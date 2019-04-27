5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (April 2019)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on the U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. The selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 33% more dividends compared to the beginning of last year.

This is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and also offer large discounts to their historical norms.

The markets have continued their steady upward trend since the beginning of this year, as visible from the chart below. The market appears to be ready to breach the all-time highs made in Sept. 2018. Therefore, stocks, as represented by the broader indexes, are no longer cheap.

S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that may be trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We also look at the sustainable dividend payout. We believe in keeping a buy-list handy and dry-powder ready so that we are able to use the opportunity when the time is right.

This article is part of our monthly series where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on the US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that is not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large cap, relatively safe, dividend paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of the value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please notice that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 2%. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies which pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying 2% plus dividend yield, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies which have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume in excess of 100,000 shares, the number comes down to about 350 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 20. However, a P/E of 20 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 15% below the 52-week high. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of 89 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=10 billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 2.0%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 20 or trailing P/E <=25

Distance from 52-week high < -15%

Below is the complete list of 89 companies that we got by using the above criteria sorted on the ticker/symbol.

Company Name Ticker Div. Yield % Market Cap (in Billions) Last Close (04/18/ 2019) 52 Week High 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Distance from 52WK High AbbVie Inc. ABBV 5.52 114.4 77.57 106.23 17.54 -26.98% AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC 2.21 15.3 72.45 94.85 10.52 -23.62% Ambev S.A. ABEV 2.88 68.5 4.36 6.89 4.54 -36.72% Archer-Daniels Midland Co ADM 3.27 23.9 42.76 51.79 7.74 -17.44% Aegon NV AEG 5.31 13.9 5.19 7.41 2.61 -29.96% American International Group AIG 2.78 40.0 46.04 56.31 24.42 -18.24% Amgen Inc. AMGN 3.27 109.3 177.47 208.89 22.94 -15.04% Apache Corporation APA 2.79 13.5 35.87 49.3 0.00 -27.24% Bayer Aktiengesellschaft OTCPK:BAYRY 3.31 64.1 17.18 31.67 3.27 -45.75% Baker Hughes, a GE Co. BHGE 2.81 26.5 25.6 36.85 11.72 -30.53% The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK 2.31 46.2 48.41 57.72 12.83 -16.13% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 2.83 73.6 465.69 551.86 12.33 -15.61% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. BMY 3.6 74.4 45.52 63.23 2.49 -28.01% BNP Paribas SA OTCQX:BNPQY 5.41 68.6 27.492 38.98 17.70 -29.47% Banco Santander Chile BSAC 2.89 13.9 29.46 34.94 7.01 -15.68% British American Tobacco PLC BTI 6.73 84.8 39.78 56.75 4.49 -29.90% Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH 4.14 13.7 46 65.82 8.39 -30.11% Canon, Inc. CAJ 4 31.0 28.74 36.44 0.13 -21.13% Carnival Corporation CCL 3.73 28.3 53.63 67.17 15.51 -20.16% CF Industries Holdings CF 2.66 10.1 45.14 56.06 2.34 -19.48% Citizens Financial Group CFG 3.62 16.3 35.36 42.72 47.21 -17.23% Comerica Incorporated CMA 3.42 12.4 78.25 100.31 22.03 -21.99% Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ 3.63 37.5 31.32 37.5 8.36 -16.48% Continental AG OTCPK:CTTAY 2.19 35.3 