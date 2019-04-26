Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) CEO Hassane El-Khoury on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Good afternoon and thank you for joining our Q1 2019 earnings conference call.

With me today are Hassane El-Khoury, CEO; Thad Trent, CFO; and Mike Balow, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Applications. Hassane will make some introductory remarks, Thad will provide a financial overview and then we will take your questions.

All information discussed in our earnings release and on this call is based on preliminary unaudited results and we encourage you to review our 10-K once it is filed.

During the call, management will make statements about our second quarter guidance, our long-term financial model and other future matters that should be considered forward-looking. Actual results might differ materially from the results anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings release, the risk factors in our most recent filed 10-K and the -- with the SEC and our other SEC filing for a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences. All forward-looking statements are based on the information available to us as of today and individuals are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

In addition, we undertake no obligation to update these statements. Please note the financial measures to be discussed by management today are non-GAAP measures unless they are specifically identified as GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures and certain limitations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and our investor presentation deck both of which are dated today and available on our website at investors.cypress.com.

I will now turn the call over to Hassane.

Hassane El-Khoury

Thank you, Colin, and thanks to everyone for joining us today. Welcome to our first quarter 2019 conference call. The first quarter was a success for Cypress in many ways. The overall business environment continued to be challenging, but we kept a laser focus on executing to what we can control. As a result I'm pleased to report that our Q1 results met our plan on revenue, operating expenses, EPS and cash flow. Our management team and employees continue to drive the company towards our goals of achieving higher-than-industry revenue growth at greater than 50% gross margin and greater than 25% operating margin targets.

We also have fast our commitment of maintaining greater than 20% operating margin through market downturns as evidenced by our ability to deliver a 21% operating margin this quarter. As expected, the persisting softness across our automotive and IoT end markets as well as our legacy businesses resulted in sequential and year-over-year revenue declines. We see some signs of stabilization in ordering and backlog patterns starting in Q2 with our MCD backlog increasing, specifically for IoT which we expect to grow approximately 20% in Q2.

We remain cautiously optimistic in our guide and continue to keep a close eye on our channel by carefully matching our replenishment levels to end consumption. In the channel, we are under shipping orders and reducing inventory dollars to prevent any unnatural inventory bubbles setting us up nicely for the second half of the year should the early signs of recovery persists.

On April 1, we closed a NAND JV with SK hynix system ic, a transition we announced in October 2018 that effectively exit the NAND flash market. Following this move, approximately 94% of our NPD revenue will now come from differentiated products in the industrial automotive and enterprise end markets.

We hosted customers, partners and analysts at three major events in Q1: CES, Embedded World and our 2019 Analyst Day. These events underscored our sharp focus on solving problems for IoT and automotive customers in high-growth, high-value applications. In fact, at Analyst Day we shared that 85% of our R&D investments are now concentrated on IoT and automotive.

Our pipeline of silicon software and services will empower customers of all sizes to create winning products for some of the most exciting megatrends of our time. Our customers continue to select Cypress as leading Connect and Compute solutions as our design win activity in the first quarter increased 15% year-over-year led by automotive. There's no question that everything will become smart secure and connected.

Of the roughly two billion IoT demand for wireless connectivity solutions in 2019 almost 75% will be based on some combination of Wi-Fi and/or Bluetooth.

This makes perfect sense because developers and users are looking to leverage the most ubiquitous wireless technologies on the planet. The 500 million Wi-Fi networks installed throughout the world and the four billion Bluetooth nodes living in the smart homes -- smartphones we hold all day every day.

Cypress brings these two massive networks together, using our Wi-Fi Bluetooth combo solutions. This value proposition is at the heart of our connectivity growth which increased 2.4 times over the last two years.

Cypress' unique portfolio of combination, chips, technologies and applications expertise, give our customers the coexistence of ultralow power, security, integration and cost optimization they need to win. Today, over 80%, of our Wi-Fi revenue comes from these combo solutions.

The technology involved in simultaneously and reliably running two very different Wi-Fi and Bluetooth system protocols on the same 2.44 gigahertz spectrum inside one SoC takes tens of thousands of man yields in investment and learning. These very high barriers to entry, puts Cypress in a strong competitive position and translates into market leadership at attractive margins.

Further, bolstering our connectivity strength is our early lead with Wi-Fi six or 802.11AX, the next-generation technology, which significantly expands Wi-Fi network capacity and efficiency for IoT applications.

