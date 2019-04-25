Short And Sharp: Europe's Sob Story May Be Ending Soon

All this against a backdrop of record low interest rates, a soft euro, and signs of green shoots almost everywhere else.

By Seema Shah, Global Investment Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Surprise, surprise. European data is underwhelming. The German Ifo index is close to four-year lows, the European composite PMI remains sluggish, and industrial production is trailing. All this against a backdrop of record low interest rates, a soft euro, and signs of green shoots almost everywhere else. The European underperformance is disappointingly familiar. Yet, these woes aren't homegrown but are driven by China's growth deceleration.

Of the large economic regions, Europe is the world's most export-dependent, with exports accounting for almost 50% of GDP. China makes up a significant portion of that number. The 30 major German companies that make up the DAX index generate, on average, around 15% of their sales in China and, for several of the auto firms, that figure is closer to 25%. Unsurprisingly then, global weakness -especially stemming from China - is particularly debilitating for the euro area.

But just as when China sneezes Europe catches pneumonia, a Chinese recovery should lift Europe.

As I detailed in my recent Short and Sharp: I like China. (Seriously), the wealth of stimulus measures should eventually stabilise the Chinese economy, as should diminishing trade tensions. Chinese industrial production, retail sales and fixed investment have already improved, and investors were especially cheered by last week's better-than-expected manufacturing PMI data. A Chinese recovery should spark an upturn in the global manufacturing supply chain, with clear positive spill-overs for Europe.

My detractors may point to recent signs of Chinese authorities' diminished appetite for policy easing as reason to believe that Europe won't enjoy a recovery. Yet there is a simple explanation for policymaker pull-back: the recent upturn in Chinese data has reduced pressure for more stimulus.

Domestically, there is also cause for (modest) optimism. The euro area should benefit from continued wage growth and fiscal stimulus in Germany (no, that's not a typo), while the ECB will also be a positive force. The ECB's typically bad timing in ending balance sheet expansion just as economic data were downshifting wasn't positive. But it has attempted to correct this mistake by announcing a new set of liquidity operations and extending forward guidance. There are also whispers of a new tiered system of excess reserves which would counteract some of the problems suffered by European banks as a result of negative deposit rates.

Admittedly, political risks are ever-present. A hard Brexit is still possible, while European Parliamentary elections could see the installation of populist, anti-European parties. But the most pertinent risk is the Trump administration's renewed focus on auto sector protectionism. While the consensus view is that Trump's tariff threat won't translate into action, with Germany one of the most vulnerable to auto tariffs market reaction would be pronounced.

The investment outlook for Europe is interesting. Stronger Chinese growth and a fading of the U.S./China trade war will boost Europe - but they will boost the U.S. and emerging market growth too. And yet, with European valuations more attractive than the U.S., investor sentiment toward Europe overwhelmingly negative, and persistent equity outflows having left Europe under-owned, even a gentle pick-up in growth might drive a sharp increase in inflows into Europe. There may be scope for European equities to perform just as well as U.S. equities, if not better. Mind you, I say this with great trepidation…

Editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.