17.67 28.1 13.18 -37.12% Carnival Corporation CUK 3.78 11.0 52.96 67.19 19.03 -21.18% CVS Health Corporation CVS 3.8 68.3 52.63 80.8 14.86 -34.86% NTT DOCOMO, Inc. OTCPK:DCMYY 3.41 78.9 21.295 27.42 12.19 -22.34% Quest Diagnostics Inc. DGX 2.47 11.5 85.75 114.99 10.59 -25.43% Eastman Chemical Co. EMN 2.95 11.7 84.03 109.97 12.97 -23.59% Energy Transfer LP ET 7.98 40.0 15.28 18.97 13.35 -19.45% Ford Motor Company F 6.28 37.9 9.55 12.11 8.45 -21.14% Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.2 17.8 27.5 34.35 10.88 -19.94% General Dynamics Corp. GD 2.31 51.1 176.85 225.96 10.18 -21.73% Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD 4 80.3 62.95 79 25.04 -20.32% Halliburton Company HAL 2.31 27.2 31.13 54.4 1.99 -42.78% Hasbro, Inc. HAS 2.84 11.2 88.78 108.99 9.87 -18.54% Huntington Bancshares Inc. HBAN 4.11 14.3 13.61 16.4 21.35 -17.01% Honda Motor Co., Ltd. HMC 2.77 51.4 28.88 34.98 0.36 -17.44% Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST 4.23 14.0 18.9 22.25 1.66 -15.06% Imperial Tobacco Group PLC OTCQX:IMBBY 10.41 31.2 32.58 38.83 10.76 -16.10% ING Group, N.V. ING 4.71 52.7 13.54 17.62 22.25 -23.16% International Paper Co. IP 4.5 17.8 44.43 59.01 6.80 -24.71% Intesa Sanpaolo SpA OTCPK:ISNPY 6.52 46.0 15.7725 23.38 29.48 -32.54% Kellogg Company K 3.83 20.1 58.45 74.84 3.64 -21.90% KB Financial Group Inc. KB 3.39 16.1 40.57 57.21 33.32 -29.09% KeyCorp KEY 4.05 16.8 16.79 21.74 21.32 -22.77% The Kraft Heinz Co. KHC 4.85 40.2 32.96 64.48 1.47 -48.88% The Kroger Co. KR 2.17 20.6 25.78 32.56 10.27 -20.82% Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS 4.51 52.7 68.22 81.27 8.32 -16.06% LyondellBasell Industries LYB 4.36 34.0 91.79 118.54 8.97 -22.57% Medtronic PLC MDT 2.37 113.0 84.22 99.49 12.30 -15.35% Magna International Inc. MGA 2.58 18.4 56.64 66.68 14.19 -15.06% Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO 2.37 12.7 25.79 32.75 33.35 -21.25% Altria Group, Inc. MO 5.89 101.8 54.37 65.87 10.27 -17.46% Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 3.54 40.3 59.81 86.39 19.03 -30.77% MPLX LP MPLX 8.16 25.2 31.75 38.71 15.63 -17.98% Mitsubishi UFJ Financial MUFG 3.11 67.2 5.12 6.82 2.70 -24.93% Nordea Bank AB OTCPK:NRDBY 8.95 34.0 8.3925 11.07 13.73 -24.19% Northern Trust Corp. NTRS 2.61 20.1 91.87 111.63 9.54 -17.70% Nucor Corporation NUE 2.78 17.5 57.5 68.53 1.17 -16.10% Occidental Petroleum OXY 5.05 46.2 61.82 86.48 4.04 -28.52% POSCO PKX 6.1 20.8 59.64 86.33 1.56 -30.92% Philip Morris International Inc. PM 5.4 131.4 84.49 103.3 3.93 -18.21% Phillips 66 PSX 3.35 43.4 95.42 123.34 11.62 -22.64% Repsol SA OTCQX:REPYY 4.51 25.8 16.92 20.41 1.17 -17.10% Regions Financial Corp. RF 3.67 15.5 15.25 19.93 22.87 -23.48% Raytheon Company RTN 2.07 51.5 182.49 228.13 8.56 -20.01% Southern Copper Corp. SCCO 3.9 31.7 41.03 57.34 42.00 -28.44% Societe Generale Group OTCPK:SCGLY 6.39 26.2 6.495 11.22 21.70 -42.11% Siemens AG OTCPK:SIEGY 2.67 102.0 59.99 70.68 3.15 -15.12% Schlumberger Limited SLB 4.39 63.1 45.56 75.03 3.48 -39.28% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. SMFG 3.28 51.7 7.31 8.61 2.66 -15.10% China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP 5.32 94.8 78.26 105.5 9.80 -25.82% Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. SQM 2.1 10.0 38.08 58.16 6.83 -34.53% SunTrust Banks, Inc. STI 3.15 28.1 63.49 74.71 37.97 -15.02% State Street Corporation STT 2.69 26.4 69.96 104.18 11.35 -32.85% Seagate Technology PLC STX 4.99 14.1 50.5 62.11 10.64 -18.69% Suncor Energy Inc. SU 3.84 52.6 33.19 42.27 5.86 -21.48% Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP 2.67 13.3 61.4 73.71 1.59 -16.70% Tiffany & Co. TIF 2.05 13.0 107.12 139.5 10.13 -23.21% T. Rowe Price Group TROW 2.87 25.1 105.9 126.24 13.56 -16.11% UBS Group AG UBS 5.2 51.1 13.26 17.65 0.00 -24.87% Telefonica Brasil S.A. VIV 3.14 20.2 11.94 14.7 17.34 -18.78% Valero Energy Corp. VLO 4.09 36.8 88.04 124.44 31.05 -29.25% Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 3.22 49.9 54.63 85.69 6.50 -36.25% Western Digital Corporation WDC 3.61 16.1 55.39 91.7 3.48 -39.60% Wells Fargo & Co. WFC 3.78 232.1 47.58 59.19 4.27 -19.61% WPP PLC WPP 4.97 15.3 60.39 91.42 11.29 -33.94% Weyerhaeuser Co. WY 5.16 19.7 26.36 38.36 10.26 -31.28%