As announced in Q1, we are already sampling our Wi-Fi 6 for IoT and automotive customers. As 2019 phones start to shift with Wi-Fi 6 we expect routers and IoT devices to quickly follow in 2020 and beyond. Of course, our IoT future is not only connected it is smart and secure.

Advancing compute solutions, coupled with this wireless IoT connectivity, represents another $1.9 billion in 2019 TAM. Fortunately for Cypress, we also have the best IoT portfolio of MCU products to complement our wireless combos. Our PSoC family which recently expanded with the new PSoC 6 is the industry's only purpose-built IoT microcontroller.

The PSoC 6 continues to lead the competition with ultra-low power consumption, the security of unique dual-core architecture, highly differentiated peripheral and a lineup of user-friendly software solutions.

This platform of MCU and connectivity solution allows Cypress to capture cross-selling opportunities across our global sales channel consisting of over 30,000 customers.

Our market results show our momentum, as Cypress has been consistently gaining share in the 32-bit MCU market. Just last week, Gartner research reported that Cypress once again significantly outpaced the competition with these products in 2018 growing 25% or 2.5 times faster than the market and faster than any other player for the second year in a row.

Our USB solutions also continue gaining broad adoption with customers and exciting high-growth applications, like Anchors new family of power port PD charger which delivers up to 2.5 times faster charging times than standard USB-C power adapters.

We now have 663 USB designs in production in Q1 2019 up from 592 in Q4 of 2018 as we ramp up across a wide range of new dock charges, wall adapters and laptops. In the automotive market, we are enabling the megatrends of electrification, infotainment and autonomous mobility.

Put simply, anonymous vehicles won't happen without Cypress. Customers use our reliable and intelligent memory solutions in 85% of ADAS computing systems and related peripheral sensors because Cypress delivers the high density, Instant-on performance and decades-long reliability they need when the drivers turn the key.

These products will contribute to the continuous growth and margin improvement of our automotive business, as these new applications drive demand for high density storage solutions with ever-growing intelligence and security.

We shared a good example of this trend a few weeks ago, when we announce that DENSO has selected our latest Semper storage solution for next-gen digital cockpits, because of Cypress' unique reliability and security performance enabled by the on-chip compute power of our differentiated architecture.

Although our overall automotive revenue declined in Q1 with the softness we see in the market, our automotive proprietary MCU and wireless revenue increased 13% year-over-year as we continue to gain constant in the car of tomorrow.

Looking forward, our momentum with our new Traveo II product continues to accelerate. We won major Tier 1 platforms with Traveo II in Body Electronics, ADAS and instrument clusters as new customers upgrade their architecture with Traveo II, taking advantage of its low power and hardware based security. These latest wins, which only come about once every two or so design cycles increased our overall design win funnel for Traveo II by approximately 50% in Q1 to $2 billion.

As these wins turn to revenue over the next few years, we feel confident in our multiyear automotive growth target of 8% to 12% and our corporate gross margin target of above 50% as these products are highly accretive to our current automotive gross margins.

In addition to Semper and Traveo II our constant growth story in new automotive designs is rapidly increasing thanks to our Wi-Fi Bluetooth, USB-C and capacitive touch products.

All of these Cypress technologies are creating the cars of our future and will more than double our overall automotive content opportunity from $93 of content for high-end vehicle in 2018 to $184 by 2023.

Looking forward, Cypress has a number of exciting new Connect and Compute product cycles that had -- that will help us gain significant revenue and margin momentum beyond 2019. Our revenue pipeline from investments in Wi-Fi 6, PSoC 6, Traveo II, Semper storage and USB-C will deliver the growth earnings and cash flow targets we defined as part of our Cypress 3.0 strategy.

With that, I will turn it over to Thad to discuss our financials as well as our guidance and then we can take some of your questions.

Thad Trent

Thanks, Hassane. I'm pleased to report another solid quarter of execution by our teams across the globe despite macro headwinds. In Q1, we met or exceeded our guidance for revenue, gross margin, operating margin and earnings per share once again demonstrating our laser focus on our Cypress 3.0 strategy. We also closed our NAND joint venture with SK hynix system ic as planned with the launch of Sky High Memory on April 1st.

Effective Q2 and going forward, Cypress has completely exited the highly commoditized NAND business and the results of this joint venture will be excluded from our non-GAAP results.

The JV will be accounted for under equity method accounting in our GAAP results and future cash dividends from the joint venture will be reflected in our cash flow statement under investment -- investing activities thus not included in cash from loss or free cash flow.

