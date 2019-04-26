Uber's Lofty IPO Valuation Can Be Justified

It has a much larger war chest than Lyft, which makes us believe Uber will eventually prevail in the price war with Lyft.

As the largest ridesharing company of the world, Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) was initially hoping to raise $10 billion through its IPO in May at a valuation of $100 billion. Since the stock price of Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), its main competitor in the US and Canada, has dropped near 30% since its IPO open in March, the market has ample doubts about the hefty valuation of Uber. Both CNBC and Forbes have run negative commentaries on the company. As a result, the Wall Street Journal reported on April 25th evening that Uber has lowered its IPO valuation target to $80-90 billion. Among the negative commentaries, we noticed, however, that the Forbes article made a critical mistake by using Uber's revenue rather than booking number to compare with airlines' revenue and calculated margin based on it in its DCF analysis, which may have led to a massive underestimate of the company's earning potential.

Their concerns are mostly with regard to two facets. First, Uber’s revenue, especially its mainstay ridesharing revenue growth, is slowing down dramatically, and the company is losing market share to Lyft in the US and Canada. Second, Uber incurred huge operating losses, a whopping $3 billion in 2018, with a negative operating cash flow of $1.5 billion. Uber’s products are becoming undifferentiated from Lyft; switching costs are low, which has resulted in a fierce pricing war between the two.

However, based on the two companies' prospectuses, we found that Uber was actually growing its ridesharing business slightly faster than Lyft in Q4 2018, and its losses are not as bad as Lyft's proportionately.

Lyft's efforts to gain market share also came with a steep price tag: it suffered a $977 million operating loss in 2018, almost a third of Uber’s loss, with less than a quarter of Uber’s ridesharing revenue. Lyft also had a negative operating cash flow of $911 million, more than half that of Uber’s.

Uber has, and will have, much more cash than Lyft, so it should eventually prevail in the price war with Lyft.

As of the end of year 2018, Uber had $4.4 billion working capital. If it is able to raise $10 billion through IPO, that number will increase to $14.4 billion, enough to last a bit more than 9 years at the 2018 burn rate. Lyft should have around $3.2 billion after IPO, only enough to burn a bit over 3 years. After going public, both companies’ finances will be subject to much closer scrutiny. Mounting losses from price wars will put downward pressure on the stock prices, which will make it harder for the companies to raise more fund through equities or loans in the future.

Therefore, we believe Lyft’s price wars are not sustainable for too long given its much weaker financial positions. The company's return on investment will deteriorate quickly, especially after its name recognition saturates.

The price war will eventually stop, and as the leading player in the market, Uber will be able to earn a healthy return at least comparable to those of airlines.

Lack of product differentiation between Uber and Lyft does not mean nobody can make money out of this market. Airline, another travel vertical, is filled with players providing pretty much the same products. Customers are not particularly loyal to any airlines when they select flights on Expedia, for example. However, most major US airlines managed to achieve 8% or higher operating margin in 2018, with a revenue-weighted average of 10.1%. Once the competitive landscape settles down in the ridesharing market, Uber and Lyft, as the duopoly of the industry, likely can achieve even higher operating margins than the airlines.

Some may argue that it is not very sensible to compare airlines to Uber/Lyft. For example, airlines do have to incur noticeable cost for every additional passenger, whereas the cost is near zero for the Uber or Lyft app to support an additional user. In reality, Uber and Lyft will have to pay extra incentives to acquire that additional user and keep them from switching, so it is not really of zero cost.

If Uber can eventually achieve 10% operating margin, it will have $4.15 billion in operating profit on its $41.5 billion 2018 ridesharing booking. If we use 20 as the multiple, we will have a $83 billion valuation for Uber’s ridesharing business. Applying the same math on Lyft’s $8.1 billion booking, we will have a $16.2 billion valuation for Lyft, which is essentially where its stock is currently traded on April 24.

It is here that the Forbes article author made the fatal mistake. Uber's revenue instead of booking was used to compare against airlines' revenue, and the same margin rate was applied. Uber's revenue is only about 20% of what customer actually pay for the ride, whereas airlines' revenue is close to 100% of what customers pay. Applying airlines' margin rate to Uber's revenue will lead to a massive underestimate of the latter's potential margin.

Uber Ridesharing, value of investments in joint ventures, and Uber Eats add up to $100.3 billion in our estimate.

The $83 billion valuation for Uber Ridesharing only includes Uber’s own operations. Uber has quite a few joint ventures, which are usually the leading ridesharing companies in their respective regions.

Uber’s Global Ridesharing Footprint

(Source: Uber IPO prospectus)

According to the prospectus, Uber’s stakes in these companies, including Didi (DIDI), GrabTaxi (GRAB), and Yandex-Taxi (YNDX), were worth $10.3 billion as of 2018.

Finally, let’s take a look at Uber Eats, which, according to Uber, is the largest meal delivery platform outside of China. However, Uber Eats is not the number one player in the US. According to Edison Trends, Uber Eats has slightly less market share than DoorDash (DOORD) and GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB).

GrubHub only had $140 million working capital in 2018, and DoorDash raised just $400 million in its latest round of funding, both of which would be considered much smaller rivals to Uber than Lyft. Uber Eats also has ample room to grow overseas. GrubHub grew its revenue by 48%, while Uber Eats sales more than doubled in 2018. Comparing with the trend in the chart above, we can see that Uber Eats must have more than doubled outside of the US.

DoorDash is valued at $7.1 billion in its latest round of funding. GrubHub is traded at around $6.3 billion on April 24. Considering Uber still has an overseas market, we believe assigning a $7 billion valuation to Uber Eats is reasonable.

Adding them up together - Uber Ridesharing at $83 billion, equities in joint ventures at $10.3 billion, Uber Eats at $7 billion - we reached a valuation for Uber at around $100.3 billion, which was its original valuation target.

Of course, this by no means suggests Uber will have an easy time cruising to a $100 billion market cap or above. Lyft will still keep up with the price war for a while. Uber will continue to suffer losses if it responds aggressively, or else it will lose more market share in the US and Canada. If Lyft manages to get close to or even surpass the 50% market share, it will generate headline pressure on Uber stock price, making it easier for Lyft to raise more funds to continue the price war or even enter Uber’s other international markets. So, we believe Uber will respond aggressively. The loss accumulated from these battles and shifts in market share will create price volatilities for both stocks. We suggest patient investors watch the competitive dynamics closely and get ready to buy Uber on the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.