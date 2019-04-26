Sector Study: Healthcare Vs. Technology Dividend Dogs, Which To Buy?

Analyst one-year targets predicted that ten highest-yield healthcare stocks could produce 7.47% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. The technology prediction showed 50.61% more net gain for the little dog five than from $5k invested in all ten.

These are the HEAL Vs. TECH Dogs 4/23/2019: Healthcare top five firms by broker net gains, TAK, CVS, BMY, GILD, & BAYRY averaged 36.42%. Technology top five - CAMT, XPER, HPQ, MGIC, IBM - estimated net averaged 21.91% gains.

The technology sector includes nineteen industries ranging from communication equipment, computers, consumer electronics, and contract manufacturing, to health, information technology and services, to internet, scientific instruments, software, solar and more.

Actionable Conclusions (1-5): Brokers Predicted 26.35% To 53.85% Net Gains From Top Five Healthcare Sector Dogs By April 2020

One of five top dividend-yielding Healthcare dogs was verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (It is tinted gray in the chart below). So, our April 23 yield-based forecast for Healthcare dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 20% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the five highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Top five probable profit-generating trades projected to April 23, 2020, were:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (TAK) netted $538.48 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 28% less than the market as a whole.

CVS Health (CVS) was projected to net $399.98, based on the median of target estimates from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 6% less than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) was projected to net $315.85, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 20% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $303.31, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 16% more than the market as a whole.

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY) was forecast to net $263.52, based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 8% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.42% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five HEAL stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk 9% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (6-10): Analysts Estimated 8.21% To 35.49% Net Gains For Top Five Technology Sector Dogs To April 2020

Two of the five top Technology Sector dividend stocks by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, this yield-based forecast for Technology dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Five probable profit-generating technology sector trades projected to April 23, 2020, were:

Camtek (CAMT) netted $354.90 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% more than the market as a whole.

Xperi Corp. (XPER) was projected to net $324.30, based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 76% less than the market as a whole.

HP Inc. (HPQ) was projected to net $210.01, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 38% more than the market as a whole.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) was projected to net $124.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) was forecast to net $82.09, based on target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 25% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 21.91% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk 2% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

The April 23, 2019, Healthcare & Technology Sector Top Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Healthcare Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 4.46% To 6.96% And 10 Top Technology Sector Equities Range 4.08% To 5.77% Per YCharts

Top ten healthcare dividend dogs as of 4/23/19 by YCharts represented five of ten sector industries.

First place was claimed by the lone medical care industry representative, Medical Facilities Corp. (OTCPK:MFCSF) [1].

Second place went to the first of two long-term care facilities representatives, Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF) [2]. The other LTC Facility rep placed sixth, Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCPK:LWSCF) [6].

Third through fifth, ninth and tenth places were claimed by five drug manufacturers - major representatives: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) [3] (OTCPK:GLAXF) [4]; AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) [5]; Bayer AG [9]; Sanofi SA (SNY) [10].

In seventh place was the lone medical distribution industry representative, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) [6]. Eighth place was claimed by a single medical instruments & supplies industry representative, ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCPK:CNVVY) [8] to complete the healthcare sector top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): 10 Top Technology Sector Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten Tech Sector stocks selected 4/23/19 by yield represented seven of nineteen industries in the sector. Top yielding Technology stock, Asseco Poland SA [1] was the lone software-application representative in the top ten.

Second place went to the lone electronic components representative, Venture Corp Ltd. (OTCPK:VEMLY) [2]. Third place went to the semiconductor equipment & materials representative, Camtek Ltd. [3]. Fourth place was earned by the lone data storage representative, Seagate Technology PLC (STX) [4].

Fifth, seventh, and ninth places were claimed by communication equipment representatives: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) [5]; Evertz Technologies Ltd. (OTCPK:EVTZF) [7]; Nokia Oyj (NOK) [9].

