Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF) CEO Anders Karlsson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWDBF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gregori Karamouzis - Head of Investor Relations

Anders Karlsson - Acting CEO

Helo Meigas - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Magnus Andersson - ABG

Peter Kessiakoff - SEB

Johan Ekblom - UBS

Jan Wolter - Credit Suisse

Adrian Cighi - RBC

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Paulina Sokolova - Barclays

Jacob Kruse - Autonomous

Connor Middleton - JPMorgan

Geoff Dawes - Société General

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us on this call, presenting Swedbank’s First Quarter Results. With me I have our acting CEO, Anders Karlsson; and our Chief Risk Officer, Helo Meigas. We will first make a short presentation of the quarter's developments before we open up for questions.

I will now hand over to Anders. Anders, please?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Gregori, and good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us for this presentation our Q1 result. The year has financially started off with a good momentum. Focus has however as you all know been on information about indicated shortcomings in Swedbank's anti-money laundering work.

Let me therefore first make a few comments in relation to this, before I hand over to Gregori who will walk you through the financial result in the quarter. The United Nation estimates that the amount of money laundered globally in one year corresponds to an amount of about 3 times to 5 times that of Sweden's GDP. Money laundering has become a race between criminals and legislators authorities, financial institutions and financial intelligence units. Criminals develop increasingly sophisticated methods to avoid discovery. Legislators respond with stricter rules and stronger regulations.

We the banks play a central role in combating money laundering. It is the banks' responsibility to know their customers, to detect and report suspicious transactions to the authorities and to ascertain that all employees adhere to laws and regulation. Previous internal investigations have indicated shortcomings in Swedbank's anti-money laundering work such as in our KYC and customer screening processes.

A broader and more comprehensive internal investigation is now underway in order to review our AML processes as well as to validate and if needed address previous findings. In addition, there are investigations being carried out by various authorities in Sweden, the United States and the Baltics. The respective Swedish and Estonian investigations are expected to be finalized before year-end.

Allow me to take a step back. The interest in the Baltic region from Swedish corporates dates back all the way to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. Seven years later Swedbank invested in Handelsbanken in Estonia, an investment that paved the way for us into Latvia and Lithuania. I can say with pride, that we through our presence in the Baltics have contributed to the positive development in the region. Swedbank and other Nordic banks account for a very important part of the financial infrastructure in these countries.

Regrettably individuals who may have obtained assets illegally may have managed to use our bank in the Baltics for money laundering. At Swedbank, we have continuously worked to improve our anti-money laundering methods. For example, in 2016 this work was intensified through an AML program with particular focus on the Baltic markets. More stringent procedures led to many customers being off-boarded. However, no bank executive, me included, can guarantee that our AML work is flawless.

To strengthen the work against all aspects of financial crime, we are now establishing a new unit called Anti-Financial Crime. The unit will focus on anti-money laundering, counterterrorism financing and financial crime that affects our customers in everyday life such as identity thefts and card frauds. The unit will also focus on cybersecurity, information security and physical security. The unit will coordinate the broader internal investigation, but also manage the cooperation with the authorities within the AML area.

In order for Swedbank to deserve the trust from our customers, authorities, investors, employees and other stakeholders, we will make sure that further progress in our anti-money laundering work is achieved. I also strive to be as transparent as possible given the various legislations in the jurisdictions where we operate. Bear in mind that these legislations in some regards collide.

The bank are -- and I are nevertheless, committed to find ways to be as transparent as possible. However, it is not enough for us to act alone to make the problem of money laundering disappear. The key to successfully combating money laundering is enhanced collaborations between financial supervisory authorities, banks, other financial institutions and financial intelligence units, both nationally and internationally.

With these comments regarding our AML work, I would like to move on to the financial result in the quarter. We are delivering a strong set of results with higher net interest income and better trading result on the back of improved market conditions. Expenses are impacted by extraordinary one-offs related to the AML investigations and asset quality remains solid.

Gregori will now go through the numbers in more detail, before I will make a few comments on expenses expectations for the full year. And last, but not least Helo will talk about asset quality. Gregori, please?

