A Potential Catalyst Trade Presents On Axovant

In February I wrote about Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (AXGT), formerly Axovant Sciences (AXON-OLD), providing my thoughts on data expected in March 2019 from two of the company's trials, one in Parkinson's disease and one in GM2 gangliosidosis. I believed it was too early to recommend a long in AXGT because data from those trials would not have data from within-trial controls for comparison. The market didn't care though, AXON closed at $1.48 on Friday, March 8, and opened at $2.12 on Monday, March 11, a 43% gain following the pre-market release of interim data from those trials. This reaction and some previous reactions to AXON's press releases, plus upcoming interim data, set up an interesting trade.

Figure 1: AXGT pipeline. Only AXO-AAV-GM2, the company's gene therapy for GM2 gangliosidosis, and AXO-LENTI-PD have produced any clinical data. AXO-AAV-GM1 is set to enter the clinic in H1'19. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

The Market loves AXGT's gene therapies

Looking at the history of AXGT's blow-up and rebranding, it is unsurprising to see events like the failure of intepirdine in Alzheimer's disease (MINDSET trial) or dementia with Lewy bodies (HEADWAY-DLB trial) and nelotanserin in REM sleep behavior disorder have been met with large sell-offs.

Figure 2: Two years of AXGT trading. Note the log scale. Source: Stockcharts.com with annotations by Biotech Beast.

What is a little more surprising is the price action we saw in mid-2018. On May 29, AXGT announced it had completed restructuring by firing a bunch of people ("internal headcount has decreased by approximately 43%") and hiring some new executives. This news alone took AXGT from the $1.20s to the $1.60s. That move barely makes sense given AXGT didn't have much of a pipeline at the time. Intepirdine had died, nelotanserin seemed set to fail and management didn't seem to talk about RVT-104 which wasn't in any trials anyway.

When AXGT actually began to get its hands on a pipeline, by licensing AXO-Lenti-PD from Oxford BioMedica (OTCPK:OXBDF), AXGT stock gapped up from $1.75 to $3.66 (109% gain), and ran to over $6 at one point, making it a multi-bagger for those who entered before the news. The spike didn't last long as the market realized acquiring a gene therapy isn't reason for a several hundred percent run. Success with a gene therapy might be worthy of a spike in the share price like that, but just announcing that one has been licensed? That seems slightly irrational to me.

A look at data from AXO-Lenti-PD

The interim data from the first two patients dosed with AXO-Lenti-PD do look somewhat promising even without a within-trial sham control. AXO-Lenti-PD is a next generation form of OXBDF's ProSavin (both were developed by OXBDF) designed to have even higher efficacy in Parkinson's disease. Looking at the relevant endpoint, the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) part III (motor) OFF scores, the data seen in both patients look even better than what was seen in trials of ProSavin. Two patients treated with AXO-Lenti-PD achieved a 14-point and 36-point reduction in their UPDRS part III OFF scores just three months after treatment.

Figure 3: Reduction in UPDRS Part III OFF scores 3 months following treatment with ProSavin, AXO-Lenti-PD or sham surgery. Data are pooled from multiple studies. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

To really analyze this data in Figure 3, rather than just saying AXO-Lenti-PD looks better, we need to consider two things. First we need to consider the time at which the data was collected. A lot of the raw numbers available to us from ProSavin come at six or 12 months. What we need to know is, do data at six or 12 months tend to be better than data at three months? The answer is yes, they do (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Long-term data from ProSavin treated Parkinson's disease patients. A ~10 point improvement was seen at three months compared to ~12 points at six months. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

The next thing we need to know to analyze Figure 3 is how much variability there tends to be in the data for a trial of a gene therapy in Parkinson's disease. Is it possible AXGT got lucky with this patient experiencing a 36-point improvement? Or are scores like that just too extreme to explain away? The same question can be asked about a 14-point improvement, since it is higher than the mean improvement seen with the highest dose of ProSavin at three months. The answer is that there is indeed a fair amount of variability in response.

Table 1: Results from a previous trial of ProSavin. Numbers are baseline OFF scores on Part III of the UPDRS at baseline and six months following treatment. Scores in red (added by Biotech Beast) are the calculated improvement in points from baseline to six months, as well as the mean and standard deviation of those improvements. Note that improvements as low as four or six points (similar to sham-treated patients in previous trials) were seen, as were improvements as large as 20 points or more. Source: Palfi et al., The Lancet, 2014, 383(9923):1138-1146.

Looking at the data in Table 1, it seems like AXGT either got pretty lucky with patient B in Figure 3 (36-point improvement), or AXO-Lenti-PD is actually something special. We will have to see at follow-up how patient A and B are doing now, but the data don't look disappointing. AXGT is hoping to dose the patient with a medium dose of AXO-Lenti-PD in Q2'19. That means more three month data could be coming in Q3'19, this time from a higher dose. Based on the numbers seen so far with patient A and B, and the fact that subsequent patients will be receiving higher doses, I believe there is a good chance AXGT reports more seemingly impressive data with AXO-Lenti-PD.