As a reminder, we expect the joint venture to contribute approximately $150 million in cash flow over the next five years. I'll give you more details on this transaction as I walk through the results and guidance to provide transparency on the results of our core business on a going forward basis.

I'll start with the results for the first quarter. With macro softness on top of normal seasonal declines, our Q1 revenue was $539 million. This is a decrease of 7.4% year-over-year and a decrease of 10.8% sequentially. And as expected, we saw declines in both divisions and all end markets.

The NAND business contributed $31 million in revenue. So excluding NAND, revenue declined 5.5% year-over-year and 11.7% sequentially as compared to normal seasonality of down 6% to 7% from the first quarter.

Q1 gross margin came in at 47.4% above our guidance range. This is an increase of 150 basis points from Q1 2018 and down 40 basis points sequentially driven by unfavorable mix in both divisions.

The NAND business was dilutive to gross margins by approximately 10 basis points in Q1 as we focused on high value customer opportunities prior to closing the transaction. Fab 25 remains loaded with utilization at 83% and we expect this to remain fully loaded for the remainder of the year.

Q1 operating margin was 21.1% resulting in non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 for the quarter, above the high end of our guidance.

As we have noted previously, we've structured the company to provide more stability and predictability in market corrections and these results demonstrate the improved earning quality of our business.

So turning to the divisions. MCD revenue was $310 million, down 7.8% from Q1, 2018, and down 12.8% sequentially from Q4, with broad declines across all business units. MPD revenue was $229 million, down 6.9% from Q1, 2018, and down 8.1% sequentially from Q4, again with broad declines across all business units.

Looking at end markets, our Q1 automotive revenue was $198 million or 37% of revenue, declining 7.9% sequentially and 1.1% compared to Q1, 2018 driven by declines in automotive NOR. Automotive microcontrollers and wireless connectivity revenue increased 12% and 17%, respectively year-over-year as large platform wins begin to ramp.

Our IoT revenue was $154 million or 28% of revenue declining 19.3% sequentially and 17.2% compared to Q1, 2018 as expected driven by softness in wireless connectivity and consumer end markets and declines at Nintendo. USB-C and our MCU products also saw declines in excess of normal seasonality.

Q1 legacy revenue was $187 million or 35% of revenue, declined 5.9% sequentially and 4.6% compared to Q1, 2018 due continued softness in industrial and enterprise customers.

Let me give you some additional numbers for your models. Our Q1 operating expenses were $142 million or 26% of revenue. OpEx was up $1 million from Q4 due to normal reset of fringe rates. Q1 operating income was 21%, increasing 160 basis points over Q1, 2018 to $114 million.

Our OIE was $9 million. Our non-GAAP tax expense in Q1 was $2.7 million, down from $63 million in Q4. Our diluted share count was 375.8 million shares. This includes 1.6 million shares for the in-the-money portion of our convertible notes.

As I mentioned earlier, this resulted in net income of $102 million or $0.27 per share above the high end of our guidance range. Also the NAND business contributed $0.04 in EPS in its last quarter in Cypress' non-GAAP results.

Moving to the balance sheet. Cash and short-term investments totaled $285 million and we had $540 million undrawn on our revolver. Accounts receivable was $266 million, resulting in DSO of 45 days.

Cash from operations was $61 million or 11% of revenue. Net inventory increased $25 million sequentially to $317 million and days of inventory increased to 102 days due to the market downturn, as well as an inventory build to support our ongoing optimization consolidation of our manufacturing footprint. We expect inventory to increase again in Q2 as we execute our consolidation plans.

Our Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $133 million or 25% of revenue. Total debt was $910 million and approximately 83% of our debt is now fixed rate with the converts and interest rate swaps we have implemented. We paid down roughly $26 million of our debt and our net leverage ratio is one time on an LCM basis.

CapEx was $10.5 million. Depreciation was $20 million for the quarter. We paid $40 million in dividends and repurchased $5 million in shares in the quarter. We have now returned 45% of our free cash flow since reinitiating our buyback in Q2 of 2018.

As a reminder, our long-term model will return 50% of free cash flow to shareholders through the dividend and buybacks and we have $170 million remaining on our authorized buyback. Returning to the demand environment and guidance for the second quarter. As Hassane mentioned, we believe the current market conditions remained challenged and we are encouraged by stabilizing order patterns and booking trends. We continue to be cautious in managing the business within our current visibility.

