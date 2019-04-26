How Important Are International Factors In Current Monetary Policy?

Investors are going to have to get used to this reality because international factors are going to become more and more important to US monetary policy in the future.

The difference in relative growth rates is having an impact on the monetary actions of the Federal Reserve and will continue to do so in the near future.

The US dollar gets stronger and stronger, primarily because other countries are growing more slowly than the United States, even though its growth is not that strong.

In my last post, I painted a picture of what appears to be happening around the world today and how these factors are impacting the value of the US dollar.

The value of the US dollar is higher now than it was one year ago and has particularly gotten stronger over the past three months.

Since March 20, 2019, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has risen by 2.5 percent going from 95.76 to 98.17.

The beginning of this drop coincides with a movement in European interest rates that are usually closely connected with "safe haven" flows of "risk averse" funds.

The yield on the 10-year German bund dropped from around a positive 10 basis points, where it had been trading for a while, to negative territory, hitting a negative 10 basis points as a low.

The yield on the 10-year government bond of Switzerland dropped from around a negative 30 basis points to a little over negative 40 basis points.

These two securities represent the strongest "safe haven" assets in Europe.

In the United States, the yield on "safe haven" securities also fell as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected securities dropped from close to 70 basis points to 55 basis points.

The basic explanation for this movement in exchange rates and in bond yields is that economic growth in the European Union appeared to be dropping, while the banking situation there did not seem to be getting any better, and that the Brexit situation was not getting any better, perhaps becoming even worse.

The banking situation in Germany has been in the news recently as two distressed German banks, Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), have been trying to work out a deal that would buy the two banks time to work things out. Deutsche Bank is in such bad trouble that they have proposed the creation of a "bad bank" where they could dispose of most of their bad credits.

But Italian banks also have lots of bad loans. As do Greek banks. And so on.

The Europeans did not clean up their banking system as well as the United States during the recovery from the Great Recession.

As a consequence, "risk averse" monies seem to be on the move again.

I say again, because we saw major movements of money internationally in the 2011 through 2017 period. This was a time of substantial financial distress in Europe, where massive amounts of funds moved internationally, going into various "safe haven" countries around the globe.

During this time, a lot of money came into the United States, where the yield on the 10-year TIPs dropped either below zero or remained only slightly positive.

Also, one can note that the value of the US dollar was particularly strong during this time period. For example, in terms of the euro, the dollar gained a great deal of strength in 2014 and, from February 2015 through May 2017, traded around $1.10 for one euro. Its low during this time was just under $1.04.

The full story of this time period has not yet been told, but the fundamentals seem to be that the Federal Reserve played a significant role in dealing with the international flows of funds.

The best description of what went on internationally during this time period is that of former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, who was the Fed's chairman from February 2006 through January 2014. One can get some idea of the international coordination that took place between central banks during these times in his book "The Courage to Act: A Memoir of a Crisis and Its Aftermath."

I highly recommend the read. I might add that my impression of Mr. Bernanke's leadership during his time at the Fed's helm continues to grow with time and with more information. Although I had my differences with his policies at the time, as long-time readers of this post can attest to, his decisions seem to have held up very well over the longer run. That is, he did well in a tough job.

The important thing for today's discussion is that during these times when massive flows of funds were moving between countries worldwide, the central banks had to not only take care of their home turf, but also had to be cognizant and respond to what was happening in the world at large.

The bottom line is that going forward, officials at the Federal Reserve cannot just focus upon what is going on in the United States and will need to be cognizant of any international flows of funds that might be related to financial distress or economic weakness.

The United States economy appears to be growing more rapidly than the eurozone. The banking and financial systems in the United States appear to be in better shape than those of the eurozone. There appears to be greater uncertainty about the political situation in Europe and Great Britain than in the United States.

These factors appear to be playing into the flows of funds that are taking place, which are leading to a stronger US dollar and a lower yield on the 10-year TIPs.

Right now, the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve seems to be focused on two things: first, only make changes in the Fed's policy rate of interest when it is called for by economic conditions; and second, continue to err on the side of monetary ease so as to avoid any disruption to the banks or to the financial system.

Up until January of this year, Fed officials had been trying to raise the policy rate of interest back to a level that was considered "more normal." They also were aiming to achieve further reductions to the securities portfolio to bring it down to a more reasonable size.

Fed officials have backed off from both of these at this time because of the slower economic growth rates, both globally and in the United States, but also because the higher rates were felt to be part of the reason why the US dollar was getting stronger.

The Fed did not do these things in response to President Trump's call for a looser monetary policy and lower interest rates to spur the economy.

But the relative position of the United States compared with Europe has not changed, and you have the European Central Bank now keeping its interest rates low and may move to actually reduce them later this year. Also, there are greater calls for fiscal policies to stimulate various nations within the eurozone. These only tend to make the US dollar stronger.

And what happens if "risk averse" money continues to leave eurozone seeking safety in the United States? And how is the European Union going to get its banking system back into better shape? And how is the United Kingdom going to remove the insanity of what is called Brexit?

I believe that all of these things can and will impact the United States and the Federal Reserve System as they are doing now. Result: still stronger dollar and lower bond yields…and higher stock prices.

In terms of the impact of international influences on the conduct of US monetary policy, the global environment is going to play an even greater role in the future. We are going to have to get used to it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.