The information technology representative placed sixth, International Business Machines Corp. [6]. Then eighth and tenth places went to the lone electronics distribution representative, Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) [8] and (WSO) [10] to compete the technology sector top ten by yield.

Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten healthcare and technology sector dogs by yield as of market close 4/23/2019. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends as calculated by YCharts.com.

Top ten healthcare dogs show one overbought. (All but ABBV show aggregate single share prices exceeding their projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. In the healthcare sector, all but twenty three of the top fifty stocks by yield meet that dogcatcher goal. (Those 23 are overbought).

Top ten technology dogs show four overbought. (All but VEMLY, IBM, WSO.B and WSO show aggregate single share prices exceeding their projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each). Furthermore, all but twenty-three of fifty top technology sector stocks by yield also meet the dogcatcher standard for dividend economics. All but those twenty-three technology stocks are well-priced more than 10% below the dividend secured from $1,000.00 invested.

Actionable Conclusion (31): Healthcare Sector Top Ten Stocks Show Less Risk With More Dividend Output Than The Technology Sector Top Ten

The aggregate single share price for the top ten healthcare dogs was 32% per YCharts but was 56% for the technology top ten while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 68% from healthcare and 44% from technology.

Other differences between healthcare and technology were in risk, as measured by beta, and price per dollar of dividend. Healthcare top thirty by yield showed an average beta [risk] factor of 0.69 while the top thirty technology by yield came in at 0.75; a 0.6 higher risk for technology.

As for price per dollar of dividend, the lower risk healthcare dogs top ten averaged $18.77, while the higher risk technology dogs top ten averaged $22.16, a $3.49 spread. Plainly here lower risk also comes at a lower price.

Analysts Forecast A 7.47% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield Lowest Price Healthcare Dogs To April 23, 2020

Ten top healthcare sector dogs were culled by yield for this report. Yield (dividend/price) results as verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten healthcare dogs selected 4/23/19 revealing the highest dividend yields represented five of the ten industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Healthcare Dogs (32) To Deliver 8.21% Vs. (33) 8.87% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 23, 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten healthcare sector dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 7.47% LESS gain than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The fifth lowest priced healthcare top yield dog, Bayer AG, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 26.35%.

The five lowest-priced healthcare sector top-yield dogs for April 25 were Extendicare Inc. (OTCPK:EXETF). ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCPK:CNVVY), Medical Facilities Corp. (OTCPK:MFCSF), Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCPK:LWSCF), Bayer AG, with prices ranging from $5.86 to $17.37.

Five higher-priced healthcare sector dogs for April 23 were GlaxoSmithKline PLC (OTCPK:GLAXF); Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO); GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK); Sanofi SA (SNY); AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), whose prices ranged from $20.41 to $78.66.

Analysts Forecast A 50.61% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Technology Sector Dividend Stocks To April 2020

Ten top technology sector dividend dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten technology sector dividend dogs selected 4/23/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of nineteen industries in their sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Technology Sector Dogs (34) Delivering 9.36% Vs. (35) 6.22% Net Gains by All Ten Come April 2020

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend technology sector kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 50.61% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced selection, Camtek Ltd, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 35.49%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield technology sector dividend dogs as of April 23 were Nokia Oyj (NOK), Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), Camtek Ltd, Evertz Technologies Ltd. (OTCPK:EVTZF), Asseco Poland SA (OTCPK:ASOZY), with prices ranging from $5.80 to $14.41.

Five higher-priced technology sector dividend dogs as of April 23 were Seagate Technology PLC (STX), Venture Corp Ltd. (OTCPK:VEMLY), International Business Machines Corp., Watsco Inc. (WSO.B) and (WSO), whose prices ranged from $48.22 to $156.97.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change. (In 2017, the market somewhat followed analyst sentiment. In 2018, analysts' estimates were contrarian indicators of market performance.)

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your healthcare & technology dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YChats.com; financeyahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: pxhere.com