Narrowing Down To A Few Dozen

While narrowing down the list to a few dozen names, we will follow a two-step process. We would like to have a few companies with an emphasis on high current yield as well as some others with a high dividend growth potential. As you would see below, the process of narrowing down out of the above list (of 89 names) to about 30-40 names is mostly methodical and has almost no subjectivity. However, we may have to eliminate some companies where we cannot get all the data reliably, especially some foreign companies.

Two-Step process

High Current Yield

We first sort this list on current yield. We select up to 20 companies that have current yield at least 4% or higher. We may have to discard some companies if we do not have sufficient data available.

We select the first 20 companies, in the first round, presented below in the order of yield (descending).

Ticker Div. Yield % Market Cap (in Billions) Last Close (04/18/ 2019) 52 Week High 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Distance from 52 Week High (OTCQX:IMBBY) 10.41 31.2 32.58 38.83 10.76 -16.10% (OTCPK:NRDBY) 8.95 34.0 8.3925 11.07 13.73 -24.19% (MPLX) 8.16 25.2 31.75 38.71 15.63 -17.98% (ET) 7.98 40.0 15.28 18.97 13.35 -19.45% (BTI) 6.73 84.8 39.78 56.75 4.49 -29.90% (OTCPK:ISNPY) 6.52 46.0 15.7725 23.38 29.48 -32.54% (OTCPK:SCGLY) 6.39 26.2 6.495 11.22 21.70 -42.11% (F) 6.28 37.9 9.55 12.11 8.45 -21.14% (PKX) 6.1 20.8 59.64 86.33 1.56 -30.92% (MO) 5.89 101.8 54.37 65.87 10.27 -17.46% (ABBV) 5.52 114.4 77.57 106.23 17.54 -26.98% (OTCQX:BNPQY) 5.41 68.6 27.492 38.98 17.70 -29.47% (PM) 5.4 131.4 84.49 103.3 3.93 -18.21% (SNP) 5.32 94.8 78.26 105.5 9.80 -25.82% (AEG) 5.31 13.9 5.19 7.41 2.61 -29.96% (UBS) 5.2 51.1 13.26 17.65 0.00 -24.87% (WY) 5.16 19.7 26.36 38.36 10.26 -31.28% (OXY) 5.05 46.2 61.82 86.48 4.04 -28.52% (STX) 4.99 14.1 50.5 62.11 10.64 -18.69% (WPP) 4.97 15.3 60.39 91.42 11.29 -33.94%