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, Anders. As Anders already mentioned, summing the year's first quarter up, we delivered another strong result with an ROE of 15.5%. The year has started off on a positive note with the main income lines performing strongly, while expenses are somewhat higher than expected and asset quality remains resilient. I will now walk you through the P&L lines for the quarter in more detail.

Let's start off with the net interest income, which is higher quarter-over-quarter on the back of lower resolution fund fee and the repo rate hike in Sweden in December last year. The Swedish private mortgages continued to grow somewhat slower than our back-book market shares though. In addition, we are pleased to see loan growth in all three Baltic countries. Corporate lending in Sweden and LC&I did also grow mainly in real estate sectors.

Margins in the quarter were mixed with the lending margins somewhat lower and deposit margins higher. Over the quarter, we saw the vast majority of our Swedish mortgage book in three-month fixings which corresponds to about 60% of our mortgage book repriced successfully by the 20 basis points rise in the lease prices. Since the three-month STIBOR rates increased on average by around 30 basis points compared to last quarter margins in new lending did however compress with around 10 basis points in the quarter.

Lending margins in Baltics were stable, while corporate margins in Sweden and LC&I were slightly lower due to the floored loans. Deposit margins have expanded in Sweden as we haven't changed our pricing in any of the deposit. In line with what we communicated before, the resolution fund fee was around SEK 100 million lower in the quarter and also bearing in mind that the day count effect is quite significant this quarter with two days less corresponding to around SEK 80 million in a negative quarter-over-quarter effect.

Group Treasury's NII was as expected lower in the quarter and that is reflecting the immediate effect of higher short-term interest rates on Treasury interest expenses. On a group level however as we've talked about many times, this effect is mitigated by higher deposit margins in the business areas. Now turning over to net commission income, which was seasonally lower in the quarter. We see the usual seasonal effects in cards. asset management. brokerage and custody and we also have a few days impact in this quarter in net commission income as well.

Payments are stronger in comparison to last quarter, due to the higher expenses we booked last quarter, looking at the underlying business, however, in particular, asset management which had a very solid performance, supported by the positive stock market development.

In addition, we continue to see strong net inflows in our funds business, both in the private and institutional side, across geographies and asset classes. Fixed income funds and mixed funds saw the biggest inflows, but also equity funds attracted new flows.

Turning to net gains and losses and other income, we saw improved market conditions and they led to a number of positive effects in the quarter. We had a strong quarter in fixed income trading, while tighter credit spreads led to positive valuation effects.

In Group Treasury, we have the holdings of Visa and Asiakastieto shares if you remember we talked about that last quarter, which are held at market value. And this led to a positive delta of around SEK 350 million in this quarter.

When looking at other income and excluding last quarter's portfolio sale by Entercard, which gave about SEK 75 million in a positive impact the underlying business had an overall stable development.

Now saying a few words about capital, our capital position remains strong. The buffer to the Swedish FSA's minimum requirements stands at around 140 basis points. Net profit excluding dividend, impacted the CET1 capital base positively, while the pension liability valuation was negatively impacted following significantly lower long-dated interest rates.

The risk exposure amounts increased by almost SEK 20 billion in the quarter, to be more precise SEK 18.5 billion, the main reasons for the net increase were the continued loan volume growth, the introduction of IFRS 16, higher market exposures and also the annual updates for operational risks.

Now summing the quarter up, we delivered a strong set of results with the positive effects from the repo rate hike becoming visible, and also the improved market conditions impacted trading and net commission income positively.

Expenses were slightly higher due to one-offs amounting to around SEK 120 million related to the AML situation. And asset quality remained resilient. Before I hand the word back to Anders who will talk about expenses in more detail and later on to Helo who will cover the asset quality part I will first say a few words about the bank's liquidity position.

We continue to have a very strong liquidity position in the bank. Our solid liquidity buffer where we are prefunded for more than 12 months, allows us to cope with severe stress in the markets and also to be selective of when we access the capital markets.

