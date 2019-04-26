Why Chevron Will Win The Bidding War For Anadarko, And Why It's Worth It

Chevron is likely to offset the dilutive effect of the deal in about five years. But very recently, a new potential suitor has emerged.

By Aristofanis Papadatos

About two weeks ago, Chevron Corporation (CVX) announced its intention to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in a cash-and-stock deal. The stock price of the former plunged 5% on the news and has not retrieved its losses yet. However, it would be a great mistake to conclude that the deal will not be beneficial to Chevron.

Chevron is one of the two Dividend Aristocrats that belong to the energy sector, along with Exxon Mobil (XOM). You can see the full list of all 57 Dividend Aristocrats here.

The oil downturn of 2014-2016 crimped Chevron's dividend growth over the past few years, but an acquisition like Anadarko could help get the company back on track. Bringing Anadarko on board would significantly boost Chevron's production growth.

In this article, we will analyze why the deal would be beneficial to Chevron and estimate how far the oil major can rally from its current stock price if the acquisition is successful.

Business overview

Chevron is the third-largest oil major in the world, with a market cap of $232 billion. It has a striking difference from the other well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil and BP plc (BP) Chevron is much more leveraged to the price of oil than its large integrated peers. To be sure, in 2018, Chevron generated 78% of its earnings from its upstream segment and only 22% from its downstream segment. The upstream segment is thus more critical for the overall performance of the company than it is for its peers.

Moreover, while BP, Total (TOT) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) produce oil and natural gas in approximately equal proportions, Chevron produces oil and natural gas at a 61/39 ratio. Furthermore, the company prices a significant portion of its natural gas volumes based on the price of oil. As a result, about 75% of the total output of Chevron is priced relative to the price of oil. It is thus evident that the company is much more leveraged to the oil price than its peers.

Although Chevron spent excessive amounts on capital expenses in the last decade, it failed to grow its production for a whole decade, until 2017. However, part of that disappointing performance resulted from the nature of growth projects in the oil industry, as these types of projects sometimes take several years from inception to generation of cash flows. It is remarkable that Chevron spent more than $30 billion per year on capital expenses during 2012-2014, when oil was trading around $100 per barrel.

While the stagnant output amid hefty investment spending disappointed most investors, Chevron has returned to a solid growth trajectory in recent years. The oil major grew its production by 5% in 2017 and by another 7% last year. In addition, it expects to grow its output by 4-7% this year and by 3-4% per year until 2024.

A great portion of future growth will be fueled by the strong momentum in the Permian Basin, in which the company has added nearly 7 billion barrels of resource in the last two years and has thus doubled its asset value in the area. Management expects the production in the Permian Basin to grow to 600,000 barrels per day by the end of next year and 900,000 barrels per day by the end of 2023.

It is also important to note that Chevron implemented an impressive high-grading to its asset portfolio during the fierce downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from mid-2014 to 2017. The company invested heavily in high-margin, oil-linked reserves, while it divested lower-margin barrels. Thanks to this high-grading, the oil giant has drastically reduced its production cost, from $18 per barrel in 2014 to $10 per barrel in the most recent quarter.

Analyzing an Anadarko Takeover

1. Price of the transaction

As per the terms of the deal, shareholders of Anadarko would receive $16.25 in cash and 0.3869 shares of Chevron for each share of Anadarko they own. Given the stock price of Chevron on the day before the announcement of the deal, the transaction value was approximately $65 per share of Anadarko. This price corresponded to a 39% premium on the stock price of Anadarko before the announcement.

The premium was considered too high by the market and thus caused the stock price of Chevron to plunge 5% on the news. However, we believe that the price of the deal was attractive for Chevron. To provide a perspective, Anadarko was trading at the price of the deal only six months ago, while the transaction price is 14% lower than the 52-week high of the stock. In addition, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is reported to have offered $76 per share to acquire Anadarko. It is thus evident that Chevron did not offer an excessive premium for this acquisition, at least with respect to the valuation of its takeover target by the market and Occidental.