Inventory and our distribution channel which accounted for 68% of our revenue in Q1 decreased 6% in dollar value as we actively manage replenishment orders to match end demand. This resulted in 7.7 weeks of inventory in the channel based on Q1 revenue, which is in line with our target of six to eight weeks.

We entered the quarter over 90% booked and our book-to-bill has improved to 0.97 from 0.77 in Q4 with MCD above one for the first time since Q2 of 2018. We're expecting a return to sequential growth with Q2 revenue in the range of $515 million to $545 million.

At the midpoint of guidance, revenue would increase 4.4% excluding NAND in Q1. We anticipate strong sequential growth in IoT driven by strong bookings across our broad customer base including white goods, home automation, gaming and industrial customers. We expect our Q1 gross margins to be in the range of 47% to 47.5% or flat sequentially, as always gross margins will vary with product and customer mix. We expect Q1 operating expenses between $144 million and $146 million for the quarter and net OIE will be approximately $9 million.

Tax expense will be approximately $4 million. CapEx is estimated to be $13 million and depreciation of approximately $20 million. We anticipate the fully diluted share count to be 383 million shares. As a result earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.26 for the quarter.

And to wrap things up in spite of the current macro headwinds, we remained optimistic about our differentiated Connect and Compute products. With 85% of our investments focus on IoT and automotive, we are well positioned with product cycles addressing the largest megatrends happening in these markets today.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to the operator to begin Q&A.

Christopher Rolland

Hey, guys. Congrats on the great quarter during what's pretty tough backdrop here. I wanted to talk about I think it was IoT and MCD and maybe just a point of clarification but also a question. I think you said that would grow approximately 20% in Q2. Obviously a pretty big deal there. Can you talk about what kind of contribution you're getting there from – is it one high-volume win or is it a new win or is it really more broad-based? And perhaps talk about the end markets and sub end markets that that's going into? Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury

Sure. This is Hassane. So yeah, you're right. What I mentioned is the IoT business will be up about – approximately 20% in Q2. The strength is actually very broad. Its call it matching our footprint in that business. A lot of customers are regionally distributed. We do have a one customer that's also going to start ramping, but the 20% is obviously that one, but a lot of other customers across all end markets and regional deployment. So it's nothing to call one or two or three customers. I'd say it's broad. It's back to I'm going to call it the growth profile that we have enjoyed prior throughout the 2018 and 2017. So we're going back to that. To what level? Obviously, - we need to wait and see what the macro does, but as far as footprint we're back to that broad growth footprint.

Christopher Rolland

Great. And then x IoT maybe if you guys could give us a little bit more color on what you're seeing in your broader-based business in terms of linearity? What did you kind of see through 1Q and the first couple of weeks here in 2Q? And then what kind of signs are you getting in terms of visibility into the second half there?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yeah. I mean, if I take – I'll compare MCD as kind of a – the visibility factor. MCD is expected to also grow over 10% in Q2. So that gives you a little bit on the rest of the businesses. Just to remind you MCD has the automotive microcontrollers. It has the wired and wireless connectivity in it. So that gives you an indication of kind of where Q2 is falling in the backdrop the macro that everybody talks about.

As far as signs, we see stabilization in backlog. We do see bookings coming in. So that's why I would call our guide cautiously optimistic with all of these signs kind of coming back. And the commentary I made in my prepared remarks. If the second half turn persists through Q2 and that visibility persists that it is stable and positive then the second half of the year will be pretty good.

Q – Harsh Kumar

Hey guys. First of all congratulations. Obviously tough environment. You guys are executing well. Hassane, I wanted some more color on China. You talked about MCD picking up. You talked about IoT picking up. What are some of the other things that you're seeing at a broad level that's relative to some of your other businesses? Are you seeing any signs of pricing pressure? Also on a monthly basis, is the business accelerating month-over-month? Is that the trend you're seeing?

A – Hassane El-Khoury

So let me and then Thad if I forget anything add to it. If I look at obviously the strength that I mentioned IoT is a strength I mentioned MCD in general. Where do we see the rest of it? Automotive, we look at it as flattish quarter-on-quarter which in light of everything you hear around is actually a good position to be in. And that goes back to what I've always said we will -- our automotive business will fluctuate with end demand. And end demand has been looking at a lot of the automotive peers and customers declining. But with our content, we expect that to be flattish.