During the quarter, we have issued long-term funding of around SEK 47 billion. While our maturities for the full year stood at SEK 68 billion in the beginning of the year. With these issuance volumes we have already this year fulfilled around one-third of our funding plan.

The funding spreads in our domestic and international capital bond market have not been impacted by the AML situation, while the senior unsecured bond spreads have by around 25 basis points.

Our significant level of cover pool overcollateralization gives us however the flexibility to fulfill our funding plans if we choose so without tapping the senior market for as long as the spreads are elevated.

In addition, since our core funding sources are deposits and term funding we have no reliance on short-term funding and can choose to either only take up pre-short duration money without paying up, or stay out of the market. Our deposits with central banks exceed the outstanding volumes in our short-term programs.

And lastly, pointing to the regulatory liquidity metrics, which are continued to be strong with large buffers to the minimum requirements, as you can see on this slide, the LCR ratio is 167% and the NSFR ratio is at 110%.

And now, I will hand the word back to Anders, who will go through expectations on total expenses for the year.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Gregori. As already mentioned, we have incurred one-off expenses in the first quarter, following developments in the AML area. Due to these developments and the extraordinary situation the bank is in, my key priority for the year will be to rebuild the trust of customers and other important stakeholders.

We continue to have a strong financial position that provides us with the platform to meet this challenge. Our efforts to address the current situation will lead to approximately SEK 650 million in expenses relating to ongoing investigations, CEO severance pay, acceleration of projects to bolster our AML processes and meet new future regulatory requirements and customer initiatives to strengthen the brand.

In addition, we have been reprioritizing some projects relating to the digital transformation of the bank and doing more to maintain the speed and scope of the development plan. This has cost more than anticipated. As we believe these initiatives will create value and improve customer satisfaction, we will continue to invest in and execute on these activities.

We also anticipate some business one-offs over the year, relating to the closure of Luxembourg branch and additional VAT expenses regarding leasing. Altogether, these initiatives are estimated to increase cost by approximately SEK 1 billion during the year, in addition to our previously communicated goal of underlying expenses being below SEK 17 billion in 2019.

We have previously mentioned headwinds from FX and pension, which are currently estimated to be SEK 800 million, however, reminding you that the FX effects are net positive. The extraordinary circumstances require specific actions that we have chosen to take. Our key priorities of having a market-leading cost efficiency and return on equity target of at least 15% remain.

And with that, I hand over to Helo, who will walk you through the development in asset quality.

Helo Meigas

Thank you, Anders. I shall give now a short overview of asset quality. Credit growth was moderate in Q1, with the loan portfolio increasing by SEK 13.7 billion, of which SEK 5 billion was FX effect. Aside from mortgages, growth primarily came from property management, the majority of it in Swedish Banking, both in commercial and in residential properties.

Credit impairment in Q1 was SEK 218 million, divided between LC&I and Swedish Banking. In Baltic Banking, we continued to record small recovery. The increase of provisioning is primarily a sum of rating migrations and slightly more negative forward-looking assumptions, plus some provisioning for a few smaller defaulting clients, i.e., Stage 3 provisioning. So, all-in-all, credit quality stays strong.

If I then conclude with the topic of housing developers which we have been focusing in the last quarters, our exposure continues to go down and is at the end of Q1 at SEK 14.8 billion. This is because finalized construction became volumes and lending to new projects.

With that, I hand back to Gregori.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, Helo, and thank you, Anders. Operator, we'll -- we're happy to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And the first question is from Magnus Andersson. Your line is open.

Magnus Andersson

Yes. Good morning. Just on the costs. Now we know that you raised your guidance to around SEK 18.8 billion for 2019 and I would like to get a better grip on how much of this is -- should we look at as recurring into 2020 and potentially '21 without being I mean extremely specific. But for example, if you take the SEK 650 million for AML-related initiatives, I mean how much is legal consultancy et cetera and how much is due to own initiatives such as brand management et cetera?

And then of the investments of SEK 250 million, I guess it's mostly digitalization. If you move things forward, does it means that it all else equal could be lower in 2020, '21 and I guess that the SEK 100 million in other business one-offs should be one-off in 2019? But I think any light you could shed on how much we should -- I mean cost expectation should go up beyond 2019 would be very valuable at this stage. Thanks.

A – Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Magnus. I will do my best. If I simplify it for you, I would argue that half of the billion is run rate and half of the billion is extraordinary costs. The latter part is however open-ended Magnus because I don't know how long the process will continue. And on to your remark on the investments that we are doing, there are -- I think it is extremely important to do two things at the same time. One is to move forward some projects that are increasing or customer convenience at this point and also to push the sort of throttle on AML-related projects. The reason for not sort of taking the foot off the gas is the fact that we have a plan as we have been talking to you about which is transforming the bank. And in order to be able to remain cost efficient, that will continue. So it is a rough number for you, but at least it gives you a sense of where we stand and how it is distributed.

Q – Magnus Andersson

Okay. So simply put once the investigations et cetera are finalized whenever that happens roughly 50% of the billion should fade away?

A – Anders Karlsson

That's the best estimate at this point Magnus.

Q – Magnus Andersson

Yes. Okay. And then secondly, just on NII in connection with the Q4 report we were talking about the NII impact from the Swedish rate hike repo STIBOR moves and your rate action and you expected an impact of around SEK 200 million per quarter from Q2 in 2019. Does this number still hold?

A – Gregori Karamouzis

What has changed since we last quarter communicated the parameters that's mattered for the NII sensitivity is that the three-month STIBOR rates have increased even more during the -- this quarter. And this leads to a couple of impacts. Firstly, as actually I mentioned already before mortgage margins are slightly lower which means that the pass-through on mortgages is smaller. Secondly, the floored corporate loans and the deposits where we have been charging customers will lead to an additional headwind in the second quarter. And this headwind if three-month STIBOR rates stand still or increase further from the year will on the other hand disappear going forward. So all-in-all, what has changed is that all these impacts lead to somewhat smaller net positive impact in 2019 altogether.

Q – Magnus Andersson

Okay. Okay. And also do you have a view on the fact that when we look at front-book rates on your three-month loans, they are up by five basis points from December until March? Is that an indication of competitive pressure? Or how should we look at that?

A – Gregori Karamouzis

Well you -- I think Magnus you're referring to the average mortgage rates, right?

Q – Magnus Andersson

Yes. Yes to the average actual rates, yes.

A – Gregori Karamouzis

Yes. Well the -- as you know, the average mortgage rates that are published monthly only represents new contracts. That is the large part of the mortgage book that is rolled over monthly is not included there. That's why I made the comment before that the -- we actually did reprice with 20 basis points to the vast majority of the book. Your comment -- or your question is however still valid. I think it indicates what happened during these couple of months and the market is in a calibration phase. I think we need a few more months to say, if the actual new price is at those levels, or if the price is at a different level. So it's too early to say, if the book is going to re-price at those levels going forward.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And then just finally on NII, I guess your comments around liquidity position and funding plans et cetera implies that we should not expect any negative impacts on funding cost at least for 2019. And then, we'll obviously have to see what happens, right?

Gregori Karamouzis

Yeah. I would say, I described the option – the optionality that we have say – and the flexibility that we have. So your comment is correct. To-date we haven't seen any higher funding costs on the back of widening funding spreads because we have the flexibility to meet our funding needs in a different way.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Peter Kessiakoff

Hi. Good morning. Just a few questions. First of all, on the AML concerns really that has impacted you in all your markets, have you seen any impact on kind of client flows from that so far?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Peter. I think our staff has done a fantastic job during the past two months talking to our customers. We have so far only seen a few customers that wanted to move the business away from us. Having said that though, I think we – we need to be humble in anticipation of the continued conversations with our customers. We will do what we can our utmost to keep the trust. But the – and the initiatives that I mentioned earlier are aiming to do exactly that. So limited impact so far lots of questions handled fantastically well by the staff, but we need to be humble.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then on capital as you mentioned you have a buffer of some 130, 140 basis points. And then during the end of the year, we will have the countercyclical buffer rising in several markets which could imply then that your capital buffer is at or below kind of 100 basis points above your requirement by the end of the year. Does that mean anything for you? Does that change your behavior in any way? Or are there reasons to believe that the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio will rise from today's levels? Are there any kind of material effects?