High Dividend Growth

We sort our extended list once again, but this time on "five-year dividend growth rate." Again, we select the top 20 companies based on this criterion. So, why are we selecting 20 companies? Basically, we are going for a wider selection and will narrow the list down by applying more rigorous screening in the next step. Moreover, there appears to be a large number of financial companies and foreign banks, and we will be eliminating some of them to avoid sector duplication in the next step. In our selection of top 20 companies, we exclude companies that have less than five years of dividend growth; after all our criterion for this step is "dividend growth."

Selected companies sorted by 5-Yr-Dividend-Growth-Rate.

These 20 companies are listed below with relevant data:

Ticker Div. Yield % Market Cap (in Billions) Last Close (04/18/ 2019) 52 Week High 5 Yr Hist. Div. Growth % Distance from 52 Week High No of yrs (STI) 3.15 28.1 63.49 74.71 37.97 -15.02% 8 (VLO) 4.09 36.8 88.04 124.44 31.05 -29.25% 8 (OTCPK:ISNPY) 6.52 46.0 15.77 23.38 29.48 -32.54% 9 (AMGN) 3.27 109.3 177.47 208.89 22.94 -15.04% 7 (RF) 3.67 15.5 15.25 19.93 22.87 -23.48% 6 (CMA) 3.42 12.4 78.25 100.31 22.03 -21.99% 9 (HBAN) 4.11 14.3 13.61 16.4 21.35 -17.01% 8 (KEY) 4.05 16.8 16.79 21.74 21.32 -22.77% 8 (MPC) 3.54 40.3 59.81 86.39 19.03 -30.77% 7 (ABBV) 5.52 114.4 77.57 106.23 17.54 -26.98% 6 (MPLX) 8.16 25.2 31.75 38.71 15.63 -17.98% 5 (TROW) 2.87 25.1 105.90 126.24 13.56 -16.11% 33 (MDT) 2.37 113.0 84.22 99.49 12.30 -15.35% 40 (OTCPK:CTTAY) 2.19 35.3 17.67 28.1 13.18 -37.12% 6 (EMN) 2.95 11.7 84.03 109.97 12.97 -23.59% 9 (BLK) 2.83 73.6 465.69 551.86 12.33 -15.61% 15 (PSX) 3.35 43.4 95.42 123.34 11.62 -22.64% 6 (STT) 2.69 26.4 69.96 104.18 11.35 -32.85% 9 (MO) 5.89 101.8 54.37 65.87 10.27 -17.46% 49 (NTRS) 2.61 20.1 91.87 111.63 9.54 -17.70% 7

We have four duplicates among the two sets of lists (high yield list and high growth list). After removing four duplicates, we will be left with 36 companies.

Narrowing Down to 10 Companies

We still have a fairly large set of 36 companies that we need to narrow down to only 10 companies. Again, we want to remove the subjectivity as much as possible from this exercise, so we use our process to assign weights to each company based on five criteria. The weights are from 0 to 10, 10 being the best and 0 being the worst:

No of years of dividend growth: Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company towards dividends.

Longer the history, better it is. This indicates the commitment of the company towards dividends. Payout Ratio: This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. Lower the ratio, better it is.

This will indicate how comfortably a company can pay its dividends. Lower the ratio, better it is. Five-year dividend growth rate: We will consider three-year growth when five-year growth is not available. Higher the rate, better it is.

We will consider three-year growth when five-year growth is not available. Higher the rate, better it is. Debt/Asset Ratio: This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is.