But I'll remind you, I don't look at automotive on a quarter-by-quarter or month-to-month. I look at it for the whole year and that's why I wanted to talk about really the wins that will start ramping in the Traveo II and so on, so strong funnel there. No pricing pressure. Basically regardless of what's going with the macro. Pricing is very stable. It's very stable across all of our businesses including a lot of people talk about NOR. So I'll take that off the table. NOR pricing has been stable because we are in the high-density proprietary products in automotive industrial. And we have about two-thirds of our business in long-term agreements. So that gives us stability. But even across the other businesses, we don't see any pricing pressure.

Monthly, I would look at -- yes it's -- that's what I would characterize as stabilization over the last few months. We do see bookings -- strengthened bookings specifically in MCD and all of the business that will be growing for us in Q2 which is really where our investment has been. So we see that. We need to see it more persisting before I go from cautiously optimistic to immensely optimistic I would say. But the signs are there. The stabilization is there. It needs to persist for me to make any comments beyond Q2 at this point.

A – Thad Trent

And Harsh, probably I would add on your question about China. I would say China remains soft. But it's stabilizing as Hassane said late Q1, the first few weeks of Q2 here. We're seeing some stabilization that includes China as well. But I wouldn't call it a recovery as much as the decline has slowed pretty significantly.

Q – Harsh Kumar

Got it. Thanks guys. And if I can ask one more and I'll get back in the queue. So IoT is coming back pretty strong, up 20%, I think sequentially in June. At this point, I know this is a loaded question and I am asking you to look out past June, but if you would venture out to guesstimate or sort of give us your best idea of what you think will happen to the rest of the year for IoT in terms of growth?

A – Hassane El-Khoury

Look I won't venture in and give you a guide beyond Q2. But what I will tell you is for this business, historically and during any macro the seasonality of this business is sequential growth Q2 to Q3. So, sequentially that business would behave as growth. So I'll leave it at that.

Q – Anthony Stoss

Hi, guys. My congrats as well on the nice execution. Thad, maybe you can -- if you do see a normal seasonal strong second half give us a sense of where you think gross margins might be at the end of the year? And also how much longer do you expect to under ship into inventory?

And then lastly, Hassane I'd love to hear your thoughts on kind of USB-C ramp throughout the year?

Thad Trent

Yeah. So we're currently matching our -- just instruments and demand. That's why you think the revenue decline or the inventory in the channel decline there. So, I would say we're matching it, we're not necessarily under shipping it. But we're being cautious to make sure we don't have an inventory bubble that starts to build in the channel. So I think we're managing that proactively and that sets us up to a nice recovery when the market does recover.

In terms of gross margin, obviously, that's going to depend on what happens in the macro. Right now it's -- what we're seeing is we guided Q2 as being essentially flat. As we look forward, I think you're going to see some improvement in gross margin. But I think a lot of it's going to be driven by macro. And as the macro improves we will sell more of our differentiated products at higher gross margin and that will be a nice tailwind for us. But right now based on what we're seeing, I would assume kind of a slow growth from where we are today on gross margins.

Hassane El-Khoury

For USB-C just to close on last question. Obviously from with our footprint, I commented on over 600 designs going in production or currently in production. Some of them are ramping already and through the rest of the year.

Overall USB-C obviously it's growth. It's growth in line with where we expected outside of our good position in a mobile handset customer. The rest is really broad, which has been our focus in diversification of USB-C customer base. But more importantly the portfolio going from charging to automotive charging to cables to docs.

Q – Anthony Stoss

Thank you, guys.

Tom O’Malley

Hey, guys this is Tom O'Malley on for Blayne Curtis. Nice results. I just had a quick one on NOR, you had a competitor come out and basically say that they saw some strength into the back half of the year. And that solutions are moving more towards high density in that something that you kind of described over the past couple of quarters here. Can you just talk about your NOR business. What do you guys see in the back half? Do you agree with them that things should be improving there? Or are you superior to them or inferior to them in any way such that you would see a different trend?

Thad Trent

Sure. So first thing I'll say it's a big compliment that somebody's copying our strategy because it is a winning strategy and we're proving that with the results. Now why we -- why I am confident with our position and our move forward is in our -- first of all people talk about investing and moving down the technology.

First off we are already in 45-nanometer. Our technology is more advanced as far as the size of the product. But all of these I would say are technology. If I look at the architectural advantages that those cannot be copied by any competitor today making NOR is we have embedded a microcontroller an ARM-M0 microcontroller into our NOR memory. So it is a higher life form of NOR. It is a higher density. It is an advanced technology and it's a competitive proprietary technology that we can put more size in similar -- more size of bits in a similar footprint or die size.