A look at data from AXO-AAV-GM2

With interim data in March, AXGT only had data from one patient with the GM2-Gangliosidosis called Tay-Sachs disease (in which there is a deficiency of functional HexA enzyme). Treatment of this patient with AXO-AAV-GM2 does, however, seem to have produced an increase of HexA protein within the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), and that increase in protein corresponds with an increase in enzymatic activity (the protein is active).

Figure 5: Data from an enzyme assay show an approximately three-fold increase in HexA activity in CSF three months following treatment of a 30-month old infant with Tay-Sachs disease. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

While a HexA activity of just 1.4% compared to unaffected controls (patients without the disease) might still seem very low, patients with HexA activity of 2-4% don't experience onset of symptoms until about age 18. Unfortunately, we can't assume that restoring HexA activity from numbers below 0.5% to 2-4% would shift onset from infantile/juvenile onset, to adult onset of symptoms. It is possible a lot of the damage in Tay-Sachs disease is done very early on in life (deficiency of HexA causes the buildup of the GM2 ganglioside which is toxic in excess and thus impacts development). It is worth noting that AXGT reported the patient treated with AXO-AAV-GM2 experienced a ~25% reduction in GM2 ganglioside within the CSF which is another example of the gene therapy impacting the relevant biomarkers.

Figure 6: AXGT notes that levels of HexA activity correlate with onset of symptoms in Tay-Sachs disease. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

AXGT is doing the right thing by going after the disease early on in the process, that might make all the difference in trying to achieve an actual improvement in patient outcomes, such as a reduction in symptoms or a reduction in the rate that new symptoms arise. AXGT will be producing additional data in H2'19 in more patients treated with AXO-AAV-GM2. Importantly the therapy will be administered by an optimized route of delivery which might yield even better results. I believe the market would be excited to see further examples of increases in HexA activity to confirm the effect that was seen here since it was only from one patient.

Financial Overview

AXGT conducted an underwritten public offering of 26.67M shares at $1.50 in mid-March, aiming to produce gross proceeds of $40M. The company needed the cash given that cash and equivalents had fallen to $84.9M at the end of 2018, and $20.6M of the company's debt was due within 12 months (Table 2). With net loss of $34.3M in the quarter ending December 31, 2018, AXGT looked set to see its cash run down to perilous levels without a raise. Still, the raise wasn't received well by the market and the stock fell, wiping out the gain product by interim data from the company's trials.

Table 2: Condensed balance sheet for AXGT. Source: 10-Q filed February 2019.

A recent DEF 14C filing from AXGT notes there were 182,239,131 shares outstanding as of April 1, 2019, yielding a market cap of $200.46M (assuming a $1.10 price). That filing and a press release in early April noted the company had closed the offering yielding gross proceeds of $40M and that a 1-for-8 reverse split would take place in May at which point there would be 22.8M shares outstanding.

I believe AXGT may look to raise again following any pop on positive data readouts mid-year. With net proceeds of $38.5M (my own estimate) from the recent offering, pro forma cash would be $123.3M. However, assuming net loss of ~$34M per quarter going forward (based on the two prior quarters $33.8M and $34.3M) the balance sheet would start to look a little worrying again for AXGT as early as the end of Q2'19 where cash could be at $55M even without paying off the $20.6M in current debt.

Conclusion

AXGT has produced data promising enough to warrant consideration of a long heading into future readouts from AXO-AAV-GM2 and AXO-Lenti-PD. The ideal time to go long would likely be in late May or early June (see Figure 7 for help with timing) to avoid being exposed to the company for longer than necessary. I only see a catalyst trade here at this juncture, not a long-term investment (although I won't write the company off).

Figure 7: Upcoming milestones and readouts for AXGT. Note the concentration of readouts in early H2'19. Source: April 2019 corporate presentation from AXGT.

Due to the brief nature of the long discussed, the risks would mostly relate to the data readouts during that period. If the market doesn't like the data it sees, including potential toxicity issues, AXGT could sell off. Further, an unexpected offering prior to data readouts could hit the stock hard.

Traders going long AXGT would also be exposed to readouts from competitors. Competitor MeiraGTx Holdings (MGTX), which got its hands on a Parkinson's disease gene therapy last year, doesn't look likely to produce clinical data with it in 2019. MGTX will instead be holding discussions with the FDA on the regulatory path for the drug. Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) and its new collaborator Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) are set to produce longer-term data in Q2'19 from a phase 1b trial of VY-AADC in Parkinson's disease. That readout from a competitor is another incentive for those trading AXGT not to linger longer than necessary. Data from VYGR's phase 2 RESTORE studies seem a while away and I believe that would have a far larger impact on AXGT than the longer-term phase 1b data. Traders will also likely be exposed to any movements in the broader biotech sector while awaiting readouts as AXGT could simply follow the trends of the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.