This will indicate how much debt a company has in comparison to its assets. Lower the ratio, better it is. Credit Rating: We get the credit rating from S&P and assign numerical weights. For example 10 for AA or A+, 6 for BBB+, 4 for BBB-, etc.

Our list of 36 is presented again with the weights assigned and sorted on the "combined total weight" (based on 5 criteria). The combined weight is out of maximum 50:

Ticker Div. Yield % Distance from 52WK High Div-Growth, No of yrs Payout Ratio 5-Yr Growth Rate Debt/Asset Credit Rating TOTAL Weight No of Yrs Div Grth Wt. Payout Ratio Wt. 5-YR Growth Wt. Debt/ Asset Wt. Credit rating WT. MDT 2.37 -15.35% 40 40.14% 12.30% 0.28 A 37 10 7 3 8 9 STI 3.15 -15.02% 8 35.04% 37.97% 0.09 BBB+ 37 5 8 7 9 8 RF 3.67 -23.48% 6 36.81% 22.87% 0.11 BBB+ 35.5 5 8 5.5 9 8 SCGLY 6.39 -42.11% 3 12.76% 21.70% 0.10 A 35.5 2 10 5.5 9 9 CMA 3.42 -21.99% 9 32.07% 22.03% 0.09 BBB+ 35.5 5 8 5.5 9 8 KEY 4.05 -22.77% 8 35.99% 21.32% 0.10 BBB+ 35.5 5 8 5.5 9 8 CTTAY 2.19 -37.12% 6 4.17% 13.18% 0.11 BBB+ 35 5 10 3 9 8 STT 2.69 -32.85% 9 25.50% 11.35% 0.06 A 35 5 9 3 9 9 HBAN 4.11 -17.01% 8 43.70% 21.35% 0.08 BBB+ 34.5 5 7 5.5 9 8 NTRS 2.61 -17.70% 7 33.62% 9.54% 0.17 A+ 34 5 8 2 9 10 VLO 4.09 -29.25% 8 55.20% 31.05% 0.18 BBB 34 5 6 7 9 7 BNPQY 5.41 -29.47% 3 26.45% 17.70% 0.14 A+ 34 2 9 4 9 10 TROW 2.87 -16.11% 33 40.64% 13.56% 0.00 NR 34 10 7 3 9 5 BLK 2.83 -15.61% 15 48.09% 12.33% 0.03 AA- 33.5 6 7 3 9 8.5 PSX 3.35 -22.64% 6 36.46% 11.62% 0.21 BBB+ 32 5 8 3 8 8 AMGN 3.27 -15.04% 7 40.95% 22.94% 0.51 A 31.5 5 7 5.5 5 9 EMN 2.95 -23.59% 9 28.85% 12.97% 0.39 BBB 31 5 9 3 7 7 MPC 3.54 -30.77% 7 32.80% 19.03% 0.30 BBB 31 5 8 4 7 7 OXY 5.05 -28.52% 17 67.58% 4.04% 0.24 A 30 7 5 1 8 9 MO 5.89 -17.46% 49 78.70% 10.27% 0.46 BBB 30 10 4 3 6 7 ISNPY 6.52 -32.54% 6 87.48% 29.48% 0.13 BBB 29.5 5 3 5.5 9 7 ABBV 5.52 -26.98% 6 52.70% 17.54% 0.68 A- 27.5 5 6 4 4 8.5 WPP 4.97 -33.94% 9 73.99% 11.29% 0.20 BBB 27 5 4 3 8 7 BTI 6.73 -29.90% 1 4.30% 4.49% 0.33 BBB+ 26 0 10 1 7 8 PKX 6.1 -30.92% 0 23.51% 1.56% 0.26 BBB+ 26 0 9 1 8 8 F 6.28 -21.14% 7 46.05% 8.45% 0.60 BBB 25 5 7 2 4 7 STX 4.99 -18.69% 0 45.05% 10.64% 0.49 BB+ 24 0 7 3 6 8 IMBBY 10.41 -16.10% 3 46.82% 10.76% 0.39 NR 24 2 7 3 7 5 ET 7.98 -19.45% 12 86.31% 13.35% 0.52 BBB- 23 6 3 3 5 6 WY 5.16 -31.28% 9 119.30% 10.26% 0.39 BBB 22 5 0 3 7 7 SNP 5.32 -25.82% 0 108.10% 9.80% 0.10 A+ 21 0 0 2 9 10 AEG 5.31 -29.96% 3 125.67% 2.61% 0.04 A- 20.5 2 0 1 9 8.5 NRDBY 8.95 -24.19% 0 97.71% 13.73% 0.31 AA- 20.5 0 2 3 7 8.5 MPLX 8.16 -17.98% 5 112.35% 15.63% 0.59 BBB 20 4 0 4 5 7 PM 5.4 -18.21% 10 100.01% 3.93% 0.80 A 17 5 0 1 2 9 UBS 5.2 -24.87% 1 0.00% 0.00% NA BBB 17 0 10 0 0 7