So all of these put us way ahead of the competitor, so although people can talk about having the same strategy and going after our markets. Results are the only thing that I would claim. The results over the last three quarters are positioned automotive already. Our design wins in automotive when companies like them. So -- and company like Bosch pick a supplier, they're picking Cypress. So I'll just leave it at that.

Tom O’Malley

Great. Just looking at the segments into June. You guys said IoT is about 20% automotive flattish. Ex-memory here it looks like there's some additional fall off in legacy. Can you just describe what products are going away there or what products you're seeing weakness in? Or is that stuff just all rolling off with the NAND business?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yeah, Tom that’s a good question. So if you think about the legacy, you've got to account for the NAND divestiture and you've got $31 million that doesn't repeat in Q2. So if you adjust for that the legacy, we think in Q2 will be down kind of mid-single digits.

Karl Ackerman

Hi. Good afternoon. It's nice to see an improvement in margins for also you got from March. And margins of course are holding up well for June. But Thad or Hassane -- obviously there's a multitude things that are impacting the margins. But how much of an impact to gross margins are you seeing if at all from the NAND business in June? And kind of going back to the previous question on utilization and margin outlook, how do you think about utilization of relative to Q2 gross margins? And similarly how do you think about the utilization improvement as we've progressed throughout the remainder of the year?

A – Thad Trent

Yes. So it's Thad here. So in my prepared remarks, I stated that the NAND was dilutive to gross margins in Q1 by 10 basis points. So as you look forward that's really the impact going forward in the Q2. On utilization we just wrapped up Q3 at 83% utilized. I'll remind you that 85% is fully utilized in that fab. So you can pretty much assume that we are -- we're going to run a fully utilized 85% plus or minus couple of percentage points from this point forward. As we look through the remainder of this year, we're very comfortable that that fab will remain utilized and will not be a drag on margins

Karl Ackerman

Understood. And if I can just squeeze in one more. In your prepared comments you stated that in 2018 you had the fastest-growing 32-bit MCUs in the industry. You also discussed some of the positive design wins you're seeing in automotive from your Traveo II products. At the same time, IoT and industrial markets have been challenging near-term. So how do we think about the trajectory of your MCU and combo chip business within IoT and industrial markets in June and the balance of this year? Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury

Sure. So we are – obviously, we started off the year with the first quarter just like a lot of our peers, but the trajectory for the rest of the year, I would say, I would only comment on the IoT because I'm not going to look forward that far ahead given our visibility. But for IoT with the connectivity and the microcontrollers part of that business, we are seeing the growth in Q2. And typically that business with the exposure to their end markets which are consumer, automotive and industrial that will be sequential growth in the third quarter to what level and what compared to seasonality that we'll have to wait through Q2 before I make that call. But we do see growth. We are taking share from some of our competitors. But we're also capturing new content that didn't exist before. So both of these are the reason over the last two years actually. So 2016 to 2017, 2017 to 2018 where we have outgrown the 32-bit market in general and we've outgrown our peers. And that will remain with of course the baseline as the macro whatever the market does we're just gaining share on top of that. So think about it as relative to the market.

Charlie Anderson

Yeah, thanks for taking my questions, and my congrats as well on the strong quarter. I had a sort of a two-parter on auto. So, first of all, it looks like it's sort of shaping up to be kind of flat first part of the year. Who knows on second half, but I know, your CAGR there from the Analyst Day is to be closer to 10% or so from 2019 or 2023. And you did mention a couple of pretty significant design wins. I wonder if you could just maybe highlight for us when some of those start to ramp as in the 2020 time frame? Does anything happen in 2019? And then the second part of the auto question is you did have a peer who targets auto by a WiFi asset in the quarter. I wonder how you're viewing that incrementally in terms of competition? Thanks.

Karl Ackerman

Okay. So as far as the Traveo II -- so a lot of the design wins that we have been talking about in automotive, we starting to see the ramp in I think about in second half of this year we'll start to see the ramp. But it won't be material compared to our other microcontroller size of the other microcontroller business. But we'll see the ramp get through 2020-2021 and think about those as 10-year designs.

Like I mentioned in my prepared remarks those open up every one to two design cycles. The specific ones we want specifically in the body. They were closed off for new entrants for about a decade. And we've taken those all off the table. So, we're going to be the incumbent and the revenue will come end of this year 2020 and it will keep ramping throughout. I already talked about the layering effect meaning as new designs go to production they will just layer on top of that to give that 8% to 12% growth that we've seen.

