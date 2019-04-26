Altria: For Whom The Smoke Blows, An Ernest Review

We analyze the numbers and give you our reasons for running for the hills.

We were mildly bullish on Altria last we wrote on it.

When we last covered Altria Group, Inc. (MO), the compelling valuation moved us for the very first time into the "weak bulls" camp. We specifically noted:

Altria has lost $36 billion of market capitalization just since November 2018. This loss is likely understated as buybacks have likely reduced the share count. The loss in enterprise value is overstated here as the debt associated with JUUL is not on the books yet. Even accounting for that, a fair chunk has been knocked off. At this point the stock appears to have moved into "weak buy" category for us and is discounting more risks than are even present. The actual write down could be the catalyst for the bottom though.

MO delivered a smoking rally from that point and made a beeline for a year-to-date 32% return. Unfortunately, that changed rather rapidly with the release of Q1-2019 results.

Today, we comb through the rubble to see whether the stock still remains a buy. But to understand our thought process, you first need to understand...

Why we were only mildly bullish when everyone else was "pounding the table"

Altria has been going down for some time.

We did not jump on the initial declines as we felt there were some significant risks in the stock. We specifically noted in our article "Altria: Tipping Point" that:

We also believe that Altria is now reaching the tipping point where it will have a hard time compensating for volume declines. Shown below, we can see that Altria has dodged the impact of declining sales volumes through rather hefty price hikes that far exceeded inflation.







A thing to remember is that 1% percent drop in smoking population from 40% to 39% eroded 2.5% of revenues. The same 1% drop from 13% to 12% will erode 7.6% of revenues. Altria's conventional countermeasures of increasing prices will have to work double time to make an impact on increasing revenues. Will it succeed? In our opinion, it will likely reach a point of persuading the remaining smokers into quitting even faster.

We were also not too thrilled by the JUUL acquisition and felt Altria overpaid by at least a factor 3. Overall, our bearishness on sales declines and big misstep by management on JUUL countered our bullish regard for buybacks and hefty dividends. This is what left us mildly bullish at $43/share when we wrote the article.

What Q1-2019 brought

Altria's revenues declined by a rather whopping 6% year on year.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 press release

While that number was bad, the cigarettes sold number, which strips out the impact of Altria's chronic price increases, was a total disaster.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 press release

Altria did try and soften the blow with a slide showing that trade inventory changes accounted for a good deal of the decline, but it was not lost upon investors that the base industry shipments fell by 5% and Altria lost market share on top of that.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 presentation

Altria's overall numbers were rescued by the big price increases the company put through over the past 12 months.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 presentation

But bulls were reeling, as adjusted EPS fell 5.3%.

To sum up, Altria increased prices by 8.2%, bought back 1.3% of outstanding stock and EPS still fell by 5.3%. That said, the company did affirm its annual guidance of $4.17-4.25, which might cheer the bulls.

JUUL writedown not a matter of faith, a matter of time

JUUL had a good quarter in terms of expanding overseas.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 presentation

However, domestically growth slowed down quite a lot.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 presentation

Yes, actions to prevent youth access have decreased the growth, and if Altria thinks it ends here, it is sorely mistaken. In our view, legislation will hit that company from every angle until that growth rate goes into reverse, as the alternative is to have a full-blown epidemic of JUUL addiction leading to smoking epidemic down the line. What do we mean by that? Well, the secret is out that JUUL leads teens to take up smoking down the line. The most comprehensive study on the matter shows an approximate 400% increase in regular smoking in the future in e-cigarette smokers compared to those who have not tried e-cigarettes.

Among 17 389 adolescents and young adults, the ages ranged between 14 and 30 years at baseline, and 56.0% were female. The pooled probabilities of cigarette smoking initiation were 30.4% for baseline ever e-cigarette users and 7.9% for baseline never e-cigarette users. The pooled probabilities of past 30-day cigarette smoking at follow-up were 21.5% for baseline past 30-day e-cigarette users and 4.6% for baseline non-past 30-day e-cigarette users. Adjusting for known demographic, psychosocial, and behavioral risk factors for cigarette smoking, the pooled odds ratio for subsequent cigarette smoking initiation was 3.62 (95% CI, 2.42-5.41) for ever vs never e-cigarette users, and the pooled odds ratio for past 30-day cigarette smoking at follow-up was 4.28 (95% CI, 2.52-7.27) for past 30-day e-cigarette vs non-past 30-day e-cigarette users at baseline. A moderate level of heterogeneity was observed among studies (I2 = 60.1%).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: e-Cigarette use was associated with greater risk for subsequent cigarette smoking initiation and past 30-day cigarette smoking. Strong e-cigarette regulation could potentially curb use among youth and possibly limit the future population-level burden of cigarette smoking."

The article was published in JAMA Pediatrics, which is not just good, it is the gold standard.

According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal's 2017 impact factor is 10.769, ranking it 1st out of 124 journals in the category "Pediatrics".

The study was carried out using close to 18,000 individuals across several top research universities across the United States.

So, the science is not in doubt and legislators are gunning full steam ahead.

California would become the first state in the nation to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including the mango- and mint-flavored Juul nicotine pods popular among teens, if proposed legislation advanced by lawmakers Wednesday becomes law.



The Senate Health Committee passed SB38, which would prohibit retail stores and vending machines from selling flavored tobacco, including nicotine cartridges that evoke the smell and taste of candy, dessert and fruit.

Once sales slow enough and the data is available, Altria will likely take a multibillion charge for buying a company at 36X sales just as its growth rates were peaking.

For Whom The Smoke Blows

Altria predicts a nice 4-5% annual decline in cigarettes.

Source: Altria Q1-2019 presentation

To even keep EPS flat, Altria would have to hike prices by at least 7% a year. We already are seeing feedback loops damage volumes, and the company keeps missing guidance with 7 revenue misses in the last 10 quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha, The Source Of All Good Things In Finance

Conclusion

We are downgrading this to Hold based on the available information. While other investors get excited about large future revenue streams from cannabis and JUUL, we think those won't even move the needle in the near future. One thing that can save the bull case is if the JUUL legislation does not succeed in slowing sales. In that case, we will have a much higher percentage of teens that will take up regular smoking down the line, which would eventually help Altria's case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