Gregori Karamouzis

We feel comfortable with our current buffer to the minimum requirements. As you know, we haven't yet made a statement about a range or a capital buffer internally that we have set. We – there are still some uncertainties as you know on the regulatory front before – that need to be clarified before we set that buffer target. And you should remember, if you look forwards because that's really your question our behavior doesn't change. We will continue doing the business that we want to do as long as those deals are meeting our return hurdles. You should also remember that there've been a number of factors that have been going against us, if I call it that for a number of years now. And I'm thinking about the pension liability, valuation and the long-dated interest rates. And REA have been increasing quite a lot the last couple of years. That basically means that, we have already taken a lot of hate basically on the REA front. But for timing nothing is changing in terms of how we conduct our business.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. And being below say 100 basis points in buffer isn't necessarily something that you would find concerning?

Gregori Karamouzis

No. I mean, there is a buffer that you can temporarily be below 100 basis points or even lower than that, but there is nothing that would worry us at this stage no.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. Then just one final question on the AML issues, you mentioned that you have dialogue with Baltic, Swedish and U.S. authorities. Could you perhaps elaborate a bit on what the dialogue is with U.S. authorities, what kind of questions are being asked or what's the focus here and how broad is potential investigation from their side? Any comments would be helpful. Thanks.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you, Peter. Specifically on the U.S., I have unfortunately to be fairly limited. But there are numerous questions of different sorts and kinds. That's number one. Number two is that that is why we -- as I said we have a broad and deep internal investigation going on for the sake of us understanding, but also to be able to manage all the different authorities' expectations and answers. And as you have seen we have been using Clifford Chance as our legal firm to represent us in the U.S.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay. I am done there. Thank you.

Operator

And next question is from Johan Ekblom from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you. I think the majority of the questions have been covered. But I just want to come back a bit to the mortgages. I mean, you said the majority of your variable rate book was re-priced during the quarter. Can you just give us a sense as to when in the quarter that happened, just to kind of give a sense as to how much of that effect is fully in Q1 and how much is left to come in Q2?

And then secondly also on the mortgage market. You sort of allude to front book market shares being below your back book. Can you talk a little bit about the outlook there? I mean, are you seeing lower growth because of the competitive pressures and you're not wanting to write business at current levels? Or is this a conscious step in terms of risks that you see just to get a sense to kind of what your appetite for growth is relative to what kind of market growth we're seeing?

Gregori Karamouzis

Thanks, Johan. On your first question we have rollovers the way I call them every month. So at the end of the month a portion of the book is rolled over. And so, for the second quarter you would expect that the -- more or less the whole book of three-month fixings would have -- will be re-priced.

And your second question about front book, back book margins and what to expect in terms of growth the -- first to comment on the potential gap between those two, the front and the back book, there was a gap in the beginning of the quarter as a result of what I discussed before the significant three-month STIBOR increase late Q4 and beginning of Q1, but this has now been closed as the mortgages with three-month fixings very quickly re-price as I mentioned every month and become part of the back book. So, today when I -- when we look at the book, the front and the back, there is no gap between the front and the back.

And in terms of growth, I would describe the market situation as a -- being in a calibration phase in terms of competition, how competition behaves. Us capturing a little bit less market shares this quarter, I would assign to this situation or this phase that the competition is fierce and the behavior in the market has still not settled, if I put it that way. So, we will see over the next few quarters how things develop. And overall in the market there is a slightly lower growth pace. And that has to do with what we've been discussing in the past the -- you've had the amortization requirements that were introduced then you have a generic slowdown in the economy, still the economy is growing robustly so I would say, but in a slower pace. And that impacts also the mortgage markets.

Johan Ekblom

So, can I just clarify so on the mortgage rollovers is it fair to say that it rolled over roughly evenly through Q1? So half of the impact's in Q1 and half is still to come?