The second...

Thad Trent

Second question I believe was on the Cortana ON acquisition.

Hassane El-Khoury

Sure. So, if you think about Cortana and ON number one it proves that the -- I'll just first talk about the price paid or the multiples that the business got. That shows the scarcity of assets. Those are assets that we have already. Those are assets that have matured at Cypress with exposure to the end markets that are growing which is automotive and IoT.

The Cortana business is more focused on -- think about infrastructure or the back-end. That's going to take a lot of time to take those high-powered processors into low-power IoT-level products and automotive.

It proves our strategy. Our strategy is sound. It proves the scarcity of assets based on the multiple paid. But I'll use one of the terms that one of my team members here told me while they got a backpack and they're going to start climbing the mountain we're already half way up. So, we'll see them at the top in a few years maybe.

Charlie Anderson

Great. Thanks so much.

Ari Shusterman

This is Ari taking the question for Rajiv Gill. And the first question is regarding 5G. What makes you a better positioned in 5G than your competitors? May be like some color on just your competitive positioning in 5G? thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury

Sure. This is Hassane. If you talk about the 5G, we focus on high-density in NOR. And everything I mentioned in our prior answer about why automotive customers pick up is exactly why 5G or -- communication customers pick Cypress for storage. It's a reliability. You do want to deploy a new base station and have to service at the year-end. You want to deploy it and it's got to run for 10-plus years. And that's what automotive expectations are. That's the quality and reliability. We do deliver. Now that's from the -- call it commitment on the products.

In general for the technology it's the same thing. It's that security, the high-density, the monolithic high-density which is unique for us. And we're able to service that with advanced technology knowledge where the others are not there yet. I would say that sums it up.

And again, the results are exactly the proof of what I'm talking about. Over Q3, Q4, and Q1, we have operated exactly where we expected that business to operate versus some of our peers that have had strength and strong declines in that same time period because they just don't have what we have.

Ari Shusterman

Thank you for that. And just a quick question regarding your Nintendo Switch technology. So, how should we think about Nintendo Switch moving towards the second half of the year? Do you expect the recovery? Or like yes just regarding some comments about that? Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes and I'd like -- I don't want to comment on specifically that it is part of our growth in the second quarter the 20% that I mentioned in IoT. But as far as what they will or will not do and where the projections are for them. I would leave it for them to give their level of detail and when they are ready to announce.

Craig Hettenbach

Yes. Thanks for the color on automotive in terms of proprietary versus rest of the business. Can you talk about as you see through the rest of this year do you expect that similar trend or any kind of puts and takes on the proprietary versus the rest within auto for 2019?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes, this is Hassane, Craig. So, in general, the expectation for automotive in -- for Q2 like we talked about earlier is flattish. For the second half of the year, there's really a lot at play here. There's the macro there's tariff there's new production and there's new designs. So, I'm not going to project for Q3 and Q4 or the second half of the year, other than to say, relative to the market, our automotive content will remain as a growth content. And I say relative to the market, because I've always said, we're growing content, we're outgrowing the SAR. I just don't know what the SAR is going to do. And if it's going to be more negative or less negative and that will fluctuate to where we will come in at. But relative to SAR, I will tell you we have growth, just like we've shown this quarter.

Craig Hettenbach

Okay. Got it. Thanks. And then just a follow-up for Thad in terms of matching kind of shipments into disti. Can you talk about kind of as you went through the quarter any notable trend in terms of how disti's behavior -- behaving and kind of as they go into Q2?

Thad Trent

Yes. So I mean, I think, as we certainly -- we've managed the inventory down roughly about 6% quarter-on-quarter matching that replenishment orders to demand. We'd tell you that we're under shipping our backlog, because they are wanting to hold more inventory we're just not allowing that to happen. Like Hassane, anything specific you want to add?

Hassane El-Khoury

Well. Yes, I also think that depending on region, there is – especially, like in the China area, there's their role is more conservative watching the inventory waiting to see what happens during the trade tariffs and whatnot.