Even better, the timing of the deal seems perfect. The price of oil has rallied 50% off its bottom in the Christmas sell-off, but the stock price of Anadarko has pronouncedly underperformed the oil price and the stock price of Chevron since last summer.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The ratio of the two stock prices reached a 52-week high of 0.60 last summer and plunged to a 52-week low of 0.35, just before the announcement of the takeover. Therefore, it is apparent that Chevron waited patiently for an opportune price and chose to make its move at the perfect time, when the relative price of Anadarko was the cheapest.

While most investors and analysts tend to focus exclusively on the qualitative aspects of a merger, the transaction price is paramount, as it determines the shareholder value of the deal to a great extent. In this respect, Chevron seems to have executed its strategic move perfectly.

2. Benefits of Acquiring Anadarko

Thanks to the high-quality reserves of Anadarko in the Permian Basin, Chevron will become the clear leader in the area after the completion of the deal. It is also worth noting that Anadarko’s acreage is in the sweetest spot of the Delaware Basin, where Chevron will enhance its position by 240,000 net acres to over 1.4 million net acres. Right now, the Delaware Basin is considered to provide the best well economics of any shale play in the U.S.

Thanks to its takeover of Anadarko, Chevron will purchase more than 10 billion high-margin barrels at a price below $3 per barrel. It will thus accelerate the high-grading process of its asset portfolio and reduce further its average production cost.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

As mentioned above, the company has made great progress in this respect in the last few years but probably began to approach its own limits this year, as it is impossible to keep reducing production costs indefinitely. Therefore, the acquisition of Anadarko comes at the perfect time, as it will drive the average production cost even lower and will greatly improve the margin profile of the asset portfolio of Chevron. The assets of Anadarko in this area are also a great fit for the growth strategy of Chevron, which has turned its focus on low-risk, short-cycle projects that begin to generate cash flows within two years from inception.

Moreover, Anadarko is a great fit for Chevron, thanks to its presence in the Gulf of Mexico. Both companies are leaders in this area with highly complementary positions. In fact, they currently hold the number 3 and 4 positions in the area. The takeover of Anadarko will almost triple the platform count of Chevron, from 6 to 16. Thanks to the increased scale of operations, Chevron is likely to achieve great synergies in this area.

Furthermore, Anadarko has promising assets in Mozambique, which has one of the largest discovered gas resources in the world. Management of Chevron expects the LNG project in Mozambique to provide reliable and long-life cash flows to the company.

It is also important to note that the complementary assets of Chevron and Anadarko will result in great synergies. More precisely, Chevron expects to achieve $1 billion in cost reductions and another $1 billion in capital expense reductions, thanks to elimination of overlap, enhanced efficiencies and high-grading of the portfolio. Management expects to achieve the $2 billion annual synergies just one year after the completion of the merger, which is expected in the second half of this year. In other words, the acquisition will begin to pay off very soon.

Moreover, Chevron will greatly accelerate its asset sales after this acquisition. While the oil major is poised to sell slightly more than $5 billion of assets in the period 2018-2019, it expects to divest $15-20 billion of assets within 2020-2022. The divestment of non-core assets will help the company reduce its amount of debt and enhance cash returns to its shareholders. As the acquisition of Anadarko is valued at $33 billion, it is obvious that the above asset sales will offset the amount spent on the acquisition to a great extent.

How Far Can Chevron Rally Post Acquisition?

One of the most important aspects of the merger, which has passed under the radar of most investors, is the steep increase in the production capacity of Chevron. More precisely, given the reported figures of the two companies for 2018, the takeover of Anadarko will boost the production volume of Chevron by 20%, from 3.0 to 3.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. As a result, the production volume of Chevron will become just 5% lower than the current production volume of Exxon, which stands at 3.83 million barrels per day right now.

At the moment, the market cap of Exxon is 52% higher than that of Chevron. However, if the latter reaches its peer in production volumes, its market cap is likely to cover most of the gap, given that the upstream segment generates the majority of the earnings of both companies. Of course, Exxon is more integrated than Chevron, and hence, its upstream segment currently generates only 60% of its total earnings, whereas the upstream segment of the company generates 78% of its total earnings. Therefore, Exxon is likely to remain the leader in market cap even if the two oil giants end up with the same production volumes.

