The Pink Portfolio: I Added Twitter

The Pink Portfolio has grown substantially. Activision Blizzard is the only laggard after the pops of Disney and Hasbro.

The Pink Portfolio is a portfolio we set up for our little girl, who is almost five now.

Introduction

In May 2016, I started up the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. She was almost two years old then and she will become five in June of this year. The system is quite simple: I add $150 per month for her portfolio and buy stocks with it. I focused mainly on dividend stocks in the beginning, but I have started adding growth stocks too and plan to add more.

The last update that I have written is from February 2019. I promised to update the portfolio more often and that is exactly what I will do in this article.

The concept

In May 2016, three years ago now, I set up the Pink Portfolio for our little girl. My wife and I are the proud parents of a wonderful four-year-old girl (almost five). When you have children, the ideal moment to start investing is from birth. But as is the case with many middle-class people, we don't have thousands of dollars lying around to invest for the apple of our eye. We decided to put aside $150 a month for her that we can use to create a portfolio. For special occasions, such as her birthday, she gets some extra money from her parents and grandparents. Later, we might raise the amount, but for now, we keep it at $150.

Every month I buy stocks, or more accurately, mostly one stock. I chose to call her portfolio the Pink Portfolio because that is her favorite color, not that uncommon for toddler girls.

I want to put a few things in context: I have a real low-cost broker (just $0.58 per transaction), and I live in Europe, which means that I don't really put the money aside for her education, because the system is different here and often cheaper. So we don't have special plans for the money in the Pink Portfolio. It is really for her later life.

This means that the time frame for this portfolio is really long: 20 to 50 years or maybe even longer, depending on what our daughter wants to do with it once she is an adult: make the honeymoon of her dreams, buy a house or use it to retire early.

For all the stocks in her portfolio, I want to have a link with her interests or life, although I have to admit that I sometimes have a vivid imagination.

The first buy in the Pink Portfolio was Nike (NKE), as her favorite sweater of that period was produced by Nike. She still loves the brand and she already has her third pair of Nike sneakers, which she is really attached to and always wears on Saturdays for her (toddlers') gymnastics.

The second buy was around her second birthday, and it was Disney (DIS) since she loved Mickey Touse (that is how she pronounced it back then) so much. By now, she doesn't only love Mickey and Minnie Mouse but also Donald Duck, Goofy, and especially Elsa and Anna, the two leading ladies from Frozen. I haven't told her yet that a second movie is coming later this year, because she would ask at least once per day.

I have also bought shares of Apple (AAPL) because my wife has an iPhone, which intrigues our daughter a lot more than my simple and much cheaper Android mobile phone.

My wife and I are both real coffee addicts. We love coffee so much that we have a rather fancy built-in coffee machine at home. One of our daughter's favorite moments is when she is allowed to push the button to make her parents a great cup of coffee. Now she is almost five, she still really loves that ritual. As real coffee aficionados, we regularly change our brand of coffee beans, so our taste buds get new sensations. One of the brands of coffee beans we regularly buy is Starbucks (SBUX). So, that was an obvious stock choice for the Pink Portfolio as well.

I also added V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), the first dividend aristocrat in the Pink Portfolio. Our daughter still loves the Kipling brand (or actually especially the Kipling monkey), and she also has an Eastpak toddler rucksack. She used it for school, but now she uses it to go dancing on Tuesdays. Guess what color it is?

In August 2017, I added Hasbro (HAS). I thought the maker of great games such as Scrabble and Play-Doh (there is the link with our daughter!) was worth more than the 11 points score of its name.

In my last update, which was way overdue, I wrote that I had added Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Match Group (MTCH).

Performance

Since I considered all positions as very valuable stocks for the long term, I have been adding substantially to these stocks, especially if the stock price slumped. And there have been quite a few opportunities. This is the stock price evolution of Apple since I picked it in August 2016, for example:

I didn't always pick the exact bottom, of course, but I have added along the way. Hasbro has been an underperformer since August 2017, but it popped on Tuesday, April 23, bringing it about back to its purchasing price:

For Hasbro, I have averaged down a few times.