And then on the second, on the growth side, I guess, another way of putting it is, you talk about slower growth. To what extent is that market? And to what extent is that spread specific? So do you -- would you expect to have a materially lower market share of new production than your back book this year?

Gregori Karamouzis

On your first question, I would say that more or less half has already been visible in -- a little bit more half has been visible in the -- in two-thirds maybe in the first quarter, and then you will have the one-third coming in the first quarter. So the full effect will be visible in the second quarter.

And to your second question, again, repeating myself a little bit maybe, but I think it's difficult judging from one month or two months data to say if it's any Swedbank effect in these numbers. We don't see that so far. But we remain humble about both the competitive environment, the AML situation that Anders mentioned before. And our main priority is to do the deals from a risk perspective that we can accept, and to then -- with the ambition to defend margins. But again, competition is fierce, and we'll see how this continues then for the remaining part of the year.

Johan Ekblom

Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Jan Wolter from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jan Wolter

Hi. Jan Wolter here at Credit Suisse. Thanks for taking the question. So, first just maybe a clarification there. I think Gregori you mentioned, mortgage repricing. Did I understand correctly that on the mortgage repricing two-thirds happened already in the first quarter, and then one-third is yet to be seen in the second quarter? So that's the first question.

Gregori Karamouzis

Correct. Roughly that is the case.

Jan Wolter

All right. And when we look at the margin impact in your presentation there, it looked like the total margin effect is roughly SEK 58 million Q-on-Q. So that would be a proxy, I guess, for the two-third of mortgage repricing in the first quarter. Would that be fair?

Gregori Karamouzis

It’s included in that number correct, but that number is the total.

Jan Wolter

Sure. Okay. Right. And then a couple of other questions there. First, the Treasury NII and yield, do you still see unchanged level year-over-year as the best guess? And question around the internal investigation. I think Anders you mentioned that it's still ongoing. Do you expect some data on that to be disclosed to the market and specifically then if we could see the amount of questionable flows from the bank, and if you intend to disclose when in time do you think that could happen? Thanks.

Gregori Karamouzis

If I start off Jan with your first question about net gains and losses in Group Treasury, last quarter, we went through the factors that impact the Group Treasury result. There was nothing new to you. Well, we talked about the -- for NII, we talked about the dollar funding market conditions. For net gains and losses, we talked about the cover bond buyback activity, which we expected to be at about the same level in 2019 as it was in 2018.

But then of course, the market's movements in basis swaps and credit spreads and the share price and FX developments for the Visa and Asiakastieto shares will dictate where that line goes in the year. But everything -- assuming everything else being equal, I would expect more or less a similar level on that line. But you should look at this combined together NII and net gains and losses when we talk about the Treasury result.

So all-in-all what we've said and everything else being equal and the factors that we mentioned before, you should expect the Group Treasury result to be lower year-over-year. And the second question, I hand over to Anders.

Anders Karlsson

Yes. Thank you Jan. First of all, the internal investigation that I referred to has two prime goals. One is, for us ourselves to understand, what has happened in the past, and if there's anything that we can learn from that. The second part is, as you rightly point out to manage the different authorities' questions in the best possible way. For me, it is extremely important to run a complete and thorough investigation with facts. The time line for that however Jan is, I'm not in a position to reveal at this point in time since it is a very comprehensive investigation. We do not expect to be in a position, to discuss any specific findings until our review and those of development authorities are complete. Having said that, again coming back to my initial statement we will try to be as transparent as possible but promising anything at this point in time wouldn't be fair to us or to you.

Jan Wolter

Okay. So I think just to follow-up on that quickly the internal investigation is running but and even if you conclude that the bank is unlikely to disclose any result to the market since you will be waiting for the outcome of investigations by authorities. Is that a fair description of the sequence of events here?

Anders Karlsson

Yes, Jan. And I think, I would like to remind you not being an expert in this type of investigations, but the internal investigation have twofold ambitions. One is for us to understand, the other one is to manage the authorities' questions and expectations. They might change over time and that is why it is important for you to understand that the investigation will continue until we have answered all the questions that the authorities might have.

Jan Wolter

Okay. But that's clear. Many thanks.

Operator

Next question is from Adrian Cighi from RBC.

Adrian Cighi

Hi, there. Thank you very much for taking my questions. Just a couple of follow-up questions on AML and NII please. So your capital position remains strong at 140 basis points over minimum capital. Has the regulator flagged any potential add-on requirements coming from this ongoing AML investigation? And under what circumstances would you considering – would you consider abandoning the 75% payout ratio even temporarily? On your comment on dealing with the U.S. authorities can you specify which U.S. authorities are involved in the investigation? Is the DOJ involved or maybe other authorities are involved? And then very quickly following up on the NII, can you provide any more color on the SEK 46 million Treasury headwind? Is this sort of further headwinds from the U.S. carry trade? Or any additional color you can provide would be very helpful. Thank you very much.

Helo Meigas

If I would start then with the question of the capital add-on Swedbank is currently holding SEK 69 billion worth of risk exposure amount for operational risk and that is an equivalent of about SEK 5 billion of capital. So currently, we consider it to be sufficient to cover the possible operational risks that we are aware of. However, this is an ongoing process. We do make reassessments continuously whether the capital we keep is sufficient for any risks the bank is facing including compliance and regulatory risks. So we will of course inform the market if we come to a different conclusion.

Anders Karlsson

Yes. And I have to ask you. I heard – you had two questions. I only got one of them and that was the last one, which I think was about which authorities in the U.S. And I cannot give you any more specific details on that. I think the second question was about, if we were be coming to a situation where we need to abandon the current dividend policy and I think it is too early to say anything about that. Did I catch your questions correctly?

Adrian Cighi

That's correct. Thank you very much.

Gregori Karamouzis

And lastly, Adrian on your – on the Group Treasury this quarter you – as a delta quarter-over-quarter there – the dollar funding conditions have changed. There is no delta between those because in the last quarter, there was no element of that in the numbers. But there is a one-off correction or adjustment of SEK 36 million that is booked this quarter. It's basically a correction from previous -- during a long period of time that is taken as a one-off of SEK36 million this quarter that won't be repeated.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bruce Hamilton

Thanks. Good morning guys. I think most of my questions have been asked, but maybe just circling back on the cost -- additional cost point. So should I -- you said about half you think may be one-off or is linked to the investigations. The half is run rate. So if we assume that's the -- assuming that the Estonian and Swedish investigation is complete by this year, but the U.S. ones proceed, thereafter, I'm assuming that's the case or does that assume fairly quick conclusion on the U.S. side as well?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. Yeah, the ambition from the Swedish and the Estonian regulators have been communicated to be finalizing I think in October, and then they will come to a conclusion whether there should be any sanction or not at the end of the year. On the U.S. side, it is extremely difficult for me to have any view on how long that will continue.

Bruce Hamilton

Okay. Thanks

Operator

Next question is from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Riccardo Rovere

Good morning to everybody, and thanks for taking the questions. A couple if I may. On the attempt to try to -- you're making to try to retain as much as possible clients, is it fair to assume that the clients that want to leave eventually will probably leave over the next let's say six maybe nine months or so? If we don't see, let's say large client outflows over the next two maybe three quarters, we could eventually be fairly reassured that the franchise is not going to suffer any further damage? This is the first question.

And the second question I have is on the risk-weighted assets from REA. Aside from IFRS 16 and the FX, the growth that we have seen in this quarter, is there anything that you could point out as one-off, or it was just trailing the volumes growth?

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. To answer your first question I reiterate, we need to be humble. My colleagues in the bank have been working and will work diligently with communicating around with the customers.

And as I said, we are putting full throttle in, in order to deliver services and products that are increasing customer convenience. I have no -- I don't know the answer Riccardo, and I think you understand that. But we are doing the utmost to keep our customers but we are humble.

Gregori Karamouzis

And on the REA question, there are really no one-offs that will go away next quarter. And you have the usual moving parts, which is the lending, the leasing book, which is the IFRS 16. If those -- if the assets composition changes then you would have REA effects but that's normal course of business.