While the production volume is a good proxy for the upstream earnings, the two figures are not completely proportional. Chevron seems to have higher-quality upstream assets than Exxon, as its production rate was 21% lower than the rate of Exxon in 2018, whereas its upstream earnings ($13.3 billion) were only 6% lower than the upstream earnings of the company ($14.1 billion). In addition, given the high quality of the upstream assets of Anadarko, the divergence in the asset quality of the two oil majors is likely to increase after the merger.

Given all the above facts, it is reasonable to expect the market cap of Chevron to approach the current market cap of Exxon in the upcoming years. In order to determine the path of the stock of Chevron, it is critical to examine the dilution that will result from the issuance of new shares due to the merger. As there are 501.9 million outstanding shares of Anadarko right now, the deal will result in the issuance of 194 million shares of Chevron. Consequently, the deal will increase the share count of Chevron by about 10%.

However, Chevron’s management has already addressed this issue and has pledged to increase its annual share repurchases from $4 billion to $5 billion. It will be able to boost share repurchases, thanks to the improved cash flows after the merger and the aforementioned extensive asset sales in the upcoming years. In this way, given its current market cap, Chevron will reduce its share count at an approximate 2.2% annual rate. As a result, the company is likely to completely offset the dilutive effect of the takeover of Anadarko in about five years from now.

Given all the above factors, it is reasonable to expect the market cap of Chevron to increase almost 40%, from its current level of $232 billion to about $320 billion, which is 10% off the current market cap of Exxon, just to be on the safe side. As Chevron will offset the issuance of new shares in five years, its stock price is likely to rally approximately 40% over the next five years. As the stock also offers a generous 3.9% dividend, it is likely to offer a double-digit average annual return to its shareholders over the next five years.

Dividend

Chevron is a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Due to the high cyclicality of the energy sector, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the oil price, Chevron is the only energy stock, along with Exxon, that belongs to the group of Dividend Aristocrats. This is a testament to the strength of the business model of Chevron and its long-term perspective.

Investors should not be concerned over the safety of the dividend due to the takeover of Anadarko. The cash portion of the deal is too small to stress the company, while the dilution will be offset by increased share buybacks, thanks to the strong cash flows of the combined company and the plentiful asset sales that will follow the deal. If the healthy payout ratio of 58% is also taken into account, investors can rest assured that Chevron will continue raising its dividend in the upcoming years.

Potential Bidding War?

In a late development, Occidental reportedly offered a higher bid for Anadarko than Chevron - above $70 per share - just before Chevron announced its intention to acquire Anadarko. Today, Occidental announced that it is indeed offering $76 per share for Anadarko in a cash-and-stock deal. The company is offering half of the amount in cash and the other half in shares.

As the bid of Occidental is 17% higher than the bid of Chevron, it is reasonable to think Occidental could prevail in this bidding war. In addition, the CEO of Occidental claims that the company has the greatest expertise in shale oil production, as it has drilled 23 out of the top 100 wells in the Permian Basin. She thus claims that Occidental is the best fit for Anadarko.

On the other hand, Anadarko also has a prominent position in the Gulf of Mexico and a major LNG project in Mozambique, which are completely out of the scope of expertise of Occidental. Moreover, it is important to note that the offer of Occidental values Anadarko at $38 billion, which is almost equal to the market cap of Occidental ($46 billion). Consequently, it would be very challenging for Occidental to assimilate such a large acquisition, as the deal will result in extensive dilution of its shareholders and the issuance of a significant amount of debt. It is likely a deal for Anadarko would stress Occidental's balance sheet.

The plunge of the stock of Chevron on the announcement of the competing bid of Occidental indicates that the market assigns good chances of a renewed offer by Chevron. Nevertheless, at the moment it is unclear which of the two suitors will prevail. If Chevron returns with an improved bid, it will almost certainly prevail. In such a case, the above estimates for the benefit of the takeover to shareholders of Chevron are still valid, though it will take six or seven years (instead of five) for the oil major to offset the resulting dilution.

Final Thoughts

Although numerous analysts and investors have provided their opinions of a potential takeover of Anadarko by Chevron, few have mentioned the fact that Chevron would approach the production rate of Exxon Mobil, should the deal materialize. Given all the above factors, Chevron shareholders would be highly rewarded for the perfect timing of this acquisition, as Anadarko is a great fit for Chevron's future growth strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.