This is the evolution of the stock price of VF Corp. since I bought it the first time in February 2017. Again: a lot of volatility along the way:

The biggest position in the Pink Portfolio, Nike, has been performing very well, after an initial weak start:

Starbucks had a mixed performance initially, but it has done very well over the last six months:

Disney was an underperformer for a long time, but after the announcement of Disney+ it popped substantially:

The biggest loser so far is Activision Blizzard. It was added a year ago, in April 2018:

I keep confidence in the company and won't sell any shares, but I have not added over the last months.

The last stock that I had written about so far is Match Group. It compensates for Activision's losses:

New in the Pink Portfolio: Twitter

In my previous article about the Pink Portfolio, I spoke out my intention to add a few more growth stocks to the portfolio and I have kept my word and added another growth stock to the portfolio: Twitter (TWTR).

I am sure you all know Twitter and its high-profile CEO Jack Dorsey. After I had written my article about Square (SQ) in my other series here on Seeking Alpha, Potential Multibaggers, an anonymous reader (judging from his picture the president himself) commented as follows:

As is often the case, my own answer made me think a bit harder about my investment process. If I really liked Jack Dorsey's management, why hadn't I looked into Twitter then? I dived into it and decided to buy shares for the Pink Portfolio. The link with our daughter? I tend to get sucked into my Twitter account too much sometimes, but when our daughter says something like: 'Hey, dad, look at me. Here is my new dance that I have created!' then it is easy to put the phone aside.

I am a very late adopter of Twitter, but I have been using it for the last few months and I like the platform a lot. I think Twitter has carved itself a market as the platform for discussions about news events and social trends. Opinion leaders, and especially President Trump, have made the platform valuable for direct communication, trending topics, profound insights and (maybe most important of all) humor.

Twitter's stock rose more than 15 percent in Tuesday's session after the company announced solid Q1 results. Revenue grew by 26% YoY to $679M, beating the $662M consensus. What most investors had feared, that the MAU (monthly active users) would drop substantially because of the clean-up activities, didn't really become a reality: MAUs only dropped by 2%. It was the last time that Twitter would publish that metric. From now on they will look at monetizable DAUs (Daily Average Users).

I think it is a good policy of the management to eliminate fake accounts and trolls. A positive community will prove to be a good strategy to allow good discussions, in my opinion. And in the light of earnings, monetizable DAUs are indeed more important for a mature platform than MAUs.

Jack Dorsey, to come back to him, has been a very important factor in my decision to invest in Twitter. He was one of the founders of Twitter in 2006 and was CEO, but he was fired in 2008.

In October 2015, he became the CEO of Twitter again, doubling with his CEO role of Square, which he had founded in the meantime. One board member immediately left, another a year later and in February of this year, Ev Williams, one of the three co-founders of Twitter and the CEO that took over from Dorsey in 2008, also left the board. So from now on, Twitter is more and more Dorsey and Dorsey alone. I like that. And that is not just because I think he is a visionary CEO but also because the company does well since he has returned. The company went from negative EPS to positive very fast since Dorsey has taken over:

I am pretty confident that the future of Twitter looks bright under Dorsey and that earnings will continue to grow in the high teens, the twenties or even higher. And that will hopefully result in growth for the Pink Portfolio.

The portfolio as it is now

After all the explanation, it is time to have a look at how the Pink Portfolio looks like now.

(Source: compiled by the author; price= current price, purchase is average price of the several purchases per stock, cost is the cost of the broker, div py is dividend per year, prices: closing price April 25, 2019).

As you can see, $150 per month (with a few extra bucks on birthdays and Christmas) can grow to a substantial amount. The total worth of the Pink Portfolio is already $7327. That is in less than 3 years, with a small amount each month. That is the power of compounding!

A few remarks:

I have used the dividends when I needed them to purchase an extra share along the way, not specifically of the same stock.

I still consider all stocks as great stocks going forward.

I intend to keep diversifying the portfolio with more growth stocks.

Takeaway

Even with $150 per month, you can make a great portfolio. I will keep adding money to the Pink Portfolio and I intend to update you of every new purchase or on special occasions.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, TWTR, MTCH, DIS, NKE, SBUX, ATVI, VFC, HAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.