William Stein

Great. Thanks for taking my question. I really appreciate the discussion about the seasonality from Q2 to Q3. But just want to clarify something on Q2. It's -- looks great to see returning to sequential growth on an organic basis. But it looks like the growth is somewhat below normal seasonality. Is that because of this legacy end market you talked about? And what is it that's dragging growth in that market please?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes. So the -- if you strip out the NAND out of the Q1, as I said, the Q2 growth would be roughly about 4.4% at the midpoint of our guide. That's because of what we're seeing in the macro, right? So we are seeing some signs of stabilization, some improvement. But it's not coming back to normal seasonality. A normal seasonality in Q2 would be up 6% to 7%. So it's not tied to the legacy per se. It's that if you look across other than the IoT, the other businesses and the other segments are still below normal seasonality. And if the macro comes to that faster then that's going to be a nice tailwind for us potentially later in the year. But based on what we see today, other than IoT the others will be below seasonality.

William Stein

Great. That's broad-based and macro-related, that's definitely very helpful. Thank you. Just one other if I can, does Cypress anticipate having a 10-plus percent customer this year?

Hassane El-Khoury

No. We don't have a 10% customer. We haven't for a long time and don't plan on having one.

Suji Desilva

Hi, Hassane. Hi, Thad. Maybe first for Thad on the OpEx side. Can you talk about you sustained 20-plus percent in the downturn here and returning to prior 25-plus level? Does the OpEx trend relatively flattish? Does it have to grow in the next few quarters? Any thoughts there would be helpful.

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes. So OpEx will move with revenue a little bit. You've got some variable expense that moves with the revenue levels. If you look at where we are today, we're above our model of 25% OpEx. We believe on what we're seeing is that with the top line growth, we'll come back into that model and we'll be able to run that roughly around 25%.

Q2 does go up slightly, because of some investments that we're making. But over time I expect as a percentage of revenue that to come back down into that 25%. So you'll see revenue outgrow the OpEx spent over time.

Suji Desilva

Okay. Great. And then a question maybe for Hassane on automotive and Traveo II. You talk about these design upgrades that are coming up kind of decade opportunities. What's the win rate you're experiencing with Traveo II, because you now have this product in the market versus past. What percent of the winds are you guys capturing and kind of locking up for the next 10 years perhaps?

Hassane El-Khoury

I'll have Mike answer that.

Mike Balow

Yes, so on statistically on Traveo II, we're winning probably the opportunities that have come up that in is 90% or 95% in the body and cluster applications. So it's been really well received in the market, we get a pull for it. We've got lots still in the pipeline to win. So it's very encouraging.

Hassane El-Khoury

I'll tell you the percentage point that we don't it's probably on the margin. We are very strict of what the value of the products are and we're very strict on the margin profile that we expect which is what we committed to everyone last for our model and updated model of above 50%. And we're not going to sacrifice margin or value of our products in the market or top line.

Vijay Rakesh

Yeah, hi guys. Congratulation on a good quarter. Just a couple of questions there. On the IoT side obviously good pick up here and you mentioned returning to growth. Do you think that segment grows like the 30% 40% year-on-year like you did in 2017, especially as you ramp two consoles there this year.

Thad Trent

Okay I'm not going to venture and give a annual guide. But I will just reiterate my answer, 20% in Q2. And usually Q3 it's sequential growth. Q3 if you look at historically is the high quarter for that type of business for the Christmas build. Which means it's sequentially up from Q2. But I'm not going to quantify it beyond that. It's too soon given the volatility and the uncertainty that still remains with the macro.

Vijay Rakesh

Got it. And on the NOR side in the past you have had pretty good pricing and the 70% of it is automotive. Now as 5G picks up any thoughts on how NOR supply and NOR pricing trends for you through the year? Are you still on contract on the 5G side too? How does that look?

Hassane El-Khoury

Yes, so overall two-thirds of our businesses is on long-term contract. But specifically on let me give you the -- on the supply and the price both of them are stable. From the pricing whether it's automotive or 5G infrastructure both of them require the same level of quality and reliability. And therefore it's not about the market it's about the product and the value that product brings that is defining the pricing for it. And those are stable and holding flat. For supply there is -- you hear a lot of oversupply in the low density because that supply was built for cell phones and all that big high volume. I'll stuck to the storyline and our strategy. We're focusing on the high density. That supply has not changed -- that outlook has not changed. We're still enjoying that and we're still servicing to customers that value our product and therefore give us the margin that fits in our profile. And we'll keep doing that. But that has not changed. With everything that's happening today.

Hassane El-Khoury

Okay. Thank you all for joining us today. During Q2, we will be presenting at the JPMorgan Global Technology Media and Communications Conference on May 16. The Cowen & Co Institutional Investor Conference on May 30 and the BAML Global Technology Conference on June 5. We look forward to seeing many of you on the road. Good night.