The one parameter or factor that is one-off nature but it's permanent for another year is the operational risk REA increase. It moves up to a new level since it's calculated on a three-year rolling income basis. So we have 2015 falling off the calculation and 2018 coming into the calculation. But that is also as I said permanent for the year.

Riccardo Rovere

Yeah, yeah very clear, Greg. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Next question is from Paulina Sokolova from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Paulina Sokolova

Hi. Most of my questions have been answered actually. But maybe just coming back to costs, are you able to give us an indication of how much of the SEK0.5 billion of temporary costs that you flagged are related to the Estonian and Swedish investigations specifically?

And then maybe just also on the U.S. investigations, is it fair to assume that the investigations are broader than issues related to the Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca? Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. The estimate that I gave you, the best estimate I have is that around 50% of the SEK 1 billion are extraordinary costs, and the other 50% is a run rate. How that will pan into 2020 is too early to say, since I do not know how long the investigations will continue, but that is my best estimate to you. As far as the U.S. authorities and the questions they are interested in, it is a broad number of questions the same, essentially as other authorities are asking about certain transactions, customers, processes. So it's more general than specific in this case.

Paulina Sokolova

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from Jacob Kruse from Autonomous. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jacob Kruse

Hi. Thank you very much for taking my question. I guess I just have two. So firstly, just going back to the question around capital buffers, so in Denmark we saw Pillar 2 buffers being increased by regulators kind of ahead of any fines were set. And I guess in Sweden, Nordea had the number of Pillar 2 buffers in the kind of other category. So I guess I just wanted to ask, have there been any discussions or indications by the FSA that they may look to add such a buffer where you get your new capital requirements set or the new SREP set this year.

And my other question was just around the NII. You just made a comment that the Q2 NII maybe burdened by the increase to STIBOR rates going through this quarter. So should we look at the rate movements and margins as broadly neutral for Q2? Or did I misunderstand that? Thank you.

Helo Meigas

Regarding the Pillar 2 add-on, I would want to reiterate what I said before. I'm not in a position to comment anything more specifically at this point in time.

Gregori Karamouzis

And then Jacob on your second question, no that there will be a net positive delta quarter-over-quarter, so Q2 will be higher than Q1 if you isolate the effects from the rate hike.

Jacob Kruse

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question is from Connor Middleton from JPMorgan. Go ahead. Your line is open.

Connor Middleton

Hi. Good morning. My questions have been answered, so I'll pass on to the next person. Thanks.

Operator

Next question is from Geoff Dawes from Société General. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Geoff Dawes

Hi. Good morning. Thanks all for the call. A couple of questions from my side both quick hopefully. The first one is in terms of the main banking products on the deposit and the mortgage side. Have you seen any shift in term requested by the customers? And what impact does that have on the margin, specifically switching from the 3-month to 2-year fixing on the mortgage side? But also if there's anything on the deposit side, that's worth highlighting.

Second question on mortgage volumes, there's obviously been across the major banks a reduction in new book market share below the bank book market share levels, so a bit of fragmentation of the mortgage market. What do you think could change that? Do you see that continuing? Or is there anything that will re-establish the dominance of the larger players? Those are the two questions. Thank you.

Anders Karlsson

Thank you. On your first question, we saw in the beginning of the year a slight migration from three months to three years. I think it was specifically in one month, but then it has faded off. On the deposit side, it has been very limited. As far as your question around the market -- the mortgage market actors and the fact that there are more players coming to the market, I would expect that to continue. That is my best guess at this point.

Gregori Karamouzis

To add to that is actually the competition description that we gave is coming from established players. So the new entrants, if I call them that or the smaller players are not -- I mean they are competing for sure. But they're not the ones that are moving the needle at this stage.

Geoff Dawes

Okay. Described. Thank you.

Operator

And that was our final question for today, so I will hand the call back to the speakers.

Gregori Karamouzis

Thank you, operator. And thanks everyone for participating actively. We will meet with most of you on the road over the next couple of days. Thanks again, and have a good day.