From this list of 36, we select the top 10 companies. However, we only choose one company from the same industry segment and a maximum of two from any one sector. In the current list, we have several companies that are appearing from the financial sector near the top. In our list of 10, we keep three companies from the financial sector, but from different segments. We have VLO, PSX, and MPC from the same industry segment, so we keep VLO. We also try to keep at least some high-yielding companies (Occidental, Altria, and AbbVie) to boost the overall yield.

Our list of 10 will look like this:

MDT

RF

STT

VLO

BLK

AMGN

EMN

OXY

MO

ABBV

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just 5 Companies

This final step is not really all that important. The reason is this step will be a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the 10 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like. However, if we only had five spots to fill, and that was our goal, we would select the following. One overriding factor was to select at least two companies with a high current yield. The readers could differ with the selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Here's what we selected:

Final List:

MDT

RF

BLK

OXY

ABBV

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary. We think these companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has at least five years of dividend history, investment-grade debt rating (BBB- or higher), and trading on an average of 19% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 3.89%, which is nearly 33% higher than what it was nearly a year ago at the beginning of the last year. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to the beginning of last year, i.e., January 2018.

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 04/18/2019 52-Week High Difference/ Discount MDT Medtronic PLC Healthcare - Med. Instr. 84.22 100.15 -15.91% RF Regions Financial Corp. Financial - Banks (Regional) 15.25 19.99 -23.71% BLK BlackRock, Inc. Financial - Asset Management 465.69 557 -16.39% OXY Occidental Petroleum Corp. Energy - Oil & Gas 61.82 87.67 -29.49% ABBV . AbbVie Inc. Healthcare - Drugs 77.57 107.25 -27.67% Average 140.91 174.412 -19.21%

Ticker S&P Credit Rating Dividend Yield on 04/18/2019 Dividend Yield, Last year (Jan. 2018) Difference in Yield MDT A 2.37% 2.24% 5.80% RF BBB+ 3.67% 2.07% 77.29% BLK AA- 2.83% 2.26% 25.22% OXY A 5.05% 4.16% 21.39% ABBV A- 5.52% 3.90% 41.54% Average 3.89% 2.93% 32.88%

Conclusion

At the beginning of January 2018, the average dividend yield of these five stocks was 2.93%. During the course of last year, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts. Also, their stock prices have fallen an average of about 11%, meaning their current yields are even higher. If you were to buy these five companies today and invest equal amounts, you would get roughly a 3.89% dividend, which is about 33% higher over what it was at the beginning of last year. Price wise, they are on an average 19% below their 52-week highs. We believe that not much has changed with regard to the fundamentals or the quality of these companies, yet we are being offered a much higher dividend payout. So we think that this group makes an excellent watch list for further research.

