interconnected machine. An experienced management team, even when coupled with a well-allocated portfolio, isn't enough to keep the machine operating at its peak. We have to verify that the underlying credits are performing how they are supposed to.

Source

If you cannot remember this next line, get it tattooed on your forearm: simply because a loan is First Lien Senior Secured tells us almost nothing about that loan except that it's less risky than all other debt and equity associated with that same company. While it's true that these types of loans statistically have lower default rates and higher recovery rates in the event of default, many "high quality" first lien loans have ended up as multi-year albatrosses tied around the neck of countless BDC investors.

We'll measure these variables for ARCC in a few different ways. From a high level, ARCC's first lien losses are less than 10 basis points since inception. For second lien and subordinated loans the results aren't materially different at below 40 basis points since the BDC's creation.

Source

Putting this data together, we now know that 81% of the current ARCC portfolio has historically experienced losses of less than 10 basis points and that Ares' performance is far superior to industry averages.

It's often useful to separate realized performance from that which is still pending. The realized performance is the "rubber meets the road" situation in which no uncertainty regarding the outcome remains. For the 49 realized defaults across the 1,200+ loans originated since inception, total proceeds received from these borrowers exceeds the total capital extended. To be specific, the aggregate recovery rate on realized non-accrual loans is 103% since inception. This isn't too unusual for top tier credit managers but nonetheless helps us paint a more complete picture of ARCC's performance.

These statistics are unarguably powerful indicators of Ares' credit origination and management capabilities. These results, however, could be weighted toward the past. This is actually very common in the private equity and debt space with performance in earlier, less competitive periods significantly exceeding that of more recent periods. Since we are investing today, we need to verify these admittedly impressive average figures are still representative.

Source

Fortunately, the case outlined previously is the reverse for ARCC with out-performance relative to peers widening since 2015 with 2017 and 2018 setting new highs. ARCC has among the most consistent track records in terms of net realized annual gains as shown below.

Source

While ARCC annoyingly doesn't disclose the peer group, BDCs 1-3 likely include the same BDCs I mentioned previously that trade with premiums to their NAV.

Source: 10-K via SEC.gov & WER

On the subject of NAVs, the trend in NAV changes is shown above with the direction and percentage change added by WER. Note that 2018 saw the greatest growth in NAV for ARCC in many years. This is one reason WER is now evaluating ARCC. Let's move to non-accruals and portfolio risk ratings.

Source: 10-K via SEC.gov

As of December 31, 2018, investments on non-accrual status represented 2.5% and 0.6% of the total investments at amortized cost and at fair value, respectively. As of December 31, 2017, investments on non-accrual status represented 3.1% and 1.4% of the total investments at amortized cost and at fair value, respectively.

Non-accruals are among the lowest of the BDCs we track which is the vast majority. While not on the same level as Golub (or Goldman outside of the latter part of 2018), these numbers are favorable.

The weighted average grade of the portfolio was approximately flat decreasing from 3.1 at the end of 2017 to 3.0 at the end of last year. As a reminder, investments rated 1 are the lowest performing and four are the highest. The percentage of the portfolio in the lowest two categories, which is our primary concern from a risk management/downside point of view, increased marginally year over year but remains in line with top peers such as Main Street Investment Corp. and better than Goldman Sachs BDC.

Let's Talk Money

BDCs are total return vehicles, and should be treated as such, but the majority of their historical return profile is derived from distributions. Distributions can come out of thin air but not for long; we need to see cumulative earnings continue to outpace cumulative distributions in order for the math to work long term.

Source

Distribution coverage has been improving over time and consistently positive on an annual basis since 2011. There was quarter-to-quarter volatility in distribution coverage in 2017 and other years that is conveniently "hidden" in the above chart. That situation improved in 2018 with less reliance on net realized gains and greater coverage from recurring portfolio revenue.

Source

ARCC has generated 12%+ net annualized gains since inception which is nearly double that of the S&P 500 and more than double that of the Bank of America High Yield bond index. Most of the top tier BDCs we follow and invest in have similar track records.

Challenges, Opportunities For ARCC And BDCs In General

In private and public equity we are seeing markets begrudgingly pay more and more dollars for a single unit of net income, cash flow, or as has become popular as of late, revenues when the aforementioned does not yet exist.

In the BDC world this is also occurring but in different ways. First, spreads have compressed, meaning BDCs cannot charge the same spread (e.g. 800 basis points or 8.0% above the benchmark) over LIBOR that they used to for the same quality of loan. Second, BDCs and lenders are also accepting less EBITDA per dollar loaned than in the past. These two factors mean more risk coupled with less return; this is not a great combination.

Source

Lastly, what was once a fairly obscure market is becoming mainstream as more and more companies enter the private debt and leveraged loan market in search of yield and the ability to attract new equity. The orange section of the above chart shows private debt as a component of all private asset classes AUM. While still a fairly low percentage, it has doubled from $371 billion in 2011 to well over $650 billion last year. This is partly why spreads have come down. BDCs often report their portfolio-wide yield which can be a useful way to measure the extent their spreads have decreased relative to the past. Make sure to compare apples to apples, however, and adjust the spreads for the portfolio construction as a portfolio consisting of 50% First Lien Senior Secured loans in 2016 shouldn't be compared directly to the same loan pool reshaped to 80% First Lien Senior Secured to de-risk the strategy.

On the other hand, the net yields obtained by BDCs are still very attractive to both retail and institutional investors. Their floating rate structure is underappreciated and will only gain further traction if and when rates rise. Traditional banks are still essentially completely shut out of this market. I follow this trend carefully and there is no change in sight. If anything, additional legislation may cause banks to retrench further from this sector. Lastly, many company balance sheets and equity positions are among the strongest they've been. That's why the stronger managers have seen very few defaults, and in the event they occur, close to full recovery. This safety net will dissipate as multiples stretch which highlights why our markets are cyclical.

Valuation Methodologies and Entry Point

Unlike REITs and blue-chip stocks, BDCs do not have one or two simple multiples to compare them to their peers. Doing so is futile if not dangerous. Yield is inversely correlated with long-term performance so that variable is not overly helpful either. The most sound technique is multi-part starting with evaluating the risks and costs of a portfolio relative to its yield and premium/discount to NAV. These factors should then be compared to the individual BDC's historical averages as well as those of its peers. Lastly, trends in the portfolio and underlying asset performance shed light on distribution levels and coverage going forward as well as the propensity for special distributions. ARCC is in a unique time of its history as it benefits from disposing of assets from its last acquisition; most of these assets have generated substantial capital gains.

ARCC ended 2018 with a NAV per share of $17.12 which is the strongest showing in a long time. The market has slowly recognized ARCC's better performance as of late and it now trades with a 2.1% premium at $17.49 per share. ARCC has historically traded with a modest discount to NAV. Taking into consideration recent improvements in the NAV, expected special distributions throughout 2019 of at least $0.08, trends in non-accruals, and the historical premium/discount to NAV, we suggest waiting for a small to moderate pullback in the stock before initiating a position (we reserve specifics including prices for Marketplace Subscribers). That being said, we now have a positive opinion of ARCC for first time, which is high hurdle to clear, and will consider it for addition into our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio if its relative valuation to other BDCs we like justifies it.

As always, thank you for taking the time to read and comment. -WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, GBDC, GAIN, BCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER and or its Portfolio Managers may enter into long or short